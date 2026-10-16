In a remarkably short time, the CFMOTO MT range has established itself as one of Australia’s most exciting adventure motorcycle platforms, earning a reputation for capability, comfort, reliability and exceptional CFMOTO value.

Now, riders have the opportunity to experience everything these machines were built for through a fully supported, multi-day adventure unlike any other.

Created exclusively for owners of CFMOTO MT and MT-X motorcycles, MT Trek is much more than a motorcycle ride. It is an opportunity to escape the everyday, explore some of Australia’s most spectacular riding country, forge new friendships and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Designed to suit riders of varying experience levels, the event’s main route will utilise maintained dirt roads, while alternative options will be available for those seeking a greater challenge.

Riders can tackle the route as part of a group, ride independently using supplied GPX navigation files or enjoy the experience with a few mates.

Importantly, every aspect of the journey has been designed to keep the focus on riding and enjoying the adventure.

The CFMOTO team will provide technical support, sweep riders, route planning and luggage transport between accommodation stops, allowing participants to simply turn up and enjoy the riding.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE MT TREK

Four nights accommodation

Three full days of adventure riding

Carefully planned routes through exceptional riding country

Welcome Dinner and Farewell Dinner

GPX route files

Sweep riders and support vehicles

Lugguage support

Full CFMOTO event and technical support

Event photography and video coverage

Rider merchandise pack

TWIN SHARE PACKAGE – $1,490 PER PERSON

SINGLE ROOM PACKAGE – $1,940 PER PERSON

MT Trek has been created to celebrate the incredible community that has formed around the MT range. Whether you’re a seasoned adventure rider or relatively new to the scene, this event is designed to help riders get the most out of their motorcycle while enjoying an unforgettable journey with like-minded people.

For riders who have dreamed of tackling Australia’s iconic adventure roads but never wanted to do it alone, MT Trek offers the perfect opportunity.

Each evening, riders will come together to share stories from the day, enjoy great food and connect with fellow members of the growing CFMOTO adventure community.

As the first event of its kind, riders who secure a place on the inaugural MT Trek will not only experience an unforgettable journey but also become part of the beginning of what is set to become an annual tradition for CFMOTO adventure riders across Australia.

Future events will explore different regions each year, giving owners even more reasons to keep riding and exploring.

With places strictly limited, CFMOTO is encouraging owners to register early to avoid missing out.

Registrations Now Open

Trip takes place on November 8-12, 2026.

For full event information and bookings, visit:

www.cfmotomttrek.com.au

ENDS

ABOUT CFMOTO

CFMOTO is a global powersports manufacturer founded in 1989, specialising in high-quality motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-side vehicles, engines, and related parts, apparel, and accessories. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, CFMOTO products are distributed through more than 5,000 dealers across 100+ countries and regions, supported by a rapidly growing workforce of over 8,000 employees worldwide. Today, more than 2 million riders globally use CFMOTO products, reflecting the brand’s deep commitment to innovation, performance, and riding enjoyment.

Driven by a culture of exploration and engineering excellence, CFMOTO designs vehicles that deliver high performance, durability, and style, meeting the needs of riders across work, recreation, commuting, and adventure. As a brand, CFMOTO strives to stay at the forefront of industry design and technology while making the world a more accessible and exciting place to explore.

Our Mission

To make the world a more inviting, accessible, and fun place to explore

Our Vision

To become a premium global powersports brand

Our Promise

Experience more together

Our Values

Determined – Progressive – More Fun