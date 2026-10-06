2027 KTM SX-E 2.12

KTM has added another rung to its electric mini-motocross ladder for 2027, with the new SX-E 2.12 aimed at young riders who have outgrown the compact SX-E 2 but aren’t yet ready to jump to the larger SX-E 3.

The new model carries over the simple hub-motor concept of the SX-E 2 but stretches the platform around a 12-inch front wheel, longer suspension and a taller riding position. The rear remains a compact 10-inch arrangement, creating a 12/10-inch wheel combination intended to give taller beginners a little more room without making the motorcycle dramatically heavier or more intimidating.

A taller step between SX-E 2 and SX-E 3

The SX-E 2.12 is built around an extended version of the central-tube aluminium frame concept already used by the SX-E 2, with KTM pairing that structure with a glass-fibre-reinforced plastic rear subframe.

The key change is at the front, where the SX-E 2’s 10-inch wheel makes way for a 12-inch wheel. Longer suspension components accompany the larger wheel, while the rear continues with a 10-inch tyre.

KTM’s technical specification sheet lists a 536 mm seat height and 168 mm of ground clearance. That places the SX-E 2.12 above the SX-E 2 while still keeping the proportions distinctly mini-sized for younger riders.

The listed weight is 27 kg, helping retain one of the key advantages of KTM’s entry-level electric platform: a relatively light motorcycle that is easier for a youngster to manage both while riding and after the inevitable low-speed tip-over.

Hub motor keeps the drivetrain simple

Drive comes from a three-phase 36-volt BLDC geared hub motor with an outer rotor. KTM quotes a maximum output of 1.8 kW, a rated output of 0.75 kW, and a maximum torque of 50 Nm, with a maximum motor speed of 3000 rpm.

Locating the motor at the rear wheel removes the need for a conventional chain and sprockets. Apart from reducing the parts count and routine drivetrain maintenance, it also means there is no exposed chain final drive around the rear of the motorcycle – a useful consideration on a machine intended for very young riders.

A water-sealed IP65 9.4 Ah lithium-ion power-tool-style battery supplies the power. The electric layout also brings the usual advantages of a first motorcycle: no clutch, no gears to manage, and no engine to stall while a new rider is trying to master throttle control, braking, balance, and line selection.

Low noise is another major practical advantage. An electric mini bike can substantially reduce the noise footprint compared with a combustion-powered mini-crosser, potentially broadening the times and permitted locations in which youngsters can practise.

WP suspension and disc brakes

The SX-E 2.12 gets a 30 mm WP conventional hydraulic fork offering 90 mm of travel, matched to a WP hydraulic monoshock at the rear with 70 mm of wheel travel.

The rear shock mounts directly to the swingarm and offers spring-preload adjustment, allowing some accommodation for different rider weights as youngsters grow.

Hydraulic disc brakes are fitted front and rear, both using 140 mm rotors. KTM also fits a tapered 22/18 mm aluminium handlebar, while chassis geometry includes a 63-degree steering-head angle and 15 mm fork offset.

Taken together, those components underline that KTM is approaching the SX-E 2.12 as a scaled-down motorcycle rather than simply a powered children’s toy. The suspension, braking and chassis hardware are designed to give a youngster the same basic control inputs and riding fundamentals they will encounter as they progress through larger machinery.

Beginner-focused safety systems

KTM has also retained the safety systems that make particular sense on a motorcycle aimed at beginners.

A roll-over sensor cuts drive when the motorcycle detects a crash or tip-over, while a wrist-lanyard safety key links the rider to the kill switch. If rider and motorcycle unexpectedly part company, the motor is shut down.

An illuminated multifunction display on the handlebar lets you check the selected riding mode at a glance, with different colours identifying the active mode. That gives parents or supervisors a simple visual reference without having to navigate menus while a youngster is waiting to ride.

Around an hour for a full charge

An external 500-watt charger handles charging and can run from a conventional mains supply. KTM lists a 35-minute charge time to reach 80 per cent and approximately 60 minutes to reach 100 per cent.

For the short riding sessions typical of young beginners, that quick turnaround should allow multiple sessions across a day without requiring the bike to remain tethered to a charger for hours between rides.

The first 2027 KTM SX-E 2.12 models are arriving now at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand for $3995 and are backed by KTM’s 1 Year Premium Manufacturers Warranty.

2027 KTM SX-E 2.12 Specifications