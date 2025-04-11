WorldSBK 2025

Round Three – Assen – Friday

A string of fast times on Friday afternoon at Assen saw Nicola Bulega on top when all was said and done. The Ducati star arrives in The Netherlands with a perfect record of six podium finishes from six races and he showed his strength again today. Team-mate Alvaro Bautista was fifth quickest after working on tyre choices.

Nicolo Bulega – P1

“I feel quite good on my bike. We made an improvement from FP1 to FP2 and even though I don’t feel 100% we are OK. We can still improve, not so much in terms of lap time, but in terms of my comfort on the bike. I’m struggling a little bit too much today but, in general, it was a good Friday. We improved a lot from FP1 and that’s good. Hopefully we can make another step tomorrow to feel more comfortable and go faster.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) completed 35 laps today. The reigning WorldSBK champion was the fastest rider of all in Sector 1 throughout the day and used this as the foundation for his fast times. However the other sectors were more of a challenge and he ended the day three tenths of a second off the pace in third position.

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P3

“I’m not feeling perfect on the bike so we haven’t started as strongly as we would like. I’m always trying to do my best and we’re working to improve the bike. It’s not working how I need it right now, the bike doesn’t help me when I’m riding, but we still have one more practice session tomorrow morning before Superpole. We’ll try a different setup for tomorrow to improve. If we can improve the bike, I think I’ll start enjoying it more. Then I’ll focus on qualifying, because I need a good lap time for a strong grid position.”

Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) split Bulega and Razgatlioglu with an impressive 1’33.844 to set the second fastest time

Axel Bassani – P2

“We didn’t start in a really good way, we were P14, but it was OK. The feeling with the bike was really good. For FP2 we started trying some different tyres and the bike was working well so I was happy. The feeling with the bike is really good. It’s only Friday but we have to be happy with today. We know where we lose time on the straight but we only lose time there. We know we have a good bike and tomorrow we will try to fight. We can improve the race pace but we will try to do our best.”

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) ended the day fourth fastest ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). Locatelli, armed with the Super Concession chassis upgrades introduced at the Portuguese Round, looked confident again as he aims to continue his podium form from the last round.

Remy Gardner was just under a second off Bulega’s benchmark in 13th place while called up countryman Jason O’Halloran was a further second behind in 21st place.

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Bulega DUC 1m33.592 2 A. Bassani BIM +0.252 3 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +0.319 4 A. Locatelli YAM +0.422 5 A. Bautista DUC +0.433 6 S. Lowes DUC +0.543 7 A. Iannone DUC +0.550 8 D. Petrucci DUC +0.640 9 M. Van Der Mark BMW +0.768 10 S. Redding DUC +0.830 11 Y. Montella DUC +0.898 12 D. Aegerter YAM +0.914 13 R. Gardner YAM +0.948 14 A. Lowes BIM +1.028 15 X. Vierge HON +1.123 16 T. Mackenzie HON +1.195 17 G. Gerloff KAW +1.256 18 T. Rabat YAM +1.306 19 I. Lecuona HON +1.657 20 B. Sofuoglu YAM +1.966 21 J. O’Halloran YAM +1.967 22 R. Vickers DUC +2.002 23 Z. Zaidi HON +5.560

Friday WorldSBK Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 A. Bautista DUC 294.3 2 D. Petrucci DUC 291.9 3 A. Iannone DUC 291.9 4 N. Bulega DUC 291.1 5 Y. Montella DUC 288.8 6 S. Redding DUC 288.8 7 S. Lowes DUC 288.0 8 G. Gerloff KAW 288.0 9 X. Vierge HON 287.2 10 M. Van Der Mark BMW 287.2 11 R. Vickers DUC 287.2 12 A. Locatelli YAM 286.5 13 A. Bassani BIM 285.7 14 A. Lowes BIM 285.7 15 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 285.7 16 I. Lecuona HON 285.0 17 B. Sofuoglu YAM 285.0 18 D. Aegerter YAM 285.0 19 T. Rabat YAM 284.2 20 R. Gardner YAM 283.5 21 T. Mackenzie HON 283.5 22 J. O’Halloran YAM 282.0 23 Z. Zaidi HON 278.0

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 N. Bulega 111 2 T. Razgatlioglu 82 3 D. Petrucci 60 4 A. Bautista 59 5 A. Locatelli 56 6 A. Iannone 44 7 S. Redding 31 8 S. Lowes 30 9 A. Bassani 30 10 M. Van Der Mark 26 11 X. Vierge 23 12 D. Aegerter 23 13 A. Lowes 19 14 Y. Montella 15 15 I. Lecuona 14 16 G. Gerloff 11 17 B. Sofuoglu 7 18 R. Gardner 6 19 R. Vickers 6 20 T. Mackenzie 2 21 T. Nagashima 2 22 T. Rabat 1

WorldSSP Superpole

Can Oncu claimed pole position by an impressive half-a-second at Assen overnight.

A 1’36.734 was rewarded with a second front row start of the campaign for Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing). Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) rounded out the front row

Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse), Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), the championship leader, form the second row of the grid

The session ended with a red flag brought out for a Turn 5 crash involving Loris Veneman (EAB Racing Team) and Rafaele de Rosa (QJMOTOR Factory Racing). De Rosa was taken to Assen Hospital for further assessments and his fitness will be reviewed before warm-up

Oli Bayliss was 12th on the opening day while countryman Luke Power was 29th fastest on Friday.

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu YAM 1m36.184 251.7 2 T. Booth-Amos TRI +0.550 254.7 3 B. Bendsneyder MVA +0.581 252.3 4 V. Debise DUC +0.710 256.5 5 J. Masia DUC +0.968 258.4 6 S. Manzi YAM +0.995 253.5 7 X. Cardelus DUC +1.017 257.8 8 L. Mahias YAM +1.037 247.7 9 J. Alcoba KAW +1.082 254.1 10 P. Oettl DUC +1.133 254.1 11 L. Taccini DUC +1.156 260.2 12 O. Bayliss TRI +1.179 257.8 13 M. Schroetter DUC +1.251 254.1 14 A. Mahendra YAM +1.285 252.3 15 F. Farioli MVA +1.454 255.3 16 G. Van Straalen DUC +1.555 254.1 17 N. Antonelli YAM +1.614 252.9 18 K. Toba HON +1.636 253.5 19 S. Jespersen DUC +1.666 259.0 20 C. Perolari HON +1.684 248.3 21 M. Rinaldi YAM +1.778 245.5 22 O. Vostatek DUC +1.808 251.2 23 Y. Okamoto YAM +1.831 252.9 24 N. Tuuli QJM +2.054 250.0 25 M. Van Der Voort DUC +2.183 246.0 26 R. De Rosa QJM +2.285 245.5 27 L. Veneman DUC +2.555 252.3 28 L. Arbel MVA +2.681 245.5 29 L. Power MVA +2.724 251.7 30 L. De Vleeschauwer DUC +3.048 250.0 31 E. Montero DUC +3.124 248.3 32 F. Caricasulo MVA +3.209 250.6 33 A. Carrasco HON +3.861 249.4

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 85 2 T. Booth-Amos 72 3 B. Bendsneyder 70 4 L. Mahias 43 5 C. Oncu 36 6 M. Schroetter 34 7 J. Alcoba 34 8 J. Masia 28 9 V. Debise 27 10 O. Bayliss 18 11 M. Rinaldi 13 12 X. Cardelus 13 13 L. Taccini 12 14 P. Oettl 11 15 K. Toba 9 16 O. Vostatek 9 17 L. Power 9 18 C. Perolari 8 19 S. Jespersen 7 20 F. Caricasulo 6 21 N. Antonelli 5 22 F. Farioli 5 23 A. Mahendra 4 24 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Superpole

A short delay to Superpole delayed the action getting underway. In the early moments Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) set the pace but a red flag following a crash at Turn 5 for Giacomo Zannini (Kawasaki GP Project) brought out another red flag

When the session resumed Garcia was the man to beat. The 18 year old Spaniard claimed his second career pole position with a time of 1’48.112

Joining Garcia on the front row of the grid is his fellow Kawasaki rider David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI).

Australian youngster Carter Thompson heads the second row. Countryman Cam Swain had some technical difficulties in morning practice before improving to 19th in the afternoon session.

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Garcia KAW 1m48.112 191.2 2 D. Salvador KAW +0.364 193.5 3 J. Buis KTM +0.539 194.9 4 C. Thompson KAW +0.613 192.2 5 B. Fernandez KOV +0.689 193.9 6 H. Maier YAM +0.830 197.1 7 M. Gennai KAW +0.959 193.2 8 M. Gaggi YAM +1.076 189.1 9 K. Fontainha YAM +1.137 187.2 10 F. Mulya YAM +1.165 192.2 11 D. Mogeda KAW +1.238 188.5 12 A. Torres KAW +1.269 193.9 13 P. Svoboda KAW +1.311 189.5 14 M. Vannucci YAM +1.354 189.5 15 M. Vich YAM +1.394 190.1 16 E. Bartolini YAM +1.438 184.6 17 K. Sabatucci KAW +1.459 191.8 18 J. Osuna KAW +1.517 189.8 19 C. Swain YAM +1.614 191.2 20 R. Fernandez KAW +1.694 189.5 21 J. Risueno YAM +1.803 190.8 22 E. Ercolani KAW +1.858 193.2 23 T. Alonso KAW +1.936 191.2 24 F. Novotny KAW +2.072 189.5 25 A. Di Persio YAM +2.077 189.1 26 U. Hidalgo KAW +2.093 188.5 27 F. Toreqottullah YAM +2.378 192.5 28 E. Cazzaniga YAM +2.484 187.2 29 V. Folger YAM +4.590 180.0 30 G. Zannini KAW +5.059 177.3

WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 J. Garcia 40 2 B. Fernandez 38 3 A. Torres 32 4 J. Buis 25 5 C. Thompson 23 6 P. Tonn 18 7 F. Mulya 16 8 M. Vannucci 14 9 T. Alonso 12 10 D. Salvador 11 11 H. Maier 11 12 E. Bartolini 9 13 K. Fontainha 9 14 J. Osuna 7 15 K. Sabatucci 5 16 F. Toreqottullah 4 17 J. Risueno 3 18 P. Svoboda 3

WorldWCR Superpole

An action-packed Superpole session kicked off a second ground-breaking WorldWCR season at the TT Circuit Assen on Friday, with Klint Forward Factory Team rider Maria Herrera clinching pole with an impressive 1’48.146

Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) and Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) also maximised Friday’s 25-minute qualifying phase to secure a spot on the front row of the grid for the weekend’s races, closing second and third respectively.

Representing New Zealand, category rookie Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) made an immediate impression. Already strong in practice, she was able to put together an incredible qualifying to conclude fourth, less than a tenth of a second from third.

Herrera’s Klint Forward Racing team-mate, Italian rider Roberta Ponziani, rounded out the top five today and will line up on the second row of the grid on Saturday just ahead of Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), sixth.

WorldWCR rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), Isis Carreno (Italika Racing FIMLA) and Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) make up row three of the grid, the trio having closed within two tenths of a second of each other. Flying the flag for the UK, Chile and Germany, this tight-knit chasing group highlights the level of competitiveness already on display.

2024 WorldWCR runner-up Herrera immediately sets a high bar for her 23 rivals, all of whom ride identical Yamaha R7 bikes in this single-make championship.

This is the first time the WorldWCR class is competing at the historic TT Circuit Assen, levelling the playing field as the second edition of this women-only championship gets underway.

In free practice, the top ten comprised riders of eight different nationalities, but it was Herrera who came out on top, the only rider to duck under 1’49 with a best of 1’48.495.

WorldWCR Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Herrera YAM 1m48.146 203.0 2 B. Neila YAM +0.218 198.2 3 S. Sanchez YAM +1.100 202.2 4 A. Lewis YAM +1.169 201.9 5 R. Ponziani YAM +1.374 205.3 6 T. Relph YAM +2.264 197.8 7 C. Jones YAM +2.289 205.3 8 I. Carreno YAM +2.455 200.4 9 L. Michel YAM +2.487 200.0 10 N. Rivera YAM +2.602 201.1 11 A. Madrigal YAM +2.616 200.4 12 E. Bondi YAM +2.788 198.9 13 J. Howden YAM +2.792 203.4 14 L. Boudesseul YAM +2.918 199.6 15 P. Ruiz YAM +3.063 198.5 16 A. Ourednickova YAM +3.647 199.6 17 J. Hanks-Elliott YAM +4.022 200.0 18 C. Liu YAM +4.834 197.1 19 O. Ongaro YAM +5.075 199.3 20 M. Dobbs YAM +5.425 199.3 21 S. Lloyd YAM +5.578 199.3 22 B. Barbera YAM +7.553 200.0 23 B. Fuller YAM +7.913 203.4 24 M. Simoes YAM +8.568 200.7

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar