WorldSBK 2025
Round Twelve – Jerez – Saturday
Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) kept his championship hopes alive with a commanding win in Race 1 at Jerez, leading every lap to close the gap to Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and ensure the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship will be decided on Sunday.
WorldSBK Race One Report
After taking pole position with a new lap record in Superpole, Bulega briefly lost the lead off the start but wasted no time reclaiming control. A decisive move on Razgatlioglu at Turn 5 on the opening lap put the Ducati rider in front, and from there he never looked back, maintaining a smooth rhythm to finish nearly four seconds clear at the flag.
Razgatlioglu briefly dropped to third after running wide a corner later but quickly recovered, re-passing Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) on Lap 2 and consolidating second place. The Turkish rider opted for consistency over risk as he moved one step closer to a third WorldSBK crown.
The fight for the final podium spot was intense, with Iannone fending off a line of challengers until Lap 15. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) eventually came through, charging from ninth on the first lap to secure third place and his sixth consecutive podium.
Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) and Alex Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) completed the top five after an all-race battle with Iannone.
Remy Gardner was very strong early on before ultimately finishing eighth after getting usurped late on by Andrea Locatelli.
Tarran Mackenzie was closing on Gardner late in the race but had to settle for ninth while Michael van der Mark rounded out the top ten ahead of Axel Bassani and Iker Lecuona.
Six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) crashed out on Lap 2 at the fast Turn 4 but will start Sunday’s Tissot Superpole Race from sixth on the grid.
With one day remaining in the 2025 season, Razgatlioglu holds a 34-point lead over Bulega, meaning the BMW rider needs only three points on Sunday to secure his third world title.
Bautista’s latest podium has strengthened his grip on third in the standings, now 13 points clear of Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha).
In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Ducati has closed to within eight points of BMW, setting up a tense finale to wrap up the year.
WorldSBK Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
33m19.744
|
279.6
|
2
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
+3.766
|
281.7
|
3
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+9.569
|
286.1
|
4
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+11.221
|
281.7
|
5
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+12.272
|
283.2
|
6
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+12.755
|
275.4
|
7
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+17.145
|
274.7
|
8
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+19.350
|
276.1
|
9
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+19.737
|
279.6
|
10
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
+23.343
|
277.5
|
11
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+23.906
|
276.8
|
12
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
+24.285
|
276.1
|
13
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+25.663
|
279.6
|
14
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+28.283
|
277.5
|
15
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+28.682
|
278.9
|
16
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+32.317
|
274.7
|
17
|
L. Tulovic
|
Duc
|
+34.119
|
283.2
|
18
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+40.272
|
273.3
|
19
|
N. Spinelli
|
Duc
|
+40.448
|
277.5
|
20
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+51.073
|
271.3
|
21
|
B. Fong
|
Yam
|
+52.092
|
276.8
|
22
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+68.437
|
274.0
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
A. Delbianco
|
Yam
|
+17 Laps
|
277.5
|
NC
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+18 Laps
|
278.2
WorldSBK Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
600
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
566
|
3
|
A. Bautista
|
308
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
293
|
5
|
D. Petrucci
|
284
|
6
|
A. Lowes
|
203
|
7
|
S. Lowes
|
184
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
168
|
9
|
A. Iannone
|
150
|
10
|
A. Bassani
|
134
|
11
|
R. Gardner
|
121
|
12
|
M. van der Mark
|
107
|
13
|
D. Aegerter
|
100
|
14
|
I. Lecuona
|
94
|
15
|
G. Gerloff
|
88
|
16
|
J. Rea
|
83
|
17
|
S. Redding
|
76
|
18
|
Y. Montella
|
72
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
41
|
20
|
T. Mackenzie
|
34
|
21
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
25
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
10
|
23
|
T. Rabat
|
9
|
24
|
S. Garcia
|
6
|
25
|
T. Nagashima
|
2
|
26
|
Z. Zaidi
|
1
WorldSBK Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
1m36.629
|
279.6
|
2
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
+0.524
|
281.7
|
3
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.972
|
276.8
|
4
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+1.054
|
275.4
|
5
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+1.119
|
281.7
|
6
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+1.151
|
276.1
|
7
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+1.357
|
278.2
|
8
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+1.425
|
283.2
|
9
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+1.506
|
277.5
|
10
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+1.523
|
274.7
|
11
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+1.600
|
279.6
|
12
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
+1.684
|
277.5
|
13
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+1.725
|
279.6
|
14
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+1.739
|
276.8
|
15
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+1.948
|
277.5
|
16
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
+2.096
|
276.1
|
17
|
A. Delbianco
|
Yam
|
+2.236
|
277.5
|
18
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+2.285
|
274.7
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+2.334
|
278.9
|
20
|
L. Tulovic
|
Duc
|
+2.670
|
283.2
|
21
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+2.771
|
271.3
|
22
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+2.891
|
273.3
|
23
|
N. Spinelli
|
Duc
|
+3.488
|
277.5
|
24
|
B. Fong
|
Yam
|
+3.584
|
276.8
|
25
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+4.519
|
274.0
WorldSSP Race One Report
Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) produced a spectacular final-corner pass to take victory in the penultimate FIM Supersport World Championship race of the season at Jerez.
Riding with a golden #62 to mark his recently secured title, the Italian started from the third row but charged through the lead group before pulling off a daring move on Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) at the final turn to claim his 11th win of 2025.
The race was one of the most competitive of the season, with three different riders trading the lead eight times across the 17 laps.
Oncu inherits podium after Masia penalty
Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) completed the podium after Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) was penalised for exceeding track limits on the final corner. The sanction dropped Masia from third to fourth, handing Oncu his latest top-three finish.
Masia’s misfortune also carried championship implications — the three-point deduction dropped him two points behind Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) in their fight for third overall heading into Sunday’s finale.
Alberto Surra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) rounded out the top five, just 1.6 seconds behind Manzi, as the leading group stayed tightly packed throughout the race.
Booth-Amos battles through field
Starting deep in the pack from the seventh row, Booth-Amos put in an impressive comeback ride to finish seventh, setting the stage for a stronger run in Race 2.
The Brit will start from the third row on Sunday alongside Masia, while Oncu’s fastest lap of the race earned him pole position for the final outing of the season.
Oli Bayliss was brought undone by a technical problem on Saturday and will be out for redemption on Sunday.
With the title already wrapped up, all eyes now turn to the battle for third in the championship as the curtain falls on the 2025 WorldSSP season.
WorldSSP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
29m25.741
|
249.2
|
2
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.051
|
249.8
|
3
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.329
|
247.0
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+0.400
|
249.2
|
5
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+1.625
|
247.6
|
6
|
M. Casadei
|
Mva
|
+2.675
|
248.7
|
7
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+2.888
|
250.4
|
8
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+3.034
|
251.5
|
9
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+3.981
|
248.7
|
10
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+4.198
|
247.6
|
11
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+8.990
|
249.8
|
12
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+11.525
|
248.7
|
13
|
M. Ferrari
|
Duc
|
+13.199
|
247.6
|
14
|
F. Farioli
|
Mva
|
+14.107
|
252.7
|
15
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+14.409
|
245.9
|
16
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+14.544
|
247.0
|
17
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+15.521
|
247.6
|
18
|
N. Tuuli
|
Qjm
|
+17.814
|
250.4
|
19
|
J. Whatley
|
Mva
|
+21.383
|
247.6
|
20
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+21.532
|
248.7
|
21
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+31.823
|
248.1
|
22
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+31.880
|
247.6
|
23
|
A. Giombini
|
Duc
|
+32.483
|
242.6
|
24
|
L. Arbel
|
Mva
|
+36.461
|
245.3
|
25
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+36.654
|
244.3
|
26
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+38.346
|
244.3
|
27
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+38.509
|
243.7
|
28
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
|
244.8
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|
245.3
|
NC
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+8 Laps
|
247.6
|
NC
|
J. Del Olmo
|
Kaw
|
+15 Laps
|
246.4
|
NC
|
M. Siebdrath
|
Hon
|
+16 Laps
|
235.4
|
NC
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
–
|
241.1
WorldSSP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
450
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
359
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
242
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
240
|
5
|
V. Debise
|
192
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
185
|
7
|
J. Alcoba
|
179
|
8
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
178
|
9
|
P. Oettl
|
177
|
10
|
M. Schroetter
|
112
|
11
|
F. Farioli
|
91
|
12
|
X. Cardelus
|
91
|
13
|
O. Bayliss
|
86
|
14
|
C. Perolari
|
83
|
15
|
A. Mahendra
|
73
|
16
|
S. Jespersen
|
72
|
17
|
R. Garcia
|
66
|
18
|
F. Caricasulo
|
64
|
19
|
A. Surra
|
62
|
20
|
M. Casadei
|
50
|
21
|
L. Taccini
|
46
|
22
|
O. Vostatek
|
30
|
23
|
R. De Rosa
|
23
|
24
|
M. Rinaldi
|
17
|
25
|
K. Toba
|
13
|
26
|
N. Antonelli
|
13
|
27
|
L. Power
|
9
|
28
|
N. Tuuli
|
8
|
29
|
M. Ferrari
|
3
|
30
|
Y. Okamoto
|
2
|
31
|
G. van Straalen
|
2
|
32
|
H. Voight
|
2
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Casadei
|
Mva
|
1m41.959
|
246.4
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.346
|
244.3
|
3
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+0.389
|
243.2
|
4
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+0.393
|
244.8
|
5
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.462
|
244.3
|
6
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+0.499
|
243.7
|
7
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+0.501
|
241.1
|
8
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+0.642
|
241.6
|
9
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+0.702
|
240.0
|
10
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+0.804
|
243.2
|
11
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+0.852
|
240.5
|
12
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+0.910
|
243.2
|
13
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+1.004
|
243.7
|
14
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+1.016
|
243.7
|
15
|
F. Farioli
|
Mva
|
+1.027
|
243.7
|
16
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+1.082
|
242.1
|
17
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+1.268
|
243.7
|
18
|
J. Whatley
|
Mva
|
+1.276
|
245.3
|
19
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+1.278
|
245.9
|
20
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+1.279
|
242.6
|
21
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+1.307
|
240.0
|
22
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+1.459
|
241.6
|
23
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+1.465
|
248.7
|
24
|
M. Ferrari
|
Duc
|
+1.555
|
242.1
|
25
|
N. Tuuli
|
Qjm
|
+1.789
|
247.6
|
26
|
L. Arbel
|
Mva
|
+2.139
|
239.5
|
27
|
A. Giombini
|
Duc
|
+2.196
|
239.5
|
28
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+2.393
|
239.0
|
29
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+2.489
|
242.6
|
30
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+2.698
|
241.6
|
31
|
X. Artigas
|
Mva
|
+2.778
|
244.8
|
32
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+2.869
|
240.5
|
33
|
M. Siebdrath
|
Hon
|
+3.197
|
235.4
|
34
|
J. Del Olmo
|
Kaw
|
+3.535
|
238.4
WorldSSP300 Race One Report
The battle for the 2025 FIM WorldSSP300 Championship will go down to the final race after a dramatic opening contest at Jerez that was red-flagged and restarted.
After a three-rider crash at Turn 1 brought out the red flags, the race was shortened to a five-lap sprint, with Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) converting pole position into victory. The Italian had been leading the initial running and picked up where he left off in the restart, taking the win by just 0.019 seconds from David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) after a photo finish to the line.
Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) completed the podium, while the title contenders behind endured mixed fortunes.
Thompson claws back points as Fernandez tripped up
Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) faced an uphill task after finding himself 30th on the grid for the restart following a Turn 2 crash in the first part of the race. The Australian mounted an impressive recovery to finish eighth, securing eight valuable points to keep his title hopes alive.
Championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) saw what could have been a decisive day turn sour. Running in the lead group early on, the Spaniard was involved in a final-lap incident with Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) that dropped him out of the points. After the race, Veneman was penalised for irresponsible riding, elevating Fernandez to 15th and salvaging a single point that could yet prove crucial.
Championship on a knife-edge
Heading into Sunday’s finale, just two points separate Fernandez, Thompson, and Salvador in one of the closest title fights in WorldSSP300 history.
Vannucci remains mathematically in contention, 21 points adrift, and must win Race 2 to have any chance of taking the crown.
With everything still to play for, the 2025 WorldSSP300 Championship will be decided in a straight shootout on Sunday at Jerez.
Carter Thompson is as cool as a cucumber and that paid dividends on Saturday as he kept his cool under immense pressure to come through the field in the restarted race and will start from pole on Sunday after setting the fastest lap of the race in race one.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
9m30.233
|
189.9
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.019
|
197.8
|
3
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.248
|
194.6
|
4
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+0.438
|
195.0
|
5
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+0.513
|
196.7
|
6
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+0.538
|
198.8
|
7
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.839
|
190.6
|
8
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.880
|
197.8
|
9
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+1.012
|
197.8
|
10
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+1.140
|
191.9
|
11
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+2.902
|
197.4
|
12
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+3.000
|
195.3
|
13
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+3.090
|
193.9
|
14
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+3.151
|
195.3
|
15
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+5.387
|
196.0
|
16
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
+5.605
|
193.9
|
17
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+5.858
|
196.0
|
18
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+6.269
|
196.0
|
19
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+6.366
|
193.6
|
20
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+6.569
|
197.1
|
21
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+8.301
|
199.9
|
22
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+11.109
|
191.3
|
23
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+14.399
|
191.9
|
24
|
S. Zhang
|
Yam
|
+28.173
|
186.4
|
25
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+35.140
|
192.6
|
26
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+59.049
|
193.3
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+4 Laps
|
197.1
|
NC
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
–
|
197.1
|
NC
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
–
|
195.7
|
NC
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
–
|
192.9
|
NC
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
–
|
192.9
|
NC
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
–
|
192.3
WorldSSP300 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Fernandez
|
206
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
203
|
3
|
D. Salvador
|
203
|
4
|
M. Vannucci
|
184
|
5
|
J. Buis
|
155
|
6
|
J. Garcia
|
140
|
7
|
H. Maier
|
130
|
8
|
A. Torres
|
127
|
9
|
D. Mogeda
|
113
|
10
|
J. Osuna
|
92
|
11
|
L. Veneman
|
73
|
12
|
M. Gaggi
|
70
|
13
|
J. Risueno
|
63
|
14
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
52
|
15
|
F. Mulya
|
47
|
16
|
M. Gennai
|
35
|
17
|
P. Tonn
|
33
|
18
|
K. Fontainha
|
32
|
19
|
E. Bartolini
|
27
|
20
|
R. Fernandez
|
24
|
21
|
U. Calatayud
|
23
|
22
|
K. Sabatucci
|
19
|
23
|
T. Alonso
|
12
|
24
|
P. Svoboda
|
9
|
25
|
G. Ibidi
|
6
|
26
|
M. Vich
|
5
|
27
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
4
|
28
|
E. Ercolani
|
4
|
29
|
I. Munoz
|
3
|
30
|
D. Ocete
|
3
|
31
|
G. Sanchez
|
2
|
32
|
A. Di Persio
|
1
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
1m52.039
|
189.9
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.112
|
197.8
|
3
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+0.174
|
196.7
|
4
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+0.209
|
198.8
|
5
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.273
|
197.8
|
6
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+0.337
|
199.9
|
7
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+0.367
|
196.0
|
8
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+0.519
|
191.9
|
9
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.630
|
194.6
|
10
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+0.630
|
193.9
|
11
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+0.639
|
195.3
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+0.742
|
193.6
|
13
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+0.745
|
195.0
|
14
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+0.792
|
197.8
|
15
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+0.828
|
196.0
|
16
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+0.949
|
195.3
|
17
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+1.011
|
197.1
|
18
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+1.045
|
192.9
|
19
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.088
|
196.0
|
20
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+1.100
|
197.4
|
21
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+1.113
|
190.6
|
22
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+1.214
|
195.7
|
23
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+1.338
|
197.1
|
24
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+1.396
|
197.1
|
25
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
+1.422
|
193.9
|
26
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.644
|
192.9
|
27
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+1.658
|
193.3
|
28
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+1.875
|
192.6
|
29
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+2.149
|
192.3
|
30
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+2.358
|
191.3
|
31
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+3.569
|
191.9
|
32
|
S. Zhang
|
Yam
|
+4.822
|
186.4
|
NQ
|
L. Hamilton
|
Yam
|
+7.999
|
183.3
WorldWCR Race One Report
Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) took a crucial victory in Race 1 at Jerez, extending her lead in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) title fight after an action-packed nine-lap battle that featured four different race leaders.
The championship leader claimed her sixth win of the season, finishing ahead of Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) and title rival Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), who completed the podium. With one race remaining, Herrera now leads Neila by 15 points, ensuring the 2025 title will be decided in Sunday’s Race 2.
Following an issue with the original start procedure, the race was restarted and shortened to nine laps, but the brief format only intensified the action. Pole-sitter Herrera initially led, before a fierce exchange at the front saw Jones, Neila, and wildcard Paola Ramos (YVS Sabadell) all take turns in control.
Ramos, competing in her first WorldWCR race, impressed immediately by running inside the top three from the start. The 18-year-old crossed the line first on track but was handed a three-second penalty for contact with Neila on the penultimate lap, demoting her to fourth.
Herrera’s race management ultimately made the difference. The Spaniard stayed calm amid the front-group chaos and focused on keeping Neila behind, sealing another important win and strengthening her championship grip.
Second-placed Chloe Jones continued her remarkable rookie campaign with her fifth consecutive podium, moving up to third overall in the standings on 153 points. The British teenager remains locked in a close fight with Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing), who recovered strongly to finish fifth and sits just six points behind.
Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) finished sixth ahead of Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), who equalled her best result of the season in seventh while demonstrating the pace capable of fifth. Relph is now almost guaranteed to finish the season inside the championship top ten.
Spanish riders Pakita Ruiz, Sara Sanchez, and Natalia Rivera rounded out the top ten.
Ramos’ pace was rewarded with the fastest lap of the race (1’51.303), earning her pole position for Sunday’s Race 2, where she’ll line up alongside Herrera and Jones on the front row.
Unfortunately, Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) crashed at Turn 13 on the opening lap of the original start and was later ruled unfit to race after suffering a pelvic fracture.
With one race remaining, Herrera holds 235 points to Neila’s 220, while Jones (153), Ponziani (147), and Sanchez (118) complete the top five.
WorldWCR Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
Yam
|
16m53.978
|
198.8
|
2
|
C. Jones
|
Yam
|
+0.291
|
203.6
|
3
|
B. Neila
|
Yam
|
+1.114
|
199.6
|
4
|
P. Ramos
|
Yam
|
+2.686
|
203.6
|
5
|
R. Ponziani
|
Yam
|
+5.503
|
205.1
|
6
|
L. Boudesseul
|
Yam
|
+5.509
|
202.1
|
7
|
T. Relph
|
Yam
|
+5.748
|
200.3
|
8
|
P. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
+9.778
|
198.8
|
9
|
S. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+10.000
|
198.8
|
10
|
N. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+10.338
|
203.2
|
11
|
A. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+10.684
|
202.5
|
12
|
M. Dobbs
|
Yam
|
+11.985
|
203.2
|
13
|
A. Madrigal
|
Yam
|
+12.068
|
201.0
|
14
|
L. Michel
|
Yam
|
+29.025
|
204.0
|
15
|
I. Carreno
|
Yam
|
+29.708
|
201.8
|
16
|
A. Ourednickova
|
Yam
|
+29.783
|
199.9
|
17
|
C. Liu
|
Yam
|
+31.104
|
200.3
|
18
|
S. Lloyd
|
Yam
|
+36.847
|
202.5
|
19
|
M. Simoes
|
Yam
|
+38.610
|
199.2
|
20
|
O. Ongaro
|
Yam
|
+42.703
|
199.9
|
21
|
J. Hanks-Elliott
|
Yam
|
+43.104
|
199.6
|
22
|
I. Nadieieva
|
Yam
|
+55.191
|
199.6
|
23
|
T. Morrison
|
Yam
|
+55.580
|
201.0
|
24
|
B. Barbera
|
Yam
|
+57.036
|
198.1
|Not Classified
|
NC
|
J. Howden
|
Yam
|
–
|
201.0
WorldWCR Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
235
|
2
|
B. Neila
|
220
|
3
|
C. Jones
|
153
|
4
|
R. Ponziani
|
147
|
5
|
S. Sanchez
|
118
|
6
|
L. Boudesseul
|
97
|
7
|
P. Ruiz
|
88
|
8
|
A. Lewis
|
77
|
9
|
A. Madrigal
|
71
|
10
|
T. Relph
|
68
|
11
|
N. Rivera
|
48
|
12
|
J. Howden
|
39
|
13
|
M. Dobbs
|
30
|
14
|
O. Ongaro
|
24
|
15
|
I. Carreno
|
22
|
16
|
L. Michel
|
20
|
17
|
J. Pedemonte
|
17
|
18
|
E. Bondi
|
15
|
19
|
P. Ramos
|
13
|
20
|
L. Vieillard
|
12
|
21
|
S. Varon
|
9
|
22
|
A. Ourednickova
|
8
|
23
|
C. Mei Liu
|
5
|
24
|
D. Dal Zotto
|
4
WorldWCR Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Herrera
|
Yam
|
1m51.572
|
198.8
|
2
|
B. Neila
|
Yam
|
+0.308
|
199.6
|
3
|
P. Ramos
|
Yam
|
+0.375
|
203.6
|
4
|
R. Ponziani
|
Yam
|
+0.674
|
205.1
|
5
|
T. Relph
|
Yam
|
+0.977
|
200.3
|
6
|
L. Boudesseul
|
Yam
|
+1.049
|
202.1
|
7
|
C. Jones
|
Yam
|
+1.163
|
203.6
|
8
|
P. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
+1.208
|
198.8
|
9
|
M. Dobbs
|
Yam
|
+1.612
|
203.2
|
10
|
N. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+1.645
|
203.2
|
11
|
A. Madrigal
|
Yam
|
+1.650
|
201.0
|
12
|
S. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+1.789
|
198.8
|
13
|
A. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+2.019
|
202.5
|
14
|
J. Howden
|
Yam
|
+2.070
|
201.0
|
15
|
L. Michel
|
Yam
|
+3.335
|
204.0
|
16
|
C. Liu
|
Yam
|
+3.621
|
200.3
|
17
|
S. Lloyd
|
Yam
|
+3.867
|
202.5
|
18
|
I. Carreno
|
Yam
|
+3.900
|
201.8
|
19
|
M. Simoes
|
Yam
|
+4.015
|
199.2
|
20
|
A. Ourednickova
|
Yam
|
+4.528
|
199.9
|
21
|
O. Ongaro
|
Yam
|
+4.829
|
199.9
|
22
|
T. Morrison
|
Yam
|
+5.411
|
201.0
|
23
|
J. Hanks-Elliott
|
Yam
|
+5.642
|
199.6
|
24
|
I. Nadieieva
|
Yam
|
+6.062
|
199.6
|
25
|
B. Barbera
|
Yam
|
+7.650
|
198.1
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR