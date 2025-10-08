2026 Husqvarna TE300 Pro

2026 Husqvarna FE350 Pro

Husqvarna has unveiled its 2026 Pro enduro models, the TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro, two limited-edition machines designed for serious enduro riders. These machines feature distinctive all-grey bodywork, white frames, and a full suite of factory accessories aimed at enhancing durability and performance. Both will arrive in extremely limited numbers in Australia early in 2026.

Each model is based on Husqvarna’s chromoly frame and features updated WP XACT suspension, both front and rear.

The latest Closed Cartridge forks feature polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop. Revised compression and rebound settings have been introduced to both the forks and the WP XACT rear shock to maintain chassis balance and refine overall handling, while riders can still make manual, tool-free adjustments to fine-tune their suspension on the trail.

Cooling performance has been boosted across both models for 2026, with the inclusion of radiator fans as standard to maintain optimal engine temperature in tight and technical conditions. A simplified radiator cap and a new fuel-line protector further improve durability and serviceability.

Both bikes are equipped with a Map Select Switch, which allows riders to toggle between two pre-set engine maps, depending on the terrain or personal preference. On the four-stroke FE 350 Pro, switches also control Traction Control and Quickshifter functions.

A comprehensive list of factory accessories is fitted as standard, including the Factory Racing Wheel Set with EXCEL Takasago rims, CNC-machined hubs, and GALFER brake discs paired with a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket.

Brake disc guards front and rear, along with a clutch slave cylinder protector, add further insurance against trail damage.

Rider control is enhanced through soft ODI lock-on grips and a ribbed seat cover, while Factory Frame Protectors facilitate better leg grip during technical riding.

Stopping power comes from Brembo hydraulics and GALFER discs, while a rear brake pedal safety wire adds an extra touch of race-ready reliability.

Michelin Enduro tyres, ProTaper handlebars with a new enduro bar pad, and a pull strap up front complete the specification.

Both Pro models feature subtle yet distinctive styling cues, including their grey bodywork, white frames, and minimalist graphics, setting them apart from Husqvarna’s standard enduro range.

The 2026 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro will be available in very limited quantities from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers across Australia in early 2026.