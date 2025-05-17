WorldSBK 2025

Round Five – Most

Saturday – WSBK Riders recap race one

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1

“This was a very important victory because we started the weekend really strong. I’ve really missed this feeling. The wind was very strong today so at the beginning of the race I was trying to adapt my riding style but once I found my rhythm I had a fast pace. This win means a lot. We’ve improved the bike a lot but we still need more. We have two more races tomorrow and I hope we can win again.”

Nicolo Bulega – P2

“I tried to fight at the beginning. But when Toprak overtook me, I could understand after just a few corners that he had something extra today. I’m happy because second place is a very good result, especially after yesterday’s crash. It wasn’t easy to finish the race so I have to be happy and proud of what we achieved, both myself and the team.”

Danilo Petrucci – P3

“It was a good race and I was able to execute my strategy. I felt great from the morning; we changed our approach and worked independently, immediately finding good sensations. The race was very demanding, especially on a track like this that requires so much in terms of direction changes. I tried to keep up with the front two, but I knew they had something extra. I managed my tyres in the early stages to stay close, but it wasn’t quite enough. Still, my pace was strong and I pulled away from the chasing group. I’m happy for the team – we’ve always managed to reach the podium here and that was the goal again today. Now we’re aiming for third in the championship.”

Alex Lowes – P4

“I am happy with the race result of fourth place and to be mixing it with a group of Ducatis was good. I was able to keep the pace. In Cremona, last time out, even though we finished 11th, my pace was strong. I was able to battle there and we made some changes to the front of the bike set-up on Sunday. We know that if you are not on the fastest bike I the grid, qualifying is so important to put yourself in the right position from the start of the race. Sectors Two and Three at Most were unbelievable on the bimota KB998. I feel it is a match for any of the other machines – if not actually having some advantages in Sector Three in terms of how the bike turns. By putting yourself in a good track position from the start of the race, focusing on yourself, reeling off some good laps, then you can stay there at the front. I was happy to keep the pace so consistently and so strongly today. We were not really close to the podium places in terms of overall race time, but it’s better than we have done before so we have to be happy with fourth.”

Alvaro Bautista – P5

“Too bad about Superpole. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the last sector that made me lose those two-tenths that would have allowed me to start from the second row. We know that starting from the back means facing Turn 1 in the middle of the pack, and I was lucky to stay upright. During the race, the feeling was excellent. I can say that I had fun.”

Iker Lecuona – P7

“So, qualifying was really good. With the first tyre, I realised I still had some margin, so after that first, let’s say, ‘OK’ lap, I tried to push a bit more because I was feeling confident. I chose to go out alone, with no references, both times, and that was the best choice, I could just focus on my lap and ride my own way. The start of Race 1 wasn’t bad, but soon after I had a small issue with the electronics and lost a few positions, though it was just momentary. I was able to recover quite quickly, make a couple of nice passes, and place myself just behind the Lowes brothers. Our pace was similar, and we were going back and forth a bit, but I couldn’t quite find the speed to attack them. In the final stages, Alvaro came through and passed me with such a strong pace that there was really no way to fight back. I still brought home a decent seventh place, and more than the position itself, we’re happy to be there, to be in that group close to the podium battle. The goal is to make that extra step forward. In the meantime, we wrap up a positive day and look ahead to tomorrow, where, according to the forecasts, we’re likely to face ‘mixed conditions’ once again.”

Yari Montella – P8

“I really enjoyed myself today. The changes we made after FP2 started working already this morning, and the bike improved a lot. We made a big step forward in Superpole, starting from seventh, a key advantage that helped us stay out of the opening chaos and manage the race differently. It was a tough but fun race. I managed to keep a good pace, fight for position, and especially in the final laps, give everything to defend against attacks. Now we’ll analyse today’s data to try and take another step forward tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P9

“It’s been a more difficult day than expected. We tried something in FP3, but the feeling wasn’t what we were looking for, so we made another change for qualifying. Still, with the ‘zero’ spec tyre, we weren’t able to fully exploit our potential. Right now, even just a few tenths can make a big difference in terms of grid position. Our start from the fifth row wasn’t too bad, if not for the fact that we all got bunched up through turn one, as always happens at this track. From that point on, I was able to keep a good pace, make a few passes, and eventually finish P9. It’s not what we’re aiming for, of course, but there are some positives, mainly the race pace we were able to demonstrate. The team, as always, is doing a great job, and we already have something else in mind to try during warm-up. Then, as usual, we’ll try to gain a few grid positions with a good Superpole race, to give ourselves more of a chance in Race 2. The weather remains a question mark, but let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Jonathan Rea – P10

“My first points of the year! The beginning of the race was amazing, I had a great start and first corner and everything opened up for me. I found myself with a really good track position, and from there step-by-step tried to do my race rhythm. Unfortunately, I couldn’t fend off the attacks from a few riders, but when they got past me I was able to see them as a reference and understand my pace to go away from the guys behind and maintain my position. Tenth place is nothing to be excited about, but it’s a start. I’ve come from missing three rounds of the season and a difficult first weekend back in Cremona, but physically here I’ve felt a lot better. I was strong in the 22 laps but just not fast enough – that first part of the race where everyone has out-and-out speed – I don’t have that yet, but when everything tapers off in the middle to the end, I was quite fast and consistent. Just need to find some overall performance and we should be in the mix a bit more!”

Garrett Gerloff – P11

“That was a lot better Saturday than I have had all year. I am really happy to be speaking about that. I qualified on the third row, in eighth place, which is not bad – and probably the best qualifying I have had. We can all be happy about that. In the race I did not feel too bad, but I was missing something from the beginning. I kept getting passed by other riders. I hate that, but I was trying my best and I think we have a good idea what to do for tomorrow for that not to happen again. Let’s see on Sunday.”

Axel Bassani – P12

“Race One was quite difficult because from the beginning I had some problem with the front brake and so the feeling was not the best. With the rear, it was spinning a lot and it has never been like this before. Now we have to understand these things. But, we still finished 12th, so we got some points. Congratulations to Alex for finishing P4, the best bimota result so far; so I am happy for him and the team.”

Dominique Aegerter – P13

“We managed to salvage some points, which is a positive, but we’re definitely aiming for more. Unfortunately, the Superpole was a tough one, and starting from 19th made the race more complicated. Luckily, I had a really strong start, made up several positions early, and pushed as much as I could. The encouraging part is that I had good pace in the final stages and could close the gap to the riders ahead. We’re still not where we want to be, but we’ll try to build on the positives for tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner – P18

“Even though I’m not in ideal physical condition after yesterday, I felt okay and strong enough to race — and I still feel good after the race, which is really encouraging. I gave it everything in Superpole to secure a solid grid position, especially with tomorrow in mind. We all knew Race 1 would be tough due to the ride-through penalty, but I kept pushing to try and get into the points. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it, even though the pace was strong. That gives us hope for tomorrow’s races, and I’m confident I’ll feel even better physically.”

Zaqhwan Zaidi – P19

“For some reason, the bike felt difficult to handle in the race today. I tried to manage the race and the pace, but I couldn’t set consistent lap times and was struggling with some arm pump, so it wasn’t easy and, in the end, I decided to pull in. I want to apologise to the team and thank them for all their hard work. Today was not our day, but we’ll work hard to find a fix for tomorrow so that I can feel more comfortable on the bike. It was also very windy today, so hopefully conditions will be better tomorrow.”

Andrea Locatelli – DNF

“Unlucky day again today, unfortunately at the start, the first chicane is always a bit chaotic and I just touched the rear wheel of Bautista – I don’t know why he suddenly stopped in the middle of the chicane – I crashed and could not re-join the race. Anyway, bad day but again we need to look forward and think about tomorrow because we have two more races. We can do something more – be positive and let’s see what we can get. Never stop believing in our potential and continue pushing hard.”

Tarran Mackenzie – DNF

“A difficult day. We made a change to the bike earlier today that I think can be positive, but we need more time on it. Unfortunately, I had a crash in qualifying, for which I apologise to the team. This evening we’ll try to reset so that we’re ready to go again tomorrow.”

WorldSBK Race One Report

On a windy day at the Autodrom Most Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) claimed his fifth win of the season. The Turkish rider clawed five points back in the title chase against Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

Starting from the middle of the front row Bulega claimed the lead on the opening lap and held Razgatlioglu at bay for the first four laps. Having attacked into Turn 1 the BMW rider then led for the remainder of the race.

Razgatlioglu had to wait until half distance, lap 11 of 22, to open a gap of over a second and from that point onwards he controlled the gap to Bulega.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) started third and rode a strong, consistent race to finish in the same position with a comfortable margin in hand to the riders behind.

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) finished in fourth position after a race long battle with Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team). He was beaten to the line by Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who made a last lap move into Turn 1 to take fifth position.

Bautista started the race from the fourth row of the grid. He dropped to 16th position at one point following a first lap tangle that left Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) out of the race. The double World Champion made steady progress throughout to salvage his fifth place finish.

Iker Lecuona continued his strong form of late with a seventh place finish for Honda HRC.

Remy Gardner showed great speed after serving a ride-through penalty early in the race for crashing under yellow flags on Friday. Despite a strong pace, the battered and bruised 27-year-old had to retire with four laps remaining.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 33m38.735 297.6 2 N. Bulega Duc +6.015 296.0 3 D. Petrucci Duc +10.230 296.0 4 A. Lowes Bim +14.814 290.5 5 A. Bautista Duc +15.520 302.5 6 S. Lowes Duc +16.053 293.6 7 I. Lecuona Hon +18.581 294.4 8 Y. Montella Duc +20.092 299.2 9 X. Vierge Hon +20.750 299.2 10 J. Rea Yam +22.674 288.9 11 G. Gerloff Kaw +23.522 296.8 12 A. Bassani Bim +23.997 298.4 13 D. Aegerter Yam +31.499 295.2 14 S. Redding Duc +31.542 297.6 15 B. Sofuoglu Yam +31.668 294.4 16 R. Vickers Duc +35.204 296.8 17 T. Rabat Yam +52.771 288.9 Not Classified RET R. Gardner Yam 4 Laps 292.0 RET Z. Zaidi Hon 5 Laps 283.0 RET M. van der Mark BMW 21 Laps 224.1 RET A. Locatelli Yam / 218.7 NS T. Mackenzie Hon / /

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Bulega Duc 218 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 189 3 A. Bautista Duc 136 4 D. Petrucci Duc 123 5 A. Locatelli Yam 118 6 S. Lowes Duc 83 7 X. Vierge Hon 69 8 A. Iannone Duc 68 9 A. Lowes Bim 57 10 M. van der Mark BMW 54 11 I. Lecuona Hon 53 12 A. Bassani Bim 53 13 S. Redding Duc 52 14 R. Gardner Yam 49 15 D. Aegerter Yam 44 16 Y. Montella Duc 30 17 G. Gerloff Kaw 24 18 T. Mackenzie Hon 9 19 B. Sofuoglu Yam 9 20 R. Vickers Duc 7 21 J. Rea Yam 6 22 T. Rabat Yam 3 23 T. Nagashima Hon 2

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1m30.397 294.4 2 N. Bulega Duc 1m30.430 +0.033 295.2 3 D. Petrucci Duc 1m30.636 +0.239 294.4 4 A. Lowes Bim 1m30.779 +0.382 292.0 5 I. Lecuona Hon 1m30.808 +0.411 288.9 6 R. Gardner Yam 1m30.873 +0.476 286.7 7 Y. Montella Duc 1m30.943 +0.546 297.6 8 G. Gerloff Kaw 1m30.954 +0.557 294.4 9 S. Lowes Duc 1m30.963 +0.566 292.0 10 A. Bautista Duc 1m30.974 +0.577 298.4 11 A. Locatelli Yam 1m31.054 +0.657 289.7 12 A. Bassani Bim 1m31.177 +0.780 292.0 13 X. Vierge Hon 1m31.225 +0.828 298.4 14 J. Rea Yam 1m31.436 +1.039 288.9 15 M. VDM BMW 1m31.522 +1.125 295.2 16 B. Sofuoglu Yam 1m31.649 +1.252 290.5 17 S. Redding Duc 1m31.701 +1.304 296.8 18 R. Vickers Duc 1m31.760 +1.363 296.8 19 D. Aegerter Yam 1m31.791 +1.394 291.2 20 T. Rabat Yam 1m32.044 +1.647 291.2 21 T. Mackenzie Hon 1m32.384 +1.987 288.2 22 Z. Zaidi Hon 1m34.793 +4.396 284.5

WorldSSP Race One Report

From the fifth row of the grid Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) became the fifth different winner in WorldSSP this season. The Spaniard came from behind on the last lap to attack Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) at Turn 20 and claim the victory.

Starting from pole position Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) led four laps but had no answer to the leading duo in the final laps.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) led five laps before crashing at one third race distance. It was the first mistake that the Italian has made this season but he continues to lead the championship standings by 36 points.

Masia’s fastest lap guarantees him the pole position for Race 2 in front of Oncu and Mahias. Despite his crash Manzi will line-up fourth on the grid ahead of fellow crasher Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse).

Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) – P1

“This was a difficult race but we managed it really well. I focused on keeping a strong rhythm and not making mistakes. I wasn’t sure if I could go for the win in the final laps but I trusted myself and the confidence the team has in me. I felt strong on the brakes so I waited until the last moment to make the move. I wanted to make sure there was no chance for a response from Can. That was my tactic and it worked. This victory confirms that we are strong and that I’m fast. It also shows that the team is doing a great job. I’m really happy for myself, my family, everyone around me and for the whole team.”

Oli Bayliss took good points from a ninth place finish while countryman Luke Power took the chequered flag in 22nd.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Masia Duc 30m15.899 261.4 2 C. Oncu Yam +0.137 256.5 3 L. Mahias Yam +7.997 258.4 4 M. Schroetter Duc +14.560 259.6 5 A. Mahendra Yam +14.796 255.9 6 C. Perolari Hon +14.884 259.0 7 P. Oettl Duc +17.214 260.2 8 B. Bendsneyder MVA +17.259 263.9 9 O. Bayliss Tri +17.326 259.0 10 J. Alcoba Kaw +17.353 260.2 11 S. Jespersen Duc +21.660 262.1 12 O. Vostatek Duc +25.112 261.4 13 L. Taccini Duc +27.159 265.2 14 X. Cardelus Duc +27.305 262.1 15 R. De Rosa QJM +29.155 257.1 16 N. Antonelli Yam +33.520 256.5 17 Y. Okamoto Yam +35.232 262.7 18 M. Rinaldi Yam +38.780 256.5 19 K. Toba Hon +46.736 254.8 20 J. Kocourek Duc +52.502 252.4 21 F. Feigl Tri +56.493 260.8 22 L. Power MVA +1m03.751 255.9 23 B. D’Onofrio Duc +1m11.591 259.0 24 S. Azman Hon +1m18.761 254.8 25 F. Caricasulo MVA 2 Laps 257.7 26 S. Manzi Yam 4 Laps 251.8 Not Classified NC F. Farioli MVA 6 Laps 259.0 NC V. Debise Duc 6 Laps 254.8 RET A. Verdoia MVA 5 Laps 259.6 RET N. Tuuli QJM 14 Laps 259.0 RET T. Booth-Amos Tri 15 Laps 261.4 RET E. Montero Duc 17 Laps 255.9 RET G. van Straalen Duc / 197.1

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Manzi Yam 175 2 B. Bendsneyder MVA 139 3 T. Booth-Amos Tri 124 4 J. Masia Duc 106 5 C. Oncu Yam 97 6 L. Mahias Yam 90 7 M. Schroetter Duc 68 8 J. Alcoba Kaw 66 9 V. Debise Duc 56 10 A. Mahendra Yam 44 11 X. Cardelus Duc 36 12 P. Oettl Duc 33 13 O. Bayliss Tri 32 14 L. Taccini Duc 29 15 F. Farioli MVA 28 16 C. Perolari Hon 28 17 F. Caricasulo MVA 25 18 S. Jespersen Duc 18 19 M. Rinaldi Yam 17 20 O. Vostatek Duc 13 21 K. Toba Hon 10 22 N. Antonelli Yam 10 23 L. Power MVA 9 24 Y. Okamoto Yam 2 25 G. van Straalen Duc 2 26 H. Voight Yam 2 27 R. De Rosa QJM 1

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time Gap 1 L. Mahias Yam 1m38.143 2 C. Oncu Yam 1m38.733 +0.590 3 V. Debise Duc 1m38.809 +0.666 4 S. Manzi Yam 1m38.983 +0.840 5 P. Oettl Duc 1m39.016 +0.873 6 R. De Rosa QJM 1m39.229 +1.086 7 M. Schroetter Duc 1m39.252 +1.109 8 T. Booth-Amos Tri 1m39.319 +1.176 9 F. Caricasulo MVA 1m39.345 +1.202 10 C. Perolari Hon 1m39.487 +1.344 11 A. Mahendra Yam 1m39.516 +1.373 12 G. van Straalen Duc 1m39.690 +1.547 13 J. Alcoba Kaw 1m39.727 +1.584 14 F. Farioli MVA 1m39.904 +1.761 15 J. Masia Duc 1m39.931 +1.788 16 N. Tuuli QJM 1m40.110 +1.967 17 O. Bayliss Tri 1m40.324 +2.181 18 L. Power MVA 1m40.641 +2.498 19 S. Jespersen Duc 1m41.009 +2.866 20 K. Toba Hon 1m41.149 +3.006 21 O. Vostatek Duc 1m41.156 +3.013 22 X. Cardelus Duc 1m41.351 +3.208 23 B. Bendsneyder MVA 1m41.723 +3.580 24 M. Rinaldi Yam 1m41.738 +3.595 Not Qualified NQ S. Azman Hon 1m43.685 +5.542 NQ L. Taccini Duc 1m44.106 +5.963 NQ E. Montero Duc 1m45.058 +6.915 NQ Y. Okamoto Yam 1m45.422 +7.279 NQ J. Kocourek Duc 1m45.466 +7.323 NQ A. Verdoia MVA 1m46.459 +8.316 NQ A. Carrasco Hon 1m47.240 +9.097 NQ B. D’Onofrio Duc 1m47.470 +9.327 NQ N. Antonelli Yam 1m51.232 +13.089 NQ F. Feigl Tri 1m56.649 +18.506

WorldSSP300 Race One Report

Having started the 12 lap race from the middle of the front row, Julio Garcia led four laps and took the championship lead with his first victory of the season. The Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport rider held off David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) by just 0.012s after a thrilling final lap.

Salvador, who started from the tenth row of the grid after a penalty for slow riding in Superpole, came through the field to lead on Lap 5. The Spaniard eventually was beaten on the drag to the chequered flag but with 0.041s separating the top four finishes this was a classic Supersport 300 race.

Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) was the final finisher on the podium. The Spanish rookie had a last lap clash with Jeffrey Buis that left the Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing in the gravel and out of the points. As a result Buis handed the championship lead to Garcia who now leads Fernandez by ten points.

Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) – P1

“I feel really good because I won this race. It was really difficult to race in such a big group. On the last lap, I had to push a lot but I managed to win. It’s an important result for the championship fight, but for now, we’re taking it one race at a time. Let’s see what tomorrow will bring!”

Carter Thompson was with the leading group until the last turn on the last lap, when the young Australian tangled with another rider which put him off into the gravel trap. Carter recovered to still bag a handful of points for 11th in what was a disappointing end for him after putting in a great race.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Garcia Kaw 21m33.528 200.4 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.012 198.2 3 B. Fernandez Kov +0.027 195.4 4 H. Maier Yam +0.041 199.6 5 M. Vannucci Yam +0.136 200.7 6 E. Bartolini Yam +0.301 201.1 7 A. Torres Kaw +0.641 200.7 8 M. Gaggi Yam +0.726 203.0 9 J. Osuna Kaw +0.877 200.4 10 P. Svoboda Kaw +0.928 199.3 11 C. Thompson Kaw +4.284 195.4 12 F. Mulya Yam +13.980 196.1 13 M. Gennai Kaw +14.073 193.7 14 K. Fontainha Yam +14.106 197.5 15 K. Sabatucci Kaw +14.150 191.3 16 G. Ibidi Yam +14.166 192.6 17 E. Cazzaniga Yam +14.289 194.7 18 F. Novotny Kaw +14.575 195.7 19 R. Fernandez Kaw +17.809 195.7 20 G. Sanchez Yam +17.840 197.5 21 F. Toreqottullah Yam +17.881 194.7 22 U. Calatayud Yam +27.819 197.1 23 J. Buis KTM +32.405 201.8 24 T. Alonso Kaw +37.139 184.2 25 M. Vich Yam +40.334 183.3 26 D. Turecek Kaw 1 Lap 185.5 27 G. Zannini Kaw 1 Lap 176.2 Not Classified RET D. Mogeda Kaw 1 Lap 197.8 RET J. Rosenthaler KTM 10 Laps 197.1 RET J. Risueno Yam / 152.3