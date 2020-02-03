2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Five – Oakland Coliseum
By Trevor Hedge – Images by Hoppenworld
250 SX Final
All three Australians made it through to the 250 Main with Jay Wilson, Aaron Tanti and Luke Clout earning their spot on the start gates after some impressive performances in the heat races.
Come the Main it was the #101 Penrite Honda that was the fast starter of the Aussies in fourth place as the riders negotiated lap one.
Out front was Alex Martin, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis.
Forkner worked his way past Alex Martin a couple of laps into the race and Ferrandis then pushed the Suzuki man further back to third.
While fighting for seventh place Mosiman went down and a number of riders then got caught up in the incident, including Falk and Hayes. Jay Wilson also lost a lot of time caught up on a tough block while trying to get around the melee that had been caused by Mosiman, losing almost ten positions in the process.
Up front Forkner was maintaining the lead but was being chased hard by Ferrandis.
Martin was still in third place ahead of Clout but Justin Cooper was starting to close in on both men as he mounted a challenge for the final step on the podium.
Cooper slipped past Clout with ten-minutes remaining in the moto, demoting the Aussie to fifth. The 25-year-old then came under pressure from Hartranft with five-minutes remaining, his fifth place finish was under threat.
Dylan Ferrandis then put a somewhat controversial move on Forkner for the race lead, the Kawasaki man taking avoiding action from a charging Ferrandis, the two never made hard contact but the Frenchman is currently on probation after another questionable move at a previous round on Christian Craig. This incident though looked clean enough from my perspective and Ferrandis came out the other side with a two-second lead over Forkner.
Clout withstood the pressure from Hartranft well but with a minute left in the moto the KTM man did manage to slip by and take that fifth position. On the final lap though Hartranft made a mistake and slipped back to eighth which allowed Clout back through to secure a fifth place finish. The South Australian was also the first Honda home and is now eighth in the championship standings.
Justin Cooper stole third place from Alex Martin in the dying stages of the race then pulled away with apparent ease to secure that final step on the podium.
At the chequered flag it was Ferrandis the clear victor over Forkner and the defending champion now leads the 250 West Championship by two-points. Ferrandis was loudly booed by the crowd as he was being interviewed after the race. Forkner made no complaint about the move in his post-race interview and owned up to simply just making a mistake.
Aaron Tanti carded a top ten finish, a strong ninth to the Serco Yamaha man. Jay Wilson recovered to 16th place after losing a lot of time in the incident involving Mosiman early in the race.
250 Video Highlights
250 SX Results/Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+02.336
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+12.919
|4
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+15.287
|5
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.819
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.297
|7
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+29.634
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+36.472
|9
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+49.634
|10
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|+51.142
|11
|Carson Brown
|Husqvarna FC250
|+56.787
|12
|Jacob Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+1:05.070
|13
|Michael Leib
|Husqvarna FC250
|15 Laps
|14
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+05.363
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.973
|16
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.282
|17
|Mitchell Falk
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.902
|18
|Taiki Koga
|Kawasaki KX250
|+33.950
|19
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+36.715
|20
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|+47.746
|21
|Killian Auberson
|Husqvarna FC250
|7 Laps
|22
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|2
|Killian Auberson
|Husqvarna FC250
|+11.425
|3
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|+16.841
|4
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+19.489
|5
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KTM 250SX-F
|+21.827
|6
|RJ Wageman
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.247
|7
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+25.237
|8
|Dare Demartile
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.057
|9
|Cheyenne Harmon Dallas, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.367
|10
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.962
|11
|Devin Harriman
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+34.792
|12
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+39.899
|13
|Jeffrey Meurs
|Husqvarna FC250
|+41.332
|14
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC250
|+43.517
|15
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.658
|16
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna FC250
|+45.551
|17
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+52.182
|18
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+59.403
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:00.641
|20
|Kordel Caro
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|21
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
|22
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250SX-F
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+01.401
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.439
|4
|Luke Clout
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.906
|5
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.733
|6
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+07.163
|7
|Carson Brown
|Husqvarna FC250
|+13.534
|8
|Mitchell Falk
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.620
|9
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.982
|10
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.534
|11
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna FC250
|+35.209
|12
|Dare Demartile
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.002
|13
|RJ Wageman
|Honda CRF250R
|+37.613
|14
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+45.230
|15
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250SX-F
|+46.495
|16
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX250
|+47.886
|17
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|KTM 250SX-F
|+51.295
|18
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF250R
|+58.036
|19
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1:03.771
|20
|Kordel Caro
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Husqvarna FC250
|+01.278
|3
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi
|+10.545
|4
|Jacob Hayes
|Husqvarna FC250
|+11.869
|5
|Alex Martin
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+12.732
|6
|Martin Castelo
|Husqvarna FC250
|+20.144
|7
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.804
|8
|Michael Leib
|Husqvarna FC250
|+33.027
|9
|Taiki Koga
|Kawasaki KX250
|+37.138
|10
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.823
|11
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX250
|+46.160
|12
|Killian Auberson
|Husqvarna FC250
|+49.984
|13
|Lorenzo Camporese
|Kawasaki KX250
|+51.481
|14
|Devin Harriman
|Suzuki RMZ250
|+52.427
|15
|Mathias Jorgensen
|Kawasaki KX250
|+57.911
|16
|Chase Felong
|Husqvarna FC250
|+59.863
|17
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:02.685
|18
|Jeffrey Meurs
|Husqvarna FC250
|+1:03.575
|19
|Deegan Vonlossberg Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1:08.759
|20
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda CRF250R
|6 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|109
|23
|11
|26
|23
|26
|2
|Justin Cooper
|107
|26
|23
|23
|14
|21
|3
|Austin Forkner
|99
|18
|26
|6
|26
|23
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|92
|16
|21
|21
|19
|15
|5
|Alex Martin
|85
|13
|19
|18
|16
|19
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|73
|12
|17
|15
|18
|11
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|72
|7
|15
|16
|17
|17
|8
|Luke Clout
|66
|2
|16
|17
|13
|18
|9
|Derek Drake
|64
|15
|13
|5
|15
|16
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|63
|19
|3
|19
|21
|1
|11
|Carson Brown
|57
|8
|14
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Jett Lawrence
|46
|14
|18
|14
|13
|Robbie Wageman
|43
|10
|5
|9
|11
|8
|14
|Martin Castelo
|42
|12
|7
|10
|13
|15
|Aaron Tanti
|41
|0
|10
|10
|7
|14
|16
|Killian Auberson
|41
|9
|8
|13
|9
|2
|17
|Jay Wilson
|33
|6
|12
|8
|7
|18
|Michael Leib
|32
|11
|6
|5
|10
|19
|Christian Craig
|29
|21
|1
|1
|6
|20
|Cameron Mcadoo
|26
|17
|9
|21
|Logan Karnow
|19
|5
|0
|8
|2
|4
|22
|Mitchell Falk
|18
|1
|7
|4
|6
|23
|Derek Kelley
|13
|4
|9
|24
|Cheyenne Harmon
|10
|4
|3
|3
|25
|Ludovic Macler
|7
|0
|2
|4
|1
|26
|Taiki Koga
|5
|0
|5
|27
|Lorenzo Camporese
|5
|0
|2
|3
|28
|Chris Howell
|3
|3
450 SX Final
Chad Reed was missing from the 450 event at Oakland as he is still nursing some broken ribs from his tumble last week and there was no Aussie to cheer for when the 450 Main got underway. Scoring the holeshot was Ken Roczen ahead of the Kawasaki pairing of Adam Cianiarulo and Eli Tomac who were followed closely by Cooper Webb.
Cooper Webb started to challenge Eli Tomac for third place a couple of laps into the race but Tomac responded and pull away as he started to build up a head of steam and speed.
Tomac got the better of team-mate Cianciarulo with 12-minutes remaining in the moto and quickly pulled away to close to within a second of Roczen.
Tomac took the lead with nine-minutes remaining and wasted no time in pulling a second out on Roczen.
Eli Tomac looked in control but he made a mistake with five-minutes remaining which allowed Roczen to cruise on by, take the lead and with it an immediate two-second advantage over Tomac.
Tomac regrouped and had the gap back down to a just under a second with three-minutes remaining on the clock.
The Kawasaki man then passed Roczen again with two-minutes left. A minute later Tomac had built a 1.4-second buffer over Roczen, and when the clock had run out his lead was out to 2.5-seconds as they got the last lap board.
Cooper Webb managed to catch and pass Cianciarulo in the closing stages of the race to push him out of the podium positions, the Kawasaki man seeming to fade late in the race.
Then on the final lap Webb seemed to come from nowhere to be all over Roczen. The Honda man had perhaps been cruising to what he had thought was a safe second place, only to be gazumped at the final juncture by Webb. The two made some contact which left Roczen nursing his right foot after the race finished but what really hurt was losing that second place only metres from the finish line.
Eli Tomac the deserving and very happy victor who celebrated clawing important points back on series leader Roczen, the German’s lead trimmed to now only three-points.
450 Video Highlights
Post Race Interviews
2020 AMA Supercross Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|21 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+03.557
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|+04.726
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+14.812
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+16.800
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+19.124
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+28.468
|8
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|+29.713
|9
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+31.336
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+48.111
|11
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+55.317
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+57.617
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+58.366
|14
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|20 Laps
|15
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+15.151
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+16.402
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+17.974
|18
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+33.447
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+37.451
|20
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+55.953
|21
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|19 Laps
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+11.918
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6 Laps
|2
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+08.154
|3
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+17.629
|4
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+19.753
|5
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|+21.072
|6
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+26.768
|7
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+28.491
|8
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.033
|9
|Joel Wightman
|Honda CRF450R
|+35.449
|10
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+37.564
|11
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+38.606
|12
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+38.968
|13
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|+49.013
|14
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+52.585
|15
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.354
|16
|Johnnie Buller
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+1:01.134
|17
|James Milson
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:08.500
|18
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|5 Laps
|19
|Jake Hogan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+05.807
|20
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 450SX-F
|3 Laps
|21
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R Works E
|7 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|+01.140
|3
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+01.595
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|+12.413
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+19.051
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.336
|7
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|+24.033
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+25.686
|9
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+27.497
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+33.238
|11
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+41.421
|12
|Cade Autenrieth
|Honda CRF450R
|+46.041
|13
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.557
|14
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.979
|15
|Joel Wightman
|Honda CRF450R
|+59.599
|16
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:01.008
|17
|Josh Greco
|KTM 450SX-F
|6 Laps
|18
|Jake Hogan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+08.765
|19
|James Milson
|Kawasaki KX450
|4 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+01.569
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+13.263
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.836
|5
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi
|+16.333
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450
|+18.953
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 Factory
|+25.979
|8
|Ryan Breece
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+34.088
|9
|Joshua Cartwright Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|+38.854
|10
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.058
|11
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC450
|+43.431
|12
|James Weeks
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+44.770
|13
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 450SX-F
|+50.855
|14
|Jason Clermont
|Kawasaki KX450
|+59.250
|15
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6 Laps
|16
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+59.484
|17
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 450SX-F
|+1:02.904
|18
|Johnnie Buller
|Suzuki RMZ450
|+1:18.819
|19
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:26.787
|20
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|1 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Ken Roczen
|113
|17
|26
|23
|26
|21
|2
|Eli Tomac
|110
|16
|19
|26
|23
|26
|3
|Justin Barcia
|98
|26
|23
|14
|18
|17
|4
|Jason Anderson
|96
|18
|21
|18
|21
|18
|5
|Cooper Webb
|95
|21
|11
|21
|19
|23
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|90
|23
|16
|17
|15
|19
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|75
|14
|17
|15
|16
|13
|8
|Justin Brayton
|73
|15
|15
|16
|17
|10
|9
|Blake Baggett
|69
|19
|14
|9
|13
|14
|10
|Zach Osborne
|63
|9
|18
|19
|5
|12
|11
|Justin Hill
|61
|12
|12
|11
|11
|15
|12
|Dean Wilson
|59
|10
|10
|13
|10
|16
|13
|Aaron Plessinger
|57
|11
|13
|8
|14
|11
|14
|Vince Friese
|52
|13
|9
|12
|9
|9
|15
|Martin Davalos
|39
|8
|1
|10
|12
|8
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|27
|6
|6
|8
|7
|17
|Justin Bogle
|24
|7
|8
|7
|2
|18
|Chris Blose
|18
|3
|5
|4
|6
|19
|Chad Reed
|15
|5
|2
|5
|3
|20
|Alex Ray
|15
|4
|2
|4
|5
|21
|Ryan Breece
|12
|0
|3
|7
|2
|22
|Kyle Cunningham
|11
|0
|7
|0
|4
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|10
|4
|6
|24
|Benny Bloss
|7
|6
|1
|25
|James Decotis
|4
|1
|3
|26
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|3
|27
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|2
|28
|Jerry Robin
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Joshua Cartwright
|1
|0
|0
|1