BbKRT 2026 Rider Line-Up Confirmed

Ahead of the halfway point in the 2025 season, the bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team (BbKRT) has confirmed that its current rider line-up — Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes — will continue as the official bimota KB998 Rimini WorldSBK riders for the 2026 season.

A completely new initiative for 2025, the BbKRT project has already shown strong potential in a tightly contested championship, with both Axel and Alex delivering competitive performances across a variety of circuits. Their consistent results reflect the promise of the KB998 platform, even at this relatively early stage of development.

Guim Roda – BbKRT Team Manager

“The extension of rider agreements from KMC, bimota, and BbKRT was clear and straightforward. Alex and Axel have been doing an outstanding job this season and the progress they’ve made with the KB998 Rimini is undeniable. Their true level of performance goes beyond what the current results might suggest, but this is something that must be understood within the context of this project’s development phase. We are in the middle of an evolving process, using race activities as a key part of development. Our plan is to continue this work through the 2025 and 2026 WorldSBK seasons. We’ve asked the riders to stay fully focused and give their maximum effort, even if it means sacrificing personal achievements for the greater good of the project. Anyone with an understanding of racing can recognise their value. Kawasaki and bimota are fully committed to doing everything possible within the constraints of the regulations. Confirming Alex and Axel early this year enables us to move forward without distraction and with a clear direction. There’s still a big job ahead of us – but we’re ready for it.”

In a time of broader global economic uncertainty, this early re-signing underlines the deep confidence and commitment shared by all parties involved in the BbKRT project. It also signals long-term intent within the highly competitive FIM Superbike World Championship.

This continued investment from both bimota and Kawasaki Motors Corp. (KMC) — confirmed so early in the debut season — further enhances the credibility and growing public interest in the BbKRT effort. The project also strengthens the overall momentum behind the bimota brand, with the KB998 and Tera models joining an expanding product range and global dealer network.

Axel Bassani

“I am really very happy to continue this project into 2026 sure in the knowledge that both the team and I can still grow a lot and meet some important goals together. I thank, from the bottom of my heart, all the people who support me and make all this possible – my sponsors, managers, fan clubs and family. Thanks also to bimota and Kawasaki for the support and trust they have shown. Now we will stay focused to finish this 2025 season in the best possible way and start charging again for 2026.”

Alex Lowes

“I am really happy to continue this project that we have started together with bimota and Kawasaki. We have a lot of work to do but our target is to bring the KB998 Rimini consistently to the front in WorldSBK racing. It’s still in the early stages of development but everyone is working hard – both on and off the track – and I am proud to be part of the story. Every race or test is a chance to keep moving forward. I’m very motivated for us to achieve some great success together. I want to say a big thank you to the team, bimota and KMC for the support and trust they have shown in me.”

The team’s immediate focus now turns to the upcoming Czech Round of WorldSBK, set to take place at Autodrom Most from 16–18 May.