2026 KTM 990 RC R

KTM have just revealed the 990 RC R, an LC8c-based sportsbike, that re-enters them into competition with the latest slew of middle-weight ‘NextGen Supersports’.

That 947 cc LC8c produces 103 Nm at 6750 rpm, and 128 horsepower at 9500 rpm. The 990 RC R will arrive fully Euro5+ homologated.

I actually rode a prototype version in Austria over 12 months ago. KTM staff also shared with us then that they were prepared enough to enter Jeremy McWilliams on a 990 RC R at the North West 200 in 2024, but the big boss decided against that.

KTM were are also expecting to have the 990 RC R debut in the final rounds of the 2024 World Supersport Championship. However, the financial difficulties KTM found themselves in essentially saw those plans pushed out to what will now become 2026. KTM staff told us that in homologated WorldSSP trim with the control ECU mapping that had already been ratified for the bike in 2024, saw it making 148 horsepower. That would certainly make it competitive.

As yet we have no line on the ETA of the model for Australia.

The airbox is integrated into the subframe with intakes on each side. A stainless steel exhaust centralises weight, weighting just 8.6 kg in total, complete with cats and triple lambda sensors. Valve clearance checks have even been pushed out to 60,000 km.

On the chassis side of things, KTM opted for a powder-coated chromium-molybdenum-steel frame, running the engine as a stressed member, alongside an aluminium sub-frame.

A new linkage system is also run, connecting to the top of the double-sided swingarm, with cast aluminium wheels brought across from the 1390 SDR in a 3.50 x 17 in front and 5.50 x 17 in rear. They’ll be clad in Michelin Power Cup 2 tyres.

Brembo provide the latest brakes, with 320 mm rotors and four-piston HyPure calipers, controlled via the PR16/19-21 radial master cylinder. A 240 mm rotor and single-piston caliper is found on the rear. Four standard ABS modes include Street, Sport, Supermoto+ which disables cornering ABS and rear ABS while allowing slight rear wheel slide and drift. The regular Supermoto mode just turns off cornering and removes rear ABS.

WP APEX suspension is run and fully adjustable, with 48 mm open cartridge forks, offering 30 clicks of compression and rebound adjustment, as well as three clicks of preload. More ‘give’ for road use is mentioned, and travel is 147 mm.

The rear shock in comparison offers three turns of high speed compression, and 30 clicks of low-speed, as well as 30 clicks of rebound adjustment. Preload is adjustable by 10 turns, and travel is 134 mm.

KTM promise supersport ergonomics, with weight distribution of 52.5%-47.5% front and rear, dual position footpegs, clip-ons and an 845 mm seat height. Mentioning ‘without overdoing the racing stance’ for anyone concerned about comfort. The sportier of the adjustable footpeg positions places them 25 mm back and 17 mm higher.

Fairings are MotoGP styled, including through to the headlight design, with wings offering 13 kg of downforce at 239 km/h or 14.4 kg at 252 km/h.

An 8.8 inch TFT display is even a touchscreen, with four standard ride modes – Rain, Street, Sport and Custom, while Track Mode is added in the accessory Track and Tech packs.

These packs offering the following:

Track Pack Track Mode – optimized settings for closed-course riding 2 Custom Modes – personalize your setup even further Anti-Wheelie Control (5 levels + OFF) – precise wheelie control Launch Control – maximum acceleration off the line Lap Timer – measure and improve performance Telemetry Screen – at-a-glance rider data Adjustable Throttle Response – fine-tuned engine feel MTC Slip Adjuster – customizable traction control

Tech Pack (includes Track Pack, plus) Cruise Control – relaxed long-distance riding Quickshifter+ – clutchless up and downshifts MSR (Motor Slip Regulation) – added stability under deceleration Adaptive Brake Light – enhanced safety under hard braking



Tank capacity is 15.7 litres, with the KTM 990 RC R weighing in at 195 kg, ready to race.

2026 KTM 990 RC R Specifications

ENGINE – Two-cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC parallel twin (EURO5+)

DISPLACEMENT – 947 cc

BORE x STROKE – 92.5 x 70.4 mm

POWER – 130 PS @ 9,500 rpm

TORQUE – 103 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

COMPRESSION RATIO – 13.5:1

TRANSMISSION – Six-gears

FUEL SYSTEM – DKK Dellorto (throttle body 46mm)

CONTROL – 4 valves per cylinder / DOHC

PRIMARY DRIVE – 42:76

FINAL DRIVE – 16:43

COOLING – Liquid cooled with water / oil heat exchanger

CLUTCH – Cable operated PASC slipper clutch

ENGINE MANAGEMENT – Bosch EMS with RBW

FUEL CONSUMPTION – 4.7 L / 100 km

CO2 EMISSIONS – 110 g / km

FRAME – Chromium-molybdenum-steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated

SUBFRAME – Aluminium, powder coated

HANDLEBAR – Aluminium, tapered, Ø 28/22 mm

FRONT SUSPENSION – WP APEX 48 open cartridge, compression and rebound (30 clicks), preload (3 clicks)

REAR SUSPENSION – WP APEX, compression high-speed (3 turns) low-speed (30 clicks), rebound (30 clicks), preload (10 turns)

SUSPENSION TRAVEL – FRONT / REAR 147 / 134mm

FRONT BRAKE – Two radially mounted 4 piston caliper, brake disc Ø 320 mm

REAR BRAKE – 1 piston caliper, brake disc Ø 240 mm

FRONT / REAR RIMS – Cast aluminium wheels 3.50 x 17” / 5.50 x 17”

FRONT / REAR TYRES – 120 / 70 ZR 17, 180 / 55 ZR 17

WHEEL BASE – 1,481 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE – 163 mm

SEAT HEIGHT – 845 mm

TANK CAPACITY – Approx. 15.7 litres / 3 l reserve

WEIGHT (READY TO RACE) – Approx. 195 kg

2026 KTM 990 RC R Images

Images by Sebas Romero & Rudi Schedl