2026 KTM EXC 6DAYS

Two weeks ago, we brought you the updates to the KTM EXC enduro motorcycles destined for Australia in 2026. This week, we bring you the up-spec 2026 KTM 6DAYS range, available in limited numbers starting from November.

The four-stroke 350 EXC-F 6DAYS, 450 EXC-F 6DAYS and 500 EXC-F 6DAYS models will arrive first.

Two-stroke fans will have to wait until January to get down and dirty with the hard-enduro king that is the 300 EXC 6DAYS.

The base platform is the 2026 KTM Enduro range, which features several updates throughout the suspension and cooling systems.

Along with the Italian-inspired 6DAYS livery, the 6DAYS models also feature orange frames adorned with blingy CNC-machined triple clamps.

A front axle puller, a chain guide, frame protectors, and a Supersprox stealth rear sprocket are also standard on the 6DAYS models.

The front brake rotor is floating while the rear is solid and sports a safety wire.

A map selector switch is also standard across the 6DAYS range, along with a skid-plate, and they ride on Metzeler 6DAYS Extreme tyres.

2026 KTM EXC 6DAYS Images