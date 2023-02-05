2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Four – NRG Stadium, Houston

250 Heat One

Hunter Lawrence started where he aimed to finish by leading the field out of turn one as the 250 East Championship got underway on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Chris Blose was second in the opening laps but Nate Thrasher then got the better of him. A mistake by Blose then cost him another position as Chance Hymas took advantage. A few laps later Michael Mosiman pushed Blose further back to fifth.

Hunter Lawrence victorious over Nate Thrasher by 2.3-seconds while Chance Hymas took third place a further 8-seconds down.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +02.316 3 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +10.029 4 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +11.413 5 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +18.739 6 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +24.689 7 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +25.916 8 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +28.346 9 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +29.456 10 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +32.640 11 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +32.932 12 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +37.248 13 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +41.293 14 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +42.697 15 Jesse Flock Yamaha YZ250F +50.228 16 Ryder Floyd Yamaha YZ250F +51.227 17 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 18 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +08.602 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 20 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 4 Laps

250 Heat Two

22-year-old MXGP star Tom Vialle made his debut with a great start but Jordon Smith quickly pushed the Frenchman back to second, then Brit Max Anstie pushed Vialle further back to third, and this all happened on the first lap.

A little further back 17-year-old Haiden Deegan chased down Jeremy Martin and made short work of him before then setting his sights on Vialle.

Deegan was all over the back of Vialle but the two-time MX2 World Champ managed to hold the youngster at bay and then stretched away from him over the final couple of laps to take that third place.

Jordon Smith had looked untouchable up front but a mistake allowed Max Anstie to get on terms with him two laps from the flag, but Smith recovered well enough to secure the victory.

Coty Shock had a nasty crash after getting caught up with his team-mate while running sixth and had to head to the LCQ as a result.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +01.234 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +05.439 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +07.616 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +09.306 6 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +21.601 7 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +24.231 8 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +26.248 9 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +27.040 10 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +27.629 11 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +29.110 12 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +45.799 13 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 +48.157 14 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +49.816 15 Jonah Geistler KTM 250 SX-F +54.057 16 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +58.058 17 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +59.605 18 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps 19 Preston Kilroy Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 20 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 3 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 6 Laps 2 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +00.348 3 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +01.044 4 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +04.101 5 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +09.837 6 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +11.454 7 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +16.284 8 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 +18.162 9 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +19.408 10 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +20.045 11 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +21.105 12 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +21.244 13 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +26.485 14 Jesse Flock Yamaha YZ250F +28.543 15 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +29.831 16 Jonah Geistler KTM 250 SX-F +32.107 17 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +35.372 18 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +41.202 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 20 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 2 Laps 21 Ryder Floyd Yamaha YZ250F DNS 22 Preston Kilroy Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 Main

Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas and Tom Vialle were all on close terms up front as the first 250 East Main of the season got underway. Vialle got to the front quickly while Hunter briefly headed off track after playing it safe and giving Vialle plenty of room, but kept it together well enough to rejoin in third place.

Vialle went on to lead the opening couple of laps while Hunter Lawrence was nipping at his heels and looking for a safe place to pass.

Hunter took the lead three-minutes in and streaked away from Vialle, who then started to come under attack from Max Anstie.

Jordon Smith then moved up to fourth while Jeremy Martin then relegated Hymas back to sixth just ahead of Deegan and Thrasher. That pair then pushed Hymas further back to eighth.

By half-race distance Hunter Lawrence had more than three-seconds over what was shaping up as a hectic battle for second place. At this halfway juncture it was still Vialle holding down second placed ahead of Anstie and a fast looking Jordon Smith.

Moments later Anstie managed to sneak past Vialle for second place and it looked as though Jordon Smith was going to follow him, but a mistake saw Smith go down briefly in the sand, by the time he was back up and running Jeremy Martin had moved past him into fourth and Haiden Deegan into fifth. Smith got fifth place back from Deegan with six-minutes to run and set about reclaiming fourth from Martin.

With five-minutes left on the shot clock Hunter Lawrence had 5.6-seconds over Anstie and Vialle was a further two-seconds back in third.

Just when Vialle looked relatively safe in third place the Frenchman made a mistake which saw him shuffled back to seventh place and out of podium contention.

With two laps to run Hunter Lawrence had 7.4-seconds on Anstie, who in turn had three-seconds on Smith.

Jeremy Martin went down on the final lap which allowed Haiden Deegan to claim fourth place in his first senior Supercross event.

Australian Hunter Lawrence took the chequered flag 7.4-seconds ahead of Briton Max Anstie who was racing for the Australian Firepower Honda squad. Jordon Smith rounded out the podium ahead of Deegan.

Jeremy Martin claimed fifth place ahead of Michael Mosiman, Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 18 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +07.403 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +10.171 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +19.010 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +20.332 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +21.694 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +26.868 8 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +42.277 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +45.351 10 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +49.847 11 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +52.898 12 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +54.270 13 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 14 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +11.214 15 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +13.931 16 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +17.018 17 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +22.449 18 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +34.356 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 16 Laps 20 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +12.096 21 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 22 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 4 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Wesley Chapel, FL 26 2 Max Anstie Cairo, GA 23 3 Jordon Smith Ochlocknee, GA 21 4 Haiden Deegan Tallahassee, FL 19 5 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN 18 6 Michael Mosiman Minneaola, FL 17 7 Tom Vialle murrieta, CA 16 8 Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID 15 9 Cullin Park Clermont, FL 14 10 Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ 13 11 Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA 12 12 Coty Schock Dover, DE 11 13 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 10 14 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL 9 15 Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN 8 16 Hardy Munoz Kissimmee, FL 7 17 Brock Papi Clermont, Fl 6 18 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 5 19 Michael Hicks Fenton, MO 4 20 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC 3 21 Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC 2 22 A J Catanzaro Tampa, FL 1

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 52.128 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 52.438 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 52.443 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 52.519 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 52.624 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 53.399 7 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 53.492 8 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R 53.621 9 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 53.647 10 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 53.786 11 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 54.099 12 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 54.185 13 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 54.478 14 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 54.813 15 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 54.834 16 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 54.942 17 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 55.268 18 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 55.379 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 55.406 20 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 55.432 21 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 55.594 22 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 55.694 23 Preston Kilroy Yamaha YZ250F 55.729 24 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R 55.821 25 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 56.211 26 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 56.381 27 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F 56.434 28 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R 57.078 29 Jonah Geistler KTM 250 SX-F 57.151 30 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 57.286 31 Larry Reyes GASGAS MC 250F 57.341 32 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F 57.504 33 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 57.616 34 Jesse Flock Yamaha YZ250F 57.640 35 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 57.717 36 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F 57.797 37 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 57.912 38 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 58.016 39 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 58.023 40 Ryder Floyd Yamaha YZ250F 58.033 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 58.097 42 Cole Bradford Kawasaki KX250 58.176 43 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 58.460 44 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F 58.506 45 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F 59.256 46 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F 59.426 47 Konnor Visger Honda CRF250R 1m01.039 48 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 1m01.151 49 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F 1m01.384 50 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F 1m01.521 51 Jack Beeland KTM 250 SX-F 1m02.333

450 Heat One

Cooper Webb took the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb in the opening 450 Heat of the night.

Little separated Anderson, Webb and Plessinger over the opening laps and their tussling allowed Ferrandis to catch on to the tail of that group and throw his hat in the ring for the win.

Jason Anderson eventually managed to find his groove and went on to stretch away from Aaron Plessinger while Cooper Webb secured the final step on the podium ahead of Dylan Ferrandis.

Ken Roczen was outside the top ten over the opening couple of laps but worked his way up to fifth by the flag.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 8 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.994 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +03.404 4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +05.082 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +06.151 6 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +12.280 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +14.441 8 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +23.032 9 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +25.190 10 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +29.030 11 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +33.109 12 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +35.835 13 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +37.054 14 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +40.198 15 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +47.209 16 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +50.884 17 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +54.267 18 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +57.176 19 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR 7 Laps 20 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +10.564

450 Heat Two

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot ahead of Colt Nichols in the second 450 Heat, but not for long as Chase Sexton made short work of Nichols and set about chasing down the defending champion. It didn’t take long for Sexton to do exactly that, the Honda man swept through to the lead a couple of minutes into the race and immediately pulled away from Tomac.

Further back Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia were chasing Colt Nichols hard and eventually both managed to overcome him, with Barcia scoring third place.

Sexton took a dominant victory by almost eight-seconds over Tomac.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 8 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.871 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +11.724 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +13.903 5 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +14.692 6 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +17.791 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +25.694 8 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +31.493 9 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +36.828 10 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +43.167 11 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +44.697 12 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +45.810 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +46.745 14 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +55.576 15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +55.865 16 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +57.420 17 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 350 SX-F 7 Laps 18 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +04.102 19 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 2 Laps 20 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 1 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 2 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +01.048 3 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +02.018 4 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +08.002 5 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +09.102 6 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +10.812 7 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +14.406 8 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +15.376 9 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +16.795 10 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +17.584 11 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +18.236 12 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +22.431 13 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR +25.088 14 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +25.088 15 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +25.659 16 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +27.012 17 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +28.749 18 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 350 SX-F +30.120 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +30.707 20 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +32.995 21 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +35.067 22 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F DNS

450 Main

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger with that pair immediately pulling away from the field.

Jason Anderson was third early on ahead of Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo. Chase Sexton then quickly worked his way past both Barcia and Cianciarulo to move up to fourth place behind Anderson. Cooper Webb then pushed both Barcia and Cianciarulo back further as he moved up to fifth.

Plessinger continued to run with Tomac and that pair were getting reeled in by Anderson and Sexton but then a red flag came out to put a halt to proceedings after Dylan Ferrandis went down and required medical attention.

As more than three laps had been done there was a staggered start with the riders lined up behind each other in the order they had been running when the red flag came out.

Tomac got away well from the re-start while Jason Anderson pounced on Plessinger to move up to second place, Sexton fourth, Webb fifth, Barcia sixth, Cianciarulo seventh, Roczen eighth. The tussle for second place between Anderson, Plessinger and Sexton allowed Tomac to sneak away up front and run his own lines and race.

Sexton made a couple of mistake which stunted his progress over the opening couple of laps before finding his groove but continued to struggle through the sand section. Once Sexton got wound up he left Anderson in his dust and started to reel Tomac in.

It took Sexton plenty of laps to close within striking distance of Tomac but he was on terms with the defending champion with seven-minutes left on the shot clock and the pair were having to deal with plenty of lapped traffic.

Tomac though responded and over the next few minutes managed to stretch away from Sexton once again. The defending champ went on to take a convincing win by 3.2-seconds.

Jason Anderson rounded out the podium a further nine-seconds back ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia.

Justin Cooper got the better of Ken Roczen on the final lap to secure seventh. Joey Savatgy ninth while Adam Cianciarulo rounded out the top ten ahead of Christian Craig, Dean Wilson and Colt Nichols.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 23 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +03.253 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +12.408 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.357 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +24.593 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +31.236 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +33.199 8 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +34.652 9 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +36.976 10 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +40.331 11 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +40.427 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +58.301 13 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 22 Laps 14 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +49.592 15 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +50.083 16 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m02.446 17 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 21 Laps 18 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +03.669 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +15.950 20 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 19 Laps 21 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 2 Laps 22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 1 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 95 2 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 88 3 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 83 4 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 76 5 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 73 6 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 65 7 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 64 8 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 56 9 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 56 10 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 53 11 Colt Nichols Murrieta, CA 49 12 Christian Craig Clermont, FL 46 13 Dean Wilson Menifee, CA 39 14 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR 30 15 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 22 16 Justin Starling Riverview, FL 18 17 Justin Cooper Tallahassee, FL 16 18 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 15 19 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 14 20 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 13 21 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 12 22 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 11 23 Joshua Cartwright Fort Worth, TX 11 24 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC 9 25 John Short Pilot Point, TX 7 26 Grant Harlan Decatur, TX 6 27 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO 6 28 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 5 29 Alex Ray Milan, TN 2

450 Qualifying Results