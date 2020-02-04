Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

Harley Davidson’s Fat Boy is perhaps the most iconic individual model in their contemporary catalogue. I’d hazard a wager that if you asked 100 random people to name a specific model of Harley, then the Fat Boy would come out on top by a considerable margin. The name just seems to have achieved a far more significant cut-through than any of the other model monikers used by the Milwaukee brand.

For 2020 Harley are celebrating Fat Boy with a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition sporting a distinctively Vivid Black on various other shades of black theme.

Bronze highlights and a distinctive silver rim around the satin black Lakester alloy disc wheels are other breaks from the black theme.

Those 18-inch rims are shod with a fat 240 mm hoop at the rear and a chunky looking 160 mm front.

The headlight nacelle is, you guessed it, black. However, the bright white LED ringed headlamp makes a stark statement against the Vivid Black background.

Powering the 30th Anniversay Fat Boy is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin donk rigid mounted in the Softail chassis that was introduced in 2018.

The Fat Boy sports a lay-down single shock hidden to provide that ‘hard tail’ look.

The Fat Boy 30th Anniversary model is limited to a production run of 2500 units, all of which have their build number stated on the console situated on the 18.9-litre twin-filler fuel tank.

To get your bum on one then you will need to hand over $35,995 AUD to your local Harley dealer. That’s a $2000 premium over the regular 114 Fat Bot. Kiwi ride away pricing has been set at $38,495. The machines are expected to land in Australia in April.

Fat Boy Specifications (114)
Pricing
Vivid Black Fat Boy 114 $33,995  
Vivid Black Fat Boy 30th Anniversary L.E. $35,995
Engine
Engine Milwaukee-Eight 114
Bore x Stroke 102 x 114 mm
Displacement 1,868 cc
Compression Ratio 10.5:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (Espfi)
Exhaust 2-Into-2 Staggered; Catalyst In Muffler
Dimensions
Length 2,370 mm
Seat Height, Unladen 675 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Rake (Steering Head)  30-degrees
Trail 104 mm
Wheelbase 1665 mm
Fuel Capacity 18.9 L
Oil Capacity (W/Filter) 4.7 L
Weight, As Shipped 304 kg
Weight, In Running Order 317 kg
Performance
Engine Torque 155 Nm at 3000 rpm
Lean Angle, Right 25.6 degrees
Lean Angle, Left 25.6 degrees
Chassis
Rims Machined, Lakester cast Aluminium
Tyres 160/60-18 (F), 240/40-18 (R)
Brakes 4-piston fixed front and 2-piston floating rear
