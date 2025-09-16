2026 Ducati Diavel V4 RS

Ducati proved way back in 2011 that you could build a cruiser-ish motorcycle with a tyre the size of a couch cushion and still get it to go around corners. The original Ducati Diavel, with its fat 240 mm rear hoop and a riding stance halfway between a drag bike and a roadster, showed that attitude and agility weren’t mutually exclusive.

Since then, the Diavel’s propulsion has been on a steady evolutionary march. What started with an 1198cc V-twin morphed into the 1262cc Testastretta DVT generation, before making the leap to V4 motivation in 2023. Along the way, Ducati XDiavel arrived in 2016 to offer a more laid-back, feet-forward cruiser vibe, with the distinction of being the first Ducati to run a belt final drive.

The Diavel has also been a regular canvas for Ducati’s special editions team, with the AMG, Titanium, Diesel, Lamborghini, and even Bentley tie-ins gracing showroom floors over the years. But for 2026, Bologna has gone beyond paint and badges, with the new Diavel V4 RS more than just another bling baby collector’s edition.

Ducati claims the Diavel V4 RS as their fastest accelerating production motorcycle to date, and yes, that includes the superbikes.

In the hands of Marc Márquez, the RS has blasted from 0–100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, a figure previously the domain of MotoGP machinery. Better still, thanks to Ducati’s Power Launch mode, you don’t need to be Marc Márquez to experience that kind of thrust, just lock in and go.

Under the skin, the familiar 1158 cc Granturismo V4 has been swapped out for the snarling 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale from the Ducati Panigale V4, and in this Euro 5+ trim, it spins out 182 hp. That’s 14 more than the regular Diavel V4, complete with a howling 13,500 rpm redline (14,000 rpm in first). The RS also runs shorter gearing to make sure you feel every one of those horses with extra urgency.

How many repeated full-bore launches the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch will happily survive is anyone’s guess, but hey, swapping dollar notes for fun tickets is par for the course in this and most other hedonistic two-wheel capers.

The Diavel V4 RS will be available in Australia from April 2026. The exact number of fun tickets required to take one home is yet to be revealed, but expect that figure to be around 60k.

2026 Ducati Diavel V4 RS Specifications

Specifications Type Ducati Desmosedici Stradale, V4 – 90°, 4 valves/cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liquid cooled Displacement 1,103 cc (67.3 cu in) Bore x Stroke 81 mm x 53.5 mm (3.2 in x 2.1 in) Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Power 182 hp (133.8 kW) @ 11,750 rpm Torque 120 Nm (12.2 kgm, 89 lb ft) @ 9,500 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection, Øeq 50mm elliptical throttle bodies, Ride-by-Wire Exhaust Titanium exhaust muffler Gearbox 6 gears with Ducati Quick Shift up/down 2.0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 Gear Ratios 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=36/20, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25 Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z15, rear sprocket z43 Clutch Multiplate dry clutch with slipper action on over-run Frame Aluminium monocoque frame Front Suspension Ø 48 mm fully adjustable Öhlins fork Front Wheel Forged, 3.5″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber, aluminium single-sided swingarm Rear Wheel Forged, 8.0″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, 240/45 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 120 mm / 145 mm (4.7 in / 5.7 in) Front Brake 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston calipers, radial master cylinder PR16/19, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Instrumentation 5” TFT colour display Wet Weight (No Fuel) 220 kg (485 lb) Seat Height 790 mm (31.1 in), 770 mm (30.3 in) with low seat, 810 mm (31.9 in) with high seat Wheelbase 1,602 mm (63.1 in) Rake 26° Trail 112 mm (4.4 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 20 L (5.3 US gal) Number of Seats 2 Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, DTC, DWC, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Brake Light Standard Equipment DQS up/down 2.0, Öhlins suspension, Lithium-ion battery, Forged aluminium wheels, Single seat configuration, Cruise control, DPL, DMS, TFT display, Hands-Free, Full LED lighting, DRL, Dynamic turn indicators, Self-cancelling turn indicators, Lap Timer, Turn-by-Turn navigation, USB port, Backlit handlebar switches, Carbon fibre components (front/rear mudguard, fuel tank side covers, flyscreen, clutch cover, tail, air intake side covers) Provided Equipment Passenger seat Ready For Anti-Theft, TPMS, Heated grips Warranty 24 months, unlimited mileage Annual Service 12 months Oil Service 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 24 months Valve Clearance Adjustment 30,000 km (18,000 mi) Standard CO2 emissions and consumption vary by market; consult local dealer

2026 Ducati Diavel V4 RS Images