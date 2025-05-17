WorldSBK 2025
Round Five – Most
Saturday – WSBK Riders recap race one
Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1
“This was a very important victory because we started the weekend really strong. I’ve really missed this feeling. The wind was very strong today so at the beginning of the race I was trying to adapt my riding style but once I found my rhythm I had a fast pace. This win means a lot. We’ve improved the bike a lot but we still need more. We have two more races tomorrow and I hope we can win again.”
Nicolo Bulega – P2
“I tried to fight at the beginning. But when Toprak overtook me, I could understand after just a few corners that he had something extra today. I’m happy because second place is a very good result, especially after yesterday’s crash. It wasn’t easy to finish the race so I have to be happy and proud of what we achieved, both myself and the team.”
Danilo Petrucci – P3
“It was a good race and I was able to execute my strategy. I felt great from the morning; we changed our approach and worked independently, immediately finding good sensations. The race was very demanding, especially on a track like this that requires so much in terms of direction changes. I tried to keep up with the front two, but I knew they had something extra. I managed my tyres in the early stages to stay close, but it wasn’t quite enough. Still, my pace was strong and I pulled away from the chasing group. I’m happy for the team – we’ve always managed to reach the podium here and that was the goal again today. Now we’re aiming for third in the championship.”
Alex Lowes – P4
“I am happy with the race result of fourth place and to be mixing it with a group of Ducatis was good. I was able to keep the pace. In Cremona, last time out, even though we finished 11th, my pace was strong. I was able to battle there and we made some changes to the front of the bike set-up on Sunday. We know that if you are not on the fastest bike I the grid, qualifying is so important to put yourself in the right position from the start of the race. Sectors Two and Three at Most were unbelievable on the bimota KB998. I feel it is a match for any of the other machines – if not actually having some advantages in Sector Three in terms of how the bike turns. By putting yourself in a good track position from the start of the race, focusing on yourself, reeling off some good laps, then you can stay there at the front. I was happy to keep the pace so consistently and so strongly today. We were not really close to the podium places in terms of overall race time, but it’s better than we have done before so we have to be happy with fourth.”
Alvaro Bautista – P5
“Too bad about Superpole. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the last sector that made me lose those two-tenths that would have allowed me to start from the second row. We know that starting from the back means facing Turn 1 in the middle of the pack, and I was lucky to stay upright. During the race, the feeling was excellent. I can say that I had fun.”
Iker Lecuona – P7
“So, qualifying was really good. With the first tyre, I realised I still had some margin, so after that first, let’s say, ‘OK’ lap, I tried to push a bit more because I was feeling confident. I chose to go out alone, with no references, both times, and that was the best choice, I could just focus on my lap and ride my own way. The start of Race 1 wasn’t bad, but soon after I had a small issue with the electronics and lost a few positions, though it was just momentary. I was able to recover quite quickly, make a couple of nice passes, and place myself just behind the Lowes brothers. Our pace was similar, and we were going back and forth a bit, but I couldn’t quite find the speed to attack them. In the final stages, Alvaro came through and passed me with such a strong pace that there was really no way to fight back. I still brought home a decent seventh place, and more than the position itself, we’re happy to be there, to be in that group close to the podium battle. The goal is to make that extra step forward. In the meantime, we wrap up a positive day and look ahead to tomorrow, where, according to the forecasts, we’re likely to face ‘mixed conditions’ once again.”
Yari Montella – P8
“I really enjoyed myself today. The changes we made after FP2 started working already this morning, and the bike improved a lot. We made a big step forward in Superpole, starting from seventh, a key advantage that helped us stay out of the opening chaos and manage the race differently. It was a tough but fun race. I managed to keep a good pace, fight for position, and especially in the final laps, give everything to defend against attacks. Now we’ll analyse today’s data to try and take another step forward tomorrow.”
Xavi Vierge – P9
“It’s been a more difficult day than expected. We tried something in FP3, but the feeling wasn’t what we were looking for, so we made another change for qualifying. Still, with the ‘zero’ spec tyre, we weren’t able to fully exploit our potential. Right now, even just a few tenths can make a big difference in terms of grid position. Our start from the fifth row wasn’t too bad, if not for the fact that we all got bunched up through turn one, as always happens at this track. From that point on, I was able to keep a good pace, make a few passes, and eventually finish P9. It’s not what we’re aiming for, of course, but there are some positives, mainly the race pace we were able to demonstrate. The team, as always, is doing a great job, and we already have something else in mind to try during warm-up. Then, as usual, we’ll try to gain a few grid positions with a good Superpole race, to give ourselves more of a chance in Race 2. The weather remains a question mark, but let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”
Jonathan Rea – P10
“My first points of the year! The beginning of the race was amazing, I had a great start and first corner and everything opened up for me. I found myself with a really good track position, and from there step-by-step tried to do my race rhythm. Unfortunately, I couldn’t fend off the attacks from a few riders, but when they got past me I was able to see them as a reference and understand my pace to go away from the guys behind and maintain my position. Tenth place is nothing to be excited about, but it’s a start. I’ve come from missing three rounds of the season and a difficult first weekend back in Cremona, but physically here I’ve felt a lot better. I was strong in the 22 laps but just not fast enough – that first part of the race where everyone has out-and-out speed – I don’t have that yet, but when everything tapers off in the middle to the end, I was quite fast and consistent. Just need to find some overall performance and we should be in the mix a bit more!”
Garrett Gerloff – P11
“That was a lot better Saturday than I have had all year. I am really happy to be speaking about that. I qualified on the third row, in eighth place, which is not bad – and probably the best qualifying I have had. We can all be happy about that. In the race I did not feel too bad, but I was missing something from the beginning. I kept getting passed by other riders. I hate that, but I was trying my best and I think we have a good idea what to do for tomorrow for that not to happen again. Let’s see on Sunday.”
Axel Bassani – P12
“Race One was quite difficult because from the beginning I had some problem with the front brake and so the feeling was not the best. With the rear, it was spinning a lot and it has never been like this before. Now we have to understand these things. But, we still finished 12th, so we got some points. Congratulations to Alex for finishing P4, the best bimota result so far; so I am happy for him and the team.”
Dominique Aegerter – P13
“We managed to salvage some points, which is a positive, but we’re definitely aiming for more. Unfortunately, the Superpole was a tough one, and starting from 19th made the race more complicated. Luckily, I had a really strong start, made up several positions early, and pushed as much as I could. The encouraging part is that I had good pace in the final stages and could close the gap to the riders ahead. We’re still not where we want to be, but we’ll try to build on the positives for tomorrow.”
Remy Gardner – P18
“Even though I’m not in ideal physical condition after yesterday, I felt okay and strong enough to race — and I still feel good after the race, which is really encouraging. I gave it everything in Superpole to secure a solid grid position, especially with tomorrow in mind. We all knew Race 1 would be tough due to the ride-through penalty, but I kept pushing to try and get into the points. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it, even though the pace was strong. That gives us hope for tomorrow’s races, and I’m confident I’ll feel even better physically.”
Zaqhwan Zaidi – P19
“For some reason, the bike felt difficult to handle in the race today. I tried to manage the race and the pace, but I couldn’t set consistent lap times and was struggling with some arm pump, so it wasn’t easy and, in the end, I decided to pull in. I want to apologise to the team and thank them for all their hard work. Today was not our day, but we’ll work hard to find a fix for tomorrow so that I can feel more comfortable on the bike. It was also very windy today, so hopefully conditions will be better tomorrow.”
Andrea Locatelli – DNF
“Unlucky day again today, unfortunately at the start, the first chicane is always a bit chaotic and I just touched the rear wheel of Bautista – I don’t know why he suddenly stopped in the middle of the chicane – I crashed and could not re-join the race. Anyway, bad day but again we need to look forward and think about tomorrow because we have two more races. We can do something more – be positive and let’s see what we can get. Never stop believing in our potential and continue pushing hard.”
Tarran Mackenzie – DNF
“A difficult day. We made a change to the bike earlier today that I think can be positive, but we need more time on it. Unfortunately, I had a crash in qualifying, for which I apologise to the team. This evening we’ll try to reset so that we’re ready to go again tomorrow.”
WorldSBK Race One Report
On a windy day at the Autodrom Most Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) claimed his fifth win of the season. The Turkish rider clawed five points back in the title chase against Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).
Starting from the middle of the front row Bulega claimed the lead on the opening lap and held Razgatlioglu at bay for the first four laps. Having attacked into Turn 1 the BMW rider then led for the remainder of the race.
Razgatlioglu had to wait until half distance, lap 11 of 22, to open a gap of over a second and from that point onwards he controlled the gap to Bulega.
Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) started third and rode a strong, consistent race to finish in the same position with a comfortable margin in hand to the riders behind.
Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) finished in fourth position after a race long battle with Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team). He was beaten to the line by Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who made a last lap move into Turn 1 to take fifth position.
Bautista started the race from the fourth row of the grid. He dropped to 16th position at one point following a first lap tangle that left Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) out of the race. The double World Champion made steady progress throughout to salvage his fifth place finish.
Iker Lecuona continued his strong form of late with a seventh place finish for Honda HRC.
Remy Gardner showed great speed after serving a ride-through penalty early in the race for crashing under yellow flags on Friday. Despite a strong pace, the battered and bruised 27-year-old had to retire with four laps remaining.
WorldSBK Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
33m38.735
|
297.6
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
+6.015
|
296.0
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+10.230
|
296.0
|
4
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+14.814
|
290.5
|
5
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+15.520
|
302.5
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+16.053
|
293.6
|
7
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
+18.581
|
294.4
|
8
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+20.092
|
299.2
|
9
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+20.750
|
299.2
|
10
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+22.674
|
288.9
|
11
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+23.522
|
296.8
|
12
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+23.997
|
298.4
|
13
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+31.499
|
295.2
|
14
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+31.542
|
297.6
|
15
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+31.668
|
294.4
|
16
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+35.204
|
296.8
|
17
|
T. Rabat
|
Yam
|
+52.771
|
288.9
|Not Classified
|
RET
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
4 Laps
|
292.0
|
RET
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
5 Laps
|
283.0
|
RET
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
21 Laps
|
224.1
|
RET
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
/
|
218.7
|
NS
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Hon
|
/
|
/
WorldSBK Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
218
|
2
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
189
|
3
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
136
|
4
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
123
|
5
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
118
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
83
|
7
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
69
|
8
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
68
|
9
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
57
|
10
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
54
|
11
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
53
|
12
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
53
|
13
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
52
|
14
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
49
|
15
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
44
|
16
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
30
|
17
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
24
|
18
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Hon
|
9
|
19
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
9
|
20
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
7
|
21
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
6
|
22
|
T. Rabat
|
Yam
|
3
|
23
|
T. Nagashima
|
Hon
|
2
WorldSBK Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
1m30.397
|
294.4
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
1m30.430
|
+0.033
|
295.2
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
1m30.636
|
+0.239
|
294.4
|
4
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
1m30.779
|
+0.382
|
292.0
|
5
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
1m30.808
|
+0.411
|
288.9
|
6
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
1m30.873
|
+0.476
|
286.7
|
7
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
1m30.943
|
+0.546
|
297.6
|
8
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
1m30.954
|
+0.557
|
294.4
|
9
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
1m30.963
|
+0.566
|
292.0
|
10
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
1m30.974
|
+0.577
|
298.4
|
11
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
1m31.054
|
+0.657
|
289.7
|
12
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
1m31.177
|
+0.780
|
292.0
|
13
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
1m31.225
|
+0.828
|
298.4
|
14
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
1m31.436
|
+1.039
|
288.9
|
15
|
M. VDM
|
BMW
|
1m31.522
|
+1.125
|
295.2
|
16
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
1m31.649
|
+1.252
|
290.5
|
17
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
1m31.701
|
+1.304
|
296.8
|
18
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
1m31.760
|
+1.363
|
296.8
|
19
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
1m31.791
|
+1.394
|
291.2
|
20
|
T. Rabat
|
Yam
|
1m32.044
|
+1.647
|
291.2
|
21
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Hon
|
1m32.384
|
+1.987
|
288.2
|
22
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
1m34.793
|
+4.396
|
284.5
WorldSSP Race One Report
From the fifth row of the grid Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) became the fifth different winner in WorldSSP this season. The Spaniard came from behind on the last lap to attack Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) at Turn 20 and claim the victory.
Starting from pole position Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) led four laps but had no answer to the leading duo in the final laps.
Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) led five laps before crashing at one third race distance. It was the first mistake that the Italian has made this season but he continues to lead the championship standings by 36 points.
Masia’s fastest lap guarantees him the pole position for Race 2 in front of Oncu and Mahias. Despite his crash Manzi will line-up fourth on the grid ahead of fellow crasher Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse).
Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) – P1
“This was a difficult race but we managed it really well. I focused on keeping a strong rhythm and not making mistakes. I wasn’t sure if I could go for the win in the final laps but I trusted myself and the confidence the team has in me. I felt strong on the brakes so I waited until the last moment to make the move. I wanted to make sure there was no chance for a response from Can. That was my tactic and it worked. This victory confirms that we are strong and that I’m fast. It also shows that the team is doing a great job. I’m really happy for myself, my family, everyone around me and for the whole team.”
Oli Bayliss took good points from a ninth place finish while countryman Luke Power took the chequered flag in 22nd.
WorldSSP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
30m15.899
|
261.4
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.137
|
256.5
|
3
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+7.997
|
258.4
|
4
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+14.560
|
259.6
|
5
|
A. Mahendra
|
Yam
|
+14.796
|
255.9
|
6
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+14.884
|
259.0
|
7
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+17.214
|
260.2
|
8
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MVA
|
+17.259
|
263.9
|
9
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+17.326
|
259.0
|
10
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+17.353
|
260.2
|
11
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+21.660
|
262.1
|
12
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+25.112
|
261.4
|
13
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+27.159
|
265.2
|
14
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+27.305
|
262.1
|
15
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
+29.155
|
257.1
|
16
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+33.520
|
256.5
|
17
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+35.232
|
262.7
|
18
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+38.780
|
256.5
|
19
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+46.736
|
254.8
|
20
|
J. Kocourek
|
Duc
|
+52.502
|
252.4
|
21
|
F. Feigl
|
Tri
|
+56.493
|
260.8
|
22
|
L. Power
|
MVA
|
+1m03.751
|
255.9
|
23
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+1m11.591
|
259.0
|
24
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+1m18.761
|
254.8
|
25
|
F. Caricasulo
|
MVA
|
2 Laps
|
257.7
|
26
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
4 Laps
|
251.8
|
Not Classified
|
NC
|
F. Farioli
|
MVA
|
6 Laps
|
259.0
|
NC
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
6 Laps
|
254.8
|
RET
|
A. Verdoia
|
MVA
|
5 Laps
|
259.6
|
RET
|
N. Tuuli
|
QJM
|
14 Laps
|
259.0
|
RET
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
15 Laps
|
261.4
|
RET
|
E. Montero
|
Duc
|
17 Laps
|
255.9
|
RET
|
G. van Straalen
|
Duc
|
/
|
197.1
WorldSSP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
175
|
2
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MVA
|
139
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
124
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
106
|
5
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
97
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
90
|
7
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
68
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
66
|
9
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
56
|
10
|
A. Mahendra
|
Yam
|
44
|
11
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
36
|
12
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
33
|
13
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
32
|
14
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
29
|
15
|
F. Farioli
|
MVA
|
28
|
16
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
28
|
17
|
F. Caricasulo
|
MVA
|
25
|
18
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
18
|
19
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
17
|
20
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
13
|
21
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
10
|
22
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
10
|
23
|
L. Power
|
MVA
|
9
|
24
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
2
|
25
|
G. van Straalen
|
Duc
|
2
|
26
|
H. Voight
|
Yam
|
2
|
27
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
1
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
Gap
|
1
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
1m38.143
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
1m38.733
|
+0.590
|
3
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
1m38.809
|
+0.666
|
4
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
1m38.983
|
+0.840
|
5
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
1m39.016
|
+0.873
|
6
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
1m39.229
|
+1.086
|
7
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
1m39.252
|
+1.109
|
8
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
1m39.319
|
+1.176
|
9
|
F. Caricasulo
|
MVA
|
1m39.345
|
+1.202
|
10
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
1m39.487
|
+1.344
|
11
|
A. Mahendra
|
Yam
|
1m39.516
|
+1.373
|
12
|
G. van Straalen
|
Duc
|
1m39.690
|
+1.547
|
13
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
1m39.727
|
+1.584
|
14
|
F. Farioli
|
MVA
|
1m39.904
|
+1.761
|
15
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
1m39.931
|
+1.788
|
16
|
N. Tuuli
|
QJM
|
1m40.110
|
+1.967
|
17
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
1m40.324
|
+2.181
|
18
|
L. Power
|
MVA
|
1m40.641
|
+2.498
|
19
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
1m41.009
|
+2.866
|
20
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
1m41.149
|
+3.006
|
21
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
1m41.156
|
+3.013
|
22
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
1m41.351
|
+3.208
|
23
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MVA
|
1m41.723
|
+3.580
|
24
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
1m41.738
|
+3.595
|Not Qualified
|
NQ
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
1m43.685
|
+5.542
|
NQ
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
1m44.106
|
+5.963
|
NQ
|
E. Montero
|
Duc
|
1m45.058
|
+6.915
|
NQ
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
1m45.422
|
+7.279
|
NQ
|
J. Kocourek
|
Duc
|
1m45.466
|
+7.323
|
NQ
|
A. Verdoia
|
MVA
|
1m46.459
|
+8.316
|
NQ
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
1m47.240
|
+9.097
|
NQ
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
1m47.470
|
+9.327
|
NQ
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
1m51.232
|
+13.089
|
NQ
|
F. Feigl
|
Tri
|
1m56.649
|
+18.506
WorldSSP300 Race One Report
Having started the 12 lap race from the middle of the front row, Julio Garcia led four laps and took the championship lead with his first victory of the season. The Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport rider held off David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) by just 0.012s after a thrilling final lap.
Salvador, who started from the tenth row of the grid after a penalty for slow riding in Superpole, came through the field to lead on Lap 5. The Spaniard eventually was beaten on the drag to the chequered flag but with 0.041s separating the top four finishes this was a classic Supersport 300 race.
Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) was the final finisher on the podium. The Spanish rookie had a last lap clash with Jeffrey Buis that left the Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing in the gravel and out of the points. As a result Buis handed the championship lead to Garcia who now leads Fernandez by ten points.
Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) – P1
“I feel really good because I won this race. It was really difficult to race in such a big group. On the last lap, I had to push a lot but I managed to win. It’s an important result for the championship fight, but for now, we’re taking it one race at a time. Let’s see what tomorrow will bring!”
Carter Thompson was with the leading group until the last turn on the last lap, when the young Australian tangled with another rider which put him off into the gravel trap. Carter recovered to still bag a handful of points for 11th in what was a disappointing end for him after putting in a great race.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
21m33.528
|
200.4
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.012
|
198.2
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+0.027
|
195.4
|
4
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+0.041
|
199.6
|
5
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
+0.136
|
200.7
|
6
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+0.301
|
201.1
|
7
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+0.641
|
200.7
|
8
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+0.726
|
203.0
|
9
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+0.877
|
200.4
|
10
|
P. Svoboda
|
Kaw
|
+0.928
|
199.3
|
11
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+4.284
|
195.4
|
12
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+13.980
|
196.1
|
13
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
+14.073
|
193.7
|
14
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+14.106
|
197.5
|
15
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+14.150
|
191.3
|
16
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+14.166
|
192.6
|
17
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+14.289
|
194.7
|
18
|
F. Novotny
|
Kaw
|
+14.575
|
195.7
|
19
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+17.809
|
195.7
|
20
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+17.840
|
197.5
|
21
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
Yam
|
+17.881
|
194.7
|
22
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+27.819
|
197.1
|
23
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+32.405
|
201.8
|
24
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+37.139
|
184.2
|
25
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+40.334
|
183.3
|
26
|
D. Turecek
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
185.5
|
27
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
176.2
|Not Classified
|
RET
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
197.8
|
RET
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
10 Laps
|
197.1
|
RET
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
/
|
152.3
WorldSSP300 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
86
|
2
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
76
|
3
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
75
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
64
|
5
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
53
|
6
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
48
|
7
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
48
|
8
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
41
|
9
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
25
|
10
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
24
|
11
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
22
|
12
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
21
|
13
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
21
|
14
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
20
|
15
|
P. Tonn
|
Yam
|
18
|
16
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
15
|
17
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
12
|
18
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
9
|
19
|
P. Svoboda
|
Kaw
|
9
|
20
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
6
|
21
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
Yam
|
4
|
22
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
2
|
23
|
L. Di Persio
|
Yam
|
1
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
Gap
|
1
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
1m46.325
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
1m46.347
|
+0.022
|
3
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
1m46.418
|
+0.093
|
4
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
1m46.564
|
+0.239
|
5
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
1m46.567
|
+0.242
|
6
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
1m46.591
|
+0.266
|
7
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
1m46.599
|
+0.274
|
8
|
P. Svoboda
|
Kaw
|
1m46.799
|
+0.474
|
9
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
1m46.831
|
+0.506
|
10
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
1m46.837
|
+0.512
|
11
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
1m46.843
|
+0.518
|
12
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
1m46.957
|
+0.632
|
13
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
1m47.098
|
+0.773
|
14
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
1m47.263
|
+0.938
|
15
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
1m47.648
|
+1.323
|
16
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
1m47.805
|
+1.480
|
17
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
1m47.851
|
+1.526
|
18
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
1m47.860
|
+1.535
|
19
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
1m47.870
|
+1.545
|
20
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
1m47.875
|
+1.550
|
21
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
1m47.968
|
+1.643
|
22
|
F. Novotny
|
Kaw
|
1m47.979
|
+1.654
|
23
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
1m47.996
|
+1.671
|
24
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
1m48.001
|
+1.676
|
25
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
1m48.076
|
+1.751
|
26
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
1m48.165
|
+1.840
|
27
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
1m48.374
|
+2.049
|
28
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
1m48.665
|
+2.340
|
29
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
Yam
|
1m48.865
|
+2.540
|
30
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
1m49.347
|
+3.022
|
31
|
D. Turecek
|
Kaw
|
1m49.464
|
+3.139
|
32
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
1m50.347
|
+4.022
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|16-18 May
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|X
|25-27 Jul
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|X
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X