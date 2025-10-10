WorldSBK 2025

Round Eleven – Estoril – Friday

WorldSBK Riders Reflect on Friday

Nicolò Bulega – P1

“Today was a good day. Normally, Estoril is not a difficult track but it’s also not our best. It was important to start the weekend like this. We improved some things in FP2 from FP1 so I’m happy with the work we did today. I think we also understand how we can improve for tomorrow. For the moment I think it’s quite close between me and Toprak and we are a bit faster than the others. It’s just Friday so we’ll see how we work during the weekend.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P2

“I was focused on my race simulation today. In the first run, I had a used tyre, it was a 20-lap tyre, and I did a 1’36.6. After that, I changed the tyre and kept working on race pace. For 17 laps, I was staying in the 1’36.0 and 1’36.2 range, which is a good pace. On the last lap, I pushed and saw a 1’36.0 before coming back to the box. We are working for the race, but we need to improve. I’m not happy with the engine braking in some corners but I believe my crew will improve the bike tomorrow. I’m focused on winning the race, not finishing second.”

Alex Lowes – P3

“That was a good opening day and I was pretty fast from the first laps. The confidence with the bike is good and in certain parts of the track it is working really well. We tried a new tyre from Pirelli this afternoon which had some positives and some negatives. In some parts of the track I am not very good but in other parts I am really strong, so I need to try to pull it all together for tomorrow. I think it has been a pretty good opening day.”

Axel Bassani – P4

“It is the first time for the bimota KB998 Rimini here at Estoril and it is working quite well. In general, the bike is working well everywhere. Sometimes it is difficult to understand how to find the settings, but the bike itself is working. This is our reality. The track here only has one long straight, and after that you have to ride a lot, so that can help us. For the races, I think we are missing two or three tenths to fight for a top five so now we have to understand how to take these two or three tenths for tomorrow. It is not impossible but we have to do a step.”

Jonathan Rea – P6

“I felt good from Lap 1 really! We started with the same set-up that we finished with in Aragon and we spent some time evaluating the different front tyre options from Pirelli. We will try to improve my R1 WorldSBK a bit more tonight, we’re searching for edge grip – that’s the key area to work on but the bike is turning well and changing direction on the agile parts, so just looking for a little bit more grip. We did a race simulation this afternoon to understand how we can manage the tyre degradation, now we have that information in the bank it’s important to analyse and put into action some changes for tomorrow. I haven’t sat down to look through all the chronos of the other riders, so I don’t know yet how we fit in – but we also didn’t do a time attack lap. Maximising qualifying is always key and it would be nice to be back in the battle riding inside the top five tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P7

“So, once again, we had a very solid and positive Friday. Right from the beginning I had a good feeling here; it’s a track I like, and the bike works quite well at this circuit. We focused a lot on race pace. Of course, we also faced some challenges in FP1, but we worked hard in the right direction and improved a bit in FP2, especially in terms of pace. On the other hand, we still had a small issue with wheelies that caused us to lose some time, and that’s one area we need to work on. Besides that, as always, with new tyres we struggle to make the most of the first laps, but once they settle, the pace is quite good. We must understand how to better exploit the new tyre, because as we see, overtaking is becoming more and more difficult, so it’s crucial to qualify well. We have the pace to fight close to the top six, but without a good starting position it becomes very difficult. Anyway, as I said, overall we’re happy with the first day. We know where we need to improve tomorrow, and we’ll look at the data to see if we can find something extra.”

Andrea Iannone – P9

“Friday was a positive overall experience. Today, I immediately felt comfortable with the Estoril track. We have a good pace, but unfortunately we didn’t find the perfect lap in the afternoon, the ideal time says we could have been in the top four. The time doesn’t matter today; we need to get all the correct electronics settings for tomorrow, especially on corner exit, to make the bike repeatable. Let’s try to have a good qualifying session, which will be crucial for the weekend!”

Remy Gardner – P10

“It wasn’t a bad day overall. We finally had a full dry day here at Estoril — last year we couldn’t complete one — so it was also a bit of a learning experience for me. After a tricky morning, we made a good step in the afternoon and managed to be competitive, working on race setup and distance. I’m confident we can keep building momentum and go even faster tomorrow, aiming for a strong qualifying to set up a good Race 1.”

Andrea Locatelli – P11

“A bit difficult first day – in a couple of sectors of the track we are in a good position, so we just need to work where we are struggling a little bit to find a good set-up. Let’s see what we can do for tonight and prepare the bike for tomorrow. We are competitive in some sectors, so if we can adjust in some places and gain some feeling to improve.”

Alvaro Bautista – P12

“We started with a different setup than in Aragon, but the feeling wasn’t excellent. We went back and the feeling improved, especially in terms of race pace. We definitely need to improve, especially coming out of corners, but I’m confident.”

Garrett Gerloff – P13

“I feel like I am riding really well and it is just very close in WorldSBK now. I feel like I have been saying the same thing for a couple of weekends, but I am only two tenths of a second from sixth position. It sounds good on paper but I am back in 13th position. If we can make some small improvements I think it can be a big step for tomorrow. The team is working on the bike, trying to find something, so I will come back on Saturday and give it my all.”

Danilo Petrucci – P14

“I’m very disappointed. Unfortunately, this was one of the possible scenarios, even though I didn’t think it would actually happen. This morning I tried to ride, but I felt a lot of pain and, unfortunately, I ended up breaking the fourth metacarpal in my right hand. I’m returning to Italy and will undergo surgery on Monday, hoping to be able to return perhaps already in Jerez. We’ll see how my hand reacts after the operation and if it will be possible to get back on track soon. I’m really sorry; I broke the weakest bone in my body, where I already have three screws. This is a double injury I’ve been carrying since 2016. In the past, I had already broken this metacarpal, and also the two next to it, which had a plate. Unfortunately, the plate wasn’t on the metacarpal that broke this time. So now we’ll try to fix everything and get back on track as soon as possible.”

Yari Montella – P17

“We’re not doing badly, we manage to stay consistent and the gaps are really small. I’m half a second off sixth, and the standings are very tight. We still have some areas to work on; in certain sections I’m still struggling to be fast and push the bike as I’d like. Now we’ll analyze the data and try to make a step forward both in riding and with the bike, while maintaining the consistency we’ve shown so far, which will be useful for the race.”

Iker Lecuona – P18

“First of all, I’m honestly really happy overall. This morning I didn’t expect to be this fast straight away. The best thing is that I can ride without any pain in my arm. It’s true that I feel tired and have a lot of fatigue in my arms, but I’m just happy to be back on track and working with my team. In the afternoon, unfortunately, midway through the FP2 session the front brake locked and I crashed. I wasn’t doing anything special, it just happened, and that’s why I went down. Physically I’m 100% fine, but of course it’s a bit frustrating and now we need to understand why it happened. The incident occurred between Turns 1 and 2 — I shifted into second gear and couldn’t save it. Luckily, I’m okay, as I said, so now we look ahead to tomorrow. Let’s stay positive and focus on what’s next.”

Tito Rabat – P19

“We started strong today, I was feeling good both this morning in FP1 and then at the start of FP2. I was pushing hard this afternoon when unluckily I crashed. It was a shame because I’m sure we could have achieved a really good result. Fortunately, I’m not hurt, so now we’ll reset for tomorrow and try our best to do a good job – I think we can do it.”

Ivo Lopes – P24

“It’s great to be back with the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team again. We made progress today, though I was perhaps hoping for more. We know where we want to work tomorrow, so that’s good and we’ll try to make the most of FP3 so that we’re in a good position going into the Superpole. Just as we did the last time I was here in WorldSBK, the plan is to keep working hard and improve each time we go out.”

Friday Report

Nicolo Bulega fired the opening shot of the weekend by topping the timesheets with a 1’35.778 lap at Estoril. The Italian’s speed put him two tenths clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team), making it three different manufacturers in the top three.

Bulega completed 40 laps across the day and impressed with a sharp, consistent pace over shorter stints, while Razgatlioglu focused on longer runs that looked particularly threatening ahead of Race 1. The Turkish rider’s 16-lap sequence of near-identical times underlined both his rhythm and BMW’s race-day strength as he continues to lead the World Championship.

It was also a strong showing for the new bimota KB998 Rimini, with both Lowes and teammate Axel Bassani inside the top five in both sessions, a clear sign of progress for the revitalised Kawasaki-backed outfit.

Late in the day, Ryan Vickers (Motocorsa Racing) made the most of a fresh rear tyre to leap into fifth overall, edging Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) by a tenth of a second. The six-time World Champion enjoyed an encouraging day, consistently among the top ten as Yamaha worked through setup refinements.

Further down the order, Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC) returned to action after missing recent rounds with a right-arm fracture. The Spaniard completed 21 laps before a small crash at Turn 2 ended his afternoon, finishing 18th overall.

It was a tougher day for Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), who attempted FP1 despite a recent hand injury sustained in training. The Italian managed 16 laps before withdrawing from the remainder of the weekend’s sessions, leaving his fight for third in the championship—just 31 points separating him from Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista—in jeopardy.

With Bulega’s outright pace and Razgatlioglu’s race-run consistency setting the tone, Estoril looks primed for another fierce WorldSBK showdown.

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Bulega Duc 1m35.778 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +0.232 3 A. Lowes Bim +0.570 4 A. Bassani Bim +0.623 5 R. Vickers Duc +0.647 6 J. Rea Yam +0.761 7 X. Vierge Hon +0.826 8 S. Lowes Duc +0.841 9 A. Iannone Duc +0.853 10 R. Gardner Yam +0.877 11 A. Locatelli Yam +0.907 12 A. Bautista Duc +0.910 13 G. Gerloff Kaw +0.965 14 D. Petrucci Duc +1.258 15 M. van der Mark BMW +1.290 16 T. Mackenzie Duc +1.300 17 Y. Montella Duc +1.301 18 I. Lecuona Hon +1.325 19 T. Rabat Hon +1.331 20 M. Rinaldi Yam +1.479 21 B. Sofuoglu Yam +1.699 22 B. Fong Yam +2.162 23 T. Nagashima Hon +2.636 24 I. Lopes Hon +3.014

Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 A. Iannone Duc 317.6 2 T. Nagashima Hon 317.6 3 N. Bulega Duc 317.6 4 X. Vierge Hon 317.6 5 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 316.7 6 R. Vickers Duc 316.7 7 M. van der Mark BMW 316.7 8 A. Bautista Duc 316.7 9 G. Gerloff Kaw 314.0 10 S. Lowes Duc 314.0 11 R. Gardner Yam 314.0 12 T. Mackenzie Duc 313.0 13 Y. Montella Duc 313.0 14 T. Rabat Hon 313.0 15 I. Lecuona Hon 312.1 16 A. Locatelli Yam 312.1 17 A. Lowes Bim 312.1 18 J. Rea Yam 312.1 19 A. Bassani Bim 311.2 20 B. Sofuoglu Yam 311.2 21 B. Fong Yam 309.5 22 M. Rinaldi Yam 309.5 23 I. Lopes Hon 306.8

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 523 2 N. Bulega 487 3 D. Petrucci 284 4 A. Locatelli 254 5 A. Bautista 253 6 S. Lowes 184 7 A. Lowes 169 8 X. Vierge 135 9 A. Iannone 120 10 A. Bassani 114 11 D. Aegerter 100 12 R. Gardner 93 13 M. Van Der Mark 93 14 I. Lecuona 90 15 S. Redding 76 16 G. Gerloff 75 17 Y. Montella 68 18 J. Rea 66 19 R. Vickers 33 20 T. Mackenzie 25 21 B. Sofuoglu 23 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 S. Garcia 6 24 T. Rabat 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Superpole

Championship contender Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) claimed his fourth Superpole of the season at Estoril despite an eventful session that saw the Turkish rider crash at Turn 1 midway through the 40-minute qualifying. Undeterred, Oncu’s early benchmark lap stood unbeaten, giving him the upper hand heading into Saturday’s Race 1.

While Oncu celebrated pole, his title rival Stefano Manzi endured his toughest qualifying session of the year. The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing rider could only manage 13th on the grid, a significant setback as he faces his first mathematical opportunity to clinch the championship tomorrow. Manzi holds a 60-point lead in the standings with four races to go and will seal the title if he outscores Oncu by 15 points in Race 1.

There was further drama for the Evan Bros camp as Alberto Surra also went down during the session, though he recovered to secure an impressive second place on the grid. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) continued his strong late-season form to round out the front row in third.

A standout performance came from Raffaele de Rosa (QJMOTOR Factory Racing), whose blistering lap placed him fourth, the Chinese manufacturer’s best-ever qualifying result since joining the championship.

Oli Bayliss finished 12th on Friday, seven-tenths behind Oncu’s benchmark time.

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu Yam 1m39.608 272.7 2 A. Surra Yam +0.269 272.0 3 V. Debise Duc +0.376 274.8 4 R. De Rosa Qjm +0.442 276.2 5 M. Schroetter Duc +0.527 275.5 6 L. Mahias Yam +0.561 271.4 7 P. Oettl Duc +0.597 276.9 8 O. Vostatek Duc +0.627 279.8 9 F. Caricasulo Duc +0.638 276.2 10 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.675 276.9 11 R. Garcia Yam +0.703 271.4 12 O. Bayliss Tri +0.732 275.5 13 S. Manzi Yam +0.738 274.1 14 L. Taccini Duc +0.766 284.2 15 M. Casadei Mva +0.775 272.0 16 J. Masia Duc +0.805 279.1 17 N. Antonelli Yam +0.813 274.1 18 X. Cardelus Duc +0.837 277.6 19 N. Tuuli Qjm +0.869 276.9 20 C. Perolari Hon +1.045 274.8 21 S. Jespersen Duc +1.084 282.0 22 F. Farioli Mva +1.121 276.9 23 M. Ferrari Duc +1.164 276.2 24 K. Toba Hon +1.231 274.1 25 J. Alcoba Kaw +1.254 274.1 26 X. Artigas Mva +1.322 279.8 27 J. Whatley Mva +1.703 277.6 28 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.426 274.8 29 L. Ottaviani Hon +2.475 266.7 30 L. Arbel Mva +2.655 269.3 31 A. Giombini Duc +2.757 272.0 32 A. Carrasco Hon +3.724 270.7 33 B. D’Onofrio Duc +3.742 274.8

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 380 2 C. Oncu 320 3 T. Booth-Amos 223 4 J. Masia 219 5 B. Bendsneyder 178 6 L. Mahias 174 7 V. Debise 160 8 P. Oettl 136 9 J. Alcoba 134 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 F. Farioli 84 12 X. Cardelus 83 13 O. Bayliss 79 14 C. Perolari 73 15 A. Mahendra 73 16 S. Jespersen 67 17 F. Caricasulo 57 18 R. Garcia 47 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 40 21 A. Surra 30 22 O. Vostatek 20 23 M. Rinaldi 17 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 K. Toba 12 26 L. Power 9 27 N. Tuuli 8 28 R. De Rosa 5 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. Van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Superpole Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) continued his scorching qualifying form by storming to a second consecutive pole position, setting a new lap record in the process during the 25-minute Superpole session at Estoril. The Italian’s blistering pace put him two tenths clear of his closest rival, reaffirming his late-season momentum and marking his third pole of the campaign. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) joined him on the front row in second, with Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) rounding out the top three to complete a front row featuring three different teams. The second row is stacked with title contenders. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) will start fourth, just ahead of championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) and Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki), ensuring that the top names in the standings are poised for an intense opening race. WorldSSP300 Superpole Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 1m49.690 214.7 2 L. Veneman Kaw +0.194 218.2 3 A. Torres Kaw +0.451 210.5 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.569 204.9 5 B. Fernandez Kov +0.601 209.3 6 C. Thompson Kaw +0.618 217.3 7 J. Buis KTM +0.695 214.7 8 H. Maier Yam +0.865 213.0 9 F. Mulya Yam +0.867 216.0 10 J. Osuna Kaw +0.977 214.3 11 J. Risueno Yam +1.043 210.5 12 D. Mogeda Kaw +1.098 216.9 13 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.115 214.3 14 U. Calatayud Yam +1.142 215.6 15 J. Garcia Kaw +1.215 212.2 16 E. Bartolini Yam +1.500 214.7 17 J. Rosenthaler KTM +1.536 219.5 18 M. Gaggi Yam +1.622 216.9 19 M. Vich Yam +1.655 215.6 20 K. Fontainha Yam +1.752 212.6 21 G. Sanchez Yam +1.762 217.7 22 P. Tonn KTM +1.783 218.6 23 E. Ercolani Kaw +1.842 209.3 24 T. Alonso Kaw +1.846 215.6 25 G. Zannini Kaw +2.188 215.1 26 K. Sabatucci Kaw +2.296 213.4 27 U. Hidalgo Kaw +2.589 209.7 28 D. Alfarezel Yam +2.599 216.9 29 I. Munoz Kaw +2.946 210.9 30 T. Sovicka Kaw +3.556 210.9 NQ S. Zhang Yam +6.465 200.4 NQ M. Garcia Kaw +7.140 204.2 NQ L. Hamilton Yam +8.230 195.3 NQ G. Ibidi Yam – 208.5 WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 172 2 D. Salvador 159 3 C. Thompson 150 4 J. Garcia 136 5 J. Buis 131 6 M. Vannucci 124 7 H. Maier 112 8 A. Torres 93 9 D. Mogeda 73 10 J. Osuna 71 11 M. Gaggi 66 12 L. Veneman 57 13 F. Mulya 39 14 J. Risueno 38 15 J. Rosenthaler 36 16 M. Gennai 35 17 P. Tonn 31 18 K. Fontainha 31 19 E. Bartolini 22 20 U. Calatayud 20 21 K. Sabatucci 19 22 R. Fernandez 18 23 T. Alonso 12 24 P. Svoboda 9 25 G. Ibidi 6 26 M. Vich 5 27 F. Toreqottullah 4 28 E. Ercolani 4 29 I. Munoz 3 30 D. Ocete 3 31 A. Di Persio 1

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar