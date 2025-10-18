WorldSBK 2025

Round Twelve – Jerez – Saturday

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) kept his championship hopes alive with a commanding win in Race 1 at Jerez, leading every lap to close the gap to Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and ensure the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship will be decided on Sunday.

WorldSBK Race One Report

After taking pole position with a new lap record in Superpole, Bulega briefly lost the lead off the start but wasted no time reclaiming control. A decisive move on Razgatlioglu at Turn 5 on the opening lap put the Ducati rider in front, and from there he never looked back, maintaining a smooth rhythm to finish nearly four seconds clear at the flag.

Razgatlioglu briefly dropped to third after running wide a corner later but quickly recovered, re-passing Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) on Lap 2 and consolidating second place. The Turkish rider opted for consistency over risk as he moved one step closer to a third WorldSBK crown.

The fight for the final podium spot was intense, with Iannone fending off a line of challengers until Lap 15. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) eventually came through, charging from ninth on the first lap to secure third place and his sixth consecutive podium.

Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) and Alex Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) completed the top five after an all-race battle with Iannone.

Remy Gardner was very strong early on before ultimately finishing eighth after getting usurped late on by Andrea Locatelli.

Tarran Mackenzie was closing on Gardner late in the race but had to settle for ninth while Michael van der Mark rounded out the top ten ahead of Axel Bassani and Iker Lecuona.

Six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) crashed out on Lap 2 at the fast Turn 4 but will start Sunday’s Tissot Superpole Race from sixth on the grid.

With one day remaining in the 2025 season, Razgatlioglu holds a 34-point lead over Bulega, meaning the BMW rider needs only three points on Sunday to secure his third world title.

Bautista’s latest podium has strengthened his grip on third in the standings, now 13 points clear of Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha).

In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Ducati has closed to within eight points of BMW, setting up a tense finale to wrap up the year.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 33m19.744 279.6 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +3.766 281.7 3 A. Bautista Duc +9.569 286.1 4 A. Iannone Duc +11.221 281.7 5 X. Vierge Hon +12.272 283.2 6 A. Lowes Bim +12.755 275.4 7 A. Locatelli Yam +17.145 274.7 8 R. Gardner Yam +19.350 276.1 9 T. Mackenzie Duc +19.737 279.6 10 M. van der Mark BMW +23.343 277.5 11 A. Bassani Bim +23.906 276.8 12 I. Lecuona Hon +24.285 276.1 13 Y. Montella Duc +25.663 279.6 14 G. Gerloff Kaw +28.283 277.5 15 R. Vickers Duc +28.682 278.9 16 B. Sofuoglu Yam +32.317 274.7 17 L. Tulovic Duc +34.119 283.2 18 T. Rabat Hon +40.272 273.3 19 N. Spinelli Duc +40.448 277.5 20 M. Rinaldi Yam +51.073 271.3 21 B. Fong Yam +52.092 276.8 22 Z. Zaidi Hon +68.437 274.0 Not Classified NC A. Delbianco Yam +17 Laps 277.5 NC J. Rea Yam +18 Laps 278.2

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 600 2 N. Bulega 566 3 A. Bautista 308 4 A. Locatelli 293 5 D. Petrucci 284 6 A. Lowes 203 7 S. Lowes 184 8 X. Vierge 168 9 A. Iannone 150 10 A. Bassani 134 11 R. Gardner 121 12 M. van der Mark 107 13 D. Aegerter 100 14 I. Lecuona 94 15 G. Gerloff 88 16 J. Rea 83 17 S. Redding 76 18 Y. Montella 72 19 R. Vickers 41 20 T. Mackenzie 34 21 B. Sofuoglu 25 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 T. Rabat 9 24 S. Garcia 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 1m36.629 279.6 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +0.524 281.7 3 S. Lowes Duc +0.972 276.8 4 A. Lowes Bim +1.054 275.4 5 A. Iannone Duc +1.119 281.7 6 R. Gardner Yam +1.151 276.1 7 J. Rea Yam +1.357 278.2 8 A. Bautista Duc +1.425 283.2 9 X. Vierge Hon +1.506 277.5 10 A. Locatelli Yam +1.523 274.7 11 T. Mackenzie Duc +1.600 279.6 12 M. van der Mark BMW +1.684 277.5 13 Y. Montella Duc +1.725 279.6 14 A. Bassani Bim +1.739 276.8 15 G. Gerloff Kaw +1.948 277.5 16 I. Lecuona Hon +2.096 276.1 17 A. Delbianco Yam +2.236 277.5 18 B. Sofuoglu Yam +2.285 274.7 19 R. Vickers Duc +2.334 278.9 20 L. Tulovic Duc +2.670 283.2 21 M. Rinaldi Yam +2.771 271.3 22 T. Rabat Hon +2.891 273.3 23 N. Spinelli Duc +3.488 277.5 24 B. Fong Yam +3.584 276.8 25 Z. Zaidi Hon +4.519 274.0

WorldSSP Race One Report

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) produced a spectacular final-corner pass to take victory in the penultimate FIM Supersport World Championship race of the season at Jerez.

Riding with a golden #62 to mark his recently secured title, the Italian started from the third row but charged through the lead group before pulling off a daring move on Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) at the final turn to claim his 11th win of 2025.

The race was one of the most competitive of the season, with three different riders trading the lead eight times across the 17 laps.

Oncu inherits podium after Masia penalty

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) completed the podium after Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) was penalised for exceeding track limits on the final corner. The sanction dropped Masia from third to fourth, handing Oncu his latest top-three finish.

Masia’s misfortune also carried championship implications — the three-point deduction dropped him two points behind Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) in their fight for third overall heading into Sunday’s finale.

Alberto Surra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) rounded out the top five, just 1.6 seconds behind Manzi, as the leading group stayed tightly packed throughout the race.

Booth-Amos battles through field

Starting deep in the pack from the seventh row, Booth-Amos put in an impressive comeback ride to finish seventh, setting the stage for a stronger run in Race 2.

The Brit will start from the third row on Sunday alongside Masia, while Oncu’s fastest lap of the race earned him pole position for the final outing of the season.

Oli Bayliss was brought undone by a technical problem on Saturday and will be out for redemption on Sunday.

With the title already wrapped up, all eyes now turn to the battle for third in the championship as the curtain falls on the 2025 WorldSSP season.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Manzi Yam 29m25.741 249.2 2 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.051 249.8 3 C. Oncu Yam +0.329 247.0 4 J. Masia Duc +0.400 249.2 5 A. Surra Yam +1.625 247.6 6 M. Casadei Mva +2.675 248.7 7 T. Booth-Amos Tri +2.888 250.4 8 P. Oettl Duc +3.034 251.5 9 V. Debise Duc +3.981 248.7 10 R. Garcia Yam +4.198 247.6 11 R. De Rosa Qjm +8.990 249.8 12 F. Caricasulo Duc +11.525 248.7 13 M. Ferrari Duc +13.199 247.6 14 F. Farioli Mva +14.107 252.7 15 K. Toba Hon +14.409 245.9 16 X. Cardelus Duc +14.544 247.0 17 O. Vostatek Duc +15.521 247.6 18 N. Tuuli Qjm +17.814 250.4 19 J. Whatley Mva +21.383 247.6 20 L. Taccini Duc +21.532 248.7 21 B. D’Onofrio Duc +31.823 248.1 22 S. Jespersen Duc +31.880 247.6 23 A. Giombini Duc +32.483 242.6 24 L. Arbel Mva +36.461 245.3 25 Y. Okamoto Yam +36.654 244.3 26 A. Carrasco Hon +38.346 244.3 27 S. Azman Hon +38.509 243.7 28 N. Antonelli Yam +4 Laps 244.8 Not Classified NC C. Perolari Hon +2 Laps 245.3 NC O. Bayliss Tri +8 Laps 247.6 NC J. Del Olmo Kaw +15 Laps 246.4 NC M. Siebdrath Hon +16 Laps 235.4 NC L. Mahias Yam – 241.1

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 450 2 C. Oncu 359 3 T. Booth-Amos 242 4 J. Masia 240 5 V. Debise 192 6 L. Mahias 185 7 J. Alcoba 179 8 B. Bendsneyder 178 9 P. Oettl 177 10 M. Schroetter 112 11 F. Farioli 91 12 X. Cardelus 91 13 O. Bayliss 86 14 C. Perolari 83 15 A. Mahendra 73 16 S. Jespersen 72 17 R. Garcia 66 18 F. Caricasulo 64 19 A. Surra 62 20 M. Casadei 50 21 L. Taccini 46 22 O. Vostatek 30 23 R. De Rosa 23 24 M. Rinaldi 17 25 K. Toba 13 26 N. Antonelli 13 27 L. Power 9 28 N. Tuuli 8 29 M. Ferrari 3 30 Y. Okamoto 2 31 G. van Straalen 2 32 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Casadei Mva 1m41.959 246.4 2 C. Oncu Yam +0.346 244.3 3 J. Masia Duc +0.389 243.2 4 P. Oettl Duc +0.393 244.8 5 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.462 244.3 6 X. Cardelus Duc +0.499 243.7 7 L. Mahias Yam +0.501 241.1 8 A. Surra Yam +0.642 241.6 9 N. Antonelli Yam +0.702 240.0 10 R. Garcia Yam +0.804 243.2 11 S. Manzi Yam +0.852 240.5 12 V. Debise Duc +0.910 243.2 13 R. De Rosa Qjm +1.004 243.7 14 C. Perolari Hon +1.016 243.7 15 F. Farioli Mva +1.027 243.7 16 F. Caricasulo Duc +1.082 242.1 17 K. Toba Hon +1.268 243.7 18 J. Whatley Mva +1.276 245.3 19 L. Taccini Duc +1.278 245.9 20 O. Vostatek Duc +1.279 242.6 21 T. Booth-Amos Tri +1.307 240.0 22 O. Bayliss Tri +1.459 241.6 23 S. Jespersen Duc +1.465 248.7 24 M. Ferrari Duc +1.555 242.1 25 N. Tuuli Qjm +1.789 247.6 26 L. Arbel Mva +2.139 239.5 27 A. Giombini Duc +2.196 239.5 28 S. Azman Hon +2.393 239.0 29 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.489 242.6 30 B. D’Onofrio Duc +2.698 241.6 31 X. Artigas Mva +2.778 244.8 32 A. Carrasco Hon +2.869 240.5 33 M. Siebdrath Hon +3.197 235.4 34 J. Del Olmo Kaw +3.535 238.4

WorldSSP300 Race One Report

The battle for the 2025 FIM WorldSSP300 Championship will go down to the final race after a dramatic opening contest at Jerez that was red-flagged and restarted.

After a three-rider crash at Turn 1 brought out the red flags, the race was shortened to a five-lap sprint, with Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300) converting pole position into victory. The Italian had been leading the initial running and picked up where he left off in the restart, taking the win by just 0.019 seconds from David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) after a photo finish to the line.

Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) completed the podium, while the title contenders behind endured mixed fortunes.

Thompson claws back points as Fernandez tripped up

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) faced an uphill task after finding himself 30th on the grid for the restart following a Turn 2 crash in the first part of the race. The Australian mounted an impressive recovery to finish eighth, securing eight valuable points to keep his title hopes alive.

Championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) saw what could have been a decisive day turn sour. Running in the lead group early on, the Spaniard was involved in a final-lap incident with Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) that dropped him out of the points. After the race, Veneman was penalised for irresponsible riding, elevating Fernandez to 15th and salvaging a single point that could yet prove crucial.

Championship on a knife-edge

Heading into Sunday’s finale, just two points separate Fernandez, Thompson, and Salvador in one of the closest title fights in WorldSSP300 history.

Vannucci remains mathematically in contention, 21 points adrift, and must win Race 2 to have any chance of taking the crown.

With everything still to play for, the 2025 WorldSSP300 Championship will be decided in a straight shootout on Sunday at Jerez.

Carter Thompson is as cool as a cucumber and that paid dividends on Saturday as he kept his cool under immense pressure to come through the field in the restarted race and will start from pole on Sunday after setting the fastest lap of the race in race one.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 9m30.233 189.9 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.019 197.8 3 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.248 194.6 4 A. Torres Kaw +0.438 195.0 5 J. Osuna Kaw +0.513 196.7 6 J. Buis KTM +0.538 198.8 7 J. Risueno Yam +0.839 190.6 8 C. Thompson Kaw +0.880 197.8 9 J. Rosenthaler KTM +1.012 197.8 10 H. Maier Yam +1.140 191.9 11 F. Mulya Yam +2.902 197.4 12 E. Bartolini Yam +3.000 195.3 13 U. Calatayud Yam +3.090 193.9 14 G. Sanchez Yam +3.151 195.3 15 B. Fernandez Kov +5.387 196.0 16 A. Agaska Yam +5.605 193.9 17 M. Gaggi Yam +5.858 196.0 18 P. Tonn KTM +6.269 196.0 19 R. Fernandez Kaw +6.366 193.6 20 K. Sabatucci Kaw +6.569 197.1 21 L. Veneman Kaw +8.301 199.9 22 G. Zannini Kaw +11.109 191.3 23 T. Sovicka Kaw +14.399 191.9 24 S. Zhang Yam +28.173 186.4 25 I. Munoz Kaw +35.140 192.6 26 G. Ibidi Yam +59.049 193.3 Not Classified NC E. Ercolani Kaw +4 Laps 197.1 NC D. Ocete Kaw – 197.1 NC K. Fontainha Yam – 195.7 NC J. Garcia Kaw – 192.9 NC M. Vich Yam – 192.9 NC U. Hidalgo Kaw – 192.3

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 206 2 C. Thompson 203 3 D. Salvador 203 4 M. Vannucci 184 5 J. Buis 155 6 J. Garcia 140 7 H. Maier 130 8 A. Torres 127 9 D. Mogeda 113 10 J. Osuna 92 11 L. Veneman 73 12 M. Gaggi 70 13 J. Risueno 63 14 J. Rosenthaler 52 15 F. Mulya 47 16 M. Gennai 35 17 P. Tonn 33 18 K. Fontainha 32 19 E. Bartolini 27 20 R. Fernandez 24 21 U. Calatayud 23 22 K. Sabatucci 19 23 T. Alonso 12 24 P. Svoboda 9 25 G. Ibidi 6 26 M. Vich 5 27 F. Toreqottullah 4 28 E. Ercolani 4 29 I. Munoz 3 30 D. Ocete 3 31 G. Sanchez 2 32 A. Di Persio 1

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yam 1m52.039 189.9 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.112 197.8 3 J. Osuna Kaw +0.174 196.7 4 J. Buis KTM +0.209 198.8 5 D. Salvador Kaw +0.273 197.8 6 L. Veneman Kaw +0.337 199.9 7 B. Fernandez Kov +0.367 196.0 8 H. Maier Yam +0.519 191.9 9 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.630 194.6 10 U. Calatayud Yam +0.630 193.9 11 E. Bartolini Yam +0.639 195.3 12 R. Fernandez Kaw +0.742 193.6 13 A. Torres Kaw +0.745 195.0 14 J. Rosenthaler KTM +0.792 197.8 15 M. Gaggi Yam +0.828 196.0 16 G. Sanchez Yam +0.949 195.3 17 K. Sabatucci Kaw +1.011 197.1 18 J. Garcia Kaw +1.045 192.9 19 P. Tonn KTM +1.088 196.0 20 F. Mulya Yam +1.100 197.4 21 J. Risueno Yam +1.113 190.6 22 K. Fontainha Yam +1.214 195.7 23 E. Ercolani Kaw +1.338 197.1 24 D. Ocete Kaw +1.396 197.1 25 A. Agaska Yam +1.422 193.9 26 M. Vich Yam +1.644 192.9 27 G. Ibidi Yam +1.658 193.3 28 I. Munoz Kaw +1.875 192.6 29 U. Hidalgo Kaw +2.149 192.3 30 G. Zannini Kaw +2.358 191.3 31 T. Sovicka Kaw +3.569 191.9 32 S. Zhang Yam +4.822 186.4 NQ L. Hamilton Yam +7.999 183.3

WorldWCR Race One Report

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) took a crucial victory in Race 1 at Jerez, extending her lead in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) title fight after an action-packed nine-lap battle that featured four different race leaders.

The championship leader claimed her sixth win of the season, finishing ahead of Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) and title rival Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), who completed the podium. With one race remaining, Herrera now leads Neila by 15 points, ensuring the 2025 title will be decided in Sunday’s Race 2.

Following an issue with the original start procedure, the race was restarted and shortened to nine laps, but the brief format only intensified the action. Pole-sitter Herrera initially led, before a fierce exchange at the front saw Jones, Neila, and wildcard Paola Ramos (YVS Sabadell) all take turns in control.

Ramos, competing in her first WorldWCR race, impressed immediately by running inside the top three from the start. The 18-year-old crossed the line first on track but was handed a three-second penalty for contact with Neila on the penultimate lap, demoting her to fourth.

Herrera’s race management ultimately made the difference. The Spaniard stayed calm amid the front-group chaos and focused on keeping Neila behind, sealing another important win and strengthening her championship grip.

Second-placed Chloe Jones continued her remarkable rookie campaign with her fifth consecutive podium, moving up to third overall in the standings on 153 points. The British teenager remains locked in a close fight with Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing), who recovered strongly to finish fifth and sits just six points behind.

Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) finished sixth ahead of Australia’s Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), who equalled her best result of the season in seventh while demonstrating the pace capable of fifth. Relph is now almost guaranteed to finish the season inside the championship top ten.

Spanish riders Pakita Ruiz, Sara Sanchez, and Natalia Rivera rounded out the top ten.

Ramos’ pace was rewarded with the fastest lap of the race (1’51.303), earning her pole position for Sunday’s Race 2, where she’ll line up alongside Herrera and Jones on the front row.

Unfortunately, Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) crashed at Turn 13 on the opening lap of the original start and was later ruled unfit to race after suffering a pelvic fracture.

With one race remaining, Herrera holds 235 points to Neila’s 220, while Jones (153), Ponziani (147), and Sanchez (118) complete the top five.

WorldWCR Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Herrera Yam 16m53.978 198.8 2 C. Jones Yam +0.291 203.6 3 B. Neila Yam +1.114 199.6 4 P. Ramos Yam +2.686 203.6 5 R. Ponziani Yam +5.503 205.1 6 L. Boudesseul Yam +5.509 202.1 7 T. Relph Yam +5.748 200.3 8 P. Ruiz Yam +9.778 198.8 9 S. Sanchez Yam +10.000 198.8 10 N. Rivera Yam +10.338 203.2 11 A. Lewis Yam +10.684 202.5 12 M. Dobbs Yam +11.985 203.2 13 A. Madrigal Yam +12.068 201.0 14 L. Michel Yam +29.025 204.0 15 I. Carreno Yam +29.708 201.8 16 A. Ourednickova Yam +29.783 199.9 17 C. Liu Yam +31.104 200.3 18 S. Lloyd Yam +36.847 202.5 19 M. Simoes Yam +38.610 199.2 20 O. Ongaro Yam +42.703 199.9 21 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +43.104 199.6 22 I. Nadieieva Yam +55.191 199.6 23 T. Morrison Yam +55.580 201.0 24 B. Barbera Yam +57.036 198.1 Not Classified NC J. Howden Yam – 201.0

WorldWCR Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Herrera 235 2 B. Neila 220 3 C. Jones 153 4 R. Ponziani 147 5 S. Sanchez 118 6 L. Boudesseul 97 7 P. Ruiz 88 8 A. Lewis 77 9 A. Madrigal 71 10 T. Relph 68 11 N. Rivera 48 12 J. Howden 39 13 M. Dobbs 30 14 O. Ongaro 24 15 I. Carreno 22 16 L. Michel 20 17 J. Pedemonte 17 18 E. Bondi 15 19 P. Ramos 13 20 L. Vieillard 12 21 S. Varon 9 22 A. Ourednickova 8 23 C. Mei Liu 5 24 D. Dal Zotto 4

WorldWCR Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Herrera Yam 1m51.572 198.8 2 B. Neila Yam +0.308 199.6 3 P. Ramos Yam +0.375 203.6 4 R. Ponziani Yam +0.674 205.1 5 T. Relph Yam +0.977 200.3 6 L. Boudesseul Yam +1.049 202.1 7 C. Jones Yam +1.163 203.6 8 P. Ruiz Yam +1.208 198.8 9 M. Dobbs Yam +1.612 203.2 10 N. Rivera Yam +1.645 203.2 11 A. Madrigal Yam +1.650 201.0 12 S. Sanchez Yam +1.789 198.8 13 A. Lewis Yam +2.019 202.5 14 J. Howden Yam +2.070 201.0 15 L. Michel Yam +3.335 204.0 16 C. Liu Yam +3.621 200.3 17 S. Lloyd Yam +3.867 202.5 18 I. Carreno Yam +3.900 201.8 19 M. Simoes Yam +4.015 199.2 20 A. Ourednickova Yam +4.528 199.9 21 O. Ongaro Yam +4.829 199.9 22 T. Morrison Yam +5.411 201.0 23 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +5.642 199.6 24 I. Nadieieva Yam +6.062 199.6 25 B. Barbera Yam +7.650 198.1