WorldSBK 2025
Round Six – Misano – Friday
The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship riders gathered on Thursday at the iconic Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, with some hot topics on the table – from already confirmed moves, to riders becoming available for next year, as well as this year’s raging title fight. We’ve gathered the best quotes from the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round’s media day below.
Alvaro Bautista
On his future, Alvaro Bautista said: “For sure it’s a special round for us here with Ducati and the Italian fans, for me it’s a nice track too, lots of good memories of winning here. The situation this year is a bit different, but the approach is the same, close the gap with the riders ahead of me. We need to keep working to keep improving the confidence and coming off the test, we found good things that will help us. We were trying new solutions for my riding position and my setup on the bike, we found some things that worked but at the same time we found other things that didn’t work like we hoped. My intention is to keep racing because I feel good. I had signed with Ducati for ’25 and ’26, but with the possibility of breaking the contract from my side and also from their side. I communicated to the team that, from my side, I was happy and wanted to continue because I felt that, even with the rules, we’re working and arriving to a good performance. Then, Ducati said from their side, they don’t want to accept the conditions we signed so they broke the agreement; that’s all I can say because if you want to know more about this, you have to ask Ducati. I’m free for next year.”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Discussing his MotoGP move for 2026 and this year’s title fight, Toprak Razgatlioglu said: “On one side, I feel sad; on the other, I’m so happy. I’m sad because I feel like WorldSBK is part of my family. I know everyone, I’m really happy with the paddock. I’ll move to MotoGP and I’m happy for this. I’ll miss everyone! Not only the racing but especially the teams; I’m always talking to the teams. I’m really good friends with everyone and I’ll miss everyone. This paddock is relaxed, and everyone is friendly. Moving to MotoGP as a three-time WorldSBK Champion is my biggest dream for this year. We’re still fighting for the title with Bulega and we’re not so far behind, just 31 points. I hope we get the title this year. This is my last year with BMW, and I need to give something to them before I move to MotoGP. This year, everything is different. We’re fighting for good positions and sometimes for the win. We had a very good test and worked so hard, and the feeling wasn’t bad, just the hot conditions are a bit difficult for me.”
Nicolo Bulega
On his new contract and the prospect of winning at Misano, Nicolo Bulega said: “I’m really happy to continue with my team, because our goal from the first moment talking with my manager was to stay here in WorldSBK with Ducati. I’ve been here since 2022, and I’m happy to stay here next year as well. The opportunity to test on the MotoGP bike was very important for me, as a rider I always want to try and find the limit of how much I can grow as a rider. For me it was important to ask Ducati about a having a spot on the testing program so I’m happy we found a solution to do that. We don’t know when the first test will be, but I’m excited to start whenever that will be. Winning here at Misano could be even more special than at Cremona because this is more of a home round, I live very close to here in Misano, I have many friends coming to support me so a win here could be very special.”
Danilo Petrucci
Reflecting on last year’s emotional Misano and silly season, Danilo Petrucci said: “I’m happy to be at Misano. It’s really hot. We had some tests a couple of weeks ago and the weather was so different. We were able to find something after trying many things. Honestly, we weren’t really fast and had some issues to solve. Last year, one the emotional side, was one of the best weekends of my life. I still remember on Saturday after the race, I was so tired, and I was in my camper and fell asleep. After a few moments, I heard people starting to shout my name. I opened the door and there was about 200 people! I started to cry after Race 2. At the moment, I’m focused on my job. I think there will be a lot of a talks this weekend. I don’t know if I’m good for that bike; if they’re looking for an experienced rider like me or a younger rider. Unfortunately, I’m not young anymore! I’m doing everything I can to be as fast as possible. I can talk with everyone but, at the same time, I feel really good in my team.”
Andrea Iannone
Providing a fitness update, Andrea Iannone said: “I don’t feel at 100% but, in any case, I think we have a good chance to manage the pain. The test was not bad. At the end of the second day, I struggled a lot with the pain. I recovered a little bit more after the test. I’ve arrived more or less at 80% with my foot. It’s a home round and it’s really important for us to finish the weekend with a smile. My target is always high. The top five is good for us, especially coming back from not the best moment. I don’t want to talk about the market. It’s important for me to focus on this race and the Championship. At this moment, I haven’t done a lot of work on this area. When I have something on the table that’s interesting for me, I’ll start to talk.”
Xavi Vierge
“I’m super happy to be here because the initial diagnosis was to be out for eight weeks so to be back to race or at least to try in half the time has made me really happy. We need to wait a bit more because the recovery has been really fast, but I can’t test properly if I don’t have enough power on my foot The thing is the Cuboid bone I broke, when you put weight on it, it moves, so it’s very important to rest to heal as much as possible. We made a plan with the doctor and after 13 days of no weight on the foot, I started working with my physios and to be able to hopefully compete here at Misano is really positive.”
Michael Rinaldi
On his return to WorldSBK, Michael Rinaldi said: “I’m extremely happy because I’m back in WorldSBK, and back here at Misano which is my home track. I have great memories from here. We don’t have expectations at the moment but it’s the best place to make a comeback. I saw myself struggling in WorldSSP and wanted to make a change, and also for the team who deserve to be on top with both riders. I think I can give the best version of myself on a Superbike. I think that the biggest things will be the bike is a bit different to the Ducati. I tried the R1 at Vallelunga and it was only five sessions of 20 minutes. I understood immediately that it suits my riding style more compared to WorldSSP. It’s a little bit different than before.”
WorldSBK Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
252
|
2
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
221
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
146
|
4
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
141
|
5
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
126
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
102
|
7
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
71
|
8
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
68
|
9
|
I. Lecuona
|
Hon
|
66
|
10
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
63
|
11
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
61
|
12
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
60
|
13
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
56
|
14
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
56
|
15
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
49
|
16
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
38
|
17
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
30
|
18
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
9
|
19
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Hon
|
9
|
20
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
9
|
21
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
7
|
22
|
T. Rabat
|
Yam
|
3
|
23
|
T. Nagashima
|
Hon
|
2
WorldSSP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
185
|
2
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MVA
|
145
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
131
|
4
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
122
|
5
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
110
|
6
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
106
|
7
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
81
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
68
|
9
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
67
|
10
|
A. Mahendra
|
Yam
|
53
|
11
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
49
|
12
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
36
|
13
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
36
|
14
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
36
|
15
|
F. Farioli
|
MVA
|
31
|
16
|
F. Caricasulo
|
MVA
|
30
|
17
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
29
|
18
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
18
|
19
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
17
|
20
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
14
|
21
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
10
|
22
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
10
|
23
|
L. Power
|
MVA
|
9
|
24
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
2
|
25
|
G. van Straalen
|
Duc
|
2
|
26
|
H. Voight
|
Yam
|
2
|
27
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
1
WorldSSP300 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
100
|
2
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
97
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
96
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
77
|
5
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
69
|
6
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
58
|
7
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
57
|
8
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
46
|
9
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
29
|
10
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
28
|
11
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
26
|
12
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
25
|
13
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
24
|
14
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
22
|
15
|
P. Tonn
|
Yam
|
18
|
16
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
17
|
17
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
12
|
18
|
M. Gennai
|
Kaw
|
10
|
19
|
P. Svoboda
|
Kaw
|
9
|
20
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
6
|
21
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
4
|
22
|
F. Toreqottullah
|
Yam
|
4
|
23
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
3
|
24
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
2
|
25
|
L. Di Persio
|
Yam
|
1
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|11-13 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|X
|25-27 Jul
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|X
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X