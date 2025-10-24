AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame

Six New Members for 2025

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame welcomed six new legends into its ranks on October 23, 2025, during an induction ceremony at the Hall’s headquarters in Pickerington, Ohio.

This year’s inductees are Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed, and Ryan Young. Each received their gold jackets and Hall of Fame rings, joining a distinguished list of riders, innovators, and advocates who have shaped American motorcycling.

Honouring the Icons of Motorcycling

The Hall also paid tribute to legends lost over the past year, including Dave Barr, Malcolm Smith, Mary McGee, Mark Buckner, Richard Teerlink, John Penton, and Norm McDonald.

The Class of 2025

Dana Bell

A lifelong advocate for off-road motorcycling and access rights, Bell began riding in 1975 and went on to become a nationally ranked enduro racer, AMA District 37 volunteer, and Western States Representative for the AMA. She also served key roles within the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC), dedicating decades to ensuring the future of trail riding in the U.S.

Chris Carter

Founder of Motion Pro, Inc., Carter turned a career as an ISDT gold medalist into one of the motorcycle industry’s great success stories. Since its founding in 1984, Motion Pro has become a household name in tools and components, with over 30 patents and sponsorship ties to more than 100 teams and events annually.

Colin Edwards

Known globally as the “Texas Tornado”, Edwards captured two World Superbike Championships (2000 and 2002) with Honda and earned multiple MotoGP podiums before transitioning to his successful Texas Tornado Boot Camp rider academy. His career remains one of the most accomplished in American road racing history.

Joe Kopp

A legend of American flat track racing, Kopp’s 2000 AMA Grand National Championship headlined a career that included 21 wins, 81 podiums, and the rare achievement of completing the Dirt Track Grand Slam — victories across Short Track, TT, Half-Mile, and Mile disciplines.

Chad Reed

Australia’s most successful export to AMA racing, Reed’s name became synonymous with Supercross excellence. The two-time AMA Supercross Champion (2004, 2008) and 2009 AMA Pro Motocross Champion amassed 132 podiums across 265 main event starts — a record that may never be broken. Reed was also appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his contribution to sport.

Ryan Young

A six-time AMA/NATC Trials Champion, Young remains one of America’s most influential figures in trials motorcycling. After his competitive career, he launched Ryan Young Products and established a respected training school that continues to shape future generations of U.S. trials talent.

A Celebration of Legacy

Supported by major partners including Honda, Yamaha, MX Sports, Feld, and Keeway America, the 2025 induction once again highlighted the enduring influence of the riders and visionaries who continue to define the sport.

Each inductee’s achievements — from trail advocacy and technical innovation to global race victories — reflect the breadth of motorcycling culture in America, ensuring the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame remains a living tribute to the sport’s rich history and vibrant future.