2026 Ducati V4 R

Speculation has been building for months about the next generation of Ducati’s flagship Panigale V4 R, with rumours swirling on how the Bologna factory might once again raise the bar. Now the waiting is over. Ducati has released the first official details of the 2026 Panigale V4 R, and we offer you the first real insight into the new model here.

For some years now, the slightly more streetable Panigale models have been powered by engines larger than those allowed under Superbike racing rules. That trend continues for 2026 with the Panigale V4 and V4 S, powered by the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4, which produces a claimed 216 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The V4 R features a shorter stroke to achieve its 998 cc capacity and produces a claimed 218 horsepower at a high 15,750 rpm in street-legal trim, as delivered in Australia. Predictably, it doesn’t quite match the larger-engined bikes’ torque figures at 114.5 Nm at 12,000 rpm.

Fitting the racing exhaust increases power to 235 horsepower, which Ducati claims rises further to 239 horsepower when used in conjunction with their Ducati Corse Performance Oil. Ducati states that the top speed rises from 318.4 km/h to 330.6 km/h with the gases liberated.

Developed with Akrapovič, the race exhaust weighs 6.6 kg less than the standard pipes while also meeting the 105 dB noise limit.

The R will rev to 16,000 in the first five gears and 16,500 rpm in sixth.

For quite some time now, race bikes have sported a neutral lock-out mechanism to realise better shift engagement between first and second gears while negating the hazard of a false neutral between the two bottom cogs. The R model brings this to the street for the first time, with neutral only being engaged via a lever on the right handlebar.

Inside those chiselled crankcases swings a steel crankshaft forged to generate eight per cent more inertia despite its mass increasing by a modest 195 grams. Ducati notes that due to the counter-rotating configuration of the engine, the change does not affect the agility of the motorcycle but instead further offsets the gyroscopic effect of the wheels.

Gun-drilled and shot-peened titanium rods connect pistons that are just over five per cent lighter, featuring a DLC coating on one segment of the piston skirt and oil scraper ring.

The exhaust cams feature a new profile that delays the opening of the exhaust valves, helping to ensure more complete combustion while maintaining the same maximum lift and overlap figures as before.

The intake system has also been revised to help meet Euro 5+ legislation, with Ducati reporting benefits in torque across the low and mid-range rpm, along with a smoother throttle response. The lower edge of the air intake has been extended outward by 70 mm on the R model to further maximise air density at speed.

The lower edge of the intake is made from a flexible material that deforms when contacted by the front mudguard when at maximum braking efforts, which helps to facilitate more load transfer onto the front end.

The under-throttle set of injectors has been repositioned from the lower surface of the intake duct to the upper part immediately below the throttle valve, which results in more efficient combustion when cold.

A new intake duct was required to realise the repositioning of the injectors, with Ducati also reporting minor gains at full throttle and maximum valve lift.

While the oval throttle butterflies still measure 56 mm, they are positioned slightly differently to allow for the repositioned injectors. Ducati have shortened the fixed intake trumpets by 10 mm to offset the longer new intake duct, while the variable trumpets remain the same as before.

The Panigale V4 rides on Showa forks and Sachs shock, while the V4 S specs up to the third generation of Öhlins electronic suspension. The V4 R uses conventional Öhlins MPX forks and a TTX36 shock.

Across the range, the seat is now 50 mm wider and the pegs 10 mm more inboard.

The fuel tank is now a different shape, allowing riders to better anchor themselves when braking. Brembo provide their top-shelf Hypure hardware across the entire Panigale V4 range.

The new fairing achieves a four per cent reduction in drag, while airflow to the new radiator and oil cooler increases by nine and 19 per cent, respectively. Helping achieve that significant improvement in oil cooler efficiency is a new deflector that straightens the airflow into the cooler, which is also aided by a new front mudguard design.

The R model also introduces more aerodynamic developments derived directly from their MotoGP program, such as corner sidepods.

The biplane aero wings are also now 20 mm larger, as introduced previously on the 2025 Panigale models.

The gearing on the V4 R is now slightly taller via alloy 16-43 sprockets, replacing the previous 15/42 steel cogs. This change is made due to the improved aero performance.

Ducati’s Front Frame concept has seen its lateral rigidity reduced by a significant 40 per cent to enhance front-end feedback and performance at maximum lean angles. The changes also realise a 17 per cent reduction in the weight of the frame.

The R also features a double-sided swingarm, similar to the one seen on recent lower-rung Panigale V4 models, which reduces lateral stiffness by 37 per cent compared to the previous model’s heavier single-sided swingarm.

Ducati claims the weight difference across the new suspension, swing arm, and forged rear wheel assembly amounts to a massive 3.27 kg reduction. At 618 mm, the wheelbase is stretched by 16 mm. The spring rate is increased from 80 to 85 Nm to compensate for the longer swing-arm.

One-piece chain tensioners facilitate easy adjustment. The Panigale V4 R is the first motorcycle to be equipped with the new, more compact, and more adjustable Öhlins SD20 steering damper.

The 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R rolls on new forged aluminium alloy wheels, adopting a 5-spoke Y-design. Ducati says the pair tips the scales at just 7.1 kg, underlining the R’s relentless focus on weight reduction. Carbon rims are available as a genuine accessory that trims another 950 grams.

The 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R will sell for $75,200 ride away when it arrives in Australia from April 2026.

2026 Ducati V4 R Specifications

Engine- Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled

Displacement – 998 cc

Bore X Stroke – 81 mm x 48.4 mm

Compression Ratio – 14.0:1

Power – 218 hp (160.3 kW) @ 15,750 rpm

Torque – 114.5 Nm (11.7 kgm, 84 lb ft) @ 12,000 rpm

Fuel Injection – “Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system”

Exhaust – 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 6 lambda probes.

Transmission

Gearbox – 6 speed

Primary Drive – Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1

Ratio – 1=36/15 2=34/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=27/22

Final Drive – Chain 520; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 43

Clutch – Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self-bleeding master cylinder.

Chassis

Frame – Aluminium alloy “Front Frame” with optimised stiffnesses

Front Suspension – Fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NPX pressurised fork with TiN treatment.

Front Wheel – 5-spokes forged aluminium alloy 3.50″ x 17″

Front Tyre – Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 120/70 ZR17

Rear Suspension – Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 unit with adjustable rebound, compression and hydraulic spring preload. Aluminium Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm.

Rear Wheel – Adjustable pivot position +/- 3 mm.

Rear Tyre – Adjustable rear suspension tie-rod length +/- 5mm

Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) – 5-spokes forged aluminium alloy 6.00″ x 17″

Front Brake – Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 200/60 ZR17

Rear Brake – 245 mm disc, two-piston caliper

Instrumentation – 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Hypure 4-piston callipers.

Dimensions & Weights

Wet Weight No Fuel – 186.5 kg (411 lb)

Seat Height – 855 mm

Wheelbase – 1.477 mm

Rake – 24°

Trail – 98 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity – 17 l

Number Of Seats – One

Equipment

Equipment – Safety Equipment – Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Auto tyre calibration, Engine Brake Control (EBC) DVO, Race Brake Control, Road eCBS

Standard Equipment – Öhlins suspension, Lithium-ion battery, Quick adjustment buttons, Forged aluminium wheels, Coming Home, Single seat configuration, Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0, Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO, TFT colour display, Full LED lighting system, Full LED headlight, Daytime Running Light (DRL), Self cancelling turn indicators, Lap Timer, Pit Limiter, Rear suspension rod with adjustable length, Ducati Racing Gearbox (DRG) with Ducati Neutral Lock (DNL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Billet aluminium steering stem with bike number, SD20 Öhlins steering damper

Provided Equipment – Machined mirror block-off plates*, Open clutch cover in carbon fibre*, License plate mount removal plug*

Ready For – Anti-Theft, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cruise control, Ducati Data Logger (DDL), Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Lap Timer Pro, Heated grips, Turn-by-Turn navigation system, USB port, Passenger seat and footpegs, Linear shock travel sensor

Warranty & Maintenance

Warranty – 24 months, unlimited mileage

Annual Service – 12 months

Oil Service – 12,000 km / 24 months

Valve Clearance Adjustment Km – 24,000 km

2026 Ducati V4 R Images