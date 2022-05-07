A4DE Results

2022 Erica (VIC)

The 2022 edition of the Prestige Truck Centre backed Australian Four Day Enduro came to an exciting conclusion today with a natural terrain motocross style final special test for each individual category and here we bring you the A4DE Results across all categories along with the top 15 outright.

While conditions were incredibly slippery throughout, A4DE stalwarts described it as one of the less technical events in recent memory in regards to the ruggedness of the terrain. The event was staged near the tiny Victorian town of Erica, 135 kilometres east of Melbourne, a located that had previously hosted an A4DE in 1987.

Tasmanian teenager Kyron Bacon impressed throughout the entire competition and lapped the final natural terrain moto three-seconds faster than anyone else in the E1 category to not only clinch the A4DE E1 class win (100cc to 200cc two stroke and 150cc to 250cc four stroke), but also took outright honours for the entire event on the Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team WR250F.

Bacon’s Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing team-mate Josh Green finished second outright and took the E2 class (201cc to 250cc 2 Stroke and 275cc to 450cc four stroke) victory on a WR450F in what was his 13th A4DE.

With that E2 victory 32-year-old Green notched up his third category win at the event and the Yamaha stalwart helped guide his young team-mate through the event in what was 19-year-old Bacon’s first attempt at the A4DE.

Bacon’s A4DE debut had been delayed by the plague years but he obviously used that time well to hone his craft alongside mentor Matt Phillips back home in Wynyard, Tasmania, as the teenager has also been dominant in the opening rounds of the 2022 AORC series.

Victorian Andy Wilksch was second quickest across the four days of competition but a three-minute time penalty for a procedural error before racing even got underway on day one put him behind the eight-ball. Not to be deterred, Wilksch powered on aboard the big-bore Husky FE501 to finish the event only 36-seconds behind Bacon, but with the three-minute penalty added to his time that pushed him down to fifth outright, and demoted him to second place in the E3 category (290cc to 500cc two stroke and 475cc to 650cc four stroke).

The time penalty for Wilksch also promoted Thomas Mason on to the outright podium and overall E3 category honours on a 300 cc kitted GASGAS MC250 two-stroke. Mason took numerous test wins along the way to third place outright and the E3 victory despite a scare at almost the final hurdle when his kick-starter broke. After a long time away from the sport it was a brilliant performance from Mason in an event that was otherwise dominated by four-stroke machinery.

Multiple Australian Motocross Championship winner Todd Waters finished fourth outright on an FE450 Husqvarna, and second in the E2 category behind Green. Waters won the Natural Terrain style Final Moto and fourth place overall is a great result for the traditionally motocross specialist.

Cooper Sheidow again shone in the slippery conditions and got stronger as the event wore on. The South Australian youngster rode his Kessner Motorcycles backed 250 XC-F to a brilliant sixth outright, second in the E1 category.

Sheidow also has the honour of being the highest finishing KTM ahead of the hugely experienced 500 EXC-F mounted Stefan Granquist who finished seventh outright and third in the E3 category.

Jeremy Carpentier and Blake Hollis finished eighth and ninth outright on WR250F Yamahas and third and fourth respectively in the E1 category.

Fraser Higlett finished tenth outright on a Beta 430 RR Racing which also put him on the E2 podium ahead of Brad Hardaker on a WR450F.

Jessica Gardiner was the 41st rider home which was plenty good enough to secure the JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team rider her sixth A4DE class victory.

A4DE Results 2022

Final Outright Standings

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Kyron Bacon Yamaha WR250F 2h29m38.401 2 Josh Green Yamaha WR450F 2h31m34.604 3 Thomas Mason GASGAS MC250 2h32m27.991 4 Todd Waters Husqvarna FE450 2h32m36.528 5 Andrew Wilksch Husqvarna FE501 2h33m14.324 6 Cooper Sheidow KTM 250 XC-F 2h34m01.318 7 Stefan Granquist KTM 500 EXC-F 2h34m05.969 8 Jeremy Carpentier Yamaha WR250F 2h34m32.634 9 Blake Hollis Yamaha WR250F 2h34m05.969 10 Fraser Higlett Beta RR 430 Racing 2h35m58.657 11 Brad Hardaker Yamaha WR450F 2h37m29.861 12 Riley McGillivray KTM 500 EXC-F 2h38m06.927 13 Thomas McCormack KTM 500 EXC-F 2h38m52.556 14 William Price Kawasaki KX250F 2h39m39.878 15 Simon Cox / 2h40m25.603 16 William Dennett Yamaha YZ250 2h41m05.536

Category Championships

A4DE Results 2022

Final E1 Standings

E1 Pos Rider Time 1 Kyron BACON 2h29m38.401 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 2h34m01.318 3 Jeremy CARPENTIER 2h:3h32.634 4 Blake HOLLIS 2h34m42.077 5 William PRICE 2h39m39.878 6 Jacob DEAGAN 2h42m19.770 7 Christopher WYND 2h48m10.052 8 Nathan DALBOSCO 2h49m27.623 9 Sam BARTON 2h50m51.019 10 Bradley HERMANS 2h50m54.198 11 Thomas JENNER 2h51m26.850 12 Jake HOLLAND 2h55m42.514 13 Jack CAUGHEY 2h57m34.331 14 Ethan BONGIORNO 3h02m34.790 15 Kyle LEACH 3h06m08.747 16 Michael CANN 3h29m30.157 17 Korey MCMAHON 6h13m31.393 18 Joel LOMAS 7h26m16.641 19 Brock NICHOLS 8h39m23.811

A4DE Results 2022

Final E2 Standings

E2 Pos Rider Time 1 Joshua GREEN 2h31m34.604 2 Todd WATERS 2h32m36.528 3 Fraser HIGLETT 2h35m58.657 4 Brad HARDAKER 2h37m29.861 5 William DENNETT 2h41m05.536 6 Nicholas GRAHAM 2h41m38.046 7 Kaleb TREASURE 2h42m44.698 8 Craig PROUT 2h44m13.548 9 Chris PERRY 2h44m20.539 10 Luke CHELLAS 2h45m04.803 11 Rhys KRATZAT 2h47m01.408 12 Lachlan HARRISON 2h47m15.457 13 Andrew NELSON 2h51m39.724 14 Samuel PENNELL 2h52m18.515 15 Harrison SAUNDERS 2h52m37.343 16 Steven FORRESTER 2h53m04.439 17 Jarrod DILLON 2h53m31.742 18 Cade VAGG 2h55m03.251 19 Matthew VOGT 2h56m17.268 20 Daniel WELSH 2h56m27.543 21 Lachlan MUIR 2h57m00.454 22 William MARTIN 2h58m23.860 23 Thomas FOSTER 2h59m04.331 24 Thomas LIVESAY 3h00m43.407 25 Marcus DUMMER 3h00m47.331 26 Austin GARDINER 3h01m29.989 27 Gaven FORRESTER 3h02m04.839 28 Rhys PARLEVLIET 3h02m08.017 29 Owen FORRESTER 3h06m05.068 30 Glynn TAYLOR 3h06m42.877 31 Dudley DUFFY 3h07m11.511 32 Dylan FOX 3h11m56.968 33 Brock HEIDEMAN 3h23m08.798 34 Simon HAYDON 3h31m05.377 35 Zach BORGAS 3h47m46.235 36 Daniel RYAN 3h48m31.420 37 Kyle NIELSEN 6h33m24.322 38 Luke GILBERT 6h40m14.104 39 Clinton VISKI 7h05m36.408

A4DE Results 2022

Final E3 Standings

E3 Pos Rider Time 1 Thomas MASON 2h32:27.991 2 Andrew WILKSCH 2h33m14.324 3 Stefan GRANQUIST 2h34m05.969 4 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 2h38m06.927 5 Thomas MCCORMACK 2h38m52.556 6 Simon COX 2h40m25.603 7 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 2h44m32.352 8 Daniel GRATTAN 2h55m01.893 9 Cayne PARKER 2h56m44.410 10 Matthew JORDAN 3h07m04.817 11 Stephen SMITH 3h08m28.358 12 William EDWARD 3h08m47.708 13 Ben SCOTT 3h10m30.398 14 Nicholas GARDINER 3h11m53.550 15 Chris JOHNSON 3h12m39.524 16 Anthony CARRIERA 3h16m29.498 17 Locklan BULK 3h17m15.673 18 Corey BUXTON 3h18m07.790 19 Damien SCURLOCK 3h24m56.481 20 Jack PEARCE 4h04m44.955 21 Cameron BULLEN 5h58m45.641

A4DE Results 2022

Final Women Standings

Pos Rider Time Women 1 Jessica GARDINER 2h52m00.916 2 Emelie KARLSSON 2h57m11.800 3 Ebony NIELSEN 3h09m25.783 4 Julie DENYER 4h32m57.097 5 Monique SIMIONI 4h57m09.975 6 Emily BIELENBERG 5h58m53.287 7 Rachel BLOYE 7h30m33.271 8 Chloe BARTON 7h15m18.815 9 Holly BLAKE 6h35m47.857 10 Angela SCOTT 6h44m49.383 11 Isabelle KEANE 7h13m12.471

A4DE Results 2022

Over 60 Final Standings

Seniors O60

Pos Rider Time 1 Geoffrey BALLARD 3h07m22.240 2 Adrian FITZGERALD 3h13m11.685 3 Michael TODOROVIC 3h17m15.794 4 Brendan WALSH 3h48m39.301 5 Jonathan WOOD 3h55m53.317 6 David ROBERTS 4h40m03.851 7 Phillip GRIGG 5h48m49.608 8 David ROSE 6h13m33.601 9 James NIELSEN 7h38m39.027 10 Craig RALPH 7h12m38.622 11 Geoffrey UDY 7h13m58.222

A4DE Results 2022

Veteran Final Standings

Veteran Pos Rider Time 1 Darren LLOYD 2h48m20.134 2 Richard CHIBNALL 2h48m53.467 3 Steven POWELL 2h50m22.980 4 Jason DWYER 2h51m16.418 5 Christopher THOMAS 2h51m34.791 6 Richard SMITH 2h55m27.916 7 Rowan PUMPA 2h55m34.347 8 Thomas JONES 2h57m47.119 9 Beau UREN 2h58m37.316 10 David ROBBINS 2h58m42.271 11 Luke ABLITT 2h59m21.906 12 Bradley SNELL 3h00m08.950 13 Rohan EVES 3h00m11.258 14 Nathan EVANS 3h01m38.226 15 Christian BARRETT 3h02m00.890 16 Con PRIVITERA 3h02m27.037 17 Raymond BORG 3h05m32.334 18 Michael GODSELL 3h07m19.448 19 Christopher PEPYAT 3h08m12.826 20 Mark PATON 3h09m00.368 21 Michael BARNES 3h10m58.039 22 Jason MCCARTHY 3h13m04.202 23 Brendan SCANLON 3h14m42.268 24 Richard DURYEA 3h14m48.374 25 Luke BARTLETT 3h15m04.156 26 Mark COOK 3h15m21.988 27 Adrian TREGEA 3h15m29.228 28 Malcolm DE WILDT 3h15m56.858 29 Andrew BUZARI 3h15m57.360 30 Peter EVES 3h16m34.133 31 Justin MELLERICK 3h20m10.715 32 Josh MULLEN 3h22m56.196 33 Brenden WHITE 3h26m31.600 34 Aaron MEGAW 3h27m27.715 35 Clint ROBBINS 3h30m11.924 36 Nick MUNRO 3h33m41.269 37 Rodney ALLAWAY 3h50m30.572 38 Daniel GARDINER 3h50m44.518 39 Glen STEPHENSON 5h55m32.466 40 Miller HINDS 6h42m20.331 41 Ben CARDENAS 7h57m31.654 42 Jamie DUROUX 8h21m28.371 43 Adam VAN DORST 7h47m04.920 44 Brent BRADY 7h51m52.031 45 Paul LE PAGE 7h25m33.135 46 Leigh MADEN 8h14m42.673 47 Tristan NARDELLA 7h20m38.368 48 James JOHNSON 5h47m18.142 49 Ben PROELSS 6h39m44.328 50 Thomas GIFFIN 6h31m13.536 51 Ben PARRISH 6h34m09.267 52 Phillip HURLEY 8h28m23.405

A4DE Results 2022

Over 45 Masters Final Standings

Masters – Over 45 Pos Rider Time 1 Jason SALOPAYERS 2h54m57.959 2 Jason HAAS 2h56m26.733 3 Scott SZABO 2h58m34.644 4 Bradley BALKIN 3h03m07.766 5 Michael TURNBULL 3h04m19.284 6 Travis SELWYN 3h04m39.667 7 Darren LESSIO 3h05m51.620 8 Jason PEARCE 3h08m08.817 9 Andrew BESPALOV 3h09m02.062 10 Peter SCHAPER 3h10m21.407 11 Peter BURRELL 3h11m04.604 12 Jason O’BRIEN 3h11m19.528 13 David SALT 3h12m06.917 14 Matthew GARDINER 3h12m13.528 15 Mark BUCHANAN 3h12m13.659 16 Glenn TONER 3h12m31.812 17 Craig TREASURE 3h12m37.246 18 Joe ONDRUS 3h13m27.878 19 Glenn HOLLAND 3h15m07.013 20 Paul CAMPBELL 3h22m16.416 21 Brandon KIENHUIS 3h25m06.482 22 Joel STAFFORD 3h26m26.652 23 Robert DUMMER 3h26m39.222 24 Ashley SPRENGER 3h26m53.721 25 Michael HASAN 3h27m08.721 26 Andrew WHITINGTON 3h28m33.531 27 Glenn BOXHALL 3h41m41.111 28 David DUNCAN 3h42m10.997 29 Max NULLEY 3h46m49.527 30 Daniel BRADBURY 3h47m42.987 31 Paul ISAACS 3h50m39.283 32 Leigh PRICE 3h52m57.813 33 Stephen BOUCHER 3h54m52.866 34 Scott WALKER 3h55m55.449 35 Aaron BARNETT 3h56m32.485 36 Darrin STRAUCH 3h57m13.792 37 Matthew COOK 3h57m50.222 38 Liam MYERS 4h05m38.919 39 Simon BULK 4h16m01.280 40 Christopher LONG 4h19m52.420 41 Casper MURTONEN 5h18m10.950 42 David LOVE 7h24m38.569 43 Glenn MADDISON 9h27m04.915 44 Glenn MACKAY 6h57m19.926 45 Frank CAMBRIA 8h47m59.351 46 Shane COOK 7h51m34.827 47 Robert BARTON 7h56m47.167 48 Nicholas EDWARD 8h02m48.624 49 Ian HILL 8h08m44.784 50 Deeds RAYMOND 8h13m18.376 51 Jonathan TAYLOR 8h40m15.595 52 Gordon YARNOLD 8h43m30.991 53 Darren GRATTAN 7h11m03.443 54 Peter GOLDING 7h16m30.854 55 Glenn LOMAS 7h22m59.093 56 Raymond SCOTT 7h23m27.279 57 John TALBOT 7h23m37.023 58 Damon RICHARDSON 6h46m10.856 59 Marc HOFSTEE 6h32m41.680 60 Simon JAMISON 6h42m57.314 61 Garry CRANE 6h44m05.574 62 Alister BLUNT 6h47m01.041 63 Mark PAUL 6h52m14.052 64 Daniel SYMONS 8h17m19.651 65 Craig CURTIS 8h18m45.805

A4DE Results 2022

C150 Two-Stroke Final Standings

C150 – two stroke Pos Rider Time 1 Adam GILES 2h46m51.642 2 Peter BOYLE 2h47m19.781 3 Timothy COLEMAN 2h48m52.523 4 Scott NOBLE 2h50m02.776 5 Jack DAY 2h56m53.597 6 Dru BERRYMAN 2h58m25.453 7 Benjamin ROBBINS 3h01m57.041 8 Anthony WAKEHAM 3h51m04.972 9 Andrew HANK 7h54m27.322

A4DE Results 2022

C Open Final Standings

Prestige Trucks Australian Four Day Endu C Open Pos Name Total 1 Joel PAY 2h54m34.568 2 Tom PAY 2h57m54.562 3 William PAY 3h08m35.580

Teams Competition

Senior Trophy Team

Queensland (QLD) have taken home the 2022 Challenge Trophy, after clocking in a total time of 40:13.456. The combined efforts of William Dennett, Higlett, Thomas McCormack, Kaleb Treasure, Waters and Blake Hollis, enabled the QLD team to clinch the win overall and on all four days!

Victoria (VIC) conceded for second place overall, thanks to the high-speeds and strong focus from Chibnall, Simon Cox, Jacob Deagan, Mason, Monique Simioni and Wilksch. After four days, the VIC team finished with a time of 2:32:17.999.

The podium was rounded out by New South Wales (NSW), with a total time of 6:24:10.366, by Carpentier, Granquist, Brad Hardaker, Brock Nichols, Bacon and Green.

2022 A4DE Senior Trophy Team

Overall Provisional Results

Pos Senior Trophy Total 1 QLD 40m13.456 2 VIC 2h32m17.999 3 NSW 6h2m10.366

Junior Trophy Team

VIC came out victorious though in the 2022 Junior Trophy, taking home the gold with a total time of 40:42.106.

The VIC Junior Trophy team was made up by Nicholas Graham, Riley McGillivray, Patrick McGillivray and William Price.

NSW filled out second place, with a total time of 4:29:56.559, with the help of Luke Chellas, Thomas Foster, Korey McMahon and Sheidow.

2022 A4DE Junior Trophy Team

Overall Provisional Results

Pos Junior Trophy Total 1 VIC 40m42.106 2 NSW 4h29m56.559

Women’s Trophy Team

NSW may not have won the Senior or Junior Trophy but they came away victorious for the 2022 Women’s Trophy! With the help of Julie Denyer, Gardiner and Karlsson, the NSW team won with an overall time of 05:10.884.

QLD took out second place, with a total time of 3:24.17.238, with team members Emily Bielenberg and Ebony Nielsen.

VIC filled out the final podium spot with a time of 7:34:04.351, through members Holly Blake, Rachel Boyle and Angela Scott.

2022 A4DE Women’s Trophy Team

Overall Provisional Results

Pos Women’s Trophy Total 1 NSW 05m10.884 2 QLD 3h4m7.238 3 VIC 7h4m4.351

