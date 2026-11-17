2027 MotoAmerica Calendar

MotoAmerica will finish its 2027 season in Las Vegas, three weeks after returning to Utah for the first time since 2019. West Desert and Las Vegas Motor Speedway take the places of Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas on a calendar that still runs to ten meetings. The finale moves from late September to mid-October.

Barber’s departure ends a long run of national Superbike racing in Alabama. Brian Case, executive director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, said the series had decided against returning. MotoAmerica said it wanted to stay for what would have been the track’s 25th consecutive year of Superbike racing. It said it had spent millions on the event and run it at a substantial loss in each of its 12 years there. MotoAmerica said the 2027 offer from event promoter Zoom Motorsports was unworkable and that Zoom rejected its counterproposal. It seems neither party is happy.

MotoAmerica also thanked Circuit of The Americas for its time on the calendar and said it was open to racing in Austin again. It gave no reason for Austin’s absence in the statement. Cue more people obviously unhappy – anyway, let’s move on…

West Desert, the former Miller Motorsports Park and Utah Motorsports Campus, will use its Outer Course. Toni Elías won both Superbike races on the last visit in 2019. Las Vegas is new to MotoAmerica. The series will use the 12-turn, roughly 3.9 km Outside Road Course, with circuit modifications planned before the October finale.

The 85th Daytona 200 opens the year, with King of the Baggers, Twins Cup and Super Hooligan also starting their championships in Florida. Josh Herrin took his fifth Daytona 200 win in 2026, tying Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel on the all-time list. MotoAmerica has announced seven rounds and 14 races for the Baggers. The full class-by-class schedule is still to come.

2027 MotoAmerica Dates / Venues

Date Venue 11–13 Mar Daytona 200, Daytona International Speedway, Florida 16–18 Apr Road Atlanta, Georgia 4–6 Jun Road America, Wisconsin 25–27 Jun Ridge Motorsports Park, Washington 9–11 Jul WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, California 30 Jul–1 Aug Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Ohio 13–15 Aug VIRginia International Raceway, Virginia 10–12 Sep New Jersey Motorsports Park, New Jersey 24–26 Sep West Desert, Utah 15–17 Oct Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada

King of the Baggers after Harley’s factory exit

Harley-Davidson has pulled its factory team and ended official team support in King of the Baggers to concentrate its factory effort on the single-make FIM Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup at MotoGP weekends. Privateer Road Glides are still eligible in MotoAmerica. Read our original report on Harley’s factory withdrawal.

Indian is offering race-ready Challengers and factory support to up to ten teams in 2027 and 2028. That could add depth to the grid. The bigger test is who can take the fight to Indian, whether on a privateer Harley or with a manufacturer new to the class. Indian’s expanded programme.

In the World Cup, Australian Archie McDonald will defend his inaugural title with Melbourne’s Joe Rascal Racing. The Harley-only series expands to eight MotoGP weekends. Our follow-up on both bagger series.

What changes in the 2027 rules

King of the Baggers will accept applications from additional manufacturers, including those outside the United States, to race production-based touring and bagger motorcycles subject to technical approval. Indian’s rev limit drops from 7,700 to 7,500 rpm, and Harley stays at 7,000 rpm. Full-season entrants must use a controlled MaxxECU Race unit with traction and wheelie control prohibited. Exceptions apply to entries contesting up to three rounds. The changes are intended to extend engine life and cut the frequency of rebuilds, with the full rules still to come. MotoAmerica’s Baggers rule announcement.

The AMA’s provisional rulebook carries over the main machine rules for Superbike, Superbike Cup, Supersport and Twins Cup. The FIM FRHPhe-02 helmet standard becomes mandatory in Superbike, Superbike Cup, Supersport and Talent Cup. The Talent Cup’s class-specific technical rules are still pending.

Super Hooligan’s draft rules require the intake and exhaust ports on Yamaha CP3 engines, such as those in the MT-09 and XSR900, to remain as homologated. The draft also points teams to the authorised YZF-R9 crankshaft modifications for those engines and expands the permitted data-logging inputs to include suspension travel, brake pressure and tyre pressure. AMA technical regulations.

How the Australians went and who’s back

Troy Herfoss is confirmed to return alongside reigning King of the Baggers champion Hayden Gillim at Vance & Hines Factory Indian. Herfoss, the 2024 champion, won at Daytona and New Jersey in 2026 and finished third on 228 points. A last-lap pass by Bradley Smith in the finale secured second overall for the Briton by just two points.

Bodie Paige won twice on the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-8R and finished runner-up in Twins Cup. Estenson Yamaha’s Sam Drane took third in both Twins Cup and Talent Cup, winning at Daytona in the former and Austin in the latter. Team Hammer’s Jake Paige took nine Talent Cup podiums and finished fourth, nine points behind Drane. The three riders’ 2027 MotoAmerica programmes are yet to be announced. Our Twins Cup and Talent Cup season recap.

Harrison Voight took second on his Supersport debut weekend in Austin aboard a Liberty St. Yamaha YZF-R9, after crashing out of the fight for the win on the last lap the day before. Bodie Paige also made his Supersport debut there and took 11th in the opener. Our Austin race report.

Cameron Dunker scored 25 Supersport points from four starts on the MP13 Racing MV Agusta, with a best of seventh at VIR. Shane Maggs was 27th on 15 points in Supersport, and Beau Beaton scored two Super Hooligan points on the Australian-built Irving Vincent at Daytona. Voight has a 2027 ASBK programme with McMartin Racing, while Dunker is racing both Superbike and Supersport at home. Further MotoAmerica appearances for either rider are yet to be announced.

How the 2026 championships finished

Bobby Fong won both Saturday Superbike races at New Jersey to cut a 26-point deficit to two. Sean Dylan Kelly crashed out of Sunday’s wet decider, and Fong finished fourth to secure his first Superbike title aboard the Attack Performance Yamaha. The two will be team-mates at OrangeCat BMW in 2027.

Darryn Binder and Hayden Gillim secured their Supersport and Baggers titles at Austin with a round to spare. Bryce Kornbau won the Super Hooligan crown there with a last-lap move on BPR Yamaha team-mate Andy DiBrino. Hank Vossberg had already sewn up Twins Cup at VIR, and Nathan Gouker won nine races on his way to the Talent Cup title. Rain cancelled the last scheduled race in both classes at New Jersey.

Final 2026 MotoAmerica championship standings