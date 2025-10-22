2026 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List

The next generation of Asian motorcycle racing talent has been revealed following the conclusion of the 2026 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Selection Event at the Sepang International Kart Circuit in Malaysia. After two intense days of evaluation, 11 riders have been selected to join the 2026 grid, with seven more named as reserves.

The annual event once again provided a crucial step on the Road to MotoGP, bringing together the region’s most promising young riders to showcase their ability in front of the IATC Selection Committee.

Challenging Conditions and Rising Talent

The two-day program began with administrative checks before the focus shifted to the track on Day 2. Heavy and intermittent rain created challenging conditions, but with all riders on wet tyres, everyone was given an equal opportunity to demonstrate their skill and adaptability.

A total of 88 pre-selected candidates from more than 15 countries were invited to Malaysia to take part, reflecting the event’s growing reach across Asia and Oceania. As always, the standard of competition was exceptionally high, making the task of narrowing the field down to just a select few a demanding one for the judges.

MiniGP Champions Among the Class of 2026

The final selection once again highlighted the strength of the FIM MiniGP pathway. Among those chosen and named as reserves were several FIM MiniGP World Series Finalists, as well as current and former champions from national MiniGP competitions.

That includes 2023 FIM MiniGP 160cc World Champion Qabil Irfan (Malaysia) and 2024 Champion Waku Kunitate (Japan), both proof of how MiniGP continues to serve as a key proving ground for the sport’s future stars.

Likewise, the Aussie kids that have made the cut have been star protagonists in the ranks of the Australian MiniGP program. Judd Plaisted and Jake Paige are now confirmed entrants in the Asia Talent Cup in 2026, with countryman Phoenix O’Brien named as one of seven reserve riders.

A Bright Future Ahead

The level of talent on display at Sepang underlined the continued rise of motorcycle racing across Asia, with organisers praising the dedication and commitment shown by every rider and their families.

With the 2026 grid now set, the next chapter in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup story begins, one that promises another year of close competition and new names emerging on the international stage.

The full list of selected and reserve riders can be found below.

2026 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List