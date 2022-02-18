2022 Isle of Man TT Live Coverage

Prior to this year, the only way to catch the TT live has always been on the wireless, via Manx Radio, broadcasting as they always have since 1964. But the TT is set for a revolution in 2022 with the first ever live telecast beamed across the world with over 40 hours of live coverage. Every qualifying and race shown live and uninterrupted.

And at $14.99 GBP for the year, inclusive of access to 70 races in the archives from day one on the TT’s very own digital channel (TT+) , it looks like pretty good value, especially when organisers are promising no adverts.

There will be 25 live camera crews, more than double the number that normally cover the TT, and two broadcast helicopters to help provide the footage. However, no onboard footage will be used in the live broadcasts at this early stage of the operation.

Presenting the TT live broadcast is an experienced team, including TT regulars, Matt Roberts and Amy Williams, both hugely respected presenters thanks to their work in motorcycling and the Winter Olympics respectively.

A new face to the TT, however, is Jennie Gow. The highly acclaimed journalist and broadcaster makes her debut covering the TT after a career spent working on the world’s biggest motorsport events such as Formula 1, MotoGP and Formula E.

Also joining the presenting team is regular BBC sport correspondent, Rick Faragher, who will be delving deep into the race awnings to bring you all the breaking news and behind-the-scenes developments.

The commentary team features TT regular, Dave Moore, who will be sharing the role of lead commentator with Andrew Coley, whose credits include FIA World Rally Cross, MotoGP and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Joining Dave and Andrew as pundits are double TT winners Cameron Donald and Steve Plater.

Cam Donald

“The Isle of Man TT Races have always been a massive part of my life, firstly as a competitor and now as a member of the broadcasting team and it’s hugely exciting. Although I have to say I’m not sure what I’m more nervous about: working on a live broadcast or hurtling down Bray Hill on a superbike. They both get the adrenaline going and that’s what the TT is about, excitement. Living in Australia, I’ve been able to experience first-hand the potential of international broadcasting. It’s hard to believe a love of the TT is already so deep rooted across Australia thanks to existing television highlight coverage, so live coverage via TT+ will really broaden the opportunities in a lot of countries. It’s going to take the event to the next level and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Informing and entertaining fans since 1964, Radio TT will also make its return in 2022 with full live coverage of every qualifying session and race. The new-look radio team will have near-complete and continuous oversight of the whole course for the first time, thanks to the introduction of the live television broadcast.

Following in the footsteps of motorsport broadcasting icons such as Murray Walker, Peter Kneale and Geoff Cannell, the TT’s radio coverage will be anchored by the highly respected Steve Day, whose voice will already be known to fans of MotoGP and World Superbike. Joining Steve in the control tower as chief-analyst is Chris Boyde, who has been commentating on Manx motorsport for years and has an unrivalled knowledge of the facts and figures behind TT racing.

Reporting from pit lane will be Isle of Man radio personalities, Chris Kinley and Beth Espey. Chris will need no introduction to TT fans, having covered the event since 2003, while Beth is likely to be a new voice to race fans. An expert interviewer, she brings an instinctive understanding of how proud the Isle of Man is of its greatest event.

The TV and Radio broadcasts will also benefit from an expanded team of pundits who will be working across both platforms. Former TT competitors, Mark Miller, Horst Saiger, Jenny Tinmouth and Patrick Farrance, will be joined by leading journalist, John Hogan, and current TT competitor, Maria Costello MBE, with each providing some respective expert analysis and unique insight.

There is also expected to be an eight-part DocuSeries produced and expected to air early in 2023 in the same vein as Formula One’s highly successful ‘Drive To Survive’ series and the newly announced MotoGP Unlimited production. An annual feature length documentary is also promised each year and expected to air around October.

All these initiatives should help propel the TT to new heights in the years ahead.