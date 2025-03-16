MotoGP 2025
Round Two – Argentina – Termas de Rio Hondo – Sunday
Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura valiantly fought from 15th on the grid to an eighth-place finish on Sunday in Argentina. The 24-year-old crashed early in Q1, stunting his progress in qualifying.
After the race on Sunday, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel sanctioned the Japanese rider with disqualification from the results, which also resulted in the loss of the eight points he would have earned from his eighth-place finish.
FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel
NOTIFICATION OF SANCTION
To: Ai OGURA, Rider #79 of the MotoGP Class
According to Article 3.5 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, we confirm our decision with hearing.
Motive
On 16th March 2025 during MotoGP Race of the GRAN PREMIO YPF ENERGÍA DE ARGENTINA you were found to be using a non-homologated software version (V21 b102), that had not been approved by Championship. This contravenes Article 2.4.3.5.3 Electronic Control Unit and Inertial Measurement Unit of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.
Sanction
For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed upon you a disqualification from the results of the MotoGP Race of the GRAN PREMIO YPF ENERGÍA DE ARGENTINA. (in accordance with Articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3)
Right of Appeal
According to articles 3.7.2, 3.7.2.2 and 3.7.2.4 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, you have the right to appeal against this decision of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel to the FIM Appeal Stewards. A statement of appeal must be made within 60 minutes from the date and time of this notification, and accompanied by a security deposit of €1320. the appeal can be lodged with IRTA who may also arrange for guarantee of the security deposit payment.
Sincerely, FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel
Trackhouse Aprilia Brief Statement
A technical error led to the installation of the wrong ECU onto the #79 race bike used for the Grand Prix of Argentina which the Stewards panel deemed an infringement of the homologation rules after the race and therefore disqualified Ai from the results. It is accepted that the error gave no performance advantage to Ai on track as the electronic setting on the bike was correct but loaded with the incorrect firmware. Ai’s performance was flawless and despite riding a great race from 15th to finish 8th, through no fault of his own, his bike did not conform to its current homologation.
Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal
“The post race sanction against Ai is very disappointing. We have to accept the decision of the Stewards but feel very sorry for Ai because this didn’t give him any advantage and it’s so disappointing to take away points from a great race and the great performance that he did on track. It doesn’t take away anything for what he has done. It was just a wrong version of the software in the ECU. He did a great race, a fantastic recovery and we move on and we will continue.”
MotoGP Race Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
41m11.100
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+1.362
|
3
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
+4.695
|
4
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
+5.536
|
5
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
+7.138
|
6
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
+7.487
|
7
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+14.294
|
8
|
A. Ogura (DSQ)
|
Apr
|
+14.447
|
9
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
+15.646
|
10
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
+15.787
|
11
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
+16.025
|
12
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
+21.663
|
13
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
+22.319
|
14
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
+23.486
|
15
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
+25.148
|
16
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
+26.914
|
17
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
+27.661
|
18
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
+40.179
|
19
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
+41.693
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
DNF
MotoGP Top Speeds
Average is from best five speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
Brad Binder
|
KTM
|
345.5
|
349.4
|
2
|
Franco Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
343.7
|
346.5
|
3
|
Pedro Acosta
|
KTM
|
345.5
|
346.5
|
4
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
345.2
|
346.5
|
5
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
345.1
|
346.5
|
6
|
Raul Fernandez
|
Apr
|
342.3
|
345.5
|
7
|
Ai Ogura
|
Apr
|
343.3
|
345.5
|
8
|
Joan Mir
|
Hon
|
343.6
|
344.6
|
9
|
Johann Zarco
|
Hon
|
340.7
|
343.6
|
10
|
Marc Marquez
|
Duc
|
342.6
|
343.6
|
11
|
Luca Marini
|
Hon
|
341.3
|
342.7
|
12
|
Maverick Viñales
|
KTM
|
342.3
|
342.7
|
13
|
Somkiat Chantra
|
Hon
|
340.6
|
342.7
|
14
|
Jack Miller
|
Yam
|
338.9
|
341.8
|
15
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
Yam
|
339.4
|
340.8
|
16
|
Fermin Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
339.4
|
340.8
|
17
|
Alex Rins
|
Yam
|
335.2
|
339.9
|
18
|
Enea Bastianini
|
KTM
|
336.7
|
339.0
|
19
|
Alex Marquez
|
Duc
|
337.6
|
339.0
MotoGP Championship Standings
Amended
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
74
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
58
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
43
|
4
|
F. Morbidelli
|
37
|
5
|
J. Zarco
|
25
|
6
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
22
|
7
|
B. Binder
|
19
|
8
|
A. Ogura
|
17
|
9
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
14
|
10
|
P. Acosta
|
13
|
11
|
J. Mir
|
10
|
12
|
L. Marini
|
10
|
13
|
J. Miller
|
8
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
7
|
15
|
F. Quartararo
|
6
|
16
|
A. Rins
|
5
|
17
|
M. Viñales
|
4
|
18
|
F. Aldeguer
|
3
|
19
|
M. Oliveira
|
2
|
20
|
R. Fernandez
|
1
|
21
|
S. Chantra
|
0
|
22
|
L. Savadori
|
0