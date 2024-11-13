Motorex V-Synt 4T

When it comes to modern motorcycle Vee engines, it’s all about cramming serious horsepower into a tight, refined package. Enter MOTOREX V-SYNT 4T SAE 15W50.

Today’s V2 and V4 engines have come a long way, blending brute performance with advanced electronic management and precision manufacturing that makes them more approachable than ever. And while the distinctive roar of these powerhouses still gets hearts racing, the modern tech behind them is what makes them genuinely shine.

This fully synthetic oil is no run-of-the-mill lubricant; it’s engineered specifically for the demands of today’s high-revving, high-temperature V-Twins and V4s. For example, the special hydrocarbon compounds in the additives ensures the lubricating film remains at low temperatures even when the engine’s cooking at peak revs or temperatures.

This oil ensures consistent power delivery and top-tier wear protection in all temperatures. It’s suitable for latest generation Harley-Davidson Revolution Max and Ducati engines requiring fully synthetic oil.

For cruiser riders, MOTOREX also offer V-SYNT 4T in SAE 20W50, tailor-made for modern Harley-Davidson V-Twins and big cruisers. This viscosity grade nails the lubrication applications for Motor, Transmission & Primary Drive (MTP) and keeps oil consumption in check, thanks to its low NOACK volatility.

And for the brand-loyal riders out there, rest assured: V-SYNT 4T meets the stringent specs demanded by heavyweight names like Harley-Davidson and Ducati. So, whether you’re pushing your machine to the limits or just basking in the glory of that signature V-engine rumble, this oil has your back.

Fully synthetic motor oil, designed for high-performance V2 & V4 engines, meets JASO MA2 standards, making it ideal for wet multi-disc clutches.

Fully synthetic motor oil for Harley-Davidson engines, suitable for Motor, Transmission and Primary Drive (MTP). Its advanced additives ensure great wear protection and shear stability, while the synthetic base provides excellent lubrication and high-temperature protection. Meets JASO MA2 standards.

