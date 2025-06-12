WorldSBK 2025

Round Six – Misano – Friday

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship riders gathered on Thursday at the iconic Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, with some hot topics on the table – from already confirmed moves, to riders becoming available for next year, as well as this year’s raging title fight. We’ve gathered the best quotes from the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round’s media day below.

Alvaro Bautista

On his future, Alvaro Bautista said: “For sure it’s a special round for us here with Ducati and the Italian fans, for me it’s a nice track too, lots of good memories of winning here. The situation this year is a bit different, but the approach is the same, close the gap with the riders ahead of me. We need to keep working to keep improving the confidence and coming off the test, we found good things that will help us. We were trying new solutions for my riding position and my setup on the bike, we found some things that worked but at the same time we found other things that didn’t work like we hoped. My intention is to keep racing because I feel good. I had signed with Ducati for ’25 and ’26, but with the possibility of breaking the contract from my side and also from their side. I communicated to the team that, from my side, I was happy and wanted to continue because I felt that, even with the rules, we’re working and arriving to a good performance. Then, Ducati said from their side, they don’t want to accept the conditions we signed so they broke the agreement; that’s all I can say because if you want to know more about this, you have to ask Ducati. I’m free for next year.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Discussing his MotoGP move for 2026 and this year’s title fight, Toprak Razgatlioglu said: “On one side, I feel sad; on the other, I’m so happy. I’m sad because I feel like WorldSBK is part of my family. I know everyone, I’m really happy with the paddock. I’ll move to MotoGP and I’m happy for this. I’ll miss everyone! Not only the racing but especially the teams; I’m always talking to the teams. I’m really good friends with everyone and I’ll miss everyone. This paddock is relaxed, and everyone is friendly. Moving to MotoGP as a three-time WorldSBK Champion is my biggest dream for this year. We’re still fighting for the title with Bulega and we’re not so far behind, just 31 points. I hope we get the title this year. This is my last year with BMW, and I need to give something to them before I move to MotoGP. This year, everything is different. We’re fighting for good positions and sometimes for the win. We had a very good test and worked so hard, and the feeling wasn’t bad, just the hot conditions are a bit difficult for me.”

Nicolo Bulega

On his new contract and the prospect of winning at Misano, Nicolo Bulega said: “I’m really happy to continue with my team, because our goal from the first moment talking with my manager was to stay here in WorldSBK with Ducati. I’ve been here since 2022, and I’m happy to stay here next year as well. The opportunity to test on the MotoGP bike was very important for me, as a rider I always want to try and find the limit of how much I can grow as a rider. For me it was important to ask Ducati about a having a spot on the testing program so I’m happy we found a solution to do that. We don’t know when the first test will be, but I’m excited to start whenever that will be. Winning here at Misano could be even more special than at Cremona because this is more of a home round, I live very close to here in Misano, I have many friends coming to support me so a win here could be very special.”

Danilo Petrucci

Reflecting on last year’s emotional Misano and silly season, Danilo Petrucci said: “I’m happy to be at Misano. It’s really hot. We had some tests a couple of weeks ago and the weather was so different. We were able to find something after trying many things. Honestly, we weren’t really fast and had some issues to solve. Last year, one the emotional side, was one of the best weekends of my life. I still remember on Saturday after the race, I was so tired, and I was in my camper and fell asleep. After a few moments, I heard people starting to shout my name. I opened the door and there was about 200 people! I started to cry after Race 2. At the moment, I’m focused on my job. I think there will be a lot of a talks this weekend. I don’t know if I’m good for that bike; if they’re looking for an experienced rider like me or a younger rider. Unfortunately, I’m not young anymore! I’m doing everything I can to be as fast as possible. I can talk with everyone but, at the same time, I feel really good in my team.”

Andrea Iannone

Providing a fitness update, Andrea Iannone said: “I don’t feel at 100% but, in any case, I think we have a good chance to manage the pain. The test was not bad. At the end of the second day, I struggled a lot with the pain. I recovered a little bit more after the test. I’ve arrived more or less at 80% with my foot. It’s a home round and it’s really important for us to finish the weekend with a smile. My target is always high. The top five is good for us, especially coming back from not the best moment. I don’t want to talk about the market. It’s important for me to focus on this race and the Championship. At this moment, I haven’t done a lot of work on this area. When I have something on the table that’s interesting for me, I’ll start to talk.”

Xavi Vierge

“I’m super happy to be here because the initial diagnosis was to be out for eight weeks so to be back to race or at least to try in half the time has made me really happy. We need to wait a bit more because the recovery has been really fast, but I can’t test properly if I don’t have enough power on my foot The thing is the Cuboid bone I broke, when you put weight on it, it moves, so it’s very important to rest to heal as much as possible. We made a plan with the doctor and after 13 days of no weight on the foot, I started working with my physios and to be able to hopefully compete here at Misano is really positive.”

Michael Rinaldi

On his return to WorldSBK, Michael Rinaldi said: “I’m extremely happy because I’m back in WorldSBK, and back here at Misano which is my home track. I have great memories from here. We don’t have expectations at the moment but it’s the best place to make a comeback. I saw myself struggling in WorldSSP and wanted to make a change, and also for the team who deserve to be on top with both riders. I think I can give the best version of myself on a Superbike. I think that the biggest things will be the bike is a bit different to the Ducati. I tried the R1 at Vallelunga and it was only five sessions of 20 minutes. I understood immediately that it suits my riding style more compared to WorldSSP. It’s a little bit different than before.”

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Bulega Duc 252 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 221 3 D. Petrucci Duc 146 4 A. Bautista Duc 141 5 A. Locatelli Yam 126 6 S. Lowes Duc 102 7 X. Vierge Hon 71 8 A. Iannone Duc 68 9 I. Lecuona Hon 66 10 A. Bassani Bim 63 11 A. Lowes Bim 61 12 R. Gardner Yam 60 13 S. Redding Duc 56 14 M. van der Mark BMW 56 15 D. Aegerter Yam 49 16 Y. Montella Duc 38 17 G. Gerloff Kaw 30 18 J. Rea Yam 9 19 T. Mackenzie Hon 9 20 B. Sofuoglu Yam 9 21 R. Vickers Duc 7 22 T. Rabat Yam 3 23 T. Nagashima Hon 2

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Manzi Yam 185 2 B. Bendsneyder MVA 145 3 T. Booth-Amos Tri 131 4 C. Oncu Yam 122 5 L. Mahias Yam 110 6 J. Masia Duc 106 7 M. Schroetter Duc 81 8 J. Alcoba Kaw 68 9 V. Debise Duc 67 10 A. Mahendra Yam 53 11 P. Oettl Duc 49 12 X. Cardelus Duc 36 13 C. Perolari Hon 36 14 O. Bayliss Tri 36 15 F. Farioli MVA 31 16 F. Caricasulo MVA 30 17 L. Taccini Duc 29 18 S. Jespersen Duc 18 19 M. Rinaldi Yam 17 20 O. Vostatek Duc 14 21 K. Toba Hon 10 22 N. Antonelli Yam 10 23 L. Power MVA 9 24 Y. Okamoto Yam 2 25 G. van Straalen Duc 2 26 H. Voight Yam 2 27 R. De Rosa QJM 1

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Buis KTM 100 2 J. Garcia Kaw 97 3 B. Fernandez Kov 96 4 D. Salvador Kaw 77 5 H. Maier Yam 69 6 A. Torres Kaw 58 7 C. Thompson Kaw 57 8 M. Vannucci Yam 46 9 M. Gaggi Yam 29 10 J. Osuna Kaw 28 11 K. Fontainha Yam 26 12 D. Mogeda Kaw 25 13 F. Mulya Yam 24 14 E. Bartolini Yam 22 15 P. Tonn Yam 18 16 K. Sabatucci Kaw 17 17 T. Alonso Kaw 12 18 M. Gennai Kaw 10 19 P. Svoboda Kaw 9 20 J. Risueno Yam 6 21 J. Rosenthaler KTM 4 22 F. Toreqottullah Yam 4 23 U. Calatayud Yam 3 24 E. Ercolani Kaw 2 25 L. Di Persio Yam 1

