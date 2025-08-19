2026 Asia Talent Cup

Selection Event Preview – Sepang

Candidates have been revealed for the 2026 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Selection Event at Sepang, with 83 riders from 18 different nationalities selected to take the next step on the Road to MotoGP.

Applications were received from nearly 20 countries across Asia and Oceania. After a thorough evaluation process by the Selection Committee, the most promising candidates have been shortlisted.

The 2026 Selection Event will take place at the Sepang International Kart Circuit in Malaysia on 22nd October 2025, just before the Malaysian Grand Prix.

There, the selected riders will be assessed both on and off track, and the best will be offered a place on the 2026 ATC grid.

2026 Asia Talent Cup candidates