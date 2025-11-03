2026 Kawasaki ZX-10R

Kawasaki has unveiled its 2026 Ninja ZX-10R and limited-edition ZX-10RR, introducing a series of aerodynamic, chassis, and technology updates designed to sharpen both track and street performance.

For 2026, both models receive a significant aerodynamic overhaul with larger, more prominent winglets projecting from the sides of the fairing.

The new design generates around 25 per cent more downforce compared to the previous model, improving front-end stability and feedback through corners.

The winglets are now integrated into a redesigned front cowl featuring a repositioned Ram Air intake and compact hybrid LED projector-reflector headlights.

The sharper bodywork gives the ZX-10R a new family “face” in line with Kawasaki’s next-generation supersport styling.

Despite the larger frontal area, drag has increased only marginally (by 0.3 per cent), with engineers optimising the winglets’ angle to maintain a balance between lift and resistance.

Chassis geometry has been refined to complement the increased downforce. A 2 mm higher swingarm pivot improves rear-wheel traction and cornering drive, while revised rear suspension linkage ratios and lighter spring rates enhance stability and compliance under acceleration.

The Balance Free Front Fork and Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC lite) shock continue to underpin the suspension package, now with revised settings for improved weight transfer and agility.

The track-focused ZX-10RR receives further refinements, including a titanium coating on the fork inner tubes to reduce stiction and enhance action, as well as specific damping and spring settings tailored to its single-seat layout.

Both versions continue to use the 998 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine. Emissions have been reduced through the use of an additional O2 sensor and a lighter, more efficient catalytic converter, while retaining the same 200 horsepower output.

The ZX-10RR maintains its distinctive specification with lightweight Pankl titanium connecting rods and Pankl pistons, contributing to quicker rev response and a higher redline.

Braking is handled by dual Brembo M50 monobloc calipers with 330 mm discs, and the ZX-10RR adds race-grade steel braided brake lines.

Tyres are model-specific: the ZX-10R now uses Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS12, co-developed with Kawasaki, while the ZX-10RR is equipped with Pirelli Supercorsa SP V3 tyres inspired by WorldSBK competition.

The comprehensive suite of Kawasaki electronic aids carries over, including S-KTRC traction control, KLCM launch control, KIBS braking system, and Kawasaki Engine Brake Control. Riders can choose from integrated Riding Modes and multiple Power Modes.

A new 5-inch full-colour TFT display replaces the previous instrumentation, offering two configurable layouts: a road-focused setup with turn-by-turn navigation and a track layout featuring a lap timer.

The system supports smartphone connectivity through RIDEOLOGY The App, allowing remote adjustment of riding modes, navigation functions, voice commands, and ride logging.

An adjustable Öhlins steering damper remains standard on both models.

For 2026, the Ninja ZX-10R is offered in Lime Green / Blue (GN1), while the ZX-10RR is finished in Lime Green (GN1) and limited to 500 units worldwide. Official specifications and Australian pricing are expected to be confirmed closer to launch, but for reference the current 2025 iteration of the ZX-10R has a RRP of $26,999 +ORC.