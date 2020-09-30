2004 Australian Superbike and Supersport Champion Adam ‘Krusty’ Fergusson has been sentenced to a prison term of four years and nine months, with a minimum of two years and ten months.

Fergusson and his partner were found to be growing more than 100kg of Cannabis in their Geelong home via a sophisticated hydroponic operation.

Police raided the rented property more than 12 months ago and Fergusson had been charged and bailed, but in a recent appearance in the County Court that bail was revoked while he awaited sentencing. That sentence was handed down earlier this week.

I did know that Adam had gone through some challenges after retiring from racing and had been left with injuries that continued to plague him long after hanging up his leathers. The most serious injuries were sustained at Symmons Plains where he suffered major damage to his legs and hips in 2007 that he never fully recovered from.

I hope that the now 45-year-old Krusty can successfully rebuild his life after serving his sentence.