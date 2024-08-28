Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals

The Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals season gets underway this weekend at Brisbane’s Mick Doohan Raceway (96 Raubers Road, Banyo, Brisbane), as Australia’s best flat track racers line up for four action-packed races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Local Harrison Voight joins a bumper list of Pro 450 entrants including local, Jarred Brook, veteran Paul Caslick, young guns Cam Dunker and Jett Carter, alongside Daniel Wicks, Cyshan Weale and Tom Herrick just to name a few. The scene is set for an incredible two days of racing across two separate rounds on two different track layouts.

With several classes exceeding capacity, riders will be battling it out in qualifying to secure their place on the grid as racing gets underway after 10:45am each day.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Series Organiser

“We had a bit of a false start at Appin, with rain forcing the cancellation of the event, but we’ve reset and we’re ready to get this championship underway with the support of North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club and their incredible venue in the heart of Brisbane. Now we have two days of bar-to-bar racing to open the series on the decomposed granite surface as our riders contest the flat track circuit for Saturday’s round one before a full reset for round two on the TT circuit at the same venue. We’ve got some new names on the entrant list at Brisbane, including Harrison Voight, that I’m sure will be yet another rider to watch in Pro 450 alongside an impressive list of AFTN-regulars.”

With NO live-stream scheduled, follow the event on social media or head to Mick Doohan Raceway over the weekend to catch all the action in person!

Purchase tickets here: https://ridersupportaustralia.com.au/events

Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals Rounds 1 & 2 Schedule

Round 1: Flat Track – Saturday August 31 9am: Practice & Qualifying 11:15am: Pro 450 Superpole 11:45am: Racing underway (4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length) 3:45pm: Podium Presentations

Round 2: TT – Sunday September 1 9am: Practice & Qualifying 11:00am: Pro 450 Superpole 11:30am: Racing underway (4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length) 3:45pm: Podium Presentations



Classes of Competition

Pro 450 – 450 cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Pro Twins – 499 cc 4-stroke and above | Street Frame – Twin cylinder* | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Junior Lites – 150 cc 2-stroke or 250 cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 13 – U16 years

Junior 85 – 85 cc 2-stroke or 150 cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 17-inch flat track tyre | 9 – U13 years

Clubman Open – Up to 501 cc 2 or 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar