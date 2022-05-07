A4DE Results
2022 Erica (VIC)
The 2022 edition of the Prestige Truck Centre backed Australian Four Day Enduro came to an exciting conclusion today with a natural terrain motocross style final special test for each individual category and here we bring you the A4DE Results across all categories along with the top 15 outright.
While conditions were incredibly slippery throughout, A4DE stalwarts described it as one of the less technical events in recent memory in regards to the ruggedness of the terrain. The event was staged near the tiny Victorian town of Erica, 135 kilometres east of Melbourne, a located that had previously hosted an A4DE in 1987.
Tasmanian teenager Kyron Bacon impressed throughout the entire competition and lapped the final natural terrain moto three-seconds faster than anyone else in the E1 category to not only clinch the A4DE E1 class win (100cc to 200cc two stroke and 150cc to 250cc four stroke), but also took outright honours for the entire event on the Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team WR250F.
Bacon’s Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing team-mate Josh Green finished second outright and took the E2 class (201cc to 250cc 2 Stroke and 275cc to 450cc four stroke) victory on a WR450F in what was his 13th A4DE.
With that E2 victory 32-year-old Green notched up his third category win at the event and the Yamaha stalwart helped guide his young team-mate through the event in what was 19-year-old Bacon’s first attempt at the A4DE.
Bacon’s A4DE debut had been delayed by the plague years but he obviously used that time well to hone his craft alongside mentor Matt Phillips back home in Wynyard, Tasmania, as the teenager has also been dominant in the opening rounds of the 2022 AORC series.
Victorian Andy Wilksch was second quickest across the four days of competition but a three-minute time penalty for a procedural error before racing even got underway on day one put him behind the eight-ball. Not to be deterred, Wilksch powered on aboard the big-bore Husky FE501 to finish the event only 36-seconds behind Bacon, but with the three-minute penalty added to his time that pushed him down to fifth outright, and demoted him to second place in the E3 category (290cc to 500cc two stroke and 475cc to 650cc four stroke).
The time penalty for Wilksch also promoted Thomas Mason on to the outright podium and overall E3 category honours on a 300 cc kitted GASGAS MC250 two-stroke. Mason took numerous test wins along the way to third place outright and the E3 victory despite a scare at almost the final hurdle when his kick-starter broke. After a long time away from the sport it was a brilliant performance from Mason in an event that was otherwise dominated by four-stroke machinery.
Multiple Australian Motocross Championship winner Todd Waters finished fourth outright on an FE450 Husqvarna, and second in the E2 category behind Green. Waters won the Natural Terrain style Final Moto and fourth place overall is a great result for the traditionally motocross specialist.
Cooper Sheidow again shone in the slippery conditions and got stronger as the event wore on. The South Australian youngster rode his Kessner Motorcycles backed 250 XC-F to a brilliant sixth outright, second in the E1 category.
Sheidow also has the honour of being the highest finishing KTM ahead of the hugely experienced 500 EXC-F mounted Stefan Granquist who finished seventh outright and third in the E3 category.
Jeremy Carpentier and Blake Hollis finished eighth and ninth outright on WR250F Yamahas and third and fourth respectively in the E1 category.
Fraser Higlett finished tenth outright on a Beta 430 RR Racing which also put him on the E2 podium ahead of Brad Hardaker on a WR450F.
Jessica Gardiner was the 41st rider home which was plenty good enough to secure the JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team rider her sixth A4DE class victory.
A4DE Results 2022
Final Outright Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Kyron Bacon
|Yamaha WR250F
|2h29m38.401
|2
|Josh Green
|Yamaha WR450F
|2h31m34.604
|3
|Thomas Mason
|GASGAS MC250
|2h32m27.991
|4
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna FE450
|2h32m36.528
|5
|Andrew Wilksch
|Husqvarna FE501
|2h33m14.324
|6
|Cooper Sheidow
|KTM 250 XC-F
|2h34m01.318
|7
|Stefan Granquist
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|2h34m05.969
|8
|Jeremy Carpentier
|Yamaha WR250F
|2h34m32.634
|9
|Blake Hollis
|Yamaha WR250F
|2h34m05.969
|10
|Fraser Higlett
|Beta RR 430 Racing
|2h35m58.657
|11
|Brad Hardaker
|Yamaha WR450F
|2h37m29.861
|12
|Riley McGillivray
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|2h38m06.927
|13
|Thomas McCormack
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|2h38m52.556
|14
|William Price
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2h39m39.878
|15
|Simon Cox
|/
|2h40m25.603
|16
|William Dennett
|Yamaha YZ250
|2h41m05.536
Category Championships
A4DE Results 2022
Final E1 Standings
|E1
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|2h29m38.401
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|2h34m01.318
|3
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|2h:3h32.634
|4
|Blake HOLLIS
|2h34m42.077
|5
|William PRICE
|2h39m39.878
|6
|Jacob DEAGAN
|2h42m19.770
|7
|Christopher WYND
|2h48m10.052
|8
|Nathan DALBOSCO
|2h49m27.623
|9
|Sam BARTON
|2h50m51.019
|10
|Bradley HERMANS
|2h50m54.198
|11
|Thomas JENNER
|2h51m26.850
|12
|Jake HOLLAND
|2h55m42.514
|13
|Jack CAUGHEY
|2h57m34.331
|14
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|3h02m34.790
|15
|Kyle LEACH
|3h06m08.747
|16
|Michael CANN
|3h29m30.157
|17
|Korey MCMAHON
|6h13m31.393
|18
|Joel LOMAS
|7h26m16.641
|19
|Brock NICHOLS
|8h39m23.811
A4DE Results 2022
Final E2 Standings
|E2
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|2h31m34.604
|2
|Todd WATERS
|2h32m36.528
|3
|Fraser HIGLETT
|2h35m58.657
|4
|Brad HARDAKER
|2h37m29.861
|5
|William DENNETT
|2h41m05.536
|6
|Nicholas GRAHAM
|2h41m38.046
|7
|Kaleb TREASURE
|2h42m44.698
|8
|Craig PROUT
|2h44m13.548
|9
|Chris PERRY
|2h44m20.539
|10
|Luke CHELLAS
|2h45m04.803
|11
|Rhys KRATZAT
|2h47m01.408
|12
|Lachlan HARRISON
|2h47m15.457
|13
|Andrew NELSON
|2h51m39.724
|14
|Samuel PENNELL
|2h52m18.515
|15
|Harrison SAUNDERS
|2h52m37.343
|16
|Steven FORRESTER
|2h53m04.439
|17
|Jarrod DILLON
|2h53m31.742
|18
|Cade VAGG
|2h55m03.251
|19
|Matthew VOGT
|2h56m17.268
|20
|Daniel WELSH
|2h56m27.543
|21
|Lachlan MUIR
|2h57m00.454
|22
|William MARTIN
|2h58m23.860
|23
|Thomas FOSTER
|2h59m04.331
|24
|Thomas LIVESAY
|3h00m43.407
|25
|Marcus DUMMER
|3h00m47.331
|26
|Austin GARDINER
|3h01m29.989
|27
|Gaven FORRESTER
|3h02m04.839
|28
|Rhys PARLEVLIET
|3h02m08.017
|29
|Owen FORRESTER
|3h06m05.068
|30
|Glynn TAYLOR
|3h06m42.877
|31
|Dudley DUFFY
|3h07m11.511
|32
|Dylan FOX
|3h11m56.968
|33
|Brock HEIDEMAN
|3h23m08.798
|34
|Simon HAYDON
|3h31m05.377
|35
|Zach BORGAS
|3h47m46.235
|36
|Daniel RYAN
|3h48m31.420
|37
|Kyle NIELSEN
|6h33m24.322
|38
|Luke GILBERT
|6h40m14.104
|39
|Clinton VISKI
|7h05m36.408
A4DE Results 2022
Final E3 Standings
|E3
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Thomas MASON
|2h32:27.991
|2
|Andrew WILKSCH
|2h33m14.324
|3
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|2h34m05.969
|4
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|2h38m06.927
|5
|Thomas MCCORMACK
|2h38m52.556
|6
|Simon COX
|2h40m25.603
|7
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|2h44m32.352
|8
|Daniel GRATTAN
|2h55m01.893
|9
|Cayne PARKER
|2h56m44.410
|10
|Matthew JORDAN
|3h07m04.817
|11
|Stephen SMITH
|3h08m28.358
|12
|William EDWARD
|3h08m47.708
|13
|Ben SCOTT
|3h10m30.398
|14
|Nicholas GARDINER
|3h11m53.550
|15
|Chris JOHNSON
|3h12m39.524
|16
|Anthony CARRIERA
|3h16m29.498
|17
|Locklan BULK
|3h17m15.673
|18
|Corey BUXTON
|3h18m07.790
|19
|Damien SCURLOCK
|3h24m56.481
|20
|Jack PEARCE
|4h04m44.955
|21
|Cameron BULLEN
|5h58m45.641
A4DE Results 2022
Final Women Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|Women
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|2h52m00.916
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|2h57m11.800
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|3h09m25.783
|4
|Julie DENYER
|4h32m57.097
|5
|Monique SIMIONI
|4h57m09.975
|6
|Emily BIELENBERG
|5h58m53.287
|7
|Rachel BLOYE
|7h30m33.271
|8
|Chloe BARTON
|7h15m18.815
|9
|Holly BLAKE
|6h35m47.857
|10
|Angela SCOTT
|6h44m49.383
|11
|Isabelle KEANE
|7h13m12.471
A4DE Results 2022
Over 60 Final Standings
|Seniors O60
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Geoffrey BALLARD
|3h07m22.240
|2
|Adrian FITZGERALD
|3h13m11.685
|3
|Michael TODOROVIC
|3h17m15.794
|4
|Brendan WALSH
|3h48m39.301
|5
|Jonathan WOOD
|3h55m53.317
|6
|David ROBERTS
|4h40m03.851
|7
|Phillip GRIGG
|5h48m49.608
|8
|David ROSE
|6h13m33.601
|9
|James NIELSEN
|7h38m39.027
|10
|Craig RALPH
|7h12m38.622
|11
|Geoffrey UDY
|7h13m58.222
A4DE Results 2022
Veteran Final Standings
|Veteran
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Darren LLOYD
|2h48m20.134
|2
|Richard CHIBNALL
|2h48m53.467
|3
|Steven POWELL
|2h50m22.980
|4
|Jason DWYER
|2h51m16.418
|5
|Christopher THOMAS
|2h51m34.791
|6
|Richard SMITH
|2h55m27.916
|7
|Rowan PUMPA
|2h55m34.347
|8
|Thomas JONES
|2h57m47.119
|9
|Beau UREN
|2h58m37.316
|10
|David ROBBINS
|2h58m42.271
|11
|Luke ABLITT
|2h59m21.906
|12
|Bradley SNELL
|3h00m08.950
|13
|Rohan EVES
|3h00m11.258
|14
|Nathan EVANS
|3h01m38.226
|15
|Christian BARRETT
|3h02m00.890
|16
|Con PRIVITERA
|3h02m27.037
|17
|Raymond BORG
|3h05m32.334
|18
|Michael GODSELL
|3h07m19.448
|19
|Christopher PEPYAT
|3h08m12.826
|20
|Mark PATON
|3h09m00.368
|21
|Michael BARNES
|3h10m58.039
|22
|Jason MCCARTHY
|3h13m04.202
|23
|Brendan SCANLON
|3h14m42.268
|24
|Richard DURYEA
|3h14m48.374
|25
|Luke BARTLETT
|3h15m04.156
|26
|Mark COOK
|3h15m21.988
|27
|Adrian TREGEA
|3h15m29.228
|28
|Malcolm DE WILDT
|3h15m56.858
|29
|Andrew BUZARI
|3h15m57.360
|30
|Peter EVES
|3h16m34.133
|31
|Justin MELLERICK
|3h20m10.715
|32
|Josh MULLEN
|3h22m56.196
|33
|Brenden WHITE
|3h26m31.600
|34
|Aaron MEGAW
|3h27m27.715
|35
|Clint ROBBINS
|3h30m11.924
|36
|Nick MUNRO
|3h33m41.269
|37
|Rodney ALLAWAY
|3h50m30.572
|38
|Daniel GARDINER
|3h50m44.518
|39
|Glen STEPHENSON
|5h55m32.466
|40
|Miller HINDS
|6h42m20.331
|41
|Ben CARDENAS
|7h57m31.654
|42
|Jamie DUROUX
|8h21m28.371
|43
|Adam VAN DORST
|7h47m04.920
|44
|Brent BRADY
|7h51m52.031
|45
|Paul LE PAGE
|7h25m33.135
|46
|Leigh MADEN
|8h14m42.673
|47
|Tristan NARDELLA
|7h20m38.368
|48
|James JOHNSON
|5h47m18.142
|49
|Ben PROELSS
|6h39m44.328
|50
|Thomas GIFFIN
|6h31m13.536
|51
|Ben PARRISH
|6h34m09.267
|52
|Phillip HURLEY
|8h28m23.405
A4DE Results 2022
Over 45 Masters Final Standings
|Masters – Over 45
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jason SALOPAYERS
|2h54m57.959
|2
|Jason HAAS
|2h56m26.733
|3
|Scott SZABO
|2h58m34.644
|4
|Bradley BALKIN
|3h03m07.766
|5
|Michael TURNBULL
|3h04m19.284
|6
|Travis SELWYN
|3h04m39.667
|7
|Darren LESSIO
|3h05m51.620
|8
|Jason PEARCE
|3h08m08.817
|9
|Andrew BESPALOV
|3h09m02.062
|10
|Peter SCHAPER
|3h10m21.407
|11
|Peter BURRELL
|3h11m04.604
|12
|Jason O’BRIEN
|3h11m19.528
|13
|David SALT
|3h12m06.917
|14
|Matthew GARDINER
|3h12m13.528
|15
|Mark BUCHANAN
|3h12m13.659
|16
|Glenn TONER
|3h12m31.812
|17
|Craig TREASURE
|3h12m37.246
|18
|Joe ONDRUS
|3h13m27.878
|19
|Glenn HOLLAND
|3h15m07.013
|20
|Paul CAMPBELL
|3h22m16.416
|21
|Brandon KIENHUIS
|3h25m06.482
|22
|Joel STAFFORD
|3h26m26.652
|23
|Robert DUMMER
|3h26m39.222
|24
|Ashley SPRENGER
|3h26m53.721
|25
|Michael HASAN
|3h27m08.721
|26
|Andrew WHITINGTON
|3h28m33.531
|27
|Glenn BOXHALL
|3h41m41.111
|28
|David DUNCAN
|3h42m10.997
|29
|Max NULLEY
|3h46m49.527
|30
|Daniel BRADBURY
|3h47m42.987
|31
|Paul ISAACS
|3h50m39.283
|32
|Leigh PRICE
|3h52m57.813
|33
|Stephen BOUCHER
|3h54m52.866
|34
|Scott WALKER
|3h55m55.449
|35
|Aaron BARNETT
|3h56m32.485
|36
|Darrin STRAUCH
|3h57m13.792
|37
|Matthew COOK
|3h57m50.222
|38
|Liam MYERS
|4h05m38.919
|39
|Simon BULK
|4h16m01.280
|40
|Christopher LONG
|4h19m52.420
|41
|Casper MURTONEN
|5h18m10.950
|42
|David LOVE
|7h24m38.569
|43
|Glenn MADDISON
|9h27m04.915
|44
|Glenn MACKAY
|6h57m19.926
|45
|Frank CAMBRIA
|8h47m59.351
|46
|Shane COOK
|7h51m34.827
|47
|Robert BARTON
|7h56m47.167
|48
|Nicholas EDWARD
|8h02m48.624
|49
|Ian HILL
|8h08m44.784
|50
|Deeds RAYMOND
|8h13m18.376
|51
|Jonathan TAYLOR
|8h40m15.595
|52
|Gordon YARNOLD
|8h43m30.991
|53
|Darren GRATTAN
|7h11m03.443
|54
|Peter GOLDING
|7h16m30.854
|55
|Glenn LOMAS
|7h22m59.093
|56
|Raymond SCOTT
|7h23m27.279
|57
|John TALBOT
|7h23m37.023
|58
|Damon RICHARDSON
|6h46m10.856
|59
|Marc HOFSTEE
|6h32m41.680
|60
|Simon JAMISON
|6h42m57.314
|61
|Garry CRANE
|6h44m05.574
|62
|Alister BLUNT
|6h47m01.041
|63
|Mark PAUL
|6h52m14.052
|64
|Daniel SYMONS
|8h17m19.651
|65
|Craig CURTIS
|8h18m45.805
A4DE Results 2022
C150 Two-Stroke Final Standings
|C150 – two stroke
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Adam GILES
|2h46m51.642
|2
|Peter BOYLE
|2h47m19.781
|3
|Timothy COLEMAN
|2h48m52.523
|4
|Scott NOBLE
|2h50m02.776
|5
|Jack DAY
|2h56m53.597
|6
|Dru BERRYMAN
|2h58m25.453
|7
|Benjamin ROBBINS
|3h01m57.041
|8
|Anthony WAKEHAM
|3h51m04.972
|9
|Andrew HANK
|7h54m27.322
A4DE Results 2022
C Open Final Standings
|Prestige Trucks Australian Four Day Endu
|C Open
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Joel PAY
|2h54m34.568
|2
|Tom PAY
|2h57m54.562
|3
|William PAY
|3h08m35.580
Teams Competition
Senior Trophy Team
Queensland (QLD) have taken home the 2022 Challenge Trophy, after clocking in a total time of 40:13.456. The combined efforts of William Dennett, Higlett, Thomas McCormack, Kaleb Treasure, Waters and Blake Hollis, enabled the QLD team to clinch the win overall and on all four days!
Victoria (VIC) conceded for second place overall, thanks to the high-speeds and strong focus from Chibnall, Simon Cox, Jacob Deagan, Mason, Monique Simioni and Wilksch. After four days, the VIC team finished with a time of 2:32:17.999.
The podium was rounded out by New South Wales (NSW), with a total time of 6:24:10.366, by Carpentier, Granquist, Brad Hardaker, Brock Nichols, Bacon and Green.
2022 A4DE Senior Trophy Team
Overall Provisional Results
|Pos
|Senior Trophy
|Total
|1
|QLD
|40m13.456
|2
|VIC
|2h32m17.999
|3
|NSW
|6h2m10.366
Junior Trophy Team
VIC came out victorious though in the 2022 Junior Trophy, taking home the gold with a total time of 40:42.106.
The VIC Junior Trophy team was made up by Nicholas Graham, Riley McGillivray, Patrick McGillivray and William Price.
NSW filled out second place, with a total time of 4:29:56.559, with the help of Luke Chellas, Thomas Foster, Korey McMahon and Sheidow.
2022 A4DE Junior Trophy Team
Overall Provisional Results
|Pos
|Junior Trophy
|Total
|1
|VIC
|40m42.106
|2
|NSW
|4h29m56.559
Women’s Trophy Team
NSW may not have won the Senior or Junior Trophy but they came away victorious for the 2022 Women’s Trophy! With the help of Julie Denyer, Gardiner and Karlsson, the NSW team won with an overall time of 05:10.884.
QLD took out second place, with a total time of 3:24.17.238, with team members Emily Bielenberg and Ebony Nielsen.
VIC filled out the final podium spot with a time of 7:34:04.351, through members Holly Blake, Rachel Boyle and Angela Scott.
2022 A4DE Women’s Trophy Team
Overall Provisional Results
|Pos
|Women’s Trophy
|Total
|1
|NSW
|05m10.884
|2
|QLD
|3h4m7.238
|3
|VIC
|7h4m4.351
A4DE Class Guide
- Enduro 1 – 100cc to 200cc two stroke and 150cc to 250cc four stroke
- Enduro 2 – 201cc to 250cc 2 Stroke and 275cc to 450cc four stroke
- Enduro 3 – 290cc to 500cc two stroke and 475cc to 650cc four stroke
- Veteran All Powers – Rider must have turned 35 years on or before 1/1/2022
- Masters All Powers – Rider must have turned 45 years on or before 1/1/2022
- Women All Powers
- C150 – Up to 150cc two stroke
- Seniors O60 All Powers – Rider must have turned 60 years on or before 1/1/2022