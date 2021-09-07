Plum Moto2 berths filled for 2022

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s fantastic work with the development of Remy Gardner (four Grand Prix wins in 2021 in his first season with the crew and currently leading the championship) and Raul Fernandez (the rookie has four victories and seven podium finishes) has been a crucial part of the KTM GP Academy process and made their seats coveted berths for season 2022. Both current riders will step up to MotoGP in 2022 with the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing team.

Aki Ajo, Team Principal

“We’ve had a very strong season in Moto2 with Remy and Raul and there are still a few races to go but looking to 2022 we are very happy to have another couple of great riders with Pedro and Augusto and a promising combination of experience and youth. We have known Augusto for some time and have seen his career and results. He has shown big potential and I think we can achieve great things together. Pedro’s rookie year in Moto3 has been something special and even more is coming. The step to Moto2 after just one season in Moto3 is a big one but if there is one racer that can make this step then it’s Pedro. We have a lot of trust in him and will, of course, fully support him. Together with Red Bull and KTM I am confident we have selected the right riders for our KTM GP Academy for the future.”

Ajo’s Moto2 set-up now looks towards their next project and have two equally promising racers in the forms of Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez. Acosta, 17-years-old and the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion, has been the revelation of the Moto3 division in his maiden term. The teenager has shaken the contest with five wins and six trophies in total as the series prepares to visit MotorLand Aragon this weekend.

Pedro Acosta

“Jumping to Moto2 was my goal because I believe it’s the step I need to make. Of course, there is always more to learn – and I could do that in Moto3 – but when it comes to details and my development as a rider then it feels like the right move. It’s a big advantage to stay in the Red Bull KTM Ajo team as we now have a year of working together and it’s always important to keep a good and positive feeling with the people around you. The team have really helped me in my first world championship year. It’s been a big step into the world championship but I worked for it and I’m happy with how things have been going.”

Fernandez, soon-to-be 24 years old, brings Moto2 experience and podium pedigree (eight trophies, including three wins) to the race team. The Spaniard is hoping to make the last step to full championship candidate with the Ajo structure and seize the opportunity to further stamp his name in Moto2 results, much in the same way Gardner has done in 2021.

Augusto Fernandez

“I’m really happy and satisfied to be joining Red Bull KTM Ajo. The team has been a reference in the category now for many years by winning races and fighting for championships. I think that experience of going for titles will really help me next year and I’m already looking forward to working with them.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director

“We are very pleased to announce the Moto2 rider line-up with Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez for our KTM GP Academy. Together with Red Bull KTM Ajo we have the best possible structure to support both riders in their next challenge. Aki Ajo and his team have played a fundamental role in the careers of many riders and we can be proud to have him by our side for the next project in rider development. It is a great pleasure to support Pedro’s desire to move up from Moto3 to the next category. What he has shown in his first World Championship season is outstanding and we believe he can keep the momentum going. He will continue to focus on his goal for 2021, but we will then tackle the next challenge together. With Augusto we welcome another promising talent to our Red Bull KTM family. He has shown great signs and we are happy to have an experienced Moto2 rider in our line-up. I am sure that under Aki’s guidance he can make the next level in performance and we will celebrate some exciting results in the near future.”