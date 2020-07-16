Brothers in MotoGP/500

As Marc and Alex Marquez join Aleix and Pol Espargaro as brothers competing in MotoGP in 2020, this is the first time two sets of brothers have raced together in the premier class since the German GP back in 2015 with Eugene and Michael Laverty and Pol and Aleix Espargaro.

Marc and Alex Marquez racing at Repsol Honda will be the first time that two brothers will race together full time in the same premier class factory team in the history of Grand Prix racing. The last time two brothers raced in the same premier class team was in Catalunya in 2007 with Kenny Roberts Jr. and Kurtis Roberts at Team Roberts.

In addition to the Marquez and Espargaro brothers, some other brothers have competed together full-time in the premier class in the same season: Nobuatsu and Haruchika Aoki in 1999, Nobuatsu and Takuma Aoki in 1997, Bernard and Marc Garcia (1994-1995) and Dominique and Christian Sarron (1989).

The last time that brothers finished together on the podium in the premier class was at the Imola GP in 1997, when Nobuatsu Aoki finished second ahead of Takuma. The only other occasion that brothers have finished together on the podium in the premier class was at the Argentina GP back in 1962, when Juan Salatino finished second ahead of Eduardo.