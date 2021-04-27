2021 Gran Premio Red Bull de España

After an emotional return to MotoGP in Portimao, Marc Marquez’s rehabilitation continues as MotoGP heads to the iconic Jerez de la Frontera for the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, where the MotoGP World Championship is primed for another exciting weekend.

The Repsol Honda Team will again be operating at full capacity as Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro line up together aboard the RC213V. This weekend there will be a fifth Honda on the grid as Stefan Bradl returns to the World Championship as a wildcard.

Marc Marquez put in a hero’s effort to race to seventh in Portugal on his return to racing after missing the majority of the 2020 season.

In Portimao Marquez showed he has lost none of his aggressive style, sliding his Honda, making his characteristic saves and even fighting for the lead of the race in the early laps.

The eight-time World Champion is prepared for another demanding round as his physical condition continues to improve. While the previously broken right humerus had no problems in the previous outing, Marquez is continuing to work in the gym to improve his overall race fitness.

Marquez has scored a podium on each occasion he has finished the Spanish GP in the premier class including three wins.

Marc Marquez

“Now we are back into the rhythm of racing, after a productive week we are coming back to the track. I have continued to work through my recovery programme to make sure my physical condition is improving and following the advice of the doctors I have not ridden a motorcycle since Portugal. So, of course I am excited to get back on the bike! We approach Jerez the same way as Portimao; we are here to keep improving step by step and do the best job that we can. My recovery is continuing, and the important thing is that we keep improving our consistency. Let’s put on a great weekend for the fans who can’t attend.”

2021 Gran Premio Red Bull de España Schedule