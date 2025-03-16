MotoGP 2025

Round Two – Argentina – Termas de Rio Hondo – Sunday

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura valiantly fought from 15th on the grid to an eighth-place finish on Sunday in Argentina. The 24-year-old crashed early in Q1, stunting his progress in qualifying.

After the race on Sunday, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel sanctioned the Japanese rider with disqualification from the results, which also resulted in the loss of the eight points he would have earned from his eighth-place finish.

FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel

NOTIFICATION OF SANCTION

To: Ai OGURA, Rider #79 of the MotoGP Class

According to Article 3.5 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, we confirm our decision with hearing.

Motive

On 16th March 2025 during MotoGP Race of the GRAN PREMIO YPF ENERGÍA DE ARGENTINA you were found to be using a non-homologated software version (V21 b102), that had not been approved by Championship. This contravenes Article 2.4.3.5.3 Electronic Control Unit and Inertial Measurement Unit of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

Sanction

For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed upon you a disqualification from the results of the MotoGP Race of the GRAN PREMIO YPF ENERGÍA DE ARGENTINA. (in accordance with Articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3)

Right of Appeal

According to articles 3.7.2, 3.7.2.2 and 3.7.2.4 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, you have the right to appeal against this decision of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel to the FIM Appeal Stewards. A statement of appeal must be made within 60 minutes from the date and time of this notification, and accompanied by a security deposit of €1320. the appeal can be lodged with IRTA who may also arrange for guarantee of the security deposit payment.

Sincerely, FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel

Trackhouse Aprilia Brief Statement

A technical error led to the installation of the wrong ECU onto the #79 race bike used for the Grand Prix of Argentina which the Stewards panel deemed an infringement of the homologation rules after the race and therefore disqualified Ai from the results. It is accepted that the error gave no performance advantage to Ai on track as the electronic setting on the bike was correct but loaded with the incorrect firmware. Ai’s performance was flawless and despite riding a great race from 15th to finish 8th, through no fault of his own, his bike did not conform to its current homologation.

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“The post race sanction against Ai is very disappointing. We have to accept the decision of the Stewards but feel very sorry for Ai because this didn’t give him any advantage and it’s so disappointing to take away points from a great race and the great performance that he did on track. It doesn’t take away anything for what he has done. It was just a wrong version of the software in the ECU. He did a great race, a fantastic recovery and we move on and we will continue.”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 41m11.100 2 A. Marquez Duc +1.362 3 F. Morbidelli Duc +4.695 4 F. Bagnaia Duc +5.536 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +7.138 6 J. Zarco Hon +7.487 7 B. Binder KTM +14.294 8 A. Ogura (DSQ) Apr +14.447 9 P. Acosta KTM +15.646 10 J. Mir Hon +15.787 11 L. Marini Hon +16.025 12 A. Rins Yam +21.663 13 M. Viñales KTM +22.319 14 J. Miller Yam +23.486 15 F. Quartararo Yam +25.148 16 R. Fernandez Apr +26.914 17 F. Aldeguer Duc +27.661 18 E. Bastianini KTM +40.179 19 S. Chantra Hon +41.693 Not Classified DNF M. Bezzecchi Apr DNF

MotoGP Top Speeds Average is from best five speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 Brad Binder KTM 345.5 349.4 2 Franco Morbidelli Duc 343.7 346.5 3 Pedro Acosta KTM 345.5 346.5 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio Duc 345.2 346.5 5 Francesco Bagnaia Duc 345.1 346.5 6 Raul Fernandez Apr 342.3 345.5 7 Ai Ogura Apr 343.3 345.5 8 Joan Mir Hon 343.6 344.6 9 Johann Zarco Hon 340.7 343.6 10 Marc Marquez Duc 342.6 343.6 11 Luca Marini Hon 341.3 342.7 12 Maverick Viñales KTM 342.3 342.7 13 Somkiat Chantra Hon 340.6 342.7 14 Jack Miller Yam 338.9 341.8 15 Fabio Quartararo Yam 339.4 340.8 16 Fermin Aldeguer Duc 339.4 340.8 17 Alex Rins Yam 335.2 339.9 18 Enea Bastianini KTM 336.7 339.0 19 Alex Marquez Duc 337.6 339.0