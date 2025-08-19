2026 Asia Talent Cup
Selection Event Preview – Sepang
Candidates have been revealed for the 2026 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Selection Event at Sepang, with 83 riders from 18 different nationalities selected to take the next step on the Road to MotoGP.
Applications were received from nearly 20 countries across Asia and Oceania. After a thorough evaluation process by the Selection Committee, the most promising candidates have been shortlisted.
The 2026 Selection Event will take place at the Sepang International Kart Circuit in Malaysia on 22nd October 2025, just before the Malaysian Grand Prix.
There, the selected riders will be assessed both on and off track, and the best will be offered a place on the 2026 ATC grid.
2026 Asia Talent Cup candidates
|Num.
|Name
|Age
|Nat.
|Sex
|198
|Isaac Ayad
|14
|AUS
|M
|69
|Hunter Corney
|14
|AUS
|M
|206
|Adam Jorda
|16
|AUS
|M
|186
|Nikolas Lazos
|14
|AUS
|M
|1
|Jed Louis
|13
|AUS
|M
|76
|Phoenix O’Brien
|14
|AUS
|M
|52
|Jake Paige
|14
|AUS
|M
|53
|Bodie Paige
|15
|AUS
|M
|63
|Orlando Peovitis
|15
|AUS
|M
|90
|Judd Plaisted
|13
|AUS
|M
|209
|Ghage Plowman
|16
|AUS
|M
|51
|Matthew Ritter
|16
|AUS
|M
|139
|Chon I Alen Ao Ieong
|15
|CHN
|M
|181
|Ziming Gao
|16
|CHN
|M
|84
|Long Jun Hao
|14
|CHN
|M
|183
|Jiaqi Wang
|15
|CHN
|F
|210
|Mahmoud Said
|16
|EGY
|M
|28
|Wenze Zhong
|13
|HKG
|M
|62
|Dev Agastya
|14
|IND
|M
|74
|Poojita Anil Kumar
|17
|IND
|F
|152
|Kabilesh Krishnan Rajini
|15
|IND
|M
|68
|Nandanan Mahendran
|14
|IND
|M
|195
|Resky Yusuf Hermawan
|14
|IDN
|M
|197
|M Maulana Malik Ibrahim
|14
|IDN
|M
|156
|Azzura Satria Maulana
|18
|IDN
|M
|33
|Anandhika Pandya Altaf
|16
|IDN
|M
|215
|Rakha Bima Saktiansyah
|15
|IDN
|M
|194
|Ziven Rozul Abiy Salim
|14
|IDN
|M
|180
|Wahyu Saputra
|15
|IDN
|M
|192
|Bintang Pranata Sukma
|14
|IDN
|M
|214
|Ahmad Syafii
|14
|IDN
|M
|203
|Akbar Muhammad Zaqy
|16
|IDN
|M
|204
|Ali Zarei Shamsabadi
|14
|IRN
|M
|150
|Hayato Chishiki
|14
|JAP
|M
|88
|Soma Hasegawa
|15
|JAP
|M
|127
|Waku Kunitate
|13
|JAP
|M
|113
|Kensei Matsudaira
|14
|JAP
|M
|73
|Kiseki Morimoto
|14
|JAP
|M
|55
|Mikuto Suzuki
|17
|JAP
|M
|92
|Rintaro Todaka
|15
|JAP
|M
|45
|Kotaro Togashi
|13
|JAP
|M
|60
|Rukiya Yamamoto
|18
|JAP
|M
|112
|Ar Rayyan Abiyyi
|15
|MAL
|M
|58
|Syed Wafieq Aqeel
|15
|MAL
|M
|89
|Qabil Irfan Azlan
|13
|MAL
|M
|125
|Muhamad Akif Bin Abdullah
|16
|MAL
|M
|85
|Zakwan Anas Bin Azizul Khairi
|17
|MAL
|M
|4
|Adam Hariz Bin Hafiz
|14
|MAL
|M
|176
|M. Haziq Naufal Bin Mohamed Adam
|14
|MAL
|M
|151
|M. Fairil Hazmi Farid Sezli
|15
|MAL
|M
|2
|M. Fikry Mahmudin
|16
|MAL
|M
|122
|Ahmad Malek Ridha Bin Mohamad Nazrun
|13
|MAL
|M
|172
|M. Ikram Dani Mohammad Esa
|14
|MAL
|M
|50
|M. Fahim Naufal Mohd Faiz
|13
|MAL
|M
|218
|M. Darwish Amsyar Muhamed Ridzuan
|15
|MAL
|M
|61
|M. Zill Qayyim Muhammad Yusmizan
|13
|MAL
|M
|7
|Raja Abdurraqib Raja Mohd Norfatihah
|13
|MAL
|M
|19
|Qayyim Razin Razali
|13
|MAL
|M
|16
|M. Naqib Rifqi Zulhelmi
|15
|MAL
|M
|133
|Mahdi Salem Abuawad
|14
|PSE
|M
|64
|Kenzo Miguel Abadilla
|15
|PHL
|M
|70
|Godwin Jorz Espares
|17
|PHL
|M
|193
|Trahvys Lyanjoe Paralejas
|18
|PHL
|M
|81
|Gab Serevo
|15
|PHL
|M
|82
|Carlsen Jacob Solis
|15
|PHL
|M
|138
|M. Aniq Bin Abdul Fattah
|16
|SGP
|M
|129
|Aiman Haqqi Bin Adil
|16
|SGP
|M
|46
|Kim Min Geon
|13
|KOR
|M
|30
|Chenuka Caldera
|14
|LKA
|M
|66
|Senuja Dinhas
|15
|LKA
|M
|17
|Chiun-Yang Chiou
|13
|TWN
|M
|18
|Pin-Hung Huang
|14
|TWN
|M
|119
|Pongkhun Aeimnoi
|14
|THA
|M
|67
|Kachainpong Chianrewkul
|16
|THA
|M
|114
|Pancharuch Chitwirulchat
|15
|THA
|M
|116
|Napat Jatoom
|16
|THA
|M
|117
|Vachiravit Maidadpan
|14
|THA
|M
|118
|Suakien Meedet
|14
|THA
|M
|173
|Phoptham Prathummang
|18
|THA
|M
|191
|Tanutchanon Sripetchsuwan
|13
|THA
|M
|65
|Pacharagorn Thonggerdloung
|14
|THA
|M
|35
|M. Ibrahim Karataş
|17
|TUR
|M
|205
|Luca Agostinelli
|17
|VNM
|M