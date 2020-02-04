Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Limited Edition
Harley Davidson’s Fat Boy is perhaps the most iconic individual model in their contemporary catalogue. I’d hazard a wager that if you asked 100 random people to name a specific model of Harley, then the Fat Boy would come out on top by a considerable margin. The name just seems to have achieved a far more significant cut-through than any of the other model monikers used by the Milwaukee brand.
For 2020 Harley are celebrating Fat Boy with a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition sporting a distinctively Vivid Black on various other shades of black theme.
Bronze highlights and a distinctive silver rim around the satin black Lakester alloy disc wheels are other breaks from the black theme.
Those 18-inch rims are shod with a fat 240 mm hoop at the rear and a chunky looking 160 mm front.
The headlight nacelle is, you guessed it, black. However, the bright white LED ringed headlamp makes a stark statement against the Vivid Black background.
Powering the 30th Anniversay Fat Boy is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin donk rigid mounted in the Softail chassis that was introduced in 2018.
The Fat Boy sports a lay-down single shock hidden to provide that ‘hard tail’ look.
The Fat Boy 30th Anniversary model is limited to a production run of 2500 units, all of which have their build number stated on the console situated on the 18.9-litre twin-filler fuel tank.
To get your bum on one then you will need to hand over $35,995 AUD to your local Harley dealer. That’s a $2000 premium over the regular 114 Fat Bot. Kiwi ride away pricing has been set at $38,495. The machines are expected to land in Australia in April.
Fat Boy Specifications (114)
|Pricing
|Vivid Black Fat Boy 114
|$33,995
|Vivid Black Fat Boy 30th Anniversary L.E.
|$35,995
|Engine
|Engine
|Milwaukee-Eight 114
|Bore x Stroke
|102 x 114 mm
|Displacement
|1,868 cc
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (Espfi)
|Exhaust
|2-Into-2 Staggered; Catalyst In Muffler
|Dimensions
|Length
|2,370 mm
|Seat Height, Unladen
|675 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Rake (Steering Head)
|30-degrees
|Trail
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|1665 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|18.9 L
|Oil Capacity (W/Filter)
|4.7 L
|Weight, As Shipped
|304 kg
|Weight, In Running Order
|317 kg
|Performance
|Engine Torque
|155 Nm at 3000 rpm
|Lean Angle, Right
|25.6 degrees
|Lean Angle, Left
|25.6 degrees
|Chassis
|Rims
|Machined, Lakester cast Aluminium
|Tyres
|160/60-18 (F), 240/40-18 (R)
|Brakes
|4-piston fixed front and 2-piston floating rear