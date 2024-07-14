2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Round Seven – Spring Creek

The second half of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship got underway on Saturday with the series’ annual visit to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” and the dynamic layout of legendary Spring Creek MX Park. The FXR Spring Creek National Presented by Frescados Tortillas signified Round 7 of the summer campaign, where high humidity and temperatures in the mid-80’s gave way to late thunderstorms to present arguably the most challenging race conditions of the season.

In the 450 Class, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton further asserted his ascension to the top of the division with a second straight sweep of the motos, one week after he moved atop the championship standings.

In the 250 Class, a season already filled with memorable performances added another as Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen broke through for his first career Pro Motocross victory following a 1-1 effort.

450 Moto One

The opening moto of the afternoon saw the field emerge from the longest start straight on the schedule with the Team Honda HRC of Hunter Lawrence at the head of the pack ahead of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Aaron Plessinger and Sexton, with the Monster Energy Kawasaki of Jason Anderson in fourth. From there the top four settled into their respective positions through the opening 10 minutes.

After biding his time for the opening period of the moto, Sexton started to pick up his intensity and was able to make a pass on Plessinger for second, which put the points leader just a few bike lengths behind Lawrence. The championship rivals traded momentum, showing strength at different points on the track, which allowed Lawrence to manage a lead hovering around one second. Their battle heated up at the halfway point, but Lawrence kept Sexton at bay. However, the KTM rider persisted and was able to get a run going up the 500-foot Mount Martin that allowed him to make the pass. Lawrence battled back, but Sexton completed the pass on the downside of the hill.

Once out front, Sexton was able to build a comfortable gap over Lawrence and the rest of the field, eventually surpassing 10 seconds. He brought home his sixth moto win of the season, and his fourth in a row, by 10.1 seconds over Lawrence. Plessinger finished solidly in third, while Anderson and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper rounded out the top five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 17 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon 10.13 3 A Plessinger KTM 28.014 4 J Anderson Kaw 41.642 5 J Cooper Yam 53.904 6 D Ferrandis Hon +1m09.164 7 C Craig Hus +1m13.199 8 M Stewart Hus +1m35.789 9 P Nicoletti Yam +1m51.234 10 H Kullas KTM +1m57.511 11 R Pape GAS +2m04.718 12 K Chisholm Suz +2m23.111 13 M Weltin Yam +2m44.913 14 C Park Hon 16 Laps 15 A Rodriguez KTM 1.244 16 S McElrath Suz 2.325 17 H Miller Hon 4.484 18 R Floyd Hon 14.465 19 F Noren Kaw 16.386 20 T Nelson Yam 16.849 21 D Kelley KTM 32.653 22 J Boaz KTM 43.584 23 G Harlan Yam 46.94 24 G Krestinov Hon 48.485 25 I Clark Hon 55.121 26 M Miller Suz +1m01.899 27 S Verhaeghe GAS +1m15.912 28 B Shelly Yam +1m23.423 29 K Moranz KTM +1m32.382 30 A Shive Kaw +1m43.757 31 J Harrington Yam +1m54.074 32 C Eigenmann Yam 15 Laps 33 K Epperson Hon 8.913 34 M Zaremba Yam 14 Laps 35 C Baker Hus 10 Laps 36 Z Williams Hon 9 Laps 37 L Locurcio GAS 8 Laps 38 J Rodbell Yam 7 Laps 39 S Meshey KTM +1m10.161 40 G Marchbanks Yam 4 Laps

450 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto got underway with the Yamaha of Cooper out front ahead of Lawrence and Anderson, while Sexton narrowly avoided going down and found himself outside the top five. Cooper withstood early pressure from Lawrence to establish his hold of the lead and led to the top three settling in. Meanwhile, Sexton bided his time in fifth after Plessinger went down in front of his teammate. Sexton then took fourth from Phoenix Racing Honda’s Dylan Ferrandis.

As the first 10 minutes of the moto wound down, Lawrence began to push the pace and apply pressure on the lead. Behind them, Sexton made the pass on Anderson for third and was the fastest rider on the track. Soon enough the battle for the lead became a three-rider affair as Sexton joined Lawrence and Cooper. Lawrence sensed the moment and muscled his way by Cooper to take the lead right at the halfway point of the moto. Sexton then went to work for second and made the pass on Cooper to set the stage for another head-to-head battle with Lawrence.

The pace of the leaders increased dramatically, which allowed them to sprint away from the field. Sexton was patient and made his move count, seizing control of the moto with 10 minutes to go. Once in the lead, Sexton sprinted out to a three-second advantage that he continued to build on. As Sexton distanced himself from the field Lawrence found himself in a battle for second with Cooper.

Heavy rains came on the final lap, but the championship leader put the finishing touches on a sweep of the motos by 12.9 seconds over Lawrence, who withstood Cooper’s late charge.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Sexton KTM 17 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon +12.919 3 J Cooper Yam +17.041 4 J Anderson Kaw +25.573 5 A Plessinger KTM +1m02.599 6 D Ferrandis Hon +1m13.688 7 C Craig Hus +1m23.706 8 P Nicoletti Yam +1m47.853 9 S McElrath Suz +1m55.903 10 F Noren Kaw +2m01.902 11 D Kelley KTM +2m09.019 12 H Kullas KTM +2m16.049 13 M Weltin Yam +2m19.882 14 A Rodriguez KTM +2m27.513 15 M Stewart Hus 16 Laps 16 K Chisholm Suz +03.577 17 R Pape GAS +06.737 18 G Marchbanks Yam +10.101 19 T Nelson Yam +16.518 20 M Miller Suz +17.941 21 L Locurcio GAS +39.226 22 G Harlan Yam +48.324 23 S Verhaeghe GAS +1m02.812 24 I Clark Hon +1m06.445 25 K Moranz KTM +1m17.095 26 C Baker Hus +1m26.098 27 C Park Hon +1m28.111 28 J Harrington Yam +1m36.176 29 Z Williams Hon +1m48.200 30 R Floyd Hon +2m39.963 31 J Boaz KTM 15 Laps 32 B Shelly Yam +42.160 33 K Epperson Hon +1:17.481 34 C Eigenmann Yam +1:35.138 35 J Rodbell Yam +2:30.494 36 A Shive Kaw +2:53.692 37 M Zaremba Yam +3:02.363 38 S Meshey KTM 10 Laps 39 H Miller Hon 8 Laps 40 G Krestinov Hon 7 Laps

450 Round

Sexton’s second straight 1-1 outing secured his third win of the season and the ninth victory of his career. Lawrence’s 2-2 performance placed him in the runner-up spot and continued the unblemished podium streak to open his 450 Class career, which now stands at seven. Cooper’s strong second moto landed him on the overall podium for the second time in the premier division in third (5-3), earning a tiebreaker over Plessinger.

Sexton’s back-to-back sweeps have now placed him 13 points ahead of Lawrence in the championship standings with four rounds remaining. Cooper remains third, 61 points behind Sexton.

Chase Sexton – P1

“These last two races I’ve been wanting to capitalise on. I’ve been sluggish in the middle of the season [previously] so I’ve been focusing on turning that around. I got a decent start [in Moto 2] and the track was in better shape, and that allowed me to get a really good flow. It’s been fun and I want to keep this going.”

Hunter Lawrence – P2

“I was [tired] and Chase [Sexton] has been riding unreal all day today. I tried to make it tough on him, but he was like a freight train. It’s been a tough day today and we’re working through it. It’s my job to give 100% and that’s what I did today.”

Justin Cooper – P3

“We put on a paddle tyre for Moto 2 and that made the difference [on the start]. I sprinted as hard as I could through halfway, but those guys got me. I settled down a bit and made another run at the end and was able to get close to Hunter [Lawrence]. We’ll take the podium and move forward.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 1 1 50 2 H Lawrence Hon 2 2 44 3 J Cooper KTM 5 3 37 4 A Plessinger KTM 3 5 37 5 J Anderson Kaw 4 4 36 6 D Ferrandis Hon 6 6 32 7 C Craig Hus 7 7 30 8 P Nicoletti Yam 9 8 27 9 H Kullas KTM 10 12 22 10 M Stewart Hus 8 15 21 11 S McElrath Suz 16 9 19 12 M Weltin Yam 13 13 18 13 K Chisholm Suz 12 16 16 14 R Pape GAS 11 17 16 15 F Noren Kaw 19 10 15 16 A Rodriguez KTM 15 14 15 17 D Kelley KTM 21 11 12 18 C Park Hon 14 27 8 19 T Nelson Yam 20 19 5 20 H Miller Hon 17 39 5 21 G Marchbanks Yam 40 18 4 22 R Floyd Hon 18 30 4 23 M Miller Suz 26 20 2 24 L Locurcio GAS 37 21 1 25 G Harlan Yam 23 22 0 26 I Clark Hon 25 24 0 27 S Verhaeghe GAS 27 23 0 28 J Boaz KTM 22 31 0 29 K Moranz KTM 29 25 0 30 J Harrington Yam 31 28 0 31 B Shelly Yam 28 32 0 32 C Baker Hus 35 26 0 33 G Krestinov Hon 24 40 0 34 Z Williams Hon 36 29 0 35 K Epperson Hon 33 33 0 36 C Eigenmann Yam 32 34 0 37 A Shive Kaw 30 36 0 38 M Zaremba Yam 34 37 0 39 J Rodbell / 38 35 0 40 S Meshey KTM 39 38 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 17 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon +12.919 3 J Cooper Yam +17.041 4 J Anderson Kaw +25.573 5 A Plessinger KTM +1m02.599 6 D Ferrandis Hon +1m13.688 7 C Craig Hus +1m23.706 8 P Nicoletti Yam +1m47.853 9 S McElrath Suz +1m55.903 10 F Noren Kaw +2m01.902 11 D Kelley KTM +2m09.019 12 H Kullas KTM +2m16.049 13 M Weltin Yam +2m19.882 14 A Rodriguez KTM +2m27.513 15 M Stewart Hus 16 Laps 16 K Chisholm Suz +03.577 17 R Pape GAS +06.737 18 G Marchbanks Yam +10.101 19 T Nelson Yam +16.518 20 M Miller Suz +17.941 21 L Locurcio GAS +39.226 22 G Harlan Yam +48.324 23 S Verhaeghe GAS +1m02.812 24 I Clark Hon +1m06.445 25 K Moranz KTM +1m17.095 26 C Baker Hus +1m26.098 27 C Park Hon +1m28.111 28 J Harrington Yam +1m36.176 29 Z Williams Hon +1m48.200 30 R Floyd Hon +2m39.963 31 J Boaz KTM 15 Laps 32 B Shelly Yam +42.160 33 K Epperson Hon +1:17.481 34 C Eigenmann Yam +1:35.138 35 J Rodbell Yam +2:30.494 36 A Shive Kaw +2:53.692 37 M Zaremba Yam +3:02.363 38 S Meshey KTM 10 Laps 39 H Miller Hon 8 Laps 40 G Krestinov Hon 7 Laps

250 Moto One

The first moto saw point leader and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Haiden Deegan edge out Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rookie Casey Cochran for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. The prime track position allowed Deegan to assert his hold on the early lead while Cochran lost multiple positions to Kitchen, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and the Team Honda HRC duo of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas.

Deegan enjoyed a firm grasp of the lead through the opening minutes of the moto but lost traction in a rut and tipped over, which allowed both Kitchen and Vialle to move into first and second, respectively, while Deegan remounted in third. Out front, the clear track allowed Kitchen to establish a multi-second advantage over Vialle, but as the moto surpassed the halfway mark Kitchen had a small fall, which allowed Vialle to close onto the rear fender of the Kawasaki. Meanwhile, Shimoda was able to pass Deegan for third.

Shimoda soon became the fastest rider on the track and it allowed him to make an easy pass on Vialle through the sand whoops and set his sights on Kitchen, who had reestablished his advantage. The Honda rider inched closer and closer to Kitchen inside the final 10 minutes and soon a battle unfolded for the moto win, which also allowed Vialle to close in from third. As the lead duo encountered heavy lapped traffic it allowed Kitchen to gain some breathing room.

With two minutes to go the top four all increased their pace, as a push from Deegan in fourth saw the lead group tighten up once again. Vialle surged with two laps to go and made the pass on Shimoda for second, which brought the top three within two seconds of one another. Deegan then caught Shimoda off guard with a pass for third, but Shimoda battled back to reclaim the position. Deegan moved into third once more as they took the white flag.

Back out front, Kitchen captured his first moto win of the season, and the fourth of his career, by 1.5 seconds over Vialle, with Deegan a close third. Shimoda settled for fourth, with Hymas a distant fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Kaw 16 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM +01.590 3 Haiden Deegan Yam +04.603 4 Jo Shimoda Hon +11.027 5 Chance Hymas Hon +36.188 6 Jordon Smith Yam +43.697 7 Max Anstie Yam +47.309 8 Ty Masterpool Kaw +1m03.485 9 Casey Cochran Hus +1m07.875 10 Dilan Schwartz Suz +1m08.869 11 Jalek Swoll Tri +1m30.771 12 Ryder DiFrancesco GAS +1m32.243 13 Pierce Brown GAS +1m33.661 14 Jett Reynolds Yam +1m34.561 15 Julien Beaumer KTM +1m35.364 16 Talon Hawkins KTM +2m18.808 17 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi Parnu, Estonia KTM 15 Laps 18 Crockett Myers Yam +14.449 19 Lux Turner KTM +23.238 20 Evan Ferry GAS +25.952 21 Slade Smith KTM +32.228 22 Matti Jorgensen GAS +37.215 23 Marcus Phelps KTM +48.126 24 Blake Gardner Yam +50.553 25 Cameron Durow KTM +1m00.835 26 Stav Orland Kaw +1m47.461 27 Gavin Brough Hon +1m54.697 28 Jesse Jacobsen KTM +1m58.389 29 Joseph Savatgy Tri 14 Laps 30 Carter Biese Kaw +4m23.896 31 Ashton Bloxom Yam +4m32.095 32 Keegan Rowley Yam +5m13.326 33 Logan Leitzel Kaw +5m48.558 34 Chad Saultz KTM 13 Laps 35 Daxton Bennick Yam 9 Laps 36 Brock Bennett KTM +46.349 37 Dalton Venter Afr 7 Laps 38 Leo Tucker Suz 4 Laps 39 Slade Varola Kaw +5m45.615 40 Nicholas Romano Yam 3 Laps

250 Moto Two

The final moto was delayed briefly for weather, but once the gate dropped it was Deegan who led the field into the first turn. Unfortunately, contact with Hymas took the point leader down along with several other riders, including Shimoda. Out front, Cochran grabbed the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick and Vialle. Kitchen also positioned himself in the lead group, but misfortune early caused him to drop outside the top five. Further back, Deegan resumed deep in the field with exhaust damage to his Yamaha, but was able to move forward and break into the top 20 within the first handful of minutes. As a result of the incident, Hymas was forced to retire from the moto, while Shimoda needed his motorcycle tended to in the mechanics area and was ultimately unable to finish.

Out front, Cochran took full advantage of the clear track and opened a lead of more than five seconds on the field. Vialle looked to move forward and attempt a pass on Bennick, but lost control of his motorcycle and went down, ultimately remounting in eighth. He was later forced to come into the mechanics area for new goggles and made another stop deeper in the moto in need of attention for his KTM. Kitchen, meanwhile, continued to rebound from his early trouble and found himself third, closing in on Bennick for second. The Kawasaki rider made the pass a little more than 10 minutes into the moto.

Bennick continued to lose positions, as Toyota Redlands/BarX Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz moved into third briefly before giving way to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie. Back up front, Kitchen erased the deficit to Cochran and started to apply pressure with a little more than 10 minutes to go. The rookie fended off several pass attempts by Kitchen, but the Moto 1 winner moved into the top spot with a little more than 5 minutes remaining.

As Kitchen appeared to have the moto in hand, the attention shifted to Deegan and an impressive come-from-behind effort riding a compromised Yamaha. The point leader kept his head down and continued to gain positions, breaking into the top five as time ran out on the moto. He then made a pass on Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco for fourth.

Back up front, Kitchen finished strong to wrap up his first-ever sweep of the motos, taking the checkered flag 21.7 seconds ahead of Cochran, who completed the single best moto of his young career in second. Anstie finished third, just ahead of a hard-charging Deegan in fourth.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 L Kitchen Kaw 15 Laps 2 C Cochran Hus +21.703 3 M Anstie Yam +27.128 4 H Deegan Yam +28.077 5 R CA GAS +48.770 6 Alpine, CA Suz +52.126 7 D Bennick Yam +1m03.307 8 Lake Havasu City, AZ KTM +1m04.491 9 Clermont, FL Tri +1m17.667 10 T Masterpool Kaw +1m38.709 11 J Reynolds Yam +1m42.304 12 Belleview, FL Tri +1m54.962 13 J Smith Yam +1m58.599 14 P Brown GAS +2m04.604 15 N Romano Yam +2m24.178 16 B Gardner Yam +2m25.289 17 Avignon, France KTM 14 Laps 18 Gardnerville, NV KTM +50.877 19 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi Parnu, Estonia KTM +1m04.004 20 Temecula, CA KTM +1m11.146 21 S Orland Kaw +1m23.282 22 Bakersfield, CA KTM +1m54.142 23 S Varola Kaw +1m57.683 24 Johannesburg, RSA KTM +2m13.860 25 Pietermaritzburg, RSA KTM +2m28.279 26 M Jorgensen GAS +2m36.555 27 Benoni, South KTM +2m46.046 28 L Leitzel Kaw +2m58.232 29 G Brough Hon 13 Laps 30 East Dubuque, IL Suz +26.029 31 D Venter Afr +49.575 32 A Bloxom Yam +53.174 33 K Rowley Yam +1m39.446 34 C Myers Yam 9 Laps 35 J Shimoda Hon +2m08.583 36 Batavia, IL KTM 8 Laps 37 North Branch, MN KTM 7 Laps 38 C Biese Kaw 4 Laps 39 E Ferry GAS 3 Laps 40 C Hymas Hon DNF

250 Round

Kitchen’s first career Pro Motocross victory came in emphatic fashion with a 1-1 performance and makes him the 94th different rider in history to capture a 250 Class victory. He’s also the third different rider to achieve that feat this season alone. Deegan’s resiliency paid off with a runner-up finish (3-4), while Cochran became the newest face on the overall podium in third (9-2).

Deegan’s ability to fend off what could have been a difficult afternoon in the points chase allowed him to see his championship advantage grow further, now 51 points clear of Kitchen, who made a huge move from fifth to second in the standings with the win. Vialle, who finished seventh (2-17), remains third, 54 points out of the lead.

Levi Kitchen – P1

“It’s been a bit of a struggle [to start the season] and people quickly forget when you’re not up there [battling for wins]. I’ve been working really hard and trying to get back to where I belong. The last moto was fun because you could really ride around on the track and just had to be patient. It feels great to get this done.”

Haiden Deegan – P2

“Chance [Hymas] came down and tried to get the edge off the start, next thing I know I flipped over and had to kick my exhaust back into place. This was the time to show I got that dog in me. I sent that all the way to the end. P2 and I’m pretty stoked about that.”

Casey Cochran – P3

“I can’t explain the feelings right now. I got a great holeshot [in Moto 2] and got a good lead. I’m just shocked. I crossed the finish in second and I’m stoked that I got third overall. It’s just an unreal feeling.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 L Kitchen Kaw 1 1 50 2 H Deegan Yam 3 4 38 3 C Cochran Hus 9 2 35 4 M Anstie Yam 7 3 35 5 D Schwartz Suz 10 6 28 6 R DiFrancesco GAS 12 5 27 7 T Vialle KTM 2 17 27 8 T Masterpool Kaw 8 10 26 9 J Smith Yam 6 13 25 10 J Beaumer KTM 15 8 21 11 J Swoll Tri 11 12 21 12 J Reynolds Yam 14 11 19 13 J Shimoda Hon 4 35 18 14 P Brown GAS 13 14 17 15 C Hymas Hon 5 40 17 16 D Bennick Yam 35 7 15 17 J Savatgy Tri 29 9 13 18 J Estonia KTM 17 19 8 19 T Hawkins KTM 16 20 8 20 N Romano Yam 40 15 7 21 L Turner KTM 19 18 7 22 B Gardner Yam 24 16 6 23 C Myers Yam 18 34 4 24 E Ferry GAS 20 39 2 25 S Orland Kaw 26 21 1 26 S Smith KTM 21 27 1 27 M Phelps KTM 23 24 0 28 M Jorgensen GAS 22 26 0 29 C Durow KTM 25 25 0 30 G Brough Hon 27 29 0 31 B Bennett KTM 36 22 0 32 L Leitzel Kaw 33 28 0 33 S Varola Kaw 39 23 0 34 A Bloxom Yam 31 32 0 35 K Rowley Yam 32 33 0 36 J Jacobsen KTM 28 37 0 37 L Tucker Suz 38 30 0 38 D Venter Afr 37 31 0 39 C Biese Kaw 30 38 0 40 C Saultz KTM 34 36 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Deegan 314 2 L Kitchen 263 3 T Vialle 260 4 C Hymas 251 5 J Shimoda 231 6 T Masterpool 214 7 P Brown 162 8 J Swoll 159 9 J Smith 149 10 R DiFrancesco 147 11 C Cochran 137 12 J Beaumer 128 13 J Savatgy 124 14 D Schwartz 109 15 D Bennick 95 16 N Romano 83 17 J Reynolds 78 18 M Anstie 70 19 M Fineis 70 20 C Schock 52 21 T Hawkins 47 22 N Thrasher 46 23 R McNabb 37 24 L Turner 25 25 J Talviku 20 26 C Myers 13 27 T Guyon 7 28 B Bennett 7 29 B Gardner 6 30 M Phelps 5 31 E Ferry 5 32 J Cannon 4 33 R Buccheri 2 34 S Orland 1 35 S Smith 1 36 M Sanford 1 37 J Varize 1 38 P Boespflug 0 39 M Jorgensen 0 40 C Benard 0 41 C Durow 0 42 K Murdoch 0 43 S Varola 0 44 W Mattson 0 45 G Stapleton 0 46 D Venter 0 47 H Munoz 0 48 K Wise 0 49 C Carsten 0 50 E Grondahl 0 51 A Bourdon 0 52 A Arruda 0

Next Up