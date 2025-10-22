WorldSBK 2026

Jerez Test – Day Two – October 22

The 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship pre-season continued at Jerez on Wednesday for some, where the second day of winter testing wrapped up under clear Andalusian skies. With most of the Yamaha contingent and several factory teams sitting out, it was Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who once again set the benchmark, comfortably topping the timesheets.

Bulega continued the form that saw him take Toprak down to the wire for the title, leading again on Wednesday with a 1m37.587, the fastest lap of the two-day test, and the Italian was the only rider consistently lapping in the 37s. After running only for a limited time on Tuesday, he completed 70 laps on Wednesday before calling time early in the afternoon. Bulega’s 37.5 blitzed the field in this test, but was well away from the stunning 1m36.6s lap he set on qualifiers to take pole position on the race weekend.

“We made another small step forward today,” said Bulega, referring to their early development work on the 26 iteration of the V4 R . “The turning is better, braking is not perfect yet, but overall we’ve improved. We’ve got good data now for the winter.”

On the other side of the Ducati garage, Iker Lecuona continued to settle in quickly on his second outing with the Bologna factory after coming across from Honda, clocking a 1m38.444 to end the day second fastest, 0.857 s down on his new teammate, but much quicker than he managed at any point of the race weekend on the Fireblade.

Bimota by Kawasaki gains traction

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) was third overall, setting a 1’38.756 as the best of the Rimini-based manufacturer’s riders. Both he and teammate Axel Bassani joined the test on Day 2 after missing Tuesday’s running, the pair logging more than 100 laps between them as the KB998 Rimini project continues to gather momentum. Bassani was fifth fastest with a 1’39.050.

The team also fielded test rider Xavi Fores, who carried out shakedown and comparison duties before the race duo took over.

Lowes: “It’s been a long season for everyone, but we finished the year strong and had a really positive test. The bike feels better in a few key areas, and we have a clear direction now.”

Bassani: “In just half a day we did a lot of work. I’m happy with the progress and ready for the next step in November.”

Crew chiefs Pere Riba and Marcel Duinker confirmed the test focused on chassis balance and suspension development, giving the team a clear roadmap ahead of further Jerez tests on 26–27 November.

BMW continues steady progress

Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team) was the busiest rider of the day with 75 laps completed, breaking into the 1’38s late in the afternoon to finish fourth overall on a 1’38.998. The Dutchman continues to lead BMW’s off-season development work while the factory’s new 2026 signings, Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira, prepare to join the programme later in the year.

Honda puts mileage on the CBR1000RR-R

With full-time 2026 riders Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon still committed to MotoGP and Moto2, Honda HRC relied on an expanded roster of test riders: Corentin Perolari, Ryan Vickers, and Alan Techer. The trio shared development duties over both days, completing around 120 laps each and providing detailed feedback on updates to the CBR1000RR-R.

Perolari led the Honda contingent with a 1’39.607, finishing tenth overall, while Vickers impressed on his first run with the bike, setting a 1’39.659.

A Honda spokesperson confirmed the focus was on base-setting and rider ergonomics, “laying the groundwork for when the full 2026 line-up joins testing next month.”

What’s next

The 2026 WorldSBK grid will be back on track at Jerez late next month, complete with the new signings, 26–27 November, for the next phase of winter testing before attention turns toward the traditional pre-season sessions at Phillip Island in February.

Jerez Test Times

