Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

Harley Davidson’s Fat Boy is perhaps the most iconic individual model in their contemporary catalogue. I’d hazard a wager that if you asked 100 random people to name a specific model of Harley, then the Fat Boy would come out on top by a considerable margin. The name just seems to have achieved a far more significant cut-through than any of the other model monikers used by the Milwaukee brand.

For 2020 Harley are celebrating Fat Boy with a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition sporting a distinctively Vivid Black on various other shades of black theme.

Bronze highlights and a distinctive silver rim around the satin black Lakester alloy disc wheels are other breaks from the black theme.

Those 18-inch rims are shod with a fat 240 mm hoop at the rear and a chunky looking 160 mm front.

The headlight nacelle is, you guessed it, black. However, the bright white LED ringed headlamp makes a stark statement against the Vivid Black background.

Powering the 30th Anniversay Fat Boy is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin donk rigid mounted in the Softail chassis that was introduced in 2018.

The Fat Boy sports a lay-down single shock hidden to provide that ‘hard tail’ look.

The Fat Boy 30th Anniversary model is limited to a production run of 2500 units, all of which have their build number stated on the console situated on the 18.9-litre twin-filler fuel tank.

To get your bum on one then you will need to hand over $35,995 AUD to your local Harley dealer. That’s a $2000 premium over the regular 114 Fat Bot. Kiwi ride away pricing has been set at $38,495. The machines are expected to land in Australia in April.