WorldSBK 2025

Round Ten – Aragon – Sunday

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

In Championship Order

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st in championship – 523 points

“Saturday’s victory was very important for me. I had never won here before and I am very happy that I now have my first victory at Aragón under my belt. The races here have been very hard, I was battling with Nicolò all the time but I also enjoyed that. In the second race, I then made a mistake in turn 7 and he could pull a bit of a gap. But even if I had continued to battle with him, my chance to take the win would have been very small because the Ducati had a big advantage in the last corner, it had better grip there, the bike was turning and accelerating well. They have a good package for Aragón. In the races, I tried everything, and I hope everyone enjoyed it! I did my best this weekend, I was very motivated, especially after I won the first race. That was very good for me. Overall, I am not so sad because I knew that Aragón is not a BMW but a Ducati track. We did a very good job, strong races, and it has been a very positive weekend for me. Not for 100 per cent, but I am happy. Now we are going to Estoril, we will see there. Nicolò is strong there, but I am, too.”

Nicolò Bulega – 2nd in championship – 487 points

“I’m thrilled. It’s a Sunday I’ve been eagerly anticipating because it’s been a long time since I’ve won both the Superpole Race and the long race. I want to thank the team for all their hard work this weekend. Yesterday, we had the speed, but we needed something more to beat Toprak: we found it today, and my bike was much better, allowing me to make the most of it.”

Danilo Petrucci – 3rd in championship – 284 points

“It was quite a tough day. This morning I had a good pace, but unfortunately I made a mistake at the first corner of the opening lap: I ran wide and lost contact with the front group. After that I tried to recover some positions, but it was too late, I was already too far behind. In Race 2 I’m not sure what happened, but already from the sighting lap I could feel there wasn’t much grip on the rear; especially mid-corner it was sliding a lot, and it was really a struggle to make it to the end. I tried to fight, but I didn’t have many weapons. We only scored a few points today, which is a pity, but we’ll keep on fighting. We need to understand why we weren’t competitive in Race 2, and we’ll try to bounce back at Estoril.”

Andrea Locatelli – 4th in championship – 254 points

“It was a difficult day for me – after yesterday, I was quite positive that we could improve the bike and try to make a step forward but, in the end, today was the most difficult day. We need to look forward and forget a little bit this one. It was not easy to arrive at a “new” track when our competitors were testing here, but from Friday we worked to do our best. Yesterday, we tried to stay with the front group but it was difficult because the front tyre grip was finished – and today, I was in trouble with both the front and the rear. We survived today and keep going, and we’ll see for the next rounds. I am still feeling positive, I like the Estoril track and we were fast in the past. We are looking to do our best there!”

Alvaro Bautista – 5th in championship – 253 points

“I think finishing third is the best result I could hope for today, especially after the crash in Race 1. That was a tough moment for me to overcome, but since this morning, I have felt strong support from many fans, which has given me an extra boost. It’s clear that I’m still struggling with the early laps due to the weight of the bike, but I’m satisfied with how we finished this Sunday.”

Alex Lowes – 7th in championship – 169 points

“I am really happy with two sixth places on Sunday at Motorland. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy weekend for us, but I enjoyed it and the bike was working well. We made some small changes to the set-up between the races and I felt like my pace improved. In the last race, I made a small mistake when Andrea Iannone braked a lot earlier than I anticipated into T7 and I just hit the back of him. I did well to stay on the bike, honestly. It was my mistake because I did not anticipate that he was going to stop so early. I came back quite strongly and I was able to pass Andrea Locatelli at the end. I thought we could have fought for fourth and fifth place, but our target was to fight for top six places in every race at Aragon. We did that, and qualified on the front row on Saturday, so I think it has been a really good weekend. Thanks to all the guys and I am looking forward to the final two rounds of the year now.”

Xavi Vierge – 8th in championship – 135 points

“We are disappointed with the weekend, honestly. The test here went very well, we were strong, and our pace was good. But when we arrived here for the race weekend, we realized we were lacking on the acceleration side. We worked well with the team yesterday though and made some changes to the bike’s setup that felt a little better. We also tried something with the electronics to improve acceleration, but unfortunately, we couldn’t really find what we needed in that area. My pace was good in both races, but it was very difficult to move forward. I found myself battling with riders who were actually slower than me, but each time I overtook them, they would get past me again, which made it really hard to progress. This was our Sunday – frustrating, yes, but at the same time I know the team is giving everything and I also did my best. In the end, we did a good job as a team, so I have no regrets. We just need to keep working for the final two rounds, and I believe both tracks will suit us better. We’ll do our best to finish the season in the best possible way.”

Andrea Iannone – 9th in championship – 120 points

“Twice fourth today, it was an intense day, and I enjoyed battling on track in every race! In the morning, I took fourth place on the last lap, with a beautiful pass in the final corner. In Race 2, I battled with Johnny and managed to pass him, once again finishing just off the podium. It’s nice to end such a positive weekend, with so many points brought home and, above all, with the feeling of being competitive again. This morning, we were really close to the top two. Now we head to Estoril: I want to keep these good vibes. I thank everyone for the performances achieved here: Ducati, the team, my staff, and my fans.”

Axel Bassani – 10th in championship – 114 points

“The Superpole Race was quite difficult on Sunday in Aragon. A lot of riders overtook me on the straight and I was trying to recover some positions. In Race Two, the feeling was not bad, similar to the first race. When I arrived behind Danilo Petrucci, it was impossible to overtake him. I was always losing in the straight and then recovering under braking and in the corners. But, I made the rest of the race behind him, although I think my pace was a little bit better. We got good points for finishing ninth and now we go to Estoril for Round 11.”

Dominique Aegerter – 11th in championship – 100 points

“Unfortunately, our Superpole race ended before it really began, as I was taken out in a lap-one incident. It’s a shame, but that’s racing—we still finished the race but had to restart from P14 in Race 2. My pace there was not too bad, but overtaking was really difficult. I got stuck behind other riders and couldn’t show my true rhythm, which was frustrating. Still, we’ll take what we learned and aim to finish the year with two strong rounds in Estoril and Jerez.”

Remy Gardner – 12th in championship – 93 points

“It wasn’t an easy day, but we take home some points and move forward. We knew this track wouldn’t play to our strengths, but we gave everything we had. I felt there was more potential, but we couldn’t fully show it. The sprint race was disappointing, while in Race 2 we were at least able to keep a steadier rhythm to the end. It’s not the result we want, but we’ll take the positives and focus on improving for the season finale, where we expect to be stronger.”

Michael van der Mark – 13th in championship – 93 points

“Overall, the weekend was quite good. From the very first practice, I had a good feeling on the bike. In Superpole it wasn’t quite enough for the front rows, but in the first main race I made it into the top ten. The most important thing was that for Sunday I knew what I could still improve, and together with the team we had some ideas regarding the setup. Tyre wear is quite high here, but we managed that well. In the Superpole Race I really wanted to move up to the ninth position, and I succeeded. In race two I was also able to ride consistently and fight. My goal was to get back into the top five, but we were missing a bit of pace for that. At least I was back in the top eight, but then unfortunately I had a crash on the last lap. Sorry to the team for that. All in all though, I’m optimistic for Estoril and Jerez.”

Garrett Gerloff – 16th in championship – 75 points

“It got a little windy on Sunday and it looked like it might rain at the end. Positives for the weekend were that I did not crash, but that’s about all I can think of. It was a tough weekend. I am trying my best, giving it my all, like always. I just don’t have the pace that I need. We have got to put our heads together and figure something out, because it was looking like we were making progress in the middle of the year and now we are just going backwards. I am not trying to be negative but I am not happy and we need to make some improvements, because this is not where we deserve to be.”

Yari Montella – 17th in championship – 68 points

“I want to apologise to the whole team, I’m sorry for what happened in Superpole which ended up affecting Race 2. In the Superpole Race I made a wrong judgment and, as a result, I received two long laps to serve in Race 2. That meant a race partly ruined, as we lost almost 7 seconds with the two long laps. In a category like this, it’s very hard to recover. On the positive side, the pace was still good: I pushed throughout the race, trying to improve the areas of the track where I had been struggling most over the weekend. We managed to make progress, both myself with the riding and the team with the bike. It was another weekend where we couldn’t capitalise, but the important thing is to learn from mistakes, look ahead, and focus on the season finale.”

Jonathan Rea – 18th in championship – 66 points

“Really satisfied with today’s work, and I want to thank my team, all my crew, because without testing here last month it was hard to come with all the information ready to go. We arrived with my bike from Magny-Cours and we finished with quite a different R1 after putting everything together and it was the best version of my bike that I’ve ridden here in Aragon. Track position was everything and I was able to get P8 in the Superpole Race, to be able to get away with the top group in the main race. Then I found myself P4 on the first lap and thought “wow!” – I made great passes and put myself in the right place. I tried to do a really solid rhythm, but when Alvaro came past – it was really difficult to stay with him. I was strong in some areas of the track and he was so much stronger in that last sector, I was doing everything I could to come out of Turn 15 and stay in the slipstream to try to get away from the group behind. When Iannone passed me, all I could do was continue to ride strongly and wait for any kind of mistake in front. He had a bit more pace than me in the last laps, but P5 is something we can be really happy with as a team. It’s not where we want to be, we’re quite a few seconds off the race win but it’s the best version of ourselves that we’ve shown in a while! It’s nice to go into the last two rounds with a good feeling.”

Tito Rabat – 24th in championship – 6 points

“Obviously I’m not happy about the Superpole race, as the crash was not my fault and it meant my race was over immediately. We made changes to try to improve something for today’s long race but unfortunately it felt tougher than in Race 1. We need to analyse the data to understand why. I tried to do my best anyway and continue to give 100%. Let’s see what we can do next time out at Estoril.”

Zaqhwan Zaidi – 25th in championship – 1 point

“We’ve worked really hard and tried many things to find the best possible feeling. In the Superpole race I tried to keep good pace but didn’t really have the feeling I was looking for. We made a change for the long race and that definitely improved things, as I felt more comfortable and was better able to maintain the pace compared to Race 1. Maybe slightly lower temperatures also helped with the grip today. Unfortunately, I felt a bumping sensation and one point and crashed at Turn 9; I tried to save it but it was not possible. I think we’ve made progress anyway, working well as a team and achieving the mini targets we’re setting each time. We’ll keep working and see what we can do next time.”

Tommy Bridewell

“What a fantastic experience for me to be able to represent the official factory Honda HRC team in WorldSBK. It’s a real privilege and, as I said before, this weekend was all about learning and understanding the bike. We improved with every race – both the feeling and the lap times – and made a big step forward. There were still some points where I struggled a bit with sensation and feedback, but overall, we avoided mistakes and gathered a lot of valuable data with different components on the bike. I’m really proud to have contributed to that. My role is to generate information, and a full race weekend really pushes you to do that. We now have three good, long races of feedback, which is crucial for all the technicians both in Japan and Europe. We have to take the positives from this weekend, keep improving the bike, and move forward from here.”

Team Managers

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“We are very positive about this weekend. We collected many important points here wt Aragón. Our goal was to win at this Ducati track, and we achieved that on Saturday with Toprak. On Sunday, we couldn’t beat a flawless Nicolò Bulega, but with two second-place finishes we achieved more excellent results. Mickey also had a generally good weekend. He is back and capable of fighting for the top ten or even the top five. The crash at the end was unfortunate, but overall we can build on this performance. Now we move on to Estoril in the title fight, where we also want to continue competing in the manufacturers’ championship. We had already had a taste of that title fight here when we led after Saturday’s win. We are confident that as a team we will perform well with both riders at Estoril.”

Christian Gonschor – Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“It was a fantastic weekend. We knew that Ducati was the clear favourite here. The track suits their package particularly well but we put up an excellent fight. The races were thrilling, and it was clear: the decision comes down to the last corner. Here, Nicolò and his bike were in a class of their own. On Saturday, Toprak was able to make his way through with a strong manoeuvre and the victory was a wonderful gift for all of us. Sunday was incredibly close as well. Overall, however, we got the maximum out of this weekend. The entire team once again delivered outstanding work and set up the BMW M 1000 RR so that, on a track that doesn’t really favour us, we were absolutely on par. Now we move into the season finale full of motivation. We are more than ready!”

Marco Barnabò – Barni Ducati Team Principal

“Today was a more difficult day. Danilo didn’t have a good feeling with the rear tire right from the start, he couldn’t push as he wanted and had to limit the damage. In the morning, Yari made a mistake that cost him dearly, and we feel sorry for the riders involved. In the afternoon he paid the price for it, which is a pity because he had good speed. Now we are already looking ahead to Estoril, where the next goal is to secure with Danilo the title of Best Independent Rider. A big thank you to all the mechanics, who had plenty of work this weekend, and to all the sponsors who support us throughout the season.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Maxus Yamaha

“Aragon has always been a challenging circuit for the team and the bike for a number of reasons – and the 2025 race event was no different. However, the massive improvement in set-up, tyre durability and rider confidence that the guys were able to give JR today resulted in a brilliant run to P5, only a couple of tenths from P4. It clearly demonstrated that there is never any sense of “giving up” across the team and that taking huge steps forward is always possible. This was clearly shown by Jonathan’s overall Race 2 time being more than 18 seconds faster than Race 1 yesterday – a one second per lap improvement! For Loka, we didn’t quite find the same solutions and the feeling with both front and rear grip was not what he needed to ride at his absolute maximum. Another hard-fought P7 was, in the end, not a bad result and allows him to hang onto fourth place in the championship – and on top of that, it gives him a genuine opportunity to target the top three in Estoril and Jerez, two strong circuits for him and the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK.”

Denis Sacchetti – GoEleven Team Manager

“Finally, a day where everything went right! All of us needed it, Andrea and our sponsors, too. The goal is to aim higher and get closer to the podium, but objectively it was difficult to do anything more here. In the Superpole Race we came within a second and a half of the victory, in race 2 Andrea tried to hold off Alvaro at the start of the race, but then he had more pace than us. Finishing both races with a comeback and two spectacular overtakes on the final corner is always a unique feeling. We want and care to finish the season strong and bring home more great results between Estoril and Jerez!”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

At MotorLand Aragon, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) denied Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) a record-breaking 14th consecutive win by snatching victory in the Tissot Superpole Race with a decisive move at the final corner.

From pole, Bulega converted his start into the holeshot at Turn 1 and spent much of the 10-lap sprint defending from Razgatlioglu. The Turkish rider briefly edged ahead at Turn 15 on Lap 2, a move he would repeat multiple times during the race, but Toprak only led across the line twice. Each time, Bulega responded, maintaining the pressure.

The climax came on the final lap when Bulega, using the strengths of the Ducati V4R through the last corner, held a tighter line and powered past Razgatlioglu to cross the finish just one tenth clear.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) recovered strongly after his Race One crash to secure third place.

Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) won a close battle with Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) for fourth ahead of Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Danilo Petrucci and Jonathan Rea.

The final point went to Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who prevailed in a four-rider scrap separated by less than half a second at the flag.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 18m09.560 320.5 2 T. Razgatlioglu Bmw +0.105 320.5 3 A. Bautista Duc +0.703 321.4 4 A. Iannone Duc +1.593 321.4 5 S. Lowes Duc +1.810 320.5 6 A. Lowes Bim +3.626 314.0 7 D. Petrucci Duc +3.677 317.6 8 J. Rea Yam +5.138 318.6 9 M. Van Der Mark Bmw +7.115 323.4 10 X. Vierge Hon +7.288 324.3 11 A. Bassani Bim +7.522 316.7 12 A. Locatelli Yam +7.754 318.6 13 T. Mackenzie Duc +9.601 315.8 14 R. Vickers Duc +12.676 316.7 15 G. Gerloff Kaw +13.620 320.5 16 R. Gardner Yam +13.825 318.6 17 B. Sofuoglu Yam +20.437 305.9 18 T. Bridewell Hon +26.280 309.5 19 Z. Zaidi Hon +33.654 307.7 20 D. Aegerter Yam +1:20.678 302.5 – M. Rinaldi Yam 1 Lap 305.1 – T. Rabat Hon 9 Laps 314.0 – Y. Montella Duc DNF 316.7

WorldSBK Race Two

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) struck back in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon, converting pole position into victory with a measured ride that saw him control proceedings from the front. The Italian was forced to defend heavily in the opening stages as Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) repeatedly challenged for the lead, but each time the Ducati rider was quick to respond and maintain control of the race.

The decisive moment came on Lap 12 when Razgatlioglu ran wide at Turn 7, allowing Bulega to immediately open a gap of one second. From there, his pace was relentless, and he built a cushion of more than three seconds by the chequered flag.

Razgatlioglu was forced to settle for second, while Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) recovered from a poor start to claim the final podium place. The reigning champion dropped to sixth on the opening lap but was into third by Lap 4, though by then the leading pair were too far up the road.

Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) was another standout, making a fast getaway from the second row to briefly run in third. Although Bautista later demoted him, Iannone fought hard with Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) throughout the race, eventually winning that battle for fourth. Lowes’ hopes ended with a crash on the penultimate lap after running in sixth.

The result means Razgatlioglu’s championship lead is trimmed to 36 points, with Bulega gaining three on his rival. Behind them, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) remains third in the standings, 30 points ahead of Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha). Bautista’s double podium on Sunday also moves him to within a single point of Locatelli in fifth.

In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Ducati’s double victory on the day was enough to reclaim the lead. With six races remaining, BMW now trail by six points as the title fight between riders and brands heads into its final stages.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 32m42.828 319.5 2 T. Razgatlioglu Bmw +3.248 315.8 3 A. Bautista Duc +4.973 325.3 4 A. Iannone Duc +12.904 316.7 5 J. Rea Yam +13.521 311.2 6 A. Lowes Bim +16.102 315.8 7 A. Locatelli Yam +17.103 314.0 8 D. Petrucci Duc +18.802 314.0 9 A. Bassani Bim +19.575 319.5 10 X. Vierge Hon +23.297 321.4 11 T. Mackenzie Duc +23.786 316.7 12 R. Gardner Yam +24.209 315.8 13 D. Aegerter Yam +24.253 314.0 14 G. Gerloff Kaw +24.257 321.4 15 R. Vickers Duc +24.971 318.6 16 Y. Montella Duc +25.200 316.7 17 T. Rabat Hon +43.902 314.9 18 T. Bridewell Hon +51.404 311.2 19 S. Lowes Duc +1:12.395 317.6 20 M. Rinaldi Yam 2 Laps 308.6 – M. Van Der Mark Bmw 2 Laps 321.4 – Z. Zaidi Hon 7 Laps 308.6 – B. Sofuoglu Yam 8 Laps 311.2

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 523 2 N. Bulega 487 3 D. Petrucci 284 4 A. Locatelli 254 5 A. Bautista 253 6 S. Lowes 184 7 A. Lowes 169 8 X. Vierge 135 9 A. Iannone 120 10 A. Bassani 114 11 D. Aegerter 100 12 R. Gardner 93 13 M. Van Der Mark 93 14 I. Lecuona 90 15 S. Redding 76 16 G. Gerloff 75 17 Y. Montella 68 18 J. Rea 66 19 R. Vickers 33 20 T. Mackenzie 25 21 B. Sofuoglu 23 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 S. Garcia 6 24 T. Rabat 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Race Two

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) claimed his sixth win of the 2025 World Supersport season after a tense 15-lap battle at MotorLand Aragon, beating title leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) in a near photo finish.

Saturday winner Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) was again in the mix despite struggling with braking stability. The Frenchman charged through the lead group to secure third place on the Ducati Panigale V2, finishing just a tenth of a second behind Oncu at the flag.

For much of the race, a seven-rider group fought closely, with Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) eventually settling for fourth after the front three broke clear in the closing stages.

The result means Manzi continues to lead the championship by 60 points over Oncu, with 100 still available. That sets up a potential title decider at the next round in Estoril, where the Italian could clinch his first World Championship.

Can Oncu – P1

“I’m very happy. After warm-up I knew Manzi and Debise would come and fight. I focused on not making mistakes and waiting for the final laps. Manzi passed me again but I decided to attack on the last straight and to use the slipstream. I wanted to keep him behind in the final corner, which is always tricky. Overall, it was a very good weekend because normally my Aragon rounds are difficult.”

Further down the order, a last-corner collision promoted Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) to seventh. Those extra points give him a narrow four-point advantage over Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) in the fight for third overall.

Oli Bayliss enjoyed a promising Sunday performance. However, the 22-year-old had his work cut out for him from 25th on the grid, picking off his rivals lap-by-lap, Bayliss quickly found himself on the brink of the points before slicing his way into 15th. With an incident ahead on the final lap, the Australian rider crossed the line in 13th place, adding three valuable points to his season total.

Oli Bayliss – P13

“We managed to salvage a 13th in Race Two today. It was a really difficult weekend and I really struggled with feeling throughout. We made quite a big change for the race but still we need to find a little bit more. We’ll keep working for Estoril and hope we can make some more improvements. 13th isn’t our speed.”

It was a weekend to forget for countryman Luke Power. A technical problem caused him to crash early in the weekend, leaving him on the sidelines for the races.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu Yam 28m26.359 272.0 2 S. Manzi Yam +0.027 274.1 3 V. Debise Duc +0.146 274.8 4 P. Oettl Duc +0.499 276.9 5 J. Masia Duc +2.846 274.1 6 X. Cardelus Duc +3.731 276.2 7 T. Booth-Amos Tri +4.533 280.5 8 F. Farioli MV +4.769 276.2 9 A. Surra Yam +5.105 277.6 10 F. Caricasulo Duc +12.420 276.9 11 C. Perolari Hon +12.684 277.6 12 N. Tuuli QJM +12.958 280.5 13 O. Bayliss Tri +13.120 278.4 14 M. Schroetter Duc +13.416 277.6 15 R. De Rosa QJM +13.527 279.1 16 S. Jespersen Duc +15.343 276.9 17 O. Vostatek Duc +15.790 279.1 18 N. Antonelli Yam +18.316 272.0 19 B. Bendsneyder MV +25.403 274.8 20 L. Mahias Yam +35.589 273.4 21 B. D’Onofrio Duc +36.931 272.0 22 S. Azman Hon +37.154 270.0 23 R. Garcia Yam +37.228 277.6 24 A. Giombini Duc +37.351 272.0 25 L. Arbel MV +43.120 267.3 26 Y. Okamoto Yam +45.879 270.7 27 A. Carrasco Hon +50.100 274.1 28 M. Norrodin Hon +1m06.024 263.4 DNF M. Casadei MV 1 Lap 279.1 – K. Erbay Duc 5 Laps 274.1 – J. Alcoba Kaw 5 Laps 276.2 – K. Toba Hon 8 Laps 272.0

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 380 2 C. Oncu 320 3 T. Booth-Amos 223 4 J. Masia 219 5 B. Bendsneyder 178 6 L. Mahias 174 7 V. Debise 160 8 P. Oettl 136 9 J. Alcoba 134 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 F. Farioli 84 12 X. Cardelus 83 13 O. Bayliss 79 14 C. Perolari 73 15 A. Mahendra 73 16 S. Jespersen 67 17 F. Caricasulo 57 18 R. Garcia 47 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 40 21 A. Surra 30 22 O. Vostatek 20 23 M. Rinaldi 17 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 K. Toba 12 26 L. Power 9 27 N. Tuuli 8 28 R. De Rosa 5 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. Van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion at MotorLand Aragon, dominating a chaotic second race to secure his first victory in two years.

The drama began on Lap 2 when Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) suffered a highside at Turn 5, leaving Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) nowhere to go. Later in the lap at Turn 14, David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) tangled with Phillip Tonn (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing), further shaking up the championship picture.

Those incidents cleared the way for Vannucci to build an early advantage of two seconds. With the chasing pack locked in their own battles, the Italian extended his margin relentlessly, eventually crossing the line ten seconds clear.

Matteo Vannucci – P1

“Before the race, I didn’t think I could do it. We improved the suspension and tried many changes, even changing the bike before the race, and it worked. I’m very happy and want to thank AG Motorsport Italia, my team, for working so well all weekend. Overall, it has been a fantastic weekend, and with this victory, it feels amazing.”

Behind him, the fight for the remaining podium spots went down to the wire. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) and Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) emerged from an 18-rider scrap on the final lap to secure second and third places respectively.

Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) endured a tougher outing. A Long Lap Penalty for exceeding track limits on the penultimate lap dropped him outside the points, though he recovered to ninth at the flag. A further one-place penalty for another track limits infringement on the final lap left him classified tenth.

Despite the penalties, Fernandez still extended his lead in the standings, gaining six points to sit 13 clear of Salvador. Crucially, Fernandez was the only rider in the top five of the championship to score points in the race.

The second race started well for Saturday winner Carter Thompson, but a big high side exiting T5 on lap two ended his Race Two ambitions. He was largely unhurt, despite hitting the ground hard.

Carter Thompson

“The first race was really good and I felt I had good pace for the whole race. I had to keep in front the whole time and keep up a good pace every lap. The team has helped to get me a great bike this weekend, and I felt really comfortable with it. It was a great opening race. Overall, the weekend was not too bad. We had some good results and I felt comfortable all weekend. Race Two wasn’t the best as I had a crash at the start. We are still only 22 points behind in the championship so we will look forward to the next two rounds and keep pushing. Race-by-race, we will try and close the gap and I can’t wait for the final two rounds.”

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 23m25.542 195.7 2 L. Veneman Kaw +10.135 210.5 3 H. Maier Yam +10.182 203.8 4 D. Mogeda Kaw +10.273 206.5 5 J. Rosenthaler KTM +10.374 206.9 6 J. Osuna Kaw +10.401 206.1 7 F. Mulya Yam +10.483 206.9 8 A. Torres Kaw +10.663 208.1 9 U. Calatayud Yam +10.780 207.3 10 B. Fernandez Kove +10.800 206.1 11 G. Ibidi Yam +10.936 205.3 12 M. Vich Yam +11.000 209.3 13 I. Munoz Kaw +11.535 209.3 14 D. Ocete Kaw +11.637 208.1 15 K. Fontainha Yam +11.961 207.3 16 K. Sabatucci Kaw +12.159 206.9 17 M. Gaggi Yam +12.304 205.7 18 G. Sanchez Yam +13.085 203.0 19 E. Bartolini Yam +22.816 198.9 20 D. Alfarezel Yam +28.825 200.4 21 G. Zannini Kaw +28.850 203.8 22 T. Marin Kaw +28.988 200.0 23 T. Alonso Kaw +29.064 203.4 24 E. Cazzaniga Yam +43.087 201.9 25 U. Hidalgo Kaw +54.630 195.7 26 T. Sovicka Kaw +54.663 191.2 27 P. Tonn KTM +1:04.378 207.7 DNF E. Ercolani Kaw 3 Laps 203.4 DNF R. Fernandez Kaw 3 Laps 198.5 DNF J. Garcia Kaw 5 Laps 206.5 DNF J. Risueno Yam 5 Laps 199.3 DNF D. Salvador Kaw 9 Laps 200.0 DNF J. Buis KTM 9 Laps 197.1 DNF C. Thompson Kaw 10 Laps 201.1

WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 172 2 D. Salvador 159 3 C. Thompson 150 4 J. Garcia 136 5 J. Buis 131 6 M. Vannucci 124 7 H. Maier 112 8 A. Torres 93 9 D. Mogeda 73 10 J. Osuna 71 11 M. Gaggi 66 12 L. Veneman 57 13 F. Mulya 39 14 J. Risueno 38 15 J. Rosenthaler 36 16 M. Gennai 35 17 P. Tonn 31 18 K. Fontainha 31 19 E. Bartolini 22 20 U. Calatayud 20 21 K. Sabatucci 19 22 R. Fernandez 18 23 T. Alonso 12 24 P. Svoboda 9 25 G. Ibidi 6 26 M. Vich 5 27 F. Toreqottullah 4 28 E. Ercolani 4 29 I. Munoz 3 30 D. Ocete 3 31 A. Di Persio 1

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar