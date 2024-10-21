Ana Carrasco

2024 WorldWCR Champion

History has been made with the first FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Champion crowned at Jerez, Ana Carrasco crowned in the one-make series that competed on Yamaha’s YZF-R7 machinery.

Carrasco’s career began in 2009 when she won the 125cc Championship in the Extremadura Championship. In 2011, she became the first female rider to score points in the 125cc CEV class, a feat she repeated the following year in the inaugural Moto3 format of the same championship.

Graduating to the Moto3 World Championship in 2013, she made her mark by becoming the first woman to score points in the lightweight Grand Prix class, achieving a best result of eighth in Valencia.

After four years in the MotoGP paddock, Carrasco embraced a new challenge in 2017 by joining the WorldSSP300 series. This move proved transformative, as she made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to win a motorcycle World Championship.

Ana continued to excel, finishing third in WorldSSP300 in 2019 and racing in the class for two more years before returning to Moto3 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In the 2024 season, Ana faced fierce competition from main rival Maria Herrera, particularly during Race 2 at Portimao, where the last lap battle for the lead was intense.

Out of the 11 races held so far this season, she has secured 2 pole position, 12 podium finishes and recorded 4 wins, all while consistently showcasing her speed with multiple fastest laps. Her impressive performance culminated in her historic championship victory.

Looking ahead, Carrasco’s plans for next season are still to be confirmed.

Ana Carrasco – Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“I’m super happy, honestly. Really, happy because it’s been a difficult season. We had to manage a lot both on and off the track. I gave my best in every race, every weekend, to try to achieve this result. I couldn’t be happier right now. Being World Champion once is incredible, but twice is something else entirely.

“My team did a fantastic job all season. They pushed me a lot to achieve this, and for me, they are the best. I want to say thanks to them and to all the people around me because I came from a difficult season with injuries and bad results.

“At times, it was hard to keep believing, but I had many people around me helping me improve. This title is for all of them. The championship was something really new for everyone, and we had to adapt. Everyone was a bit nervous at the start because it was such a new experience, but I think Dorna and the FIM did an amazing job.

“We had a really good championship, with a high level of competition and a lot of great races. I think the fans, especially those watching on TV, enjoyed it a lot. So for me, it was a successful season for everyone.”

WorldWCR Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Carrasco 244 2 M Herrera 215 3 S Sanchez 191 4 B Neila 172 5 R Ponziani 135 6 P Ruiz 112 7 T Relph 83 8 A Madrigal 60 9 R Yochay 56 10 O Ongaro 55 11 M Dobbs 45 12 I Carreno 42 13 A Ourednickova 39 14 C Liu 31 15 E Bondi 31 16 L Michel 30 17 J Howden 25 18 C Jones 20 19 A Sibaja 20 20 A Lewis 19 21 N Aswegen 17 22 L Kemmer 17 23 L Hirano 13 24 J Elliott 7 25 K Silfa 1

Australian Tayla Relph (Tayco Motorsport) completed this inaugural WorldWCR season as the top ranked non-European rider, seventh in the championship standings.