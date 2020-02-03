2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Five – Oakland Coliseum

By Trevor Hedge – Images by Hoppenworld

250 SX Final

All three Australians made it through to the 250 Main with Jay Wilson, Aaron Tanti and Luke Clout earning their spot on the start gates after some impressive performances in the heat races. 

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Starts SX OAK Kardy
Luke Clout was right in the thick of it from the off in Oakland

Come the Main it was the #101 Penrite Honda that was the fast starter of the Aussies in fourth place as the riders negotiated lap one.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Clout SX OAK Kardy
Luke Clout

Out front was Alex Martin, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Martin Multiple SX OAK Kardy
Alex Martin

Forkner worked his way past Alex Martin a couple of laps into the race and Ferrandis then pushed the Suzuki man further back to third.

While fighting for seventh place Mosiman went down and a number of riders then got caught up in the incident, including Falk and Hayes. Jay Wilson also lost a lot of time caught up on a tough block while trying to get around the melee that had been caused by Mosiman, losing almost ten positions in the process.

Up front Forkner was maintaining the lead but was being chased hard by Ferrandis.

Martin was still in third place ahead of Clout but Justin Cooper was starting to close in on both men as he mounted a challenge for the final step on the podium.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Clout Cooper Multiple SX OAK Kardy
Justin Cooper eventually got the better of Clout

Cooper slipped past Clout with ten-minutes remaining in the moto, demoting the Aussie to fifth. The 25-year-old then came under pressure from Hartranft with five-minutes remaining, his fifth place finish was under threat.

Dylan Ferrandis then put a somewhat controversial move on Forkner for the race lead, the Kawasaki man taking avoiding action from a charging Ferrandis, the two never made hard contact but the Frenchman is currently on probation after another questionable move at a previous round on Christian Craig. This incident though looked clean enough from my perspective and Ferrandis came out the other side with a two-second lead over Forkner.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Ferrandis SX OAK Kardy
Once past Forkner Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis pulled away to a clear victory

Clout withstood the pressure from Hartranft well but with a minute left in the moto the KTM man did manage to slip by and take that fifth position. On the final lap though Hartranft made a mistake and slipped back to eighth which allowed Clout back through to secure a fifth place finish. The South Australian was also the first Honda home and is now eighth in the championship standings.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Clout SX OAK Kardy
Luke Clout

Justin Cooper stole third place from Alex Martin in the dying stages of the race then pulled away with apparent ease to secure that final step on the podium.

At the chequered flag it was Ferrandis the clear victor over Forkner and the defending champion now leads the 250 West Championship by two-points. Ferrandis was loudly booed by the crowd as he was being interviewed after the race. Forkner made no complaint about the move in his post-race interview and owned up to simply just making a mistake.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Ferrandis Win JK
Dylan Ferrandis the victor

Aaron Tanti carded a top ten finish, a strong ninth to the Serco Yamaha man. Jay Wilson recovered to 16th place after losing a lot of time in the incident involving Mosiman early in the race.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Tanti Multiple SX OAK Kardy
Aaron Tanti

250 Video Highlights

250 SX Results/Standings

Main Event

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps
2 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +02.336
3 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +12.919
4 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +15.287
5 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +27.819
6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +29.297
7 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +29.634
8 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +36.472
9 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +49.634
10 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +51.142
11 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +56.787
12 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +1:05.070
13 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 15 Laps
14 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +05.363
15 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +06.973
16 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +09.282
17 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +25.902
18 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 +33.950
19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +36.715
20 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +47.746
21 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 7 Laps
22 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 3 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps
2 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +11.425
3 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +16.841
4 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +19.489
5 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F +21.827
6 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +23.247
7 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +25.237
8 Dare Demartile Honda CRF250R +26.057
9 Cheyenne Harmon   Dallas, TX Honda CRF250R +28.367
10 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF250R +29.962
11 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +34.792
12 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +39.899
13 Jeffrey Meurs Husqvarna FC250 +41.332
14 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +43.517
15 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 +44.658
16 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 +45.551
17 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +52.182
18 Deegan Vonlossberg Yamaha YZ250F +59.403
19 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +1:00.641
20 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps
21 Blaine Silveira Honda CRF250R 4 Laps
22 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F 3 Laps

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps
2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +01.401
3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +02.439
4 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +03.906
5 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +06.733
6 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +07.163
7 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +13.534
8 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +15.620
9 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +15.982
10 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +31.534
11 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 +35.209
12 Dare Demartile Honda CRF250R +36.002
13 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +37.613
14 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +45.230
15 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F +46.495
16 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +47.886
17 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F +51.295
18 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +58.036
19 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 +1:03.771
20 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 7 Laps
2 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +01.278
3 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +10.545
4 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +11.869
5 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +12.732
6 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +20.144
7 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +21.804
8 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 +33.027
9 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 +37.138
10 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF250R +43.823
11 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +46.160
12 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +49.984
13 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +51.481
14 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +52.427
15 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +57.911
16 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +59.863
17 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +1:02.685
18 Jeffrey Meurs Husqvarna FC250 +1:03.575
19 Deegan Vonlossberg Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F +1:08.759
20 Blaine Silveira Honda CRF250R 6 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5
1 Dylan Ferrandis 109 23 11 26 23 26
2 Justin Cooper 107 26 23 23 14 21
3 Austin Forkner 99 18 26 6 26 23
4 Brandon Hartranft 92 16 21 21 19 15
5 Alex Martin 85 13 19 18 16 19
6 Jacob Hayes 73 12 17 15 18 11
7 Mitchell Oldenburg 72 7 15 16 17 17
8 Luke Clout 66 2 16 17 13 18
9 Derek Drake 64 15 13 5 15 16
10 Michael Mosiman 63 19 3 19 21 1
11 Carson Brown 57 8 14 11 12 12
12 Jett Lawrence 46 14 18 14
13 Robbie Wageman 43 10 5 9 11 8
14 Martin Castelo 42 12 7 10 13
15 Aaron Tanti 41 0 10 10 7 14
16 Killian Auberson 41 9 8 13 9 2
17 Jay Wilson 33 6 12 8 7
18 Michael Leib 32 11 6 5 10
19 Christian Craig 29 21 1 1 6
20 Cameron Mcadoo 26 17 9
21 Logan Karnow 19 5 0 8 2 4
22 Mitchell Falk 18 1 7 4 6
23 Derek Kelley 13 4 9
24 Cheyenne Harmon 10 4 3 3
25 Ludovic Macler 7 0 2 4 1
26 Taiki Koga 5 0 5
27 Lorenzo Camporese 5 0 2 3
28 Chris Howell 3 3

450 SX Final

Chad Reed was missing from the 450 event at Oakland as he is still nursing some broken ribs from his tumble last week and there was no Aussie to cheer for when the 450 Main got underway.  Scoring the holeshot was Ken Roczen ahead of the Kawasaki pairing of Adam Cianiarulo and Eli Tomac who were followed closely by Cooper Webb.

Cooper Webb started to challenge Eli Tomac for third place a couple of laps into the race but Tomac responded and pull away as he started to build up a head of steam and speed.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Roczen Tomac Multiple SX OAK Kardy
Tomac chasing Roczen

Tomac got the better of team-mate Cianciarulo with 12-minutes remaining in the moto and quickly pulled away to close to within a second of Roczen.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Roczen Tomac Multiple SX OAK Kardy
Tomac chasing Roczen

Tomac took the lead with nine-minutes remaining and wasted no time in pulling a second out on Roczen.

Eli Tomac looked in control but he made a mistake with five-minutes remaining which allowed Roczen to cruise on by, take the lead and with it an immediate two-second advantage over Tomac.

Tomac regrouped and had the gap back down to a just under a second with three-minutes remaining on the clock.

AMA SX Rnd Oakland Roczen Tomac Multiple SX OAK Kardy
Tomac chasing Roczen

The Kawasaki man then passed Roczen again with two-minutes left.  A minute later Tomac had built a 1.4-second buffer over Roczen, and when the clock had run out his lead was out to 2.5-seconds as they got the last lap board.

Cooper Webb managed to catch and pass Cianciarulo in the closing stages of the race to push him out of the podium positions, the Kawasaki man seeming to fade late in the race.

Then on the final lap Webb seemed to come from nowhere to be all over Roczen. The Honda man had perhaps been cruising to what he had thought was a safe second place, only to be gazumped at the final juncture by Webb. The two made some contact which left Roczen nursing his right foot after the race finished but what really hurt was losing that second place only metres from the finish line. 

AMA SX Rnd Oakland PodiumJK
450 Podium – Oakland

Eli Tomac the deserving and very happy victor who celebrated clawing important points back on series leader Roczen, the German’s lead trimmed to now only three-points.

450 Video Highlights

Post Race Interviews

2020 AMA Supercross Results

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 21 Laps
2 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +03.557
3 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E +04.726
4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +14.812
5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +16.800
6 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +19.124
7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +28.468
8 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +29.713
9 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +31.336
10 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +48.111
11 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +55.317
12 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +57.617
13 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +58.366
14 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 20 Laps
15 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +15.151
16 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +16.402
17 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +17.974
18 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +33.447
19 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +37.451
20 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +55.953
21 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 19 Laps
22 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +11.918

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F 6 Laps
2 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +08.154
3 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +17.629
4 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +19.753
5 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +21.072
6 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +26.768
7 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +28.491
8 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +30.033
9 Joel Wightman Honda CRF450R +35.449
10 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +37.564
11 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +38.606
12 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +38.968
13 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F +49.013
14 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +52.585
15 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +56.354
16 Johnnie Buller Suzuki RMZ450 +1:01.134
17 James Milson Kawasaki KX450 +1:08.500
18 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 5 Laps
19 Jake Hogan Yamaha YZ450F +05.807
20 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F 3 Laps
21 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F 2 Laps

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 7 Laps
2 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +01.140
3 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +01.595
4 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +12.413
5 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +19.051
6 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +22.336
7 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +24.033
8 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +25.686
9 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +27.497
10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +33.238
11 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RMZ450 +41.421
12 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +46.041
13 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +49.557
14 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +56.979
15 Joel Wightman Honda CRF450R +59.599
16 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +1:01.008
17 Josh Greco KTM 450SX-F 6 Laps
18 Jake Hogan Yamaha YZ450F +08.765
19 James Milson Kawasaki KX450 4 Laps

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R 7 Laps
2 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +01.569
3 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +13.263
4 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +14.836
5 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +16.333
6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +18.953
7 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +25.979
8 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +34.088
9 Joshua Cartwright   Tallahassee, FL Kawasaki KX450 +38.854
10 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +40.058
11 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC450 +43.431
12 James Weeks Yamaha YZ450F +44.770
13 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F +50.855
14 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +59.250
15 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F 6 Laps
16 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +59.484
17 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F +1:02.904
18 Johnnie Buller Suzuki RMZ450 +1:18.819
19 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +1:26.787
20 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 1 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5
1 Ken Roczen 113 17 26 23 26 21
2 Eli Tomac 110 16 19 26 23 26
3 Justin Barcia 98 26 23 14 18 17
4 Jason Anderson 96 18 21 18 21 18
5 Cooper Webb 95 21 11 21 19 23
6 Adam Cianciarulo 90 23 16 17 15 19
7 Malcolm Stewart 75 14 17 15 16 13
8 Justin Brayton 73 15 15 16 17 10
9 Blake Baggett 69 19 14 9 13 14
10 Zach Osborne 63 9 18 19 5 12
11 Justin Hill 61 12 12 11 11 15
12 Dean Wilson 59 10 10 13 10 16
13 Aaron Plessinger 57 11 13 8 14 11
14 Vince Friese 52 13 9 12 9 9
15 Martin Davalos 39 8 1 10 12 8
16 Tyler Bowers 27 6 6 8 7
17 Justin Bogle 24 7 8 7 2
18 Chris Blose 18 3 5 4 6
19 Chad Reed 15 5 2 5 3
20 Alex Ray 15 4 2 4 5
21 Ryan Breece 12 0 3 7 2
22 Kyle Cunningham 11 0 7 0 4
23 Kyle Chisholm 10 4 6
24 Benny Bloss 7 6 1
25 James Decotis 4 1 3
26 Cade Autenrieth 3 3
27 Fredrik Noren 2 2
28 Jerry Robin 1 0 1
29 Joshua Cartwright 1 0 0 1
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR