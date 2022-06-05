Wrist injuries confirmed for Rins

Following the big crash he suffered at Turn One of the Catalan Grand Prix, Alex Rins underwent tests at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona.

Initial checks found a fracture in the pyramidal or triquetral bone of his left wrist with no displacement.

A further magnetic resonance (MRI) scan confirmed there was no ligament damage sustained.

Checks were also made to his left ankle after Rins reported pain; this proved to be inflammation.

Rins will begin a program of recovery which will include his wrist being immobilised, regular icing and electromagnetic therapy, anti-inflammatory medication, and rest.

Taka Nakagami had made an aggressive start down the home straight, but was unable to hold his line at turn one and lost his front end, contacting Bagnaia and Álex Rins. After the initial medical checks at the circuit, Nakagami was taken to the Hospital General de Catalunya for further examination as a precaution.

A full body scan revealed no broken bones, but Nakagami will remain in hospital overnight. He’s expected to be discharged on Monday, but has been ruled out of Monday’s official test session at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.