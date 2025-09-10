2026 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

2026 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

Husqvarna has pulled the covers off the 2026 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto, unveiling a new generation of its large-capacity single-cylinder machines.

With stronger engines, new bodywork, and a suite of advanced technology, both models showcase Husqvarna’s distinctive blend of Swedish-inspired design and Austrian engineering.

New TFT Dashboard & Connectivity

A landscape-format 4.2” TFT display provides a modern interface with clear readouts for rpm, gear position, and ride settings.

From the handlebars, riders can toggle between ride modes, adjust Traction Control, and switch ABS on or off.

Connectivity via the Ride HQV app adds features such as music control, call management, and turn-by-turn+ navigation.

New Features

701 Enduro: gains Dynamic Slip Adjust, available in optional Rally Mode. The system automatically increases rear-wheel slip when more spin is needed, ideal for climbs or loose surfaces. Importantly, it only adds slip; it never reduces it. ABS can also be fully disengaged at the touch of a dedicated button.

701 Supermoto: debuts Supermoto+ ABS, which allows riders to deliberately back the bike into corners while maintaining front-wheel ABS. The model also features Sport ABS, enabling later, harder braking at greater lean angles compared to standard Road ABS.

Redesigned LC4 Engine

Both bikes are powered by an updated Euro 5+ compliant LC4 single-cylinder, delivering a power boost from 74 hp to 79 hp and promising an even smoother torque delivery and improved efficiency. Key changes include:

New airbox cover and trumpet

Higher-pressure fuel pump

Relocated catalyst exhaust

Updated valve timing

65-degree ride-by-wire throttle

Service intervals are extended to 15,000 km for oil changes and 30,000 km for valve clearance checks, reducing running costs.

Chassis & Braking

Both models feature:

New bodywork with modernised styling and fresh graphics

Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame and aluminium swingarm

Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank

Revised suspension settings and new fixation points for a centre stand

The 701 Supermoto scores a Brembo four-piston front caliper and 320 mm disc.

Both bikes benefit from Husqvarna’s latest WP suspension updates.

Availability

The 2026 Husqvarna 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto will arrive in Australia from March 2026. The 701 Enduro will also be available in New Zealand from the same date, while the 701 Supermoto will remain exclusive to Australia. Pricing has yet to be set.