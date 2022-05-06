727 Moto Team Changes

Stewart Winton has been confirmed as the replacement for Paul Free as Broc Pearson’s crew chief and will now head up the development for Team 727 Moto along with Brent Stephens, who will continue as crew chief for Jed Metcher.

Winton was already an integral part of 727 Moto and also Yamaha’s Racing Developments (YRD) program, but he had been focussing on the electronics side of the equation as the team acted as somewhat of a development squad for Yamaha in regards to an ASBK MoTeC evaluation program.

727 Moto are also bringing Ty Lynch under their banner and have contracted Jon Hafey to help direct the Supersport side of the team, and help guide Ty in his quest to win the 2022 Australian Supersport Championship.

727 Moto will test at QR late this month with Jed and Broc on the Superbikes and Ty on the Supersport machine.

The team is currently rebuilding the Superbike engines and will use the May 24-25 test to shake the bikes down and further evaluate progress and performance as they look forward to the latter half of the 2022 ASBK Championship.

727 Moto will also aim to achieve a base set-up using YEC electronics, and evaluate the Yamaha kit against their MoTeC equipped bikes and learn from those comparisons to further progress the MoTeC development project, which of course is still in its early days with much of the capability yet to be explored or fully capitalised on.

Another factor in that decision is that Broc Pearson is new to the Superbike ranks, and the team want to put him on a safe and well established set-up.

This will allow Broc to concentrate on learning the Superbike rather than use his seat time trying to test a new electronics suite that can be notoriously difficult to master. This perhaps became more front of mind after a vicious high-side at the Wakefield Park round of the championship that left the 21-year-old with a heavy concussion.

The team have no plans to contest the next round at Darwin but will race the last three rounds of the championship, Morgan Park (August 7), Phillip Island (November 20) and The Bend finale (November 27). 727 Moto will also race in the non-championship ASBK support races at the Phillip Island MotoGP round.

2022 ASBK Calendar

Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June * With Supercars – SBK Only Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November SBK, SSPT, SS300 Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November

