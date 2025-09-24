2026 Triumph TF 450-X

Triumph has pulled the covers off the 2026 TF 450-X, unveiling a series of upgrades to its open-class motocross machine following the platform’s debut as the TF 450-RC special edition in 2025.

The latest version tackles a handful of issues raised by early adopters while doubling down on performance and durability.

At the heart of the changes is a newly designed Exedy clutch hub, now featuring revised lubrication ports to boost torque capacity and improve reliability under extreme racing conditions. Complementing the drivetrain tweaks, Triumph has also introduced a redesigned gearbox selector star for sharper, more robust gear changes.

Chassis refinements include new engine mounts designed to deliver a more predictable and refined ride, enhancing the feel through the frame and suspension. Triumph continues to boast what it claims is the class’s best power-to-weight ratio: 62.4 hp at 9500 rpm, pushing just 108 kg.

Premium hardware remains part of the TF 450-X’s appeal, with Neken yokes, ProTaper ACF carbon core handlebars, ODI lock-on grips, and a final drive setup featuring a D.I.D 520 SDH chain paired with JT lightweight sprockets.

On the electronics front, the bike retains its full suite of rider aids: launch control, traction control, and dual engine maps are all standard. Riders can toggle settings directly from the bars or dig deeper using Triumph’s optional MX Tune Pro app, which unlocks up to ten additional maps when paired with the Accessory Engine Management Unit. Live data, diagnostics, and service alerts are handled through a sensor dashboard and integrated Athena ECU, which also manages traction and launch control through GET Power Assist.

For 2026, the TF 450-X also receives fresh looks, with new “Performance Yellow” in-mould graphics joining the lineup. Pricing starts at $15,790 ride-away, with bikes available now through selected Triumph motocross dealers.

2026 Triumph TF 450-X Specifications

ENGINE

Type – Single Cylinder 4-Stroke SOHC

Capacity – 449.5 cc

Bore – 95 mm

Stroke – 63.4 mm

Compression – 13.1:1

System – 62.4 PS @ 9500 rpm

Exhaust – 49.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm

Final Drive – Dellorto Throttle Body, Athena EMS

Clutch – Single Silencer

Gearbox – 13/49

CHASSIS

Frame – Aluminium, Spine & Double Cradle

Swingarm – Aluminium Fabrication

Front Wheel – 21″ x 1.6″

Rear Wheel – 19″ x 2.15″

Front Tyre – 80/100 – 21

Rear Tyre – 110/90 – 19

Front Suspension – KYB 48mm Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment, 310mm Travel

Rear Suspension – KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (High and Low Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 305mm Travel

Front Brakes – Brembo Twin 24 mm Piston Caliper, 260 mm Disc

Rear Brakes – Brembo Single 26 mm Piston Caliper, 220 mm Disc

Instrument Display and Functions – Hour Meter, Multi-Function Switch Cubes

DIMENSIONS

Width Handlebars – 836 mm

Height without Mirror – 1270 mm

Seat Height – 960 mm

Wheelbase – 1492 mm

Rake – 27.4 °

Trail – 116 mm

Wet weight – 108.3 kg

Tank Capacity – 7 litres

Price – From $15,790 race away (As of September 2025)

2026 Triumph TF 450-X Images