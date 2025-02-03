2025 SW-Motech Australian Superbike Championship

The new season of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul is only a few weeks away from getting underway at Phillip Island, and the new 2025 season also marks the introduction of a new major partner to the premier category as SW-Motech joining the paddock as naming rights partner for the premier Superbike class.

Distributed by A1 Accessory Imports, the SW-Motech brand specialises in motorcycle accessories with its extensive range covering key touring items such as:

Luggage items like side carriers and tank bags

Accessories for navigation and power supply

Ergonomics, safety and maintenance gear

The partnership will also extend to a tangible benefit for ASBK fans, with activations planned for SW-Motech in the championships popular ASBK Fan Zone.

Founded in 1999 by three enthusiastic motorcyclists, SW-MOTECH have built a strong reputation for producing high quality and highly functional luggage options to suit any motorcycling adventure. SW-MOTECH is headquartered in Rauschenberg, Germany with a secondary plant in the Czech Republic that supplies product globally to over 70 countries.

A1 Accessory Imports owner – Ronald Kabella

“We, A1 Accessory Imports, as the importer of SW-Motech in Australia are very happy to be involved and established in the Australian Superbike Championship. SW-Motech can meet the demands and expectations of all motorcyclists in the on, off and adventure market with high quality products. It is important to us to make the brand known to a larger target group and talk directly to motorcyclists during the races. We will be able to present products on-site and make them tangible, answer questions and give motorcycle-specific advice and refer interested customers to local dealers.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“I am delighted to welcome SW-Motech to the ASBK Championship as naming rights partner of the Superbike class. This provides a great opportunity for them to be exposed to a larger audience of motorcycle enthusiasts that attend races and watch live on TV, which I’m sure is going to be a big win for both organisations.”

The opening round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul will be held alongside round one of WorldSBK at Phillip Island on February 21-23.

SW-MOTECH is distributed by A1 Accessory Imports and is available to purchase at all good Powersport retailers.

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar