2025 Yamaha MT-07

A decade on from when it was first launched, Yamaha has pulled the covers off an update to their hugely successful MT-07 that marks a fourth-generation of the model.

The masterstroke orchestrated by Yamaha Australia in convincing HQ back in Japan to produce an Australian-specific model to meet our Learner Approved Motorcycles requirements has to be one of the biggest success stories to come out of Wetherill Park HQ.

Special runs of reduced stroke engines are assembled in Japan to lower the capacity from 690 cc to 655 cc in order to meet the LAMS capacity limit. The learner variant is suffixed LA, while the full 690 cc model is dubbed HO. Outside of the capacity differences the models are otherwise identical.

For some reason, power outputs are not specified by Yamaha. However, we know the full power HO version is rated around 74 (crank) horsepower, and we believe the LA comes in at just over 50 ponies in order to meet the LAMS power to weight ratio legislation.

So, what’s new?

A whole swag of new electronics, some of which no doubt are to meet Euro5+ emissions and noise legislation. The move to Yamaha’s YCC-T ride-by-wire brings riding modes and some other largely superfluous features that add nothing to the riding experience.

However, Yamaha is promising a much better soundtrack, which would be a hard won by-product of the extensive sound tuning they would have to of undertaken to meet Euro5+. Winning.

I am a fan of the styling updates. The look is smoother and perhaps a little more svelte. Another win.

Compared to the previous model, the new MT-07 has 18 mm wider handlebars positioned 22 mm lower and 9.3 mm further back, while foot-pegs are 10mm lower for increased legroom. The 14-litre fuel tank is narrower.

The seat height remains a very approachable 805 mm and the perch itself has been revised in size, shape and padding.

New inverted 41 mm forks promise improvements along with a stiffer new chassis which has been changed in almost every aspect of its construction.

The rear shock, swing-arm pivot and linkage system have been tuned to match. Both pre-load and rebound damping adjustments are available on the rear only. The swing-arm itself has also changed.

Radially mounted four-piston calipers grace those new forks, which is a big step up in spec. Rotor size remains 298 mm.

Despite the added weight of the new electronics suite Yamaha have managed to actually trim a little fat from the bike in other areas to realise a dry weight of 183 kg, a fraction under the outgoing model.

One of a swag of measures that helped to achieve this is the adoption of rims made using Yamaha’s new SpinForging technique. The saving of half a kilogram here contributes to a four per cent reduction in inertia which, in turn, complements handling.

The switch to ride by wire does bring one useful smart to the table, the option for the third generation of Yamaha’s two-way quick-shifter. The clutch itself is now updated to a slip-assist item for lighter engagement.

A five-inch full-colour display offers four different themes for the rider to choose from, which can be selected through the handlebar switchgear.

The TFT dashboard can be connected to the rider’s smartphone through the free MyRide app. The app allows the rider to take calls on the go and manage music while riding, as well as being able to make changes to the bike’s YRC mode settings. Riders can also install the free Garmin StreetCross app and pair it to the MT07’s dashboard to offer full map or turn by turn navigation with real-time traffic information.

To help access the numerous extra features on the 2025 MT-07, new switchgear has been developed. A new ‘three-flash’ feature can be activated by a ‘soft’ touch of the button. This gives a short burst of three flashes, ideal when changing lanes, while a harder push of the button fully activates the indicator as per normal. The turn signals are also now auto-cancelling. In addition, the 2025 MT-07 gains an Emergency Stop Signalling system. which detects sudden braking and automatically activates both turn signals to alert other road users of the rapid deceleration.

The new MT-07HO and LA models will both be available from December 2024 in three colours: Ice Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Price is set at $14,899 inc GST ride away for both LA and HO models.

There is also an HO model fitted with Y-AMT – Yamaha’s Automated Manual Transmission system, which is currently being evaluated for suitability to the Australian market. We will let you know the outcome of those deliberations in due course.

2025 Yamaha MT-07 at a glance