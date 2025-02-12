2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Injuries taking their toll

The hits just keep coming for Supercross fans this season, as yet another top contender has been sidelined by injury.

The 2025 season was shaping up to be everything fans had hoped for—an epic showdown between a fully fit Eli Tomac and the rising star Jett Lawrence. Of course, the field is stacked with elite talent, including Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and Malcolm Stewart, who stole the show last weekend in Tampa. But the real draw was the prospect of Jett and Eli going head-to-head on the 450s—the young Aussie phenom taking on arguably the biggest active legend in the sport.

Adding to the excitement, Roczen looked to be in peak form, Anderson was as fiery as ever, and Webb, as usual, was flying under the radar—the quiet assassin ready to strike.

Then came the first major gut punch of the season. In the third race of the Glendale Triple Crown, Jett Lawrence planted his foot awkwardly, resulting in a torn ACL that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. His absence was a massive blow to the championship narrative.

And just as the dust was settling, disaster nearly struck again in Tampa. During qualifying, fans held their breath as it appeared Tomac had suffered a similar fate to Jett. It looked like the most electrifying ‘old boy’ would be joining the sport’s brightest young star on the sidelines.

Incredibly, unaware of the extent of his injury, Tomac managed to make the gate for the Main, circulating at the back to salvage five points. The initial diagnosis suggested only calf bruising and a sprained ankle. However, further evaluations have since confirmed the worst—Tomac sustained a broken fibula. While the timeline for his return remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his championship hopes have been effectively dashed.

Eli Tomac

“Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf. After two days of pain not improving, I got additional scans on my leg, and I do have a broken Fibula. This is such a bummer as I’ve never felt better on the motorcycle in Supercross and getting a win at San Diego was great. I don’t have an exact timeframe of recovery at this time but will be working to come back as soon as possible.”

Hunter Lawrence also took a hit in Tampa, sustaining an impact to his shoulder and head in what initially appeared to be a relatively innocuous crash. However, details from the Honda camp remain scarce, leaving uncertainty over whether he’ll be forced to sit out or if he’ll line up this weekend in Detroit.

Despite the mounting injuries, the Supercross season marches on, with round six set for Detroit. Chase Sexton continues to lead the championship standings, but the shake-ups in Tampa have dramatically altered the leaderboard.

Cooper Webb capitalised on the chaos, leapfrogging both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen to claim second place, just five points behind Sexton.

Jason Anderson’s podium finish in Tampa propelled him from sixth to third in the standings, now 17 points off the lead and narrowly ahead of Roczen by a single point. Tomac, despite his injury, sits four points behind Roczen, while Malcolm Stewart’s breakthrough victory in Tampa launched him from ninth to fifth, 24 points adrift of the leader.

With so much racing still ahead, this championship is quickly turning into a battle of endurance—where survival might just be the key to victory.

450 Championship Points