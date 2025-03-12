2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round One – Newcastle

With Anthony Mariniello

Cameron Park became the epicentre of drama and excitement as the 2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series roared into its opening round. Unfortunately, many participants got more than they bargained for when Cyclone Alfred unleashed intermittent rain throughout the weekend.

The unpredictable weather wreaked havoc on schedules, forced multiple set-up changes, and demanded immense adaptability from riders and pit crews alike.

For many, this was a true test of resolve. The slippery track conditions oscillated between patches of semi-dry tarmac and sudden torrents of rain, resulting in frantic pit stops.

Some competitors reported over ten tyre swaps while coping with the never-ending weather shifts. While frustration ran high, spirits remained undeterred; riders relished the challenge of taming the short go-kart circuit under the most difficult circumstances.

Despite the deluge, the paddock buzzed with star-studded visitors and up-and-coming talent. Fresh off an impressive Moto2 podium, Senna Agius made an appearance during Friday’s practice, clocking a few laps that wowed onlookers.

Add in some of ASBK’s most promising young talents with Max Stauffer, Cam Dunker, JJ Nahlous, Marcus Hamod, Will Nassif, and Josh Newman, and it made for a weekend line-up worthy of a major meet.

Why MiniGP Matters: A Proven Pathway

The FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series stands as a premier training ground for young riders aiming for the big leagues—whether that’s Asia Talent Cup, Spanish championships, or even MotoGP itself. The small GP-style chassis demand impeccable technique and accuracy.

These short go-kart circuits remove the horsepower factor and shine a spotlight on skill and technique. It’s telling that many current MotoGP and World Championship riders still use mini bike training to refine their craft—an endorsement that speaks volumes about the effectiveness of these platforms.

Building the Next Generation

Weekends like these underscore why the series has thrived as a talent incubator since 2022. Mixed conditions force riders to adapt on the fly, tyre and chassis setups become critical, and the margin for error is razor-thin. For an aspiring racer, mastering these machines under pressure translates directly to competitiveness on a full-scale Superbike or Grand Prix machine down the line.

New Names, New Faces

A major storyline this year is the number of newcomers across the junior categories. In the FuSport FIM MiniGP 160 and 190 classes, fresh faces like the Damien Cudlin–coached Archie Pope from NSW, Jake and Brodie Gore from SA, and Krue Knight from VIC all made their presence felt.

Some have progressed from the 160 class to the 190, while others are taking their very first steps in the series. The sense of excitement and possibility in the paddock was tangible, as these young riders eagerly soaked up every lesson the track threw at them.

Endurance Race a casualty of the weather

One of the biggest talking points coming into the season was the newly introduced Aus Open Enduro—a 20-lap race pairing Pro riders with Amateur/Veteran teammates. Unfortunately, the uncooperative weather and contributing factors forced organisers to scrap the Enduro for Round 1.

Fans are hopeful the Enduro will run in a future round. Riders, too, are curious to see how the Pro-Am dynamic plays out on these short circuits. If anything, the postponement has only built more anticipation for when it finally debuts.

Qualifying: Weather Woes

From the outset, Qualifying was a game of Russian roulette with Mother Nature. Q1 often turned out to be riders’ best chance at setting a competitive time before the skies opened up again. In several classes, Q2 ended up all but useless, with torrential rain flooding corners and prompting safety concerns. Those who posted a strong Q1 lap breathed a sigh of relief; those who held back initially found themselves in unfavourable grid spots.

FuSport FIM MiniGP 160

2024 runner-up Chaz William was poised to take over the crown now that last year’s champion, Judd Plaisted, had moved up to 190.

Benefiting from the advice and experience of his father, former MotoAmerica Superbike racer Ben Attard, Austin Attard has demonstrated continuous improvement and threatened to snatch the spotlight from Chaz.

Meanwhile, Cooper Horne hoped to bounce back from a highside in practice that left him nursing both bruises and confidence issues, while Ethan Ayad aimed to prove he could convert consistent laps into real podium potential.

Qualifying

Q1: With Q2 rained out, Q1 became the deciding session. Chaz Williams clocked a benchmark 56.771 to claim pole. Attard slotted into second, and a determined Ethan Ayad took third.

Q2: A heavy downpour rendered the track slow which locked in Q1 results.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One

When the opening 160 race finally got underway, after delays caused by intermittent showers, the tension in the air was undeniable. Riders lined up ready to battle both each other and the unpredictable conditions.

Williams led into Turn 1 with a perfect launch, Ayad and Attard tucked in right behind, before Attard muscled past Ayad in the first sector to consolidate second.

By the end of the opening lap, Williams and Attard had pulled two seconds on the field. Their distinct riding styles made for a fascinating duel: Attard’s superior braking vs. William’s fluid mid-corner speed and explosive exits.

Further behind that battle for the lead, Ayad defended third from a recovering Horne. Horne’s non-EVO bike lacked some of the advantages of the newest EVO models but remained competitive.

Williams managed to fend off Attard’s repeated challenges to claim race one honours. Attard was a close second, showcasing significant gains in both corner entry aggression and track awareness.

The biggest surprise was Ethan Ayad, who secured a career-first podium in third. Horne came in fourth, the first non-EVO machine.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One Results

Pos Name Gap 1 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 15:37.785 2 Austin ATTARD (QLD) +2.889 3 Ethan AYAD +27.905 4 Cooper HORNE (VIC) +40.446 5 Joshua WHITE (VIC) +1 Lap 6 Archie POPE (NSW) +1 Lap 7 Thomas CAMERON (NSW) +1 Lap 8 Jake GORE (SA) +1 Lap DNF Brodie GORE (SA) 8 Laps

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two

Weather improved slightly for the second bout which made the track significantly faster.

Up front it was again a Williams versus Attard affair. The pair resumed their race-long duel, with Attard pulling alongside Williams on several occasions. Each time, Williams countered Attard’s late-braking prowess with well-timed exits that kept him ahead on the straights.

Determined not to miss another podium, Horne’s crew made drastic suspension and gearing tweaks before the race. The modifications paid off: Horne found more confidence under braking and better mid-corner grip, allowing him to get the better of Ayad to claim third.

Williams again had his nose in front at the chequered flag, affirming himself as the class’s top contender. Attard crossed the line only a few bike lengths behind.

Horne sealed third with a big grin—his adjustments clearly working.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two Results

Pos Name Gap 1 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 15:38.254 2 Austin ATTARD (QLD) +0.697 3 Cooper HORNE (VIC) +28.434 4 Ethan AYAD +32.971 5 Joshua WHITE (VIC) +1 Lap 6 Archie POPE (NSW) +1 Lap 7 Thomas CAMERON (NSW) +1 Lap 8 Jake GORE (SA) +1 Lap 9 Brodie GORE (SA) +1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round

A new rivalry has truly emerged in the 160 cc category: Williams’ racecraft vs. Attard’s relentless aggression.

Expect the competition to intensify in subsequent rounds, it will be interesting to see if any of the others can close the gap…

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round Overall/Standings

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Chaz WILLIAMS 25 25 50 2 Austin ATTARD 20 20 40 3 Cooper HORNE 13 16 29 4 Ethan AYAD 16 13 29 5 Joshua WHITE 11 11 22 6 Archie POPE 10 10 20 7 Thomas CAMERON 9 9 18 8 Jake GORE 8 8 16 9 Brodie GORE 7 7

FIM MINIGP 190 cc

Moving up from 160, Judd Plaisted carried a fearsome reputation after dominating nearly every race last season.

Many suspected that Jake Paige would be the main challenger. But mother nature and some under-the-radar talents had other ideas. Missing from the line-up was Jake’s brother Bodie who had headed away for MotoAmerica duties.

Qualifying

Q1: Plaisted threw down a 53.035 before showers descended, securing pole. Paige nabbed second, while 160 graduate Nikolas Lazos slotted a brilliant third on debut.

Q2: Another washout session, so the Q1 times stood.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One

The first 190 race encapsulated the entire weekend’s unpredictability.

Conditions began to worsen four laps into a dry start, forcing Race Control to halt proceedings. The restart demanded full wet set-ups, prompting frantic pit-lane activity.

When the lights went out again for a 13-lap dash, Isaac Ayad (brother to Ethan, who races 160) seized an early lead.

Plaisted had a brief off-track moment, which set the tone for a very eventful race. Paige, Lazos, and O’Brien sensed blood in the water and closed in on the somewhat rattled Plaisted.

Lazos climbed to third with eight laps to go, riding with newfound confidence in the wet—only to slide out with seven laps left.

Paige muscled past Plaisted in the downhill flip-flop, forcing Plaisted to defend vigorously from O’Brien and a recovering Lazos. The rain continued, bunching up the top four.

With four laps remaining, Paige lost the rear exiting Turn 4, nearly collecting Plaisted in the process. That shuffle put O’Brien into third.

A lapped Lazos slotted himself between O’Brien and Plaisted on the final lap which saw him given a 30-second penalty.

Ayad never wavered, cruising to a maiden 190 win on debut.

O’Brien clinched his maiden podium with a strong second place showing, while a frustrated Plaisted rounded out the rostrum.

The post-race mood was electric, with fans and teams reeling from the chaotic chain of events.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One Results

Pos Name Gap 1 Isaac AYAD 14:25.018 2 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) +2.310 3 Judd PLAISTED (SA) +3.224 4 Jake PAIGE (QLD) +3.954 5 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +1 Lap 6 Krue KNIGHT (VIC) +1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two

Conditions improved for the second bout, paving the way for a battle reminiscent of the best 190 duels last year.

Plaisted and Paige traded places up front multiple times, each showing top-tier corner speed and racecraft.

Paige’s aggression on the brakes matched Plaisted’s signature corner-exit drive.

Ayad and O’Brien locked horns for third early on in the contest, until Lazos projected himself back in to the leading quartet.

Eager to redeem himself after a crash in race one, Lazos had inched his way up through the pack.

With five laps to go, Paige launched several attacks, but Plaisted’s defensive manoeuvres were flawless.

At the flag, Plaisted clinched victory by less than two-tenths.

Lazos claimed his first 190 podium, a result that left him beaming after heartbreak in the opening bout.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two Results

Pos Name Gap 1 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 16:12.340 2 Jake PAIGE (QLD) +0.179 3 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +10.698 4 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) +26.252 5 Isaac AYAD +29.846 6 Krue KNIGHT (VIC) +1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round

Collectively, the 190 class demonstrated an astonishing level of skill for such young riders. Expect more fireworks at Oakleigh as Paige looks to redeem himself for victory.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round Overall/Standings

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 16 25 41 2 Isaac AYAD 25 11 36 3 Jake PAIGE 13 20 33 4 Phoenix O’BRIEN 20 13 33 5 Nikolas LAZOS 11 16 27 6 Krue KNIGHT 10 10 20

Aus MiniGP Open Pro Amateur Class

The Aus MiniGP Pro/Amateur category has always delivered thrilling duels and is open to MiniGP-style 12-inch bikes like the Ohvale, Bucci and Kayo.

This year, the competition is more stacked than ever. Rising star Levi Russo stepping up from the junior ranks to join Cam Dunker, Jai Russo and a host of other formidable talents.

Russo secured pole to prove he can mix it with the big boys right from the off to send a statement of intent. Marcus Hamod claimed second, while in-form veteran Alessandro Fogli impressed in third, an old dog with some new tricks… Cam Dunker struggled with some mechanical gremlins that stunted his progress.

Aus MiniGP Open Pro Amateur Race One

Veteran Matt Watkins outbraked himself at turn one and nearly collected Max Stauffer in the process, the melee forced a red flag stoppage with riders sent back around to grid up once again for a full restart.

Russo, Dunker, and Hamod traded the lead across the opening laps once the action got underway again in Saturday’s encounter.

Just four laps in, a torrential downpour forced Race Control to red-flag the race again. Half-points were awarded, leaving many riders disappointed at the lost opportunity.

Aus MiniGP Open Pro Amateur Race Two

Despite repeated attempts to rectify mechanical problems, Dunker was forced to start in second gear in the remaining races, putting him at an immediate disadvantage off the line for the Sunday bouts.

Russo got the holeshot, while Dunker bogged down from second gear but proved determined, soon carving his way through the pack.

An intense battle between Russo and Dunker ensued, with Jai Russo also inserting himself into the front mix.

Dunker nipped Levi Russo by 0.147s at the flag to claim victory.

Jai Russo claimed a solid third, adding more sibling rivalry to the MiniGP family.

Aus MiniGP Open Pro Amateur Race Three

Levi Russo capitalised on Dunker’s continued start-line troubles, opening up small gaps in the first few laps. Dunker fought back valiantly— scything through half a dozen riders to regain second. But those precious seconds lost off the line made the difference.

Levi prevailed, demonstrating a lethal mix of raw pace and calm under pressure.

Dunker settled for runner-up, while the rest of the field fought for the final podium spot, with close battles throughout. Jai Russo taking third ahead of Marcus Hamod.

Aus MiniGP Open Pro Amateur Race Four

The final bout was a repeat of the third, except this time around it was Josh Newman that claimed the final step on the rostrum ahead of Marcus Hamod and Jai Russo.

Aus MiniGP Open Pro Amateur Overall

It’s clear that Levi Russo has laid down the gauntlet to challenge the previously dominant Dunker in the Open Class, setting the stage for a season-long rivalry.

Dunker will be aiming to reassert his place in the pecking order with a more cooperative gearbox when they reconvene at Oakleigh on the weekend of April 13.

MiniGP Open Class Results/Standings

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Levi RUSSO 12.5 20 25 25 82.5 2 Cameron DUNKER 10 25 20 20 75 3 Jai RUSSO 8.5 18 18 16 60.5 4 Joshua NEWMAN 8 16 15 18 57 5 Alessandro FOGLI 6 17 16 15 54 6 Oliver WATKINS 4.5 14 14 14 46.5 7 Paul WATKINS 6.5 15 13 10 44.5 8 Max STAUFFER 7.5 11 12 13 43.5 9 Marcus HAMOD 9 17 17 43 10 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 7 12 10 11 40 11 Matt WATKINS 10 11 12 33 12 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 5.5 9 8 9 31.5 13 James WRIGLEY 5 13 9 27

SuperMoto

The SuperMoto category never fails to entertain, blending tarmac speed with dirt-track sliding skills. True to form, the Cameron Park round delivered a spectacle.

JJ Nahlous and Marcus Hamod put on a masterclass in close-quarters racing with aggressive passes into tight corners and sideways drifts on corner exits, followed by persistent slipstream battles down the straights.

Across multiple races, these two established a clear lead on the rest of the SuperMoto field. With each having an ASBK background, their lines were clinical, their bravery unquestionable.

In the end, Hamod took the round victory by a slim margin, although Nahlous made him work for every point. The camaraderie between them—friends off the track, fierce rivals on it—stands out as one of SuperMoto’s most compelling storylines.

SuperMoto Pro Results/Standings

Pos Name R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Marcus HAMOD 25 18 25 68 2 Jonathan NAHLOUS 20 25 20 65 3 Will NASSIF 20 18 38 4 Joel MUDDLE 17 17 34

Ohvale Veterans

The Ohvale Veterans typically provide a mix of experienced riders who’ve “been there, done that,” but remain fiercely competitive.

Alesandro Fogli ran a clean race to take the win in the opening bout as Paul Watkins trailed close behind. Nick Angelopoulos (Ohvale Australia co-owner) nabbed third.

Matt Watkins (no relation to Paul) was unable to start due to damage sustained in the earlier Mini Bikes fiasco.

With slightly improved weather, Matt Watkins returned to reignite his 2024 rivalry with Fogli in the second contest.

Fogli showcased consistency and measured aggression, especially in the race’s final laps. Watkins briefly looked like he might challenge for the lead, but Fogli opened enough of a gap to secure both the race and the overall round victory.

Paul Watkins placed second overall for the weekend. Angelopoulos consistently near the podium but not quite able to crack Fogli’s pace.

This Veterans Class outcome cements Fogli as the one to beat heading into the second round at Oakleigh, though Watkins and Angelopoulos both proved they have the pace to keep it interesting.

Ohvale Veterans Round Results/Standings

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Alessandro FOGLI 25 20 45 2 Paul WATKINS 20 18 38 3 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 18 17 35 4 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 17 16 33 5 Matt WATKINS 25 25

What’s Next?

Oakleigh, Victoria – April 11-13

All eyes now turn to the Oakleigh circuit in Victoria, where Round 2 unfolds from April 11–13. This short, twisty venue is notorious for demanding precision and punishing mistakes. After surviving Cyclone Alfred, many riders are itching for a “normal” weekend with consistent track time—and hopefully minimal rain.

Storylines to Follow

William vs. Attard in 160: Can Attard convert his close calls into victories? Will William maintain his early dominance?

190’s Wide-Open Race: Plaisted, Paige, Isaac Ayad, Obrien, and Lazos all show podium-worthy pace.

Dunker’s got Competition: Can he reclaim his usual winning form in the Open category or will Levi Russo continue his dominance?

Veterans Rivalry: Fogli sets the benchmark, but the Watkins–Angelopoulos alliance is motivated to dethrone him.

Enduro Reschedule?: Will the Aus Open Enduro feature find a spot on the Round 2 schedule? Fingers crossed, watch this space…