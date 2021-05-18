500cc Grand Prix Motorcycles: The 2-Stroke Era

Phil Aynsley is raising funds for his next project on Kickstarter, aiming to release ‘500cc Grand Prix Motorcycles: The 2-Stroke Era‘ a photographic tribute book on the machines acknowledged as being the most aggressive, wildest and untameable to ever be seen on a racetrack.

Nicknamed ‘the Unrideables’, from 1969 to 2003, these simple, yet wildly powerful engines dominated the senior GP class. Being extremely lightweight and powerful, two-strokes accelerated rapidly and violently, with performance that was scarcely believable… and rendering them incredibly difficult to control.

Renowned as a unique era in the annuals of racing, with unforgettable sights and sounds. Seeking to capture some of the mystique of the period, 500cc Grand Prix Motorcycles: The 2-Stroke Era will include Phil Aynsley’s world renowned photography, with motorcycle journalist, Hamish Cooper offering insight and context to the many machines featured.

Measuring 265 x 300 mm, 500cc Grand Prix Motorcycles: The 2-Stroke Era, A Photographic Tribute will be a limited-edition, 228-page art book celebrating the never-to-be-seen-again 500cc two-stroke motorbike era and incredible riders and teams that mastered those dangerous and exciting races.

The production and print will be funded through pledges on the Kickstarter page. It will ship out in December 2021 – first to backers and supporters. 500cc Grand Prix Motorcycles: The 2-Stroke Era is a collaborative effort produced to the highest ethical standards and that does justice to the incredible machines contained within.

The first run will be 925 books, and the first 100 backers also receive one signed limited edition print. The cost for these unboxed books will be $195 plus postage. The RRP of the book is $260 plus postage, so you are saving 25 per cent off the retail price.

For a limited time, there’s also 75 Boxed Limited Edition books. These books will include a signed certificate of authenticity, by Phil Aynsley and arrive in a special collector’s box, along with three signed limited edition prints. The cost for these special Collector’s Boxed Limited Editions is $650 plus postage.

Check out the 500cc Grand Prix Motorcycles: The 2-Stroke Era kickstarter project here (link).