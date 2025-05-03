WorldSBK 2025

Round Four – Cremona

Saturday – WSBK Riders recap race one

Nicolo Bulega – P1

“I really needed to win this race after what happened in Assen. To win in Italy is incredible and to win here at Cremona, where the track is very difficult for me, means a lot. It shows that we’ve made a step forward from last year. We can fight at every race. In this race Toprak was very aggressive as always and his plan was to try and stop me because my pace was strong. I stayed calm because I knew that if I could get past him I was faster. When I took the lead I just told myself to focus on my own pace. My plan worked well. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I’m ready and I’ll try to give my best.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P2

“We started the race very strong. I tried to pass Bulega immediately because I knew he was fast and would have a very good pace. I tried to fight with him but I made a mistake in the last corner and he took the inside line. I tried a different line but the bike just spun and I couldn’t accelerate. After that, he was gone. My pace wasn’t bad and, normally, I wouldn’t be satisfied with this result but it looks like we’ve improved the bike. We have two more races tomorrow. I hope we can fight for the win because I need a win here. I didn’t race at this track last year but in every race I always try my best. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Alvaro Bautista – P3

“Today was much, much better than yesterday. Maybe we missed out a bit of performance by losing time yesterday because I struggled a little in the first few laps to push hard. In the end, I lost the slipstream from the two guys in front, and it was difficult to catch them. I tried to survive and not make a mistake because in the last couple of rounds I didn’t finish Race 1. Today it was important to finish and to keep building good confidence, especially after yesterday. I’m happy with the result, and now we have some data to analyse for tomorrow.”

Andrea Iannone – P4

“Finishing in fourth place is a good result for us, at the end of a long and very demanding race. I struggled a lot with the front tyre, especially in the left-hand corners where I felt it closing: however, I tried to manage the situation as best as possible, defending well from the attacks. I fought and brought home the result, even if the feeling on the track was not the best. From yesterday to today we have made a good step forward by analyzing and comparing the data, for tomorrow we will look for a solution with the front tyre and I will try to improve our gap, aiming higher and higher”

Xavi Vierge – P5

“I’m happy with today, I think we put together a very solid Saturday. Already this morning, compared to yesterday, we found a good direction with the setup and I felt really good on the bike. Our first goal was to set a strong lap in qualifying, and we managed to do that. I think we were fast, not on the same level as the top three, but quite strong overall, and starting from the second row always helps for the race. I made a decent start and stuck with the second group. I felt like I had a bit more pace than I was able to show, but we struggled a little with acceleration out of the corners, which made overtaking very difficult, so I decided to manage the tyres, especially the front, and wait until the final laps to see if I could make some moves once tyre wear came into play. At that point, Iker attacked and we had a good battle, and we’ll check the data to see if we can learn something from that, because in a few corners through the third sector he was slightly better than me. Anyway, I stuck to my strategy, which worked to a certain extent, in that I was able to pass Remy, but on the last lap I made a small mistake and lost the chance to attack Iannone and fight for fourth. Still, I think we were quite strong today. We had good pace during the race and better understood where we are still lacking. Tomorrow we’ll try to improve, not solve the problem entirely, as it will still be there, but reduce it as much as possible, and then we’ll see what the day brings, also in terms of temperature and track conditions.”

Remy Gardner – P6

“Overall, it was a decent Saturday. Of course, we are aiming for more but we have to take the positives. Superpole was extremely close—just a few thousandths could move you forward or back—so starting from seventh was alright. I gave it everything in Race 1, especially trying to pull a gap when I was in fourth. When the bike has grip at the start, we can be competitive so we need to make the most of this as it becomes more difficult when we lose the grip. Sixth is a good result, but we are hungry for more.”

Danilo Petrucci – P7

“It was a complicated Saturday. Unfortunately, we were penalized in qualifying by the traffic and yellow flags and starting from so far back made everything more difficult. We still don’t have the bike in the right setup. We managed to recover several positions, but not enough, even though we got very close to fourth place. It was a tough race, but we still brought home some important points, though it was a challenging day.”

Axel Bassani – P9

“It was a quite a long Race One. It was difficult as there were so many riders all together. For us it was difficult to overtake so we had to adapt to the pace that the guys in front were doing. I never overtook anyone until the finish of the race. It was not fun today and quite long for me. It was difficult because we started from 12th place on the grid. I only had one lap in which to set a fast Superpole time. But, we finished the race and we were inside the top nine places, which is always good. We took some points and we will see what more we can do tomorrow.”

Alex Lowes – P11

“Not the easiest day for us. We are learning this bike and we did a lot of laps on Friday. We tried to make a good change for today, but I was unsure about the feeling in Superpole. I was not sure about a tyre with a lot more grip, so I qualified in 16th. With how close WorldSBK is now, you cannot afford to put yourself in that position. I just didn’t have the feeling I needed to really extract everything from the Qualifying tyre. We knew the race was going to be long so we tried something different again, and it was OK. I was at the back of the big group and couldn’t pass. I felt really strong from lap 16-17 but in the last few laps I had some sliding from the front. But, we got some good information again and we need to use this to make another step forward for the two races on Sunday. I enjoyed the first race but I would have liked to have passed a few more guys. Thanks to the team; it was a big effort today in the hot and sticky conditions.”

Dominique Aegerter – P13

“Unfortunately, my Superpole was affected by a crash—I had to brake hard because of traffic on such a tight track. That put me 14th on the grid, which made things difficult. Still, I didn’t give up, and our pace wasn’t bad. At one point I was matching top-five times once I found my rhythm. Starting from so far back made it hard to recover, but we’ll push tomorrow and aim for a strong Superpole Race to improve our grid position for Race 2.”

Yari Montella – P14

“We managed to finish Saturday’s day, trying several solutions on the bike. We mounted a harder front tyre, which allowed us to gather useful data to use tomorrow. I’m satisfied with the work done in the box: we have clearer ideas now. Despite the position, it was still a positive day.”

Garrett Gerloff – P15

“Saturday was frustrating because I don’t feel like things are going horribly, as the feeling with the bike is getting better. I am also learning how to ride the bike better and better. I don’t think the results are reflecting the improvements we are making. I am starting to understand a lot more how to race the bike. I think that can be an advantage for Sunday, I hope. I just need more laps and a better starting position, so those are two things to work on.”

Andrea Locatelli – P18

“Bad luck in the end – a difficult day and things did not work out well for us. We tried to maximise our qualifying, the potential was at least Row 2, but we were a bit unlucky with the yellow flag and then also the penalty, and so it was a big shame to start P11. In the race, I don’t know what happened but I made a small mistake and lost the front in Turn 2 – then I re-joined and completed the race distance because the damage was not too bad. We took some data and I had some feeling with the bike to give feedback, and now I’m looking forward to trying again tomorrow. I’m sorry to the team and also Pata at their home race, but we will try to make a step forward in the Superpole Race and also focus on a good result in Race 2.”

Jonathan Rea – P19

“It was nice to line up again and get that feeling, and after a really good start from my grid position I was maintaining a good pace – until I just started really struggling to stop the bike and used a lot of physical energy. I’m honestly just not ready to ride at that level of intensity and it was a bit of a shock to the system. There were a couple of areas where I made mistakes and was in the gravel twice, so I just had to regroup and ride at a slower pace to finish the race, as frustrating as that was. A clear area to improve for tomorrow, I am sure the engineers can compare and understand my problems to try and help me – but aside from the negatives, it was nice to be back and start my season because today is like Day 1! There’s a lot of good data, and I needed to stay out and do the laps physically to prepare because there’s no fitness like bike fitness.”

Zaqhwan Zaidi – P20

“I think we made a good start to Race 1 and I did my best to stick with the guys in front. I tried to follow them and maintain a consistent pace – it just wasn’t quite enough. I think we have a good direction in which to work, and the team and I will try something else to help me in the areas of the track where I’m struggling more. I could do with more track time, but in general, I don’t think it went too badly today. We will keep working, like I said, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s race.”

Iker Lecuona – DNF

“Overall, it was a good day, despite the crash. In FP3, I felt comfortable on used tyres. Then we tried a “Q” spec and I didn’t feel so good anymore, so we made a few small adjustments, just a couple of clicks, to improve the balance. Then the temperature started to rise and the track got much hotter, which made things a bit more difficult, honestly. There was a big group of guys fighting for top positions, and just a few tenths could really make a difference in the standings. I ended up P9 in qualifying, which became P8 following a penalty for another rider, so not too bad in the end. I made a decent start to the race and didn’t lose any positions, which was already positive. My goal was to begin overtaking the riders ahead, but Xavi was right in front of me and I wanted to be safe, you know. I felt I had more speed than the group, but Alvaro was already ahead, and I knew I couldn’t pass everyone quickly without taking risks or damaging the tyres. So I tried to manage the situation, staying behind or in the middle of the group, waiting for the right moment to make a move. At one point I started overheating the front because I was trying to save the rear, so I was pushing more with the front. I tried to balance that and when I finally felt ready, I began overtaking. I had a small battle with Xavi, then passed Remy quite easily. Iannone was a bit trickier, but within one lap I managed to open a small gap. I was really feeling good on the bike, confident and comfortable, when I made a very small mistake in Turn 3. We checked the data—the speed was the same as the lap before, the braking point was almost identical—but I leaned just two degrees more into the corner, trying to carry more speed, and I lost the front. Honestly, I didn’t expect the crash because I was feeling so good. I was enjoying the race. So yeah, I’m frustrated, because that P4 was in my hands, and I want to apologise to the team, as this result was important for us. Anyway, the key thing is that we have the speed, the performance is there. Let’s see tomorrow if we can make a small step to improve the front feeling and get closer to the podium. Physically, I’m fine, I didn’t suffer any consequences and feel perfect.”

Tarran Mackenzie – DNF

“It’s been a bit of a tough day to be honest. We had a new engine this morning that had a couple of teething problems. In Superpole I had a couple of issues and ended up crashing and then in the race a minor technical problem meant that I had to pull in. It was just one of those days, but we’ll try to reset overnight and go again tomorrow.”

WorldSBK Race One Report

Starting from pole position Bulega was immediately attacked by Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team). The Turkish rider was at his combative best on his race debut at the Cremona Circuit. He led the first five laps but on Lap 6 Bulega made his move to the front.

Razgatlioglu didn’t hold back and tried to attack again but by mid-distance the gap had stretched to one second and Bulega could enjoy the second half of the race. At the flag the margin was a comfortable 2.8s but the battle throughout, with Bulega making his overtaking moves at Turn 11 and Toprak returning the favour at the final corner.

Alvaro Bautista made it two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati riders on the podium. It was a lonely race for the double World Champion who finished eight seconds behind Razgatlioglu but over ten seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

That pack was led by Andrea Iannone. The Team Pata Go Eleven rider struggled throughout the race but maintained track position on his rivals and never dropped outside the top five positions.

When Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC) moved past him at half distance it seemed inevitable that more would follow but Iannone kept a cool head and won his battle.

Lecuona crashed at two thirds race distance. Falling from fourth position was a disappointment for the Spaniard but his teammate, Xavi Vierge, gave Honda reason for optimism by equalling his best result of the season in fifth.

Remy Gardner played a key part in the tussle for fourth place and earned good points for sixth place at the flag as top finishing Yamaha.

Bautista moves within five points of Andrea Locatelli. The Yamaha rider crashed in the early stages of the race and failed to score points for the first time in 2025.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) finished in seventh and continues to lead the Independent Rider Standings. He is now 26 points ahead of Iannone with Sam Lowes a further eight points adrift.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc / 310.3 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +2.835 306.8 3 A. Bautista Duc +11.424 305.1 4 A. Iannone Duc +23.247 305.1 5 X. Vierge Hon +23.778 301.7 6 R. Gardner Yam +24.115 300.8 7 D. Petrucci Duc +24.757 305.1 8 M. van der Mark BMW +25.229 300.0 9 A. Bassani Bim +25.461 298.3 10 S. Redding Duc +25.838 305.1 11 A. Lowes Bim +26.190 295.9 12 S. Lowes Duc +26.963 303.4 13 D. Aegerter Yam +30.454 303.4 14 Y. Montella Duc +35.048 301.7 15 G. Gerloff Kaw +35.275 302.5 16 R. Vickers Duc +38.628 297.5 17 B. Sofuoglu Yam +40.761 300.0 18 A. Locatelli Yam +51.202 300.8 19 J. Rea Yam +54.558 300.8 20 Z. Zaidi Hon +1m23.994 297.5 RET I. Lecuona Hon +8 Laps 302.5 RET T. Mackenzie Hon +17 Laps 300.0 RET G. Ruiu Duc +20 Laps 295.9 RET T. Rabat Yam +23 Laps 300.0

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Bulega Duc 161 2 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 135 3 A. Locatelli Yam 107 4 A. Bautista Duc 102 5 D. Petrucci Duc 90 6 A. Iannone Duc 64 7 S. Lowes Duc 56 8 X. Vierge Hon 48 9 A. Bassani Bim 48 10 S. Redding Duc 47 11 M. van der Mark BMW 46 12 R. Gardner Yam 43 13 D. Aegerter Yam 41 14 A. Lowes Bim 39 15 I. Lecuona Hon 34 16 Y. Montella Duc 22 17 G. Gerloff Kaw 15 18 T. Mackenzie Hon 9 19 B. Sofuoglu Yam 8 20 R. Vickers Duc 7 21 T. Rabat Yam 3 22 T. Nagashima Yam 2

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time.Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 1m27.866 310.3 2 S. Lowes Duc +0.215 307.7 3 T. Razgatlioglu BMW +0.293 310.3 4 A. Bautista Duc +0.503 307.7 5 X. Vierge Hon +0.629 302.5 6 A. Iannone Duc +0.665 306.8 7 R. Gardner Yam +0.693 305.1 8 A. Locatelli Yam +0.694 300.8 9 I. Lecuona Hon +0.698 306.8 10 M. van der Mark BMW +0.719 305.1 11 S. Redding Duc +0.778 307.7 12 A. Bassani Bim +0.894 304.2 13 D. Petrucci Duc +0.921 310.3 14 D. Aegerter Yam +0.970 304.2 15 Y. Montella Duc +1.075 305.1 16 A. Lowes Bim +1.152 301.7 17 J. Rea Yam +1.188 302.5 18 G. Gerloff Kaw +1.204 304.2 19 B. Sofuoglu Yam +1.440 303.4 20 R. Vickers Duc +1.542 305.1 21 T. Rabat Yam +1.559 300.0 22 T. Mackenzie Hon +2.012 298.3 23 G. Ruiu Duc +2.195 300.0 24 Z. Zaidi Hon +4.101 299.2

WorldSSP Race One Report

Stefano Manzi had to work as hard as ever throughout the 20 lap Supersport race to win for the second time in 2025. The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing rider led over half the laps, and spent every lap in either first or second position, but it was far from an easy victory with the top four riders spending much of the race separated by less than a second.

Stefano Manzi – P1

“I’ve not had bad results in the last few rounds but I kept finishing second! After so many second places, it gets a bit frustrating because you really want to win. I wanted the win so badly today and I’m really happy to finally take it. Our rivals were close today, so we know we still need to work. We have another race tomorrow so even though I want to enjoy this moment I’m already focused on what’s next. Let’s hope for another good race.”

Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) started on the third row and made steady progress throughout. The Englishman was left feeling an opportunity to win was missed but scored an all-important 20 points for his title challenge.

Valentin Debise scored the first podium finish for Renzi Corse. The Frenchman is still chasing his first WorldSSP victory.

Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) led nine laps but ended the race as the unlucky rider that finished just off the podium positions.

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) started from the second row but dropped outside the top ten on Lap 1. The title contender finished the race in seventh position.

Oli Bayliss was the top finishing Australian in 12th, while countryman Luke Power finished 20th.

Championship contender Can Oncu had a Saturday to forget.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Manzi Yam / 268.7 2 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.344 272.0 3 V. Debise Duc +0.601 264.7 4 J. Masia Duc +1.109 270.0 5 L. Mahias Yam +5.628 263.4 6 X. Cardelus Duc +6.541 271.4 7 B. Bendsneyder MVA +8.756 273.4 8 F. Farioli MVA +12.701 274.1 9 A. Mahendra Yam +12.926 268.0 10 M. Schroetter Duc +13.251 270.7 11 N. Antonelli Yam +15.125 267.3 12 O. Bayliss Tri +15.182 271.4 13 J. Alcoba Kaw +17.375 272.0 14 F. Caricasulo MVA +17.457 272.7 15 P. Oettl Duc +22.345 270.0 16 Y. Okamoto Yam +28.194 269.3 17 L. Taccini Duc +28.639 274.1 18 M. Rato Yam +28.884 274.1 19 O. Vostatek Duc +32.188 269.3 20 L. Power MVA +37.966 266.7 21 F. Fuligni Duc +39.167 272.0 22 B. D’Onofrio Duc +42.128 270.7 23 R. de Rosa QJM +43.218 266.7 24 G. van Straalen Duc +50.243 266.7 25 E. Montero Duc +55.894 267.3 26 S. Azman Hon +56.117 264.7 27 A. Carrasco Hon +1m02.801 266.0 NC C. Oncu Yam +6 Laps 267.3 RET M. Rinaldi Yam +9 Laps 264.7 RET A. Verdoia MVA +9 Laps 264.7 RET S. Jespersen Duc +15 Laps 275.5 RET K. Toba Hon +17 Laps 268.7 RET C. Perolari Hon +17 Laps 269.3

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Manzi Yam 150 2 B. Bendsneyder MVA 120 3 T. Booth-Amos Tri 104 4 C. Oncu Yam 77 5 J. Masia Duc 65 6 L. Mahias Yam 61 7 V. Debise Duc 56 8 J. Alcoba Kaw 52 9 M. Schroetter Duc 50 10 A. Mahendra Yam 27 11 X. Cardelus Duc 25 12 P. Oettl Duc 24 13 L. Taccini Duc 22 14 O. Bayliss Tri 22 15 F. Farioli MVA 18 16 F. Caricasulo MVA 18 17 C. Perolari Hon 18 18 M. Rinaldi Yam 17 19 S. Jespersen Duc 13 20 N. Antonelli Yam 10 21 K. Toba Hon 9 22 O. Vostatek Duc 9 23 L. Power MVA 9 24 G. van Straalen Duc 2 25 H. Voight Yam 2

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Caricasulo MVA 1m31.728 271.4 2 C. Oncu Yam +0.040 268.0 3 S. Manzi Yam +0.115 268.7 4 J. Masia Duc +0.125 270.7 5 B. Bendsneyder MVA +0.296 272.0 6 L. Mahias Yam +0.320 263.4 7 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.342 265.4 8 V. Debise Duc +0.569 266.0 9 N. Antonelli Yam +0.606 266.0 10 X. Cardelus Duc +0.626 271.4 11 F. Farioli MVA +0.636 270.7 12 A. Mahendra Yam +0.734 266.7 13 S. Jespersen Duc +0.769 274.8 14 O. Bayliss Tri +0.770 270.0 15 P. Oettl Duc +0.798 270.7 16 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.823 271.4 17 M. Schroetter Duc +0.988 268.7 18 K. Toba Hon +1.015 268.0 19 M. Rinaldi Yam +1.040 263.4 20 L. Taccini Duc +1.256 266.7 21 C. Perolari Hon +1.448 270.0 22 Y. Okamoto Yam +1.478 268.0 23 L. Power MVA +1.565 264.7 24 R. de Rosa QJM +1.581 265.4 25 O. Vostatek Duc +1.614 264.1 26 G. van Straalen Duc +1.874 262.8 27 M. Rato Yam +1.884 271.4 28 F. Fuligni Duc +1.890 272.0 29 B. D’Onofrio Duc +2.558 269.3 30 A. Carrasco Hon +2.804 264.7 31 E. Montero Duc +2.910 264.1 32 S. Azman Hon +3.047 260.2 33 A. Verdoia MVA +3.631 262.8 NQ N. Tuuli QJM – 215.1

WorldWCR Race One Report

Local hero Ponziani made a lightning start off the line, hungry for success at her home track after qualifying second on Friday. Spurred on by the support of the home fans and hunting down polesitter Maria for the best part of the race, Roberta was able to make a decisive pass on the very last lap and secure her very first WorldWCR race win, on home soil.

Lying third from start to finish, a consistent Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) stuck with the frontrunners to complete the first of the weekend’s races just 0.2 from rival Ponziani.

Third on the grid, Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) dropped to sixth on lap three but was not about to relinquish a potential top five finish. The Mexican rider ran an intelligent race, getting the measure of her closest rivals before passing both Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) and Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) in the final stages to snatch fourth and boost her points tally in the process.

A solid performance by Sanchez saw the Spaniard cross the line just three tenths behind Madrigal, for a fifth-place finish that translates into more important championship points.

Strong off the line, New Zealander Lewis lost ground in the latter stages but was nevertheless the first rookie across the line, in sixth position

Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) was nine-seconds further back after winning a four-way battle for seventh.

Fourteenth on lap one, rookie Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) made an incredible recovery, making up six positions over the course of the 12-lapper to finish eighth, her best result to date.

In the mix for seventh earlier on in the race, regular points finishers Isis Carreno (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) and Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) were forced to settle for ninth and today.

Not satisfied with the race win, Ponziani also put in the fastest lap of race 1, a 1’40.496 which she set on the very lap. This will put the Italian on pole for Sunday’s race 2, ahead of Neila, second, and Herrera, third.

Boosting Italy’s ranks at home track Cremona, wildcard Denise Dal Zotto (Affinity Sports Academy Rokit Rookies) was pleased to cross the line fifteenth and score a first championship point.

France’s Ornella Ongaro was forced to serve a long lap penalty due to irresponsible riding at the previous Assen round but did well to make up ground and cross the line eighteenth.

Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) and Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) both crashed out on lap 1; understandably frustrated with the outcome, neither rider sustained injury. South African Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) was less fortunate, a turn 1 crash leaving her with a left shoulder contusion, right arm bruise and left elbow abrasion. Jessica will be reviewed prior to Sunday’s warm-up.

Roberta Ponziani – P1

“I knew I could be fast here, but I also knew it would be tough to battle Maria today. She and I tried to build a bit of a gap but that wasn’t possible today, with Neila sticking close behind. I was waiting for the final lap and knew I was quicker in the final part of the track, so I had to try to pass my teammate along the straight. It all went to plan, and I was able to win, so I’m really happy. I saw everyone celebrating, it was so great to see my home crowd supporting me. It’s a great result for the team and I must thank everybody for their support. I don’t know if my strategy will work again tomorrow, but I’ll be trying for another win, for sure!”

Maria Herrera – P2

“The race was good for me – I pushed to the limit and was really able to stay focused lap after lap, so I’m happy about that but not so happy about second place after having led the race until the last lap! But today’s 1-2 is a great race for the team of course, if we could do that every race it would be great. Roberta ran a really good race and I’m glad she could win at her home round. I need to analyse everything ahead of Race 2, as I felt that my rivals learned a lot about my riding in today’s race.”

Beatriz Neila – P3

“The race was a little difficult, with the hot conditions, and I didn’t have the best feeling with my bike today, to be honest. But I’m happy because third position is great for the championship. I want to say a big thank you to the team for their hard work. At the start of the race, I thought I might be in with a shot at the win but, by the end, I thought it was best to settle for third than risk a mistake, or a crash. Tomorrow I’d like to be quicker and more aggressive – I want to be fighting for the win.”

WorldWCR Race One Results