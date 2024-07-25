3.99% Ténéré finance

Head for the next horizon with 3.99% p.a.** comparison rate finance offered by Yamaha Motor Finance on new Tenere 700 and Tenere 700 World Raid models.

Plus they have you covered with complimentary 12 months comprehensive insurance and 12 months roadside assistance.

The Ténéré 700 World Raid is the ultimate Ténéré model, equipped to go further, and featuring up-spec’ longer travel suspension, improved ergonomics, rally-inspired styling and multi-mode instruments with incoming call and text message notifications, to name just a few advantages. Pricing is $25,499.00 ride-away for the most decked out Ténéré yet.

Ténéré 700 World Raid Key Features

23 litre capacity dual side-mounted fuel tanks

Flat Rally inspired two-piece seat

5” colour TFT meter with mobile notification connectivity

USB type A3-mode switchable ABS

High specification 43 mm KYB front forks, 230 mm travel

Öhlins adjustable steering damper

Aluminium piggyback rear shock, 220 mm wheel travel

High windscreen, easy to remove side deflectors and LED flashers

Fully new cockpit area and new front cowling

New larger rider footrests with easy-to-remove rubber inserts

3-piece aluminium engine guard

New aluminium die-cast engine support

New radiator grille

The standard Ténéré 700 comes equipped with the same successful CP2 689cc parallel-twin engine, a tough chassis and plush KYB suspension, designed to deliver class-leading handling and agility in the dirt – combined with high speed long distance performance on the road. A tough, no nonsense machine that’s capable of taking on the most challenging adventures and priced at $20,349.00 ride-away.

You can check out the standard Ténéré 700 at the Yamaha Motor Australia website here (link);

and find the Ténéré 700 World Raid here (link).

Terms and conditions:

**3.99% P.A. comparison rate is available on all new standard Ténéré 700 and new 2023 Ténéré 700 World Raid models, on a term of 24 or 36 months. Available to approved personal applicants only. This includes a $0 application fee, $0 deposit, a $0 per month account keeping fee. A Dealer Administration Fee of up to $750.00 may be charged by the dealer. Comparison rate is based on a 3-year secured fixed rate consumer loan of $10,000. Dealer freight, pre delivery, registrations and accessories costs may apply and can be included in the finance application. WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Offer valid for applications received from 01/07/2024 and approved on or before 30/09/2024 and settled no later than 31/10/2024, while stocks last. Credit criteria, fees, charges, terms and conditions apply. Finance is provided by Yamaha Motor Finance Australia Pty Ltd ABN 29 101 928 670 Australian Credit Licence Number 394553.

^Complimentary 12-month Yamaha Motor Insurance is optional and available for selected motorcycles purchased between 01 July 2024 and 30 September 2024. Policies must be bound no later than 30/09/2024. Insurance is issued by HDI Global Specialty SE – Australia ABN 58129 395 544, AFSL No. 458776 acting through its agent, Yamaha Motor Insurance Australia Pty. Ltd. ABN 48 603 882 980, AFSL 497198. Any information or advice provided is of a general nature only and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Please read the product disclosure statement (PDS) available https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/buying/finance-and-insurance/finance-and-insurance-pages/yamaha-motor-insurance/motorcycle-road-content for full details on the policy coverage before you make any decisions regarding this product or call 1300 794 454. A target market determination for this product can be located at the following website: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/buying/finance-and-insurance/finance-and-insurance-pages/yamaha-motor-insurance/motorcycle-road-content. Excludes optional coverage add-ons.

*Complimentary 12-month Yamaha Motorcycle Roadside Assistance is optional and available for selected new road-registered motorcycles purchased between 1 July 2024 and 30 September 2024. Roadside Assistance is provided by AWP Australia Pty Ltd ABN 52 097 227 177 trading as Allianz Global Assistance through Yamaha Motor Insurance Australia Pty. Ltd. ABN 48 603 882 980, AFSL number 497198 (YMI). Service area limits, exclusions, terms and conditions apply. Visit https://yamaha.roadsideonline.com.au/terms-and-conditions for full terms & conditions.