Cruise Easy with the Touring Kit
Add the Touring Kit to your new Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Australia is excited to release the new Meteor 350 Touring Kit – a bundle of pre-selected genuine Royal Enfield accessories – to help you cruise easy this Spring! From the 3rd of September, you can add the Meteor 350 Touring Kit for a special price of $350 when you purchase a new Meteor 350 online or in-store at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership. Get in quick, this offer is only valid until the 31st October, or whilst stocks last.
Meteor 350 Bundle
The Meteor represents that eternal essence of riding, the spirit of the cruise; with classic contours & timeless design cues, it is an easy thoroughbred cruiser, ready for the open highway and for meeting the challenges of urban commute with equal ease.
The Meteor Touring Kit is perfect for when you’re cruising around town, or chasing the sun all the way along the coast.
Please note: The Meteor Touring Kits are currently in transit, and will be available for pickup from your dealership from early October.
Order your Meteor 350 online today, and add the Touring Kit for just $350.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 “Touring Kit” Promotion Terms & Conditions:
The Meteor 350 “Touring Kit” will be offered at a promotional price of $350 from 3rd September 2021 until 31st October. The Touring Kit contains a deluxe foot peg kit (two pegs), one tinted screen, one black commuter pannier, one silver sump guard, and one black commuter pannier rail. The promotional price of $350 excludes fitment. Offer ends on 31st October 2021 or whilst stocks last. Valid on new Meteor 350 models only, and not on used or demonstrator units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.