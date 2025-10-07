2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

Ducati has introduced the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, the latest evolution of its benchmark adventure-tourer. Based on the proven, well-lauded Multistrada V4 platform, the Rally is designed for riders seeking long-range comfort, effortless performance, and true globe-trotting capability.

The new Rally boasts a 30-litre fuel tank, an upgraded Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO with 200 mm of travel, a new Automatic Lowering Device, and advanced electronic aids, including Forward Collision Warning.

It’s powered by the familiar ballsy 170 hp Granturismo V4 engine, known for its smooth torque delivery and long 60,000 km valve-clearance intervals.

For 2026, Ducati has focused on making the Rally more capable on every kind of terrain. The semi-active suspension now features smarter adaptive logic that automatically adjusts damping based on load, riding style, and road surface conditions.

The new DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) algorithm, developed with input from Ducati Corse, enhances ABS and traction-control precision by constantly estimating the bike’s attitude and mass in real time.

The Automatic Lowering Device helps reduce seat height at low speeds or when stopping, improving confidence for shorter riders. Meanwhile, the new rear-to-front combined braking strategy offers smoother, more stable stopping, even when fully loaded. The linked functionality can also be deactivated. A larger 280 mm rear disc enhances braking performance.

A redesigned windscreen (40 mm wider and 20 mm taller) improves protection, while heated grips, a centre stand, and spoked tubeless wheels are all standard.

The 6.5-inch TFT dashboard features an updated interface, integrated navigation, and seamless smartphone connectivity via Ducati Connect.

Ducati’s radar suite returns with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, joined for 2026 by the Forward Collision Warning system.

Lighting is also upgraded, featuring improved Cornering Lights, a new Coming Home feature, and an optional rear fog lamp.

The 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo delivers 170 hp and 121 Nm, with smooth power delivery across the rev range and Ducati’s rear-cylinder deactivation for reduced heat and fuel use.

The lightweight aluminium monocoque frame and revised swingarm pivot improve handling stability.

The Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in three trims:

Radar – with Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, and Forward Collision Warning.

Adventure Travel & Radar – adds heated seats and aluminium side panniers.

Full Adventure – adds an Akrapovič silencer and carbon-fibre front mudguard.

Two finishes are available:

Ducati Red / Brushed Aluminium with black wheels

Jade Green / Brushed Aluminium with gold wheels

Australian deliveries are expected to arrive in early 2026. Pricing starts from $43,800 ride away.

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications

Engine – Ducati V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin-pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liquid-cooled

Displacement – 1158 cc

Bore x Stroke – 83 x 53.5 mm

Compression Ratio – 14.0:1

Power – 170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,750 rpm

Torque – 123.8 Nm (12.6 kgm) @ 9000 rpm

Fuel Injection Continental electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46mm equivalent elliptical throttlebodies with Ride-by-Wire system”

Exhaust – Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 6 lambda probes

Gearbox – Six-speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down 2.0

Primary Drive – Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1

Ratio – 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25

Final Drive – Chain, Front sprocket Z16; Rear sprocket Z42

Clutch – Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-

Frame – Aluminium monocoque frame

Front Suspension – Marzocchi Ø 50 mm fully adjustable USD fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS), integrated stroke sensor.

Wheels F/R – Spoked 3.00 x 19″, 4.50 x 17″

Tyres F/R – Pirelli Scopion Trail II 120/70 R19, 170/60 R17

Rear Suspension – Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, automatic fast lowering device between 10km/h and 50km/h, aluminium double-sided swingarm

Wheel Travel F/R – 200/200 mm

Front Brake – Dual Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad callipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS

Rear Brake – Ø 280 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering AB80

Instrumentation – 6.5″ TFT colour display with mirrored full-map navigation system

Wet Weight – 261 kg (fuelled)

Seat Height – Adjustable, 870-890 mm

Wheelbase – 1572 mm

Rake – 24.7°

Trail – 105 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity – 30 l

Number Of Seats – Two

Safety Equipment – Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Ducati Cornering Light, Radar system, Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Auto tyre calibration, Vehicle hold control

Standard Equipment – Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Coming Home, TFT colour display, Extended Cylinder Deactivation (ECD), Hands-Free, Full LED lighting system, Full LED headlight, Daytime Running Light (DRL), Self cancelling turn indicators, Heated grips, Minimum Preload, Full-map navigation system, 12V socket, USB port, Backlit handlebar switches, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Sistema radar (Adaptive Cruise Control + Forward Collision Warning + Blind Spot Detection)

Ready For – Anti-Theft, Additional LED lights, Hands-Free tank filler plug, Rear Fog Light

Warranty – 24 months, unlimited mileage

Annual Service – 12 months

Oil Service – 15,000 km / 24 months

Valve Clearance Adjustment – 60,000 km

Price – From $43,800 ride away

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Images