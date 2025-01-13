SW-MOTECH finds a new Australian home with A1 Accessory Imports

SW-MOTECH has joined Australia’s House of Powersports, A1 Accessory Imports, who become the official importer/distributor of their premium luggage and protection on range.

After 18 successful years of distributing SW-MOTECH, Motorrad Garage will be stepping back and handing the reins to A1 Accessory Imports to ensure Australian Powersport dealers and retailers continue to be well-serviced.

Motorrad Garage has built a trusted reputation and is collaborating with A1 to ensure a seamless transition for existing retailers.

Founded in 1999 by three enthusiastic motorcyclists, SW-MOTECH have built a strong reputation for producing high quality and highly functional luggage options to suit any motorcycling adventure. SW-MOTECH is headquartered in Rauschenberg, Germany with a secondary plant in the Czech Republic that supplies product globally to over 70 countries.

Well-known manufacturers like BMW, Ducati, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Suzuki and Yamaha as well as motorcyclists all over the world trust the know-how in the development and production of original parts.

SW-MOTECH is distributed by A1 Accessory Imports and is available to purchase at all good Powersport retailers.

For more information visit www.a1accessory.com.au (link)