2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Four – NRG Stadium, Houston
250 Heat One
Hunter Lawrence started where he aimed to finish by leading the field out of turn one as the 250 East Championship got underway on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Chris Blose was second in the opening laps but Nate Thrasher then got the better of him. A mistake by Blose then cost him another position as Chance Hymas took advantage. A few laps later Michael Mosiman pushed Blose further back to fifth.
Hunter Lawrence victorious over Nate Thrasher by 2.3-seconds while Chance Hymas took third place a further 8-seconds down.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|8 Laps
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.316
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+10.029
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+11.413
|5
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+18.739
|6
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.689
|7
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+25.916
|8
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+28.346
|9
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.456
|10
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+32.640
|11
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.932
|12
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+37.248
|13
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.293
|14
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.697
|15
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+50.228
|16
|Ryder Floyd
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.227
|17
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|18
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.602
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|5 Laps
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4 Laps
250 Heat Two
22-year-old MXGP star Tom Vialle made his debut with a great start but Jordon Smith quickly pushed the Frenchman back to second, then Brit Max Anstie pushed Vialle further back to third, and this all happened on the first lap.
A little further back 17-year-old Haiden Deegan chased down Jeremy Martin and made short work of him before then setting his sights on Vialle.
Deegan was all over the back of Vialle but the two-time MX2 World Champ managed to hold the youngster at bay and then stretched away from him over the final couple of laps to take that third place.
Jordon Smith had looked untouchable up front but a mistake allowed Max Anstie to get on terms with him two laps from the flag, but Smith recovered well enough to secure the victory.
Coty Shock had a nasty crash after getting caught up with his team-mate while running sixth and had to head to the LCQ as a result.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+01.234
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+05.439
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.616
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+09.306
|6
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+21.601
|7
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+24.231
|8
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.248
|9
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.040
|10
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.629
|11
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+29.110
|12
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+45.799
|13
|Matthew Curler
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+48.157
|14
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.816
|15
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+54.057
|16
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|+58.058
|17
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+59.605
|18
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|20
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|3 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|6 Laps
|2
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+00.348
|3
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+01.044
|4
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.101
|5
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+09.837
|6
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+11.454
|7
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+16.284
|8
|Matthew Curler
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+18.162
|9
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|+19.408
|10
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+20.045
|11
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.105
|12
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.244
|13
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.485
|14
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.543
|15
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.831
|16
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+32.107
|17
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+35.372
|18
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.202
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|5 Laps
|20
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|2 Laps
|21
|Ryder Floyd
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNS
|22
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNS
250 Main
Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas and Tom Vialle were all on close terms up front as the first 250 East Main of the season got underway. Vialle got to the front quickly while Hunter briefly headed off track after playing it safe and giving Vialle plenty of room, but kept it together well enough to rejoin in third place.
Vialle went on to lead the opening couple of laps while Hunter Lawrence was nipping at his heels and looking for a safe place to pass.
Hunter took the lead three-minutes in and streaked away from Vialle, who then started to come under attack from Max Anstie.
Jordon Smith then moved up to fourth while Jeremy Martin then relegated Hymas back to sixth just ahead of Deegan and Thrasher. That pair then pushed Hymas further back to eighth.
By half-race distance Hunter Lawrence had more than three-seconds over what was shaping up as a hectic battle for second place. At this halfway juncture it was still Vialle holding down second placed ahead of Anstie and a fast looking Jordon Smith.
Moments later Anstie managed to sneak past Vialle for second place and it looked as though Jordon Smith was going to follow him, but a mistake saw Smith go down briefly in the sand, by the time he was back up and running Jeremy Martin had moved past him into fourth and Haiden Deegan into fifth. Smith got fifth place back from Deegan with six-minutes to run and set about reclaiming fourth from Martin.
With five-minutes left on the shot clock Hunter Lawrence had 5.6-seconds over Anstie and Vialle was a further two-seconds back in third.
Just when Vialle looked relatively safe in third place the Frenchman made a mistake which saw him shuffled back to seventh place and out of podium contention.
With two laps to run Hunter Lawrence had 7.4-seconds on Anstie, who in turn had three-seconds on Smith.
Jeremy Martin went down on the final lap which allowed Haiden Deegan to claim fourth place in his first senior Supercross event.
Australian Hunter Lawrence took the chequered flag 7.4-seconds ahead of Briton Max Anstie who was racing for the Australian Firepower Honda squad. Jordon Smith rounded out the podium ahead of Deegan.
Jeremy Martin claimed fifth place ahead of Michael Mosiman, Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|18 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+07.403
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.171
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.010
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.332
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+21.694
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+26.868
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.277
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.351
|10
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.847
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+52.898
|12
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.270
|13
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|17 Laps
|14
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+11.214
|15
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+13.931
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+17.018
|17
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.449
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.356
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|16 Laps
|20
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.096
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|5 Laps
|22
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|26
|2
|Max Anstie
|Cairo, GA
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Tallahassee, FL
|19
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|18
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Minneaola, FL
|17
|7
|Tom Vialle
|murrieta, CA
|16
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|15
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|14
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|13
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|12
|12
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|11
|13
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|10
|14
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|9
|15
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|8
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|Kissimmee, FL
|7
|17
|Brock Papi
|Clermont, Fl
|6
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|5
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|4
|20
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|3
|21
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|2
|22
|A J Catanzaro
|Tampa, FL
|1
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|52.128
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.438
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.443
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|52.519
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.624
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|53.399
|7
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|53.492
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|53.621
|9
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|53.647
|10
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|53.786
|11
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|54.099
|12
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|54.185
|13
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|54.478
|14
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|54.813
|15
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|54.834
|16
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|54.942
|17
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|55.268
|18
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|55.379
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|55.406
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|55.432
|21
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|55.594
|22
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|55.694
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha YZ250F
|55.729
|24
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|55.821
|25
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|56.211
|26
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|56.381
|27
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|56.434
|28
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|57.078
|29
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|57.151
|30
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|57.286
|31
|Larry Reyes
|GASGAS MC 250F
|57.341
|32
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|57.504
|33
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|57.616
|34
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|57.640
|35
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|57.717
|36
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|57.797
|37
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|57.912
|38
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|58.016
|39
|Matthew Curler
|Husqvarna FC 250
|58.023
|40
|Ryder Floyd
|Yamaha YZ250F
|58.033
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|58.097
|42
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki KX250
|58.176
|43
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|58.460
|44
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|58.506
|45
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 250F
|59.256
|46
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|59.426
|47
|Konnor Visger
|Honda CRF250R
|1m01.039
|48
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m01.151
|49
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m01.384
|50
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m01.521
|51
|Jack Beeland
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m02.333
450 Heat One
Cooper Webb took the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb in the opening 450 Heat of the night.
Little separated Anderson, Webb and Plessinger over the opening laps and their tussling allowed Ferrandis to catch on to the tail of that group and throw his hat in the ring for the win.
Jason Anderson eventually managed to find his groove and went on to stretch away from Aaron Plessinger while Cooper Webb secured the final step on the podium ahead of Dylan Ferrandis.
Ken Roczen was outside the top ten over the opening couple of laps but worked his way up to fifth by the flag.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+01.994
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+03.404
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+05.082
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+06.151
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+12.280
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.441
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+23.032
|9
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+25.190
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+29.030
|11
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+33.109
|12
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+35.835
|13
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+37.054
|14
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.198
|15
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+47.209
|16
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+50.884
|17
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+54.267
|18
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+57.176
|19
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7 Laps
|20
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.564
450 Heat Two
Eli Tomac scored the holeshot ahead of Colt Nichols in the second 450 Heat, but not for long as Chase Sexton made short work of Nichols and set about chasing down the defending champion. It didn’t take long for Sexton to do exactly that, the Honda man swept through to the lead a couple of minutes into the race and immediately pulled away from Tomac.
Further back Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia were chasing Colt Nichols hard and eventually both managed to overcome him, with Barcia scoring third place.
Sexton took a dominant victory by almost eight-seconds over Tomac.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|8 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+07.871
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+11.724
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+13.903
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.692
|6
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+17.791
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.694
|8
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.493
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+36.828
|10
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+43.167
|11
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+44.697
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+45.810
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+46.745
|14
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+55.576
|15
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+55.865
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+57.420
|17
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 350 SX-F
|7 Laps
|18
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+04.102
|19
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|2 Laps
|20
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
|2
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+01.048
|3
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+02.018
|4
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+08.002
|5
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+09.102
|6
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+10.812
|7
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+14.406
|8
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+15.376
|9
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+16.795
|10
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+17.584
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+18.236
|12
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+22.431
|13
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+25.088
|14
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+25.088
|15
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+25.659
|16
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+27.012
|17
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+28.749
|18
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+30.120
|19
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+30.707
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+32.995
|21
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+35.067
|22
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|DNS
450 Main
Eli Tomac scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger with that pair immediately pulling away from the field.
Jason Anderson was third early on ahead of Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo. Chase Sexton then quickly worked his way past both Barcia and Cianciarulo to move up to fourth place behind Anderson. Cooper Webb then pushed both Barcia and Cianciarulo back further as he moved up to fifth.
Plessinger continued to run with Tomac and that pair were getting reeled in by Anderson and Sexton but then a red flag came out to put a halt to proceedings after Dylan Ferrandis went down and required medical attention.
As more than three laps had been done there was a staggered start with the riders lined up behind each other in the order they had been running when the red flag came out.
Tomac got away well from the re-start while Jason Anderson pounced on Plessinger to move up to second place, Sexton fourth, Webb fifth, Barcia sixth, Cianciarulo seventh, Roczen eighth. The tussle for second place between Anderson, Plessinger and Sexton allowed Tomac to sneak away up front and run his own lines and race.
Sexton made a couple of mistake which stunted his progress over the opening couple of laps before finding his groove but continued to struggle through the sand section. Once Sexton got wound up he left Anderson in his dust and started to reel Tomac in.
It took Sexton plenty of laps to close within striking distance of Tomac but he was on terms with the defending champion with seven-minutes left on the shot clock and the pair were having to deal with plenty of lapped traffic.
Tomac though responded and over the next few minutes managed to stretch away from Sexton once again. The defending champ went on to take a convincing win by 3.2-seconds.
Jason Anderson rounded out the podium a further nine-seconds back ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia.
Justin Cooper got the better of Ken Roczen on the final lap to secure seventh. Joey Savatgy ninth while Adam Cianciarulo rounded out the top ten ahead of Christian Craig, Dean Wilson and Colt Nichols.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|23 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.253
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+12.408
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.357
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+24.593
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+31.236
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+33.199
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+34.652
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+36.976
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+40.331
|11
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+40.427
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+58.301
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|22 Laps
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+49.592
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+50.083
|16
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m02.446
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|21 Laps
|18
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+03.669
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+15.950
|20
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19 Laps
|21
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2 Laps
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|95
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|88
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|76
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|73
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|65
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|64
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|56
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|56
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|53
|11
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|49
|12
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|46
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|39
|14
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|30
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|22
|16
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|18
|17
|Justin Cooper
|Tallahassee, FL
|16
|18
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|15
|19
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|14
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|13
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|12
|22
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|11
|24
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|9
|25
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|7
|26
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|6
|27
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|6
|28
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|5
|29
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|2
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|50.320
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|51.415
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|51.431
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|51.476
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|51.569
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|52.016
|7
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|52.036
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|52.122
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|52.225
|10
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|52.319
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|52.391
|12
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|52.688
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|52.694
|14
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|53.118
|15
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|53.399
|16
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|53.616
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|53.758
|18
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|54.110
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|54.117
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|54.354
|21
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|54.511
|22
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|54.710
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.723
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|54.812
|25
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|54.843
|26
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|55.232
|27
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|55.553
|28
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|55.834
|29
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|55.945
|30
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|56.012
|31
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|56.172
|32
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|56.457
|33
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|56.661
|34
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|56.694
|35
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|56.792
|36
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|56.936
|37
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|57.055
|38
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|57.495
|39
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 350 SX-F
|57.675
|40
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|58.031
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|58.129
|42
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|58.451
|43
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|58.600
|44
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|58.843
|45
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|59.896
|46
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m03.624
|47
|Brandon Marley
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m04.826