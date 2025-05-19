WorldSBK 2025

Round Five – Most – Sunday

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

In Championship Order

Nicolò Bulega

“I think it was my best win in Superbike. The weekend started with the bad crash in FP1 and the widespread pain I had to deal with again today. Compared to Race 1, though, after Toprak overtook me, I could stick to him and prepare the final attack. I thank my team for their great job over the last few days, and I can’t wait to be at Misano in front of so many Italian fans”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

“The weekend started amazingly for me. We took pole and won the first two races. But in the second main race, I had some bad luck. It was not a technical problem but in the last few sectors on the final lap the bike felt strange. On the straight, I felt some cut and we lost P1. Anyway, it was a hard effort by everyone and we did a really good weekend. I’m just a bit unhappy that we did not do three wins but only two. Overall, it was not bad, we collected important points for the championship and everything else, we will see at the next race.”

Danilo Petrucci

“I really wanted to be on the podium again but it was tough because Sam was really fast. We had the same pace, but I told myself, ‘I want that podium.’ He made one small mistake and I was there to take advantage. Congratulations to him, and also to Nicolò and Toprak, because they’re doing an incredible job. I’m really happy with the work my crew is doing. It’s been a weekend of third place finishes for me but we’re in the fight, and I’m very happy.”

Alvaro Bautista

“There is little to say. We’ve often talked in Safety Commission about how important it was not to make risky manoeuvres at turn one. The fact that the contact was caused by Johnny, who is not exactly a rookie in this championship, saddens me even more. Luckily, I wasn’t hurt, and at the same time, I feel sorry for Vierge, who was worse off”.

Andrea Locatelli

“A not-so-bad Superpole Race, where we gained two positions to be able to start P9 for Race 2 – but then I was in trouble. I was trying to push to the maximum but the feeling did not come and it was simply difficult to ride well. It was a challenging weekend for me because after the crash on Friday I didn’t feel so good physically and it was difficult fighting with the bike. I was trying to do my best, we always try to do the best job that we can – but unfortunately, today we were far away. We need to take a step, we need to look forward and prepare for Misano. Fortunately, we have two days of testing and we will focus to maximise and try to make a good bike set-up to be ready for the next race. After winning in Assen, two bad weekends but we need to forget this and try again.”

Xavi Vierge

“Our day didn’t end as we expected after a very positive morning. The first goal was to finish the Superpole race inside the top nine, and we achieved that, showing very good pace and making a strong comeback to finish eighth. With that result, and considering our performance yesterday, we knew we had the potential to run another good Race 2. Unfortunately, my race ended almost immediately. Due to a mistake by another rider, I was hit at turn one and suffered a big highside. It looks like there’s something broken in my right foot, and tomorrow morning, I’ll go to see Dr. Mir in Barcelona for more comprehensive checks. Once again, I want to thank the team, we had another solid weekend, worked really well together, and both of us riders were competitive. That’s something very positive that we need to keep in mind. Now I’m just looking forward to understanding the situation and starting my recovery as soon as possible”.

Iker Lecuona

“Overall, I’m really happy with the job we’ve done; I think we’ve had a good weekend here at Most. Yesterday we put in a strong performance, and again this morning in the Superpole race. We were close to the podium fight and for a moment I thought we could get there, but it wasn’t to be. The tyre dropped off basically within a lap, and from that point on I could only try to hold my position. I eventually finished P6 after Alvaro passed me, but considering we had four Ducatis and Toprak ahead of us, it was still a positive result for us. In Race 2 I struggled quite a lot with my arm, but I’m still happy because I was able to maintain good pace. I had a small issue with the bike, when downshifting, which was difficult and cost me a bit of time. But honestly, I’m satisfied. I had some nice battles, I saved a huge moment in the last corner of lap three and managed to avoid a crash, so yeah, overall, really happy. Let’s see what happens next time. And last but not least, I hope Xavi makes a speedy recovery.”

Axel Bassani

“In Race Two the pace was strong; every time we were lapping inside the 1’31s. The feeling with the bike was really good. I was trying to push in an attempt to get inside the fight for P3, but I made a mistake and I lost one position. After that, the pace was quite similar to the other riders. To finish P6 from a starting position of P13 I think is really good. We ended a really hard weekend in a good way. It is important to leave a race weekend with a good sensation, so thank you to the team and see you in Misano.”

Alex Lowes

“Unfortunately our Race Two was destroyed on lap one, when there was a big incident. I had to take avoiding action. I had a pretty OK start, honestly, and our starts have been better this weekend. Race Two was frustrating because we had made a change on the bike, but the race was finished straight away. You cannot be 20 seconds behind after the first turn. I tried to keep going to get some good information because of the change on the bike’s set-up. My pace was pretty strong at the end and I was able to keep a good rhythm. We improved a little bit over the last six or seven laps compared to yesterday, which was a target of ours. It was a shame to have the race destroyed by someone else but we have had a pretty good weekend, even if luck was not on our side right at the end. We have a test coming up, which will be important one. Then we have the Misano round, which is a home race for bimota.”

Remy Gardner

“What a way to end the weekend! The sprint race didn’t go well, I wasn’t feeling great on the bike, but we kept pushing and stayed focused on Race 2. That made the difference—I felt much better and could fight with the front group. I had a great start, which helped me get into a good position early. The pace was strong, and I stayed close to the podium group for most of the race. In the final five laps, I managed to open a gap and secure fifth place. A really strong top-5 finish!”

Michael van der Mark

“I started the weekend quite well. In FP1 and FP2, we had a strong pace and good lap times. My feeling with the bike was good, also in FP3 I felt confident. In Superpole, they unfortunately took my lap away because of the yellow flag. So I was starting from P15 which isn’t ideal on this track where it is hard to pass and the differences are so small. In the first race, I was just unlucky in turn 1, being taken out by someone elses crash. It was a big shame but it happens. In the Superpole race, I tried to get into the top nine so I had to pass but unfortunately could not make it. So I started from 15th again. I had a good start and strong first couple of corners but then I struggled a lot with the bike. It was so hard to ride and I couldn’t maintain a good pace. At the end, I lost a few positions again. It was very strange. We had a good start to the weekend but then difficult races. Now I’m looking forward to Misano to make some progress there.”

Dominique Aegerter

“All things considered, I think we ended the weekend on a fairly positive note. The Superpole Race was very tough, so we decided to change a few things for the afternoon. The team worked really hard, and I was able to push more in Race 2, showing decent pace and making a solid recovery. Gaining eight positions is a good sign, and we believe the pace was there for more. Unfortunately, starting so far back didn’t help, but this is a solid base to build on for the next rounds.”

Yari Montella

“I want to thank the team, I’ve had so much fun this weekend and we did an amazing job. We’ve made great progress since Friday. In the Superpole Race, we lost a few positions, but it helped us understand what wasn’t working. In Race 2 we went back to a solid base and I immediately found the right feeling. Despite the chaos early on, I made some great overtakes and kept a good pace. We need to keep working consistently and aim even higher.”

Garrett Gerloff

“I think this is our best weekend so far and at least it is getting better, slowly but surely. I am understanding the bike more, I am feeling more comfortable with it and we keep discovering all kinds of stuff. I went to a different map today and it just made the bike so much better, immediately. It is things like that we are learning as a team, and it will take time, but we are going in a good direction. I am excited for the Misano test coming up soon. Maybe I can try some more stuff and make more progress. Thanks to the team because it has been good here in Most, so let’s keep that going.”

Jonathan Rea

“All in all, it’s been a positive weekend to be honest because I felt a little bit more competitive than I was in Cremona. I’ve made physical steps forward from the body point of view and also on the bike I felt much more comfortable, Most is also a track I know well. The crash in FP1 just put us on the back foot, but step-by-step throughout the weekend we’ve been making good changes to the R1. Today in the Superpole Race I was really fighting inside the top ten and unfortunately lost out to Loka for the third-row grid start. In Race 2, unfortunately got caught up in a first turn race accident and served two long lap penalties. Alvaro and I committed to the same piece of tarmac and that accident impacted not just his race and Xavi Vierge, but also Alex Lowes who took evasive action, so sorry to them guys. Before that I was feeling really competitive on my R1 and battling in the top five – positions I haven’t been used to for quite some time! It gives me confidence to keep moving forward in Misano and we have a test there to try some new ideas.”

Tarran Mackenzie

“I was happy to finish the morning’s Superpole race. This afternoon’s long race was another difficult one and I crashed again; I’m honestly not sure why. Anyway, we move on and will try to work through some things at the Misano test so that I can regain some feeling and confidence, as I seem to have lost some of that since the Assen round. We’ll reset and go again…”

Zaqhwan Zaidi

“A difficult day. The feeling was OK in the Superpole race but things got more complicated in Race 2. I lost contact with the riders ahead but tried to focus on my own performance. In the end, I was struggling a lot and decided to come in. I want to apologise to the team and will now concentrate on training hard in preparation for the Misano test and next Misano round.”

Team Managers

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrrad Motorsport

“What a weekend! We’re extremely proud of the entire team – those at the track, at home, and in the test team. Everyone has worked very hard since Cremona, and that has put us in a position to take pole position and two wins. We only missed out on race two by a few hundredths of a second. Of course, that hurt, but overall, the performance Toprak showed this weekend was incredible. What he delivered on the bike was simply outstanding. All in all, we now head into the next races at Misano with a positive outlook. We’ve managed to reduce the points gap in both the riders’ and manufacturers’ standings. Mickey was strong in the practice sessions, but unfortunately unlucky in Superpole, which meant he had to start from the back and couldn’t fight his way forward properly. Now we go to Misano knowing that we can fight again and that we’re right in the mix. We’re looking forward to Italy and will give everything to close the gap even further.”

Christian Gonschor – Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was once again an intense weekend here at Most, which is practically a home race for us. It’s just a few hours’ drive from Munich, and there were many fans from Germany here. Friday’s practice sessions were run under very tricky mixed conditions. Still, Toprak managed them very solidly and showed very strong race pace during a simulation in FP2. That the BMW M 1000 RR has this kind of pace was confirmed on Saturday and Sunday. In Superpole, Toprak translated the bike’s performance into a perfect lap time. What followed were three extremely strong races from him. Mickey showed good performance in free practice. His weekend was heavily affected by the complicated qualifying, with his final fast lap being deleted due to yellow flags. That meant he had no chance to start further up the grid. His starting position made all his races difficult, and he couldn’t show his or the bike’s full potential. We’ll see him come back stronger at Misano. Overall, it was a successful weekend for us with two wins and a second place – only 0.027 seconds behind. We’ve shown that we can continue to fight with Ducati and Nicolò Bulega for the World Championship, even though they still seem to have an advantage on the straights after the latest fuel flow regulation changes. So we leave Most with one eye smiling – and one eye crying, because the hat-trick just didn’t happen.”

Marco Barnabò – Barni Ducati Team Principal

“I’m very happy and proud of the work done by both riders and the team. Yari delivered two strong results in the long races, with competitive lap times and great overtakes on experienced riders, 16 points gained in this round. Danilo scored three third-place finishes that move him into third in the riders’ standings and help us secure third place in the team standings. We need to stay on this path, keep our focus and keep doing our job well.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Maxus Yamaha

“Honestly a tough day for the team, so we have to look at the positives and Jonathan’s massive progression since Cremona is the biggest one. Just missing the top nine in the Superpole Race meant he had to restart from P14 in Race 2. Another incredible start up to fifth, matching the rhythm of the third battle in the early laps was a really positive sign for the future. Given the nature of the first lap chicane here in Most, incidents can easily happen and unfortunately this cost JR his third top-ten finish of the weekend. We also send all our best wishes to Xavi Vierge who we understand has an injury to his foot after the crash, and hope that he is ok for Misano. Loka managed to get that final third-row position in the Superpole Race, but in the end, it didn’t really help us progress – he had a really disappointing Race 2 and we need to investigate why we suffered this overall lack of performance, and come out swinging in Misano.”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

A new race lap record in race one on Saturday saw Toprak Razgatlioglu front the grid when riders lined up for the ten-lap Superpole race on Sunday at Most but it was Nicolo Bulega that led the field through turn one for the first time ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes. Alvaro Bautista started from tenth on the grid but shot straight up to sixth early on behind Sam Lowes.

Razgatlioglu took the lead from Bulega on lap three. The Italian clearly didn’t have the speed to match the Turk but came back at Toprak many times to move into the lead again only to ultimately run off the track at turn one after trying to match the BMW man under brakes at the end of the start-finish straight. From that point onwards, Razgatioglu controlled the race and claimed the maximum 12 points while Bulega bagged nine points for second.

Danilo Petrucci couldn’t match the pace of the leading pair and had his work cut out trying to hold on to the rostrum position but just managed to hold off Sam Lowes to the flag to claim the podium.

Alvaro Bautista looked to be far from comfortable on the Aruba Ducati. The Spaniard ran wide many times, and the Panigale looked very twitchy underneath him. Bautista claimed fifth after battling past Alex Lowes and Iker Lecuona on the final lap.

Remy Gardner got a poor start and missed out on the points.

Axel Bassani had to serve a double long-lap penalty for jumping the start and finished outside the points.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 15m15.882 301.6 2 N. Bulega Duc +1.917 301.6 3 D. Petrucci Duc +5.943 299.2 4 S. Lowes Duc +6.033 298.4 5 A. Bautista Duc +7.700 305.8 6 I. Lecuona Hon +7.888 301.6 7 A. Lowes Bim +8.093 298.4 8 X. Vierge Hon +10.850 302.5 9 A. Locatelli Yam +10.913 299.2 10 J. Rea Yam +11.169 292.0 11 Y. Montella Duc +12.592 301.6 12 G. Gerloff Kaw +14.112 309.3 13 M. van der Mark BMW +14.184 305.0 14 S. Redding Duc +14.897 302.5 15 R. Gardner Yam +15.165 299.2 16 B. Sofuoglu Yam +15.260 297.6 17 R. Vickers Duc +16.482 301.6 18 A. Bassani Bim +17.456 300.8 19 D. Aegerter Yam +17.623 300.0 20 T. Rabat Yam +23.070 292.8 21 T. Mackenzie Hon +34.141 288.9 22 Z. Zaidi Hon +49.864 288.2

WorldSBK Race Two

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) again took the holeshot ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Sam Lowes and Danilo Petrucci.

Left behind them tumbling through the gravel were Alvaro Bautista and Xavi Vierge, while Alex Lowes had to take evasive action and run through the gravel trap.

Jonathan Rea was blamed for the incident and penalised with two long-lap penalties after making a lightning start that saw him shoot up to fifth early on.

Toprak Razgatlioglu shadowed Bulega until half-race distance when the BMW man took the lead for the first time at Turn 17.

Bulega came back at him to lead again for a couple of laps before the Turk dived underneath him on the change of direction at turn two with nine laps to run.

Razgatlioglu then built a small buffer over Bulega which he maintained right through to the last lap before some of glitch on the BMW saw the bike cut the ignition a couple of time on the run to the flag which allowed Bulega to blow past him on the line to take the victory.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) spent the majority of the race behind Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) before getting the better of the Brit to claim the podium.

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) rounded out the top six after a race long battle that was settled in the Australian’s favour.

Bulega leads the championship by 31 points having conceded just three points to Razgatlioglu over the course of the round.

A hat-trick of podiums vaulted Petrucci to third in the standings. The Italian is five points ahead of Bautista.

Next up is the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round on the weekend of June 15 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 33m26.909 301.6 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +0.027 300.0 3 D. Petrucci Duc +16.276 300.0 4 S. Lowes Duc +16.452 297.6 5 R. Gardner Yam +20.703 296.0 6 A. Bassani Bim +21.774 305.0 7 I. Lecuona Hon +24.803 300.0 8 Y. Montella Duc +26.083 300.8 9 A. Locatelli Yam +26.094 296.8 10 G. Gerloff Kaw +26.705 300.8 11 D. Aegerter Yam +29.617 300.8 12 S. Redding Duc +30.086 300.0 13 J. Rea Yam +33.045 297.6 14 M. van der Mark BMW +33.387 302.5 15 A. Lowes Bim +34.001 295.2 16 R. Vickers Duc +37.819 300.8 17 B. Sofuoglu Yam +37.990 292.0 Not Classified RET Z. Zaidi Hon 5 Laps 288.9 RET T. Rabat Yam 7 Laps 295.2 RET T. Mackenzie Hon 19 Laps 292.8 RET A. Bautista Duc RET 220.0 RET X. Vierge Hon RET 217.9

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Bulega Duc 252 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 221 3 D. Petrucci Duc 146 4 A. Bautista Duc 141 5 A. Locatelli Yam 126 6 S. Lowes Duc 102 7 X. Vierge Hon 71 8 A. Iannone Duc 68 9 I. Lecuona Hon 66 10 A. Bassani Bim 63 11 A. Lowes Bim 61 12 R. Gardner Yam 60 13 S. Redding Duc 56 14 M. van der Mark BMW 56 15 D. Aegerter Yam 49 16 Y. Montella Duc 38 17 G. Gerloff Kaw 30 18 J. Rea Yam 9 19 T. Mackenzie Hon 9 20 B. Sofuoglu Yam 9 21 R. Vickers Duc 7 22 T. Rabat Yam 3 23 T. Nagashima Hon 2

WorldSSP Race Two

Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) started from pole position courtesy of his fastest lap of the race on Saturday. The Spaniard went on to lead a total of seven laps before a crash on lap 12 while chasing Can Oncu ruled him out of the points.

Oncu spent every lap inside the podium positions before making his decisive push in the final third of the action to win by a comfortable 1.7s margin.

Lucas Mahias’ (GMT94-YAMAHA) decision to run the harder SC1 rear tyre offered him an advantage in the closing stages which saw him claim second.

Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed his first podium finish of the season after a spirited race. The German led home his compatriot Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) as both enjoyed the best weekends of their season.

It was not a great weekend for championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing). The Italian recorded a DNF on Saturday and never looked really comfortable on Sunday, finishing sixth but still leaves Czechia with a 40-point buffer over Bo Bendsneyder.

Having scored 45 points this weekend Oncu is now just nine points behind third-placed Tom Booth-Amos in the standings.

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) – P1

“I’m very happy because I knew I couldn’t afford to make the same mistake as yesterday again. Normally, riders from the Kenan Academy don’t make mistakes like that, and I understood I had to stay focused. I did a few laps to settle in and then thought, ‘Okay, now it’s time to go’-and I went. It was an incredible race. I want to thank my team, because last night they gave me so much motivation. They worked hard on the bike so I can’t thank them enough. The championship is still long so I just want to enjoy the podiums and the fight with the guys. We’re not even halfway through the season so we’ll think more about the title later. For now, the goal is to stay on the podium and keep smiling.”

Oli Bayliss again added to his points tally with a 12th place finish despite having to run two long lap penalties for jumping the start. On the upside Oli managed to match the pace of his PTR Triumph Factory Racing team-mate Tom Booth-Amos on Sunday. Despite the setbacks of the penalties, this Czech round was the best weekend for Bayliss since the Phillip Island season opener.

Oli Bayliss – P12

“I had a decent race yesterday. I had really good pace halfway through but the end was chaotic. Although after the past few weekends, it felt good to have a positive result. Then today, I was a bit disappointed after that one. I was feeling really good on the bike and the pace is showing. Two long lap penalties didn’t help us at all, so I was really kicking myself. We’ll try again in Misano to maximise our potential. Thanks to my team and sponsors.”

Luke Power just missed out on the points and left Czechia empty handed but notched up more experience on the Motozoo MV Agusta.

Yamaha continues to lead the Manufacturers Standings by 85 points while just a point separates MV Agusta and Ducati who moved ahead of Triumph this weekend.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu Yam 30m15.789 260.8 2 L. Mahias Yam +1.706 263.3 3 P. Oettl Duc +3.643 263.3 4 M. Schroetter Duc +4.956 261.4 5 V. Debise Duc +5.081 260.2 6 S. Manzi Yam +6.494 257.1 7 A. Mahendra Yam +7.484 260.2 8 C. Perolari Hon +7.861 260.2 9 T. Booth-Amos Tri +9.438 263.3 10 B. Bendsneyder MVA +12.208 263.3 11 F. Caricasulo MVA +14.217 263.3 12 O. Bayliss Tri +16.621 265.2 13 F. Farioli MVA +17.387 267.8 14 J. Alcoba Kaw +17.388 262.1 15 O. Vostatek Duc +17.546 263.3 16 S. Jespersen Duc +17.623 265.9 17 X. Cardelus Duc +18.090 262.1 18 L. Power MVA +19.737 260.2 19 A. Verdoia MVA +26.653 259.6 20 M. Rinaldi Yam +28.189 255.3 21 R. De Rosa QJM +28.220 256.5 22 G. van Straalen Duc +30.735 260.2 23 L. Taccini Duc +33.625 261.4 24 K. Toba Hon +33.826 260.8 25 B. D’Onofrio Duc +48.279 256.5 26 F. Feigl Tri +48.321 256.5 27 J. Kocourek Duc +48.795 253.6 28 S. Azman Hon +49.657 255.9 29 E. Montero Duc +59.147 254.8 30 N. Antonelli Yam +1m12.154 251.3 31 Y. Okamoto Yam 1 Lap 263.3 Not Classified RET J. Masia Duc 7 Laps 258.4

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Manzi Yam 185 2 B. Bendsneyder MVA 145 3 T. Booth-Amos Tri 131 4 C. Oncu Yam 122 5 L. Mahias Yam 110 6 J. Masia Duc 106 7 M. Schroetter Duc 81 8 J. Alcoba Kaw 68 9 V. Debise Duc 67 10 A. Mahendra Yam 53 11 P. Oettl Duc 49 12 X. Cardelus Duc 36 13 C. Perolari Hon 36 14 O. Bayliss Tri 36 15 F. Farioli MVA 31 16 F. Caricasulo MVA 30 17 L. Taccini Duc 29 18 S. Jespersen Duc 18 19 M. Rinaldi Yam 17 20 O. Vostatek Duc 14 21 K. Toba Hon 10 22 N. Antonelli Yam 10 23 L. Power MVA 9 24 Y. Okamoto Yam 2 25 G. van Straalen Duc 2 26 H. Voight Yam 2 27 R. De Rosa QJM 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Strong winds swept rain across the Most Circuit has World Supersport 300 riders formed up on the grid for their second race of the Czech race weeekend. Riders tip-toed around the ‘warm’ up lap on slicks as conditions worsened which saw officials put out the red flag and delay the start of the race. The race eventually got underway over a shortened ten-lap distance.

A rain shower as the riders made their way around the warm-up lap saw Race 2 reduced to ten laps for the Supersport 300 field. When the race got underway Petr Svoboda (Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM) was the lone front runner who opted for wet tyres but the gamble didn’t pay off and the home rider retired mid-way through the race.

David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) and Benat Fernandez had a great start to the race, shooting off at lights out, however after first chicane, Buis had slid his way into P1.

Fernandez, Maier, Buis, Salvador, and Bartolini all battled for P1, overtaking each other repeatedly as they group slipstreamed off of each other to shuffle the order lap in-lap out.

On the final lap, the Brazilian and the #7 tailed Buis as the final straight approached, and as they rounded the final corner, both lacked the pace to catch the streaking Buis who claimed his first race win since his Assen double.

Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) tried to slipstream Buis on the run to the line with Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) third with a tenth of a second covering the podium.

Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) – P1

“The start of the race was a bit chaotic because none of the riders knew which tyre to choose due to the rain. Eventually, I saw that all the riders were using slicks, so I put on slicks too. During the race, the track started to dry up, and from lap 3 onwards, it was completely dry. I tried to stay in the leading positions and it worked out. After yesterday this is very important because I made a mistake in Race 1. To come back with a victory is very important for the championship.”

Buis retakes the championship lead but just four points cover the top three in the standings.

Rookie Fernandez made it back-to-back podiums at Most for his third in his rookie season.

Maier’s third place was a sixth career podium for the Brazilian who is still chasing his first win.

Carter Thompson again proved to have the pace to figure highly in the leading group throughout the contest, including a stint in the lead. The Australian took good points from his seventh place finish after the disappointment of getting taken out at the final turn on Saturday.

Kawasaki holds a four point advantage over KTM in the Manufacturer Standings.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 J. Buis KTM 18m05.131 197.1 2 B. Fernandez Kov +0.045 203.0 3 H. Maier Yam +0.095 197.1 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.167 200.7 5 J. Garcia Kaw +0.215 202.6 6 A. Torres Kaw +0.393 200.0 7 C. Thompson Kaw +1.030 200.7 8 M. Gaggi Yam +1.044 200.7 9 J. Osuna Kaw +1.209 200.0 10 K. Fontainha Yam +2.994 203.3 11 M. Vannucci Yam +3.735 201.5 12 J. Rosenthaler KTM +3.765 202.6 13 U. Calatayud Yam +3.776 200.0 14 K. Sabatucci Kaw +3.992 197.8 15 M. Gennai Kaw +4.137 197.8 16 R. Fernandez Kaw +5.910 198.6 17 M. Vich Yam +5.977 195.7 18 E. Cazzaniga Yam +6.665 196.1 19 F. Mulya Yam +19.304 203.3 20 F. Toreqottullah Yam +19.865 195.0 21 G. Sanchez Yam +19.873 192.6 22 D. Turecek Kaw +50.901 186.4 23 G. Zannini Kaw +57.024 186.7 24 J. Risueno Yam +1m04.052 201.1 25 T. Alonso Kaw 1 Lap 185.2 Not Classified RET E. Bartolini Yam 2 Laps 199.6 RET G. Ibidi Yam 2 Laps 202.2 RET P. Svoboda Kaw 4 Laps 190.6 RET D. Mogeda Kaw 5 Laps 184.2 RET F. Novotny Kaw 6 Laps 194.0

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Buis KTM 100 2 J. Garcia Kaw 97 3 B. Fernandez Kov 96 4 D. Salvador Kaw 77 5 H. Maier Yam 69 6 A. Torres Kaw 58 7 C. Thompson Kaw 57 8 M. Vannucci Yam 46 9 M. Gaggi Yam 29 10 J. Osuna Kaw 28 11 K. Fontainha Yam 26 12 D. Mogeda Kaw 25 13 F. Mulya Yam 24 14 E. Bartolini Yam 22 15 P. Tonn Yam 18 16 K. Sabatucci Kaw 17 17 T. Alonso Kaw 12 18 M. Gennai Kaw 10 19 P. Svoboda Kaw 9 20 J. Risueno Yam 6 21 J. Rosenthaler KTM 4 22 F. Toreqottullah Yam 4 23 U. Calatayud Yam 3 24 E. Ercolani Kaw 2 25 L. Di Persio Yam 1

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar