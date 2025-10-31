Adelaide Harley-Davidson Bike Works claims top honours

Adelaide Harley-Davidson Bike Works has taken the crown as the CXI Champion in Harley-Davidson’s inaugural ‘International Dealer of the Year’ awards, a recognition program designed to celebrate the exceptional performance and dedication of the international dealer network across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The winners were selected using both quantitative and qualitative criteria for evaluation. The awards recognise dealers which set the benchmark in excellence across the key areas of motorcycles, parts, accessories and apparel sales, as well as customer experience.

Harley-Davidson has a rich history of partnering with dealers around the globe. Arthur Davidson, one of the four founders of Harley-Davidson, recognised the importance of a good dealer network, and as the brand enters its 123rd year, the tradition of recognising the work of dealers continues.

Amongst its international peers, Adelaide Harley-Davidson Bike Works achieved the highest ranking in the CXI segment for customer recommendation scores, a key measure of customer loyalty and satisfaction, cementing its reputation as a benchmark for service excellence.

Blair Freeth – Owner at Adelaide Harley-Davidson Bike Works

“It’s a real honour to be recognised on the international stage for the passion and care our team brings to every customer interaction. For more than a decade, we’ve been proud to serve Adelaide’s Harley-Davidson community, and this award is a testament to the loyalty of our riders and the dedication of our entire dealership team. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our incredible customers.”

